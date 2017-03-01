₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,999 members, 3,408,343 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 March 2017 at 12:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) (18387 Views)
Little Children Pose With Dead Snakes During Christmas In Edo. Photos / See What Happened In Warri Shoprite That Got People Talking (pic) / Security Officers Pose With The Dead Lion Killed In Jos (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by badassProdigy(m): 11:10am
Nigerians online are just savages...
Read their epic reactions to this lady's yoga picture with her trainers below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/this-lady-yoga-pose-got-people-talking.html?m=1
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by sybarite7(m): 11:13am
kukuma kill her na,Post d reaction here, or else we ban u
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by abdegenius(m): 11:19am
this one don pass yoga na
I rep from www.abtech.com.ng
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by dacovajnr: 11:25am
E fa itan Omolomo ya setigbo ..Vaseline Crew be like ⬇
33 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by NegeduGrace(f): 11:29am
yoga by force..
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Reiyvinn(m): 11:51am
And why does this remind me of PSG..
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by opethom(m): 11:51am
If she get problem now, they go dey tell us to contribute for her abi? Kontinu
5 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Rexhenrex(m): 11:51am
Hehehe.....that is her konzign o!
This my Neighbour is Cooking Fried Rice
and Frying Fish...
.
Let me go nd Play with her children.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by GreenMavro: 11:52am
Last time i checked, Kemen was a fitness trainner, na so he dy teach him clients YOGA too.
NO WONDER HE WANTED TO TRY YOGA WITH TBOSS...e no no say she dy her period(.)
1 Like
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by mago77(f): 11:52am
Nigerians dont have any atom of chill again walahi
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Lawlahdey(f): 11:52am
Oya la'tan kin kibo
1 Like
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Horlawale1(m): 11:52am
Lolx
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by onyee25(f): 11:52am
this one pass yoga
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by shizzy7(f): 11:53am
Nairaland, a subsidiary of Instagram
9 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by opethom(m): 11:53am
dacovajnr:laugh wan kill me bro.... Hahahaha
1 Like
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Ekakamba: 11:53am
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Abbeyme: 11:53am
What is this?
Blood of Hezekiah!
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by mustymatic(m): 11:53am
Hahahaha, na true ooo, forceful deflowering
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by olaolulazio(m): 11:53am
Yoga!
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by savedpeace: 11:53am
Haaa... After u claim to be a virgin to ur bf and eventually exercise dan make u disvirgin....
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by supereagle(m): 11:53am
Too much.
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by smartmey61(m): 11:54am
lol afi SAVAGE naa. see that comment lol great view. Kitty na Great view isokay
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Divay22(f): 11:54am
This one pass me o
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by mayorvilla(m): 11:54am
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by LOSKYXANDER: 11:54am
.
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by mccoy47(m): 11:54am
But dat chic would do wonders on bed sha oo
1 Like
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by coolestchris(m): 11:54am
Ok oh..na to chook prick remain
3 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by Genea(f): 11:55am
Me likey
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by lola024(f): 11:55am
My dear Lota Chuckwu
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by iamdynamite(m): 11:55am
shizzy7:abi twitter
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by frisky2good(m): 11:56am
Ki lo le to bayi ninu exercise?
|Re: This Lady's Yoga Pose Got People Talking (pic) by heisenbergheise: 11:56am
Oboy
Di one don pass
Training now
About Nairaland, the Nigerian Forum. / Banega Is Scammer / What Will You Do/Say If You See A Fellow Nairalander
Viewing this topic: MultiCEO1, illustrious(m), siraj1402(m), ezewudo(m), Zeze06(m), Teejaysegxy, 2n2k(m), ufenemofe, Sexyolori(f), nobsalis(f), effectplus(m), SexyCrixus25(m), d7thcaller, eunisam, Buharimustgo, luckman20(m), gingger(m), Chenfu1960, HateU2(f), moneytalks86(m), wins18(m), Ajehswag, Winning123, RichnLovely(m), Thatitan234(m), cilifa, drizzy22(m), iamdapsyj(m), Emmanbaba, walinco100(m), LordofWar, newtayo, mayskit4luv(m), popez, Dandsome, idbami2(m), dalu4god(m), leksmedia, imhomoh(m), isblog(m), sami75, Captainsama(m), lamdec(f), Kaypure(m), Freeman50(m), Butterworth, Oluwaremythe(m), autotrader2, kadree(m), daben1(m), odogwubiafra, Hustlerlomo(m), Fikayo106, ssogundele, Aremu01(m), Dongreat(m), Prinszevor(m), ELVG, femimighty, spitfyer(m), keneryhark(m), Achillesdam500(m), idu1(m), Pyramid001, lanrejoe10(m), rofemiguwa(f), refiner(f), Nathsbash(m), jules123(m), Alarib(m), Arnoldo(m), kniru, anonimi, chinedu202000(m), MizMyColi(f), Viccur(m), kuss, fmniky(m), Yksoul(m), Kenshinmunac, nasilas(m), jaedgroup, basynem1(m), Roadmike(m), homirefacuny(m), Tenny05(m), Jerocity01, HenryHill, Danty37(m), babkunlex(m), blont(m), tdayof(m), mymoon123, holocron, braithwaite(m), trities, octopusfreaky(f), abbeydammy(m), Htown64(m), olorius1, Magician1503(m), Raphtop(m), phreakabit(m), dadebayo1(m), christofashion1(m), Nsq(m), Ebymyk(m), Jalubarika(m), breatheagain(m), Cchuks27(m), kaplip(m), actoor(m), adebimpeatunram(f) and 244 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16