This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by badassProdigy(m): 11:10am
Nigerians online are just savages...


Read their epic reactions to this lady's yoga picture with her trainers below... 



Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by sybarite7(m): 11:13am
kukuma kill her na,Post d reaction here, or else we ban u
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by abdegenius(m): 11:19am
this one don pass yoga na
I rep from www.abtech.com.ng
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by dacovajnr: 11:25am
E fa itan Omolomo ya setigbo undecided..Vaseline Crew be like ⬇

Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by NegeduGrace(f): 11:29am
yoga by force..
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Reiyvinn(m): 11:51am
undecided angry angry And why does this remind me of PSG..

Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by opethom(m): 11:51am
If she get problem now, they go dey tell us to contribute for her abi? Kontinu

Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Rexhenrex(m): 11:51am
Hehehe.....that is her konzign o!
This my Neighbour is Cooking Fried Rice
and Frying Fish...
.
Let me go nd Play with her children.

Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by GreenMavro: 11:52am
cheesy

Last time i checked, Kemen was a fitness trainner, na so he dy teach him clients YOGA too. grin grin



NO WONDER HE WANTED TO TRY YOGA WITH TBOSS...e no no say she dy her period(.) shocked shocked sad sad

Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by mago77(f): 11:52am
Nigerians dont have any atom of chill again walahi
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Lawlahdey(f): 11:52am
Oya la'tan kin kibo cheesy cheesy grin grin

Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Horlawale1(m): 11:52am
Lolx
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by onyee25(f): 11:52am
this one pass yoga
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by shizzy7(f): 11:53am
Nairaland, a subsidiary of Instagram

Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by opethom(m): 11:53am
dacovajnr:
E fa itan Omolomo ya setigbo undecided..Vaseline Crew be like ⬇
laugh wan kill me bro.... Hahahaha

Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Ekakamba: 11:53am
embarassed
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Abbeyme: 11:53am
What is this?

Blood of Hezekiah! lipsrsealed
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by mustymatic(m): 11:53am
Hahahaha, na true ooo, forceful deflowering
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by olaolulazio(m): 11:53am
Yoga!
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by savedpeace: 11:53am
Haaa... After u claim to be a virgin to ur bf and eventually exercise dan make u disvirgin....
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by supereagle(m): 11:53am
Too much.
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by smartmey61(m): 11:54am
lol afi SAVAGE naa. see that comment lol great view. Kitty na Great view isokay
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Divay22(f): 11:54am
This one pass me o
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by mayorvilla(m): 11:54am
grin
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by LOSKYXANDER: 11:54am
.
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by mccoy47(m): 11:54am
But dat chic would do wonders on bed sha oo

Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by coolestchris(m): 11:54am
Ok oh..na to chook prick remain

Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Genea(f): 11:55am
Me likey kiss
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by lola024(f): 11:55am
My dear Lota Chuckwu
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by iamdynamite(m): 11:55am
shizzy7:
Nairaland, a subsidiary of Instagram
abi twitter
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by frisky2good(m): 11:56am
Ki lo le to bayi ninu exercise?
Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by heisenbergheise: 11:56am
Oboy
Di one don pass
Training now

