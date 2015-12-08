



The first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word Bentley ,is class,luxury,money,speed and more money.



The entire car world is gradually going electric.Why should this legendary automaker be left out ?.



They have unveiled an electric car concept at the on going Geneva Motor Show.The call it “Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e”



This sweet looking baby can go about 190 miles on full charge according to them .



While there are presently concerns on the weight of the car ,since they are known for genuine wood,leather and metal.Their engineers and designers are working hard on reducing the weight without compromising on the quality and luxury that Bentley is known for.



Details on its full features at this point are still sketchy.We expect that they would release its full features soon.



Feed your eyes with the images below



SHOWCASE



What do you think folks ?



Would you love to have one ?



By Donlad3d



