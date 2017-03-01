₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Axsetup: 9:59am
Source: https://techpoint.ng/2017/03/01/exceptional-nigerians-working-apple/
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by BruzMoney(m): 11:09am
Afonja's always leading.
what's special about this FTC?
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by ajigiteri(m): 11:10am
Wow
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by exco90(m): 11:10am
free FTC?
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Kovic08(m): 11:10am
Not being tribalistic.. But as a Yoruba man I thought Na igbo people go full the list.. But I was dissapointed really!!
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by officialJP: 11:10am
nice one
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by veraponpo(m): 11:10am
This is wonderful!
I like ambitious men.
Always remember that we are what we are only by the Grace of God.
#team no pride#
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by SageTravels: 11:10am
WOW
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by RockHard: 11:10am
Nice.
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by HIRAETH(f): 11:11am
Nice..... *.. *
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by nairaman66(m): 11:11am
Impressive!! Where are those coming to check names?
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Cordis92(f): 11:11am
You forgot the seventh person.
That's Meeee!!!!
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by NabeelAbu: 11:11am
i wish i achieve this
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Pavore9: 11:11am
Impressive.
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Hoddor: 11:11am
Good to know......
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by lola024(f): 11:11am
It's really a good thing.....
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Abdulazeez007(m): 11:11am
God be with Una
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Adesiji77: 11:12am
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Damlovey(f): 11:12am
Name checkers where art thou
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by IJOBA2: 11:12am
So
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by berrystunn(m): 11:12am
Checking names
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by jidebond: 11:12am
Thank God for their destinies
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by CONFAMA: 11:12am
Final scores
Yoruba 5 - Igbo 1
Omoluabis are leading the IT and technology sector
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Anazp: 11:13am
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Houstency(m): 11:13am
Keep up the good work and continue to be good ambassadors of our dear country. We are one!
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by morscino: 11:13am
name checkers...wetin be scores?
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by jaymejate(m): 11:13am
Our Government is foolish, they'll never invest on something that will help the colour and the name of the nation.
There are geniuses that can do better in this country but yet will not help.
Innoson wasn't helped, so we couldn't produce cars.
I can't blame Aliko Dangote bidding for Arsenal and not wanting to invest in tech in this country.
I can't blame our useless network providers making useless celebrity as an ambassador and not investing on Nigeria tech.
I can't blame many running Abroad to sell out their ideas.
Osinbajo, help.
God bless Nigeria
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by Thisboysef(m): 11:13am
End time workers. I see thy
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by realmindz: 11:13am
They all have something in common which is; foreign degrees.
Nigeria need to up it's educational standard
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by ePUNK: 11:13am
You may call most of them Afonjas..but enough respect for them.
See why education has distinguished the South Westerners from the rest of the country!!!!
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by EWAagoyin(m): 11:13am
Na we afonja go top list na.... when no be spare part company dem dey work for..... afonja is ahead of flatron by far... don't bother quoting me because me no go reply u .
|Re: 6 Exceptional Nigerians Who Work At Apple by prinzeepule: 11:13am
Thanks for selling nigeria positively
