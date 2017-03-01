₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,999 members, 3,408,343 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 March 2017 at 12:50 PM

6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple - Career - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple (12698 Views)

8 Things Exceptional Bosses Constantly Tell Their Employees / 16 Pictures That Are Too Real For Nigerians Who Hate Their Office / Make Money Online. Earn $5-$50 Daily Just Doing Simple Work At Home. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Axsetup: 9:59am



Here are 6 exceptional Nigerians who work at Apple.

Tope Bello



With a background in urban and regional planning, from the University of Lagos, and a master’s in geospatial information sciences from the University of Texas, Tope is a seasoned geospatial software designer. His career kicked off at ESRI, a US-based GIS software company, where he spent almost a decade honing his skills.

Tope joined Apple in November 2016 to work on the Apple Maps team in California. In his free time, Tope loves to play football and is also an ardent follower of basketball.

Debola Olufon



Debola Olufon has a history with Apple, dating as far back as 2010. In his humble beginnings, he started off as a floor worker for Apple Retail in London. As a workshop facilitator, he provided training for members of the public and press on new Apple products. He took on a couple other roles after then, including ‘mentor & recruitment coordinator’ and ‘Apple Expert’.

Not satisfied with his position, he proceeded to the London Metropolitan University to obtain a post-grad diploma in HR management (CIPD). He has since returned to take on the role of HR Admin at Apple in London.

Sefunmi Osinaike



Sefunmi Osinaike describes himself as an “advocate for entrepreneurship as a means for solving distinctive problems”. True to his claim, he co-founded Pave, a time management tool for students, while still studying electrical and computer engineering at the University of Waterloo in Canada.

Looking for a challenge to expand his horizon, Sefunmi decided to take on the corporate world, cutting his first teeth as a Program Manager at Microsoft’s Redmond HQ.

By August of 2016, he had moved on to join Apple at the company’s Cupertino HQ, where he works in product operations which puts him at the heart of iPhone production. But don’t expect him to leak any details about the upcoming iPhone 8; you’ll have to wait until launch day in September/October.

Tobi Ayanleke



Tobi Ayanleke is an alumnus of Airforce Comprehensive School, Ibadan, Nigeria. Before joining Apple in November 2016, he was the country support manager for HP in Nigeria and Ghana, a position which he held for 2 years.

With a wealth of experience in supply chain, IT service delivery and operations management, and an MBA in global management to boot, Tobi had little trouble sealing a sales management position at Apple in Canada.



Adejoh Ogbe



2 years after he graduated with a degree in geography and town planning from the Kogi State University, Adejoh Ogbe proceeded to the University of Northern Iowa to obtain a master’s in Geography. There he worked on a “spacial analysis of foreclosure and neighbourhood characteristics in Miami metropolitan area, Florida” for his dissertation.

Adejoh joined Apple, as a GIS technician consultant from Apex, in January 2016.

Emmanuel Chukwuezi



Emmanuel Chukwuezi is a senior iOS and Mac support specialist at Apple’s European Headquarters in Ireland. Before then, he worked as an enterprise account manager at eir Business, a Dublin-based telecommunications company, for 5 years.

Emmaneul is an alumnus of the University of Calabar, in Nigeria, and the University of Portsmouth, UK.



Source: https://techpoint.ng/2017/03/01/exceptional-nigerians-working-apple/

6 Likes

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by BruzMoney(m): 11:09am
Afonja's always leading.


what's special about this FTC?

56 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by ajigiteri(m): 11:10am
Wow
Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by exco90(m): 11:10am
free FTC?
Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Kovic08(m): 11:10am
Not being tribalistic.. But as a Yoruba man I thought Na igbo people go full the list.. But I was dissapointed really!!

45 Likes 4 Shares

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by officialJP: 11:10am
nice one
Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by veraponpo(m): 11:10am
This is wonderful!

I like ambitious men.

