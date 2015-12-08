₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by AutoJoshNG: 1:20pm
The first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word Bentley ,is class,luxury,money,speed and more money.
The entire car world is gradually going electric.Why should this legendary automaker be left out ?.
They have unveiled an electric car concept at the on going Geneva Motor Show.The call it “Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e”
This sweet looking baby can go about 190 miles on full charge according to them .
While there are presently concerns on the weight of the car ,since they are known for genuine wood,leather and metal.Their engineers and designers are working hard on reducing the weight without compromising on the quality and luxury that Bentley is known for.
Details on its full features at this point are still sketchy.We expect that they would release its full features soon.
Feed your eyes with the images below
SHOWCASE
What do you think folks ?
Would you love to have one ?
By Donlad3d
https://autojosh.com/bentley-meet-first-ever-electric-car/
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by AutoJoshNG: 1:21pm
.
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by horlanrewaju11: 1:24pm
money good na
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by AutoJoshNG: 2:05pm
....
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by Damilare5882(m): 2:50pm
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by Movingcoil(m): 2:51pm
If unfortunately I have a head on collision with another vehicle with this car, will it take my soul to heaven?
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by Pharaoh9(m): 2:51pm
Hmm
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by coalcoal1(m): 2:51pm
cool
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by ayofimihan(m): 2:51pm
Pray we see the days we dream about. Money is good.
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by seunny4lif(m): 2:51pm
Goood
But not for Nigerians
Where is my Toyota car?I parked it here
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by 2dream(m): 2:51pm
So cute
but cant be use in Nigeria
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by Mooye41(m): 2:52pm
Wow...this is really awesome.
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by TheDEVlLHimseIf: 2:53pm
owonikoko
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by Papykush: 2:53pm
God will punish that person that said money is the root of all evil
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by Tazdroid(m): 2:53pm
Op, but where is the light to charge it? Where?
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by iceberryose(m): 2:53pm
you use a car with gasoline engine there'll be fuel scarcity Where person wan see light charge this one??
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by Pedekunle(m): 2:54pm
God, please take us to where we like to be
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by Vizzim(m): 2:54pm
Some cars r not designed for Nigeria roads
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by adecz: 2:54pm
.....this cannot reach my village
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by jaxxy(m): 2:55pm
Very nice...
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by hahn(m): 2:56pm
Movingcoil:
If you die trekking will your soul go to heaven?
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by mago77(f): 2:56pm
This car is wicked
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by Franchise21(m): 2:56pm
Nice
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by PStacks(m): 2:58pm
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by GlorifiedTunde(m): 2:59pm
Movingcoil:
Sure! Why not?!
Just ensure you're singing "nearer my God to thee..." while hitting the gas on a 280 on the speedometer, then negotiate a bend sharply without slowing down.
Honestly, you'll make it to heaven
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by CaptainBlaise: 2:59pm
Question: Would you love to have one?
Response: Sure! I would.
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by BestHyper(m): 3:00pm
Nice Car
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by quisera(m): 3:01pm
nice but doesn't equal my range rover velar
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by balancediet(m): 3:06pm
Cool, really cool.
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by lanre316: 3:07pm
hahn:
Don't mind that unserious guy. Na poverty mentality dey worry am. Some people's subconscious mind loves poverty and hates riches and yet they complain why riches flee from them and poverty tabernacle in their life.
|Re: Bentley: See Their First Ever Electric Car by bettercreature(m): 3:08pm
Hmmmmm that 190miles is very scary.that means I will use it for like 5 days without recharging it