Always remember that we are what we are only by the Grace of God.

#team no pride#

10 Likes

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by SageTravels: 11:10am
WOW
Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by RockHard: 11:10am
Nice.
Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by HIRAETH(f): 11:11am
Nice..... *.. *
Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by nairaman66(m): 11:11am
Impressive!! Where are those coming to check names?

7 Likes

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Cordis92(f): 11:11am
You forgot the seventh person.

That's Meeee!!!! tongue

5 Likes

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by NabeelAbu: 11:11am
i wish i achieve this

2 Likes

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Pavore9: 11:11am
Impressive.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Hoddor: 11:11am
Good to know......

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by lola024(f): 11:11am
It's really a good thing.....

1 Like

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Abdulazeez007(m): 11:11am
God be with Una

2 Likes

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Adesiji77: 11:12am
cool
Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Damlovey(f): 11:12am
Name checkers where art thou grin grin

4 Likes

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by IJOBA2: 11:12am
So
Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by berrystunn(m): 11:12am
Checking names

2 Likes

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by jidebond: 11:12am
Thank God for their destinies

1 Like

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by CONFAMA: 11:12am
Final scores

Yoruba 5 - Igbo 1

Omoluabis are leading the IT and technology sector tongue

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Anazp: 11:13am
Flatmate is needed in Kubwa Abuja. Nice environment. your own toilet and bath. I'm a lady so preferably a lady. Call or send a text me 08095850618
Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Houstency(m): 11:13am
Keep up the good work and continue to be good ambassadors of our dear country. We are one!

1 Like

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by morscino: 11:13am
name checkers...wetin be scores?

6 Likes

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by jaymejate(m): 11:13am
Our Government is foolish, they'll never invest on something that will help the colour and the name of the nation.
There are geniuses that can do better in this country but yet will not help.

Innoson wasn't helped, so we couldn't produce cars.

I can't blame Aliko Dangote bidding for Arsenal and not wanting to invest in tech in this country.

I can't blame our useless network providers making useless celebrity as an ambassador and not investing on Nigeria tech.

I can't blame many running Abroad to sell out their ideas.

Osinbajo, help.

God bless Nigeria

7 Likes

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Thisboysef(m): 11:13am
End time workers. I see thy
Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by realmindz: 11:13am
They all have something in common which is; foreign degrees.

Nigeria need to up it's educational standard

2 Likes

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by ePUNK: 11:13am
You may call most of them Afonjas..but enough respect for them.
See why education has distinguished the South Westerners from the rest of the country!!!!

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by EWAagoyin(m): 11:13am
Na we afonja go top list na.... when no be spare part company dem dey work for..... afonja is ahead of flatron by far... don't bother quoting me because me no go reply u .

13 Likes

Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by prinzeepule: 11:13am
Thanks for selling nigeria positively

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Medical Doctors In Residency Programmes In Nigeria / Nigerian Army Dssc Shortlisting / Share Your First Day At Work Experience.

Viewing this topic: draycool, OKOOMOGE, jeeqaa7(m), AjiereTuwo, Oba09085(m), Howmon, afroman23, IAMBlesssed(f), mosesdejaviano(m), saphejay(m), lukasa, tyehmi(m), kolade08, lekzyn(m), teegirl085, billante(m), knightfemi, Jsj454, alabosian(m), GreatManBee, badtboi, ShinyJay22(m), Iamemma(m), Ontarget, dimexy247(m), AlexCk, mubalaita(m), eyiye, enigma3000, Haphard(m), Reallymilky(f), Adeyinka12(m), JAMANZE, mbhs139(m), Sattie, jieta, Erudite202, Friedyokes, chrisley024(m), murmee, OKpaewu(m), Gassa007, nanotechy, hizmahe(m), Gabson91(m), stillmaticOG(m), AVISENNA, ebsuguy(m), gowaga68, rabosh, Superuser(m), arsenic33(m) and 87 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.