Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm

FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:21pm
Manchester United will be without suspended defender Eric Bailly for their Europa League last-16 first leg tie against FC Rostov in Russia.
Venue : Olimp 2
Refree : Felix Zwayer
Time : 7.00pm.naija time grin
Mobdro app. Showing on BT sport 2

Bailly was sent off in the previous round against Saint-Etienne, while captain Wayne Rooney and full-back Luke Shaw miss out after being left at home.

Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could return after a hamstring injury.

The Russian side will be without goalkeeper Soslan Dzhanayev but have an otherwise fully fit squad.



United face a difficult 2,100 mile trip against a side who are fifth in their domestic league and have lost at home just once in their last seven European games.

Rostov go into the match on the back of a superb 6-0 victory at the weekend, while the Red Devils drew 1-1 against 10-man Bournemouth.

Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:26pm
United traveling Squad: De Gea, Romero, O'Hara, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Darmian, Young, Carrick, Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

Full team news

As far as am concerned, there is only one possible outcome.

Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by cbngov01(m): 1:30pm
Mourinho already preparing excuses ahead of defeat

If this hits FP,I'm FTC technically as this Ngwa man posted and commented on his own post.

Typical Ngwa life!
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:41pm
cbngov01:
Mourinho already preparing excuses ahead of defeat

If this hits FP,I'm FTC technically as this Ngwa man posted and commented on his own post.

Typical Ngwa life!

Mourinho's excuses are legitimate.
Substandard pitches in competitions of their magnitude should be a recipe for disqualification or two away Matches

Yeah you are technically first to comment, and it has nothing to do with being Ngwa, as football in particular and sports in general has nothing to do with, Race tribe or language.
United to win 1-3 though.
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by ammyluv2002(f): 1:46pm
Proudlyngwa:


Mourinho's excuses are legitimate.
Substandard pitches in competitions of their magnitude should be a recipe for disqualification or to away Manchester.

Yeah you are technically first to comment, and it has nothing to do with being Ngwa, as football in particular and sports in general has nothing to do with, Rashford trip or language.
United to win 1-3 though.
For sure...United to win 1-3

Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by desquad: 1:50pm
I give it to man u, 2-1

Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Kyase(m): 1:56pm
Proudlyngwa:
United traveling Squad: De Gea, Romero, O'Hara, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Darmian, Young, Carrick, Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

Full team news to come later

As far as am concerned, there is only one possible outcome.

Win or draw, but I aren't watching our games again until they give me 2 straight wins

Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 2:01pm
Kyase:

Win or draw, but I aren't watching our games again until they give me 2 straight wins
With this game Boss
It will help you outcome the disapointment of the weekend draw.
Its a sure win.
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Kyase(m): 2:07pm
Proudlyngwa:

With this game Boss
It will help you outcome the disapointment of the weekend draw.
Its a sure win.
alright, with that bad pitch?
Anyways fingers crossed

Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 2:10pm
Kyase:
alright, with that bad pitch?
Anyways fingers crossed
I watced this Morning training on MUTV, there is hope.
Dont forget Mata promised to release his inner rage. grin
Fingers uncrossed
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Kyase(m): 2:29pm
Proudlyngwa:

I watced this Morning training on MUTV, there is hope.
Dont forget Mata promised to release his inner rage. grin
Fingers uncrossed
Lol ok we dey watch

Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by seunny4lif(m): 2:39pm
Kyase:

Win or draw, but I aren't watching our games again until they give me 2 straight wins
We are winning
We are not PSG
We ban all the spirit of PSG grin grin grin
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by LesbianBoy(m): 2:52pm
Man Utd sabi make person vex angry


Infact...

Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Kyase(m): 3:16pm
seunny4lif:

We are winning
We are not PSG
We ban all the spirit of PSG grin grin grin
that mumu club , sha we're united
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by seunny4lif(m): 3:25pm
Kyase:
that mumu club , sha we're united
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by teeezy00: 3:27pm
Proudlyngwa:
Manchester United will be without suspended defender Eric Bailly for their Europa League last-16 first leg tie against FC Rostov in Russia.
Venue : Olimp 2
Refree : Felix Zwayer
Time : 7.00pm.naija time grin
Mobdro app. Showing on BT sport 2

Bailly was sent off in the previous round against Saint-Etienne, while captain Wayne Rooney and full-back Luke Shaw miss out after being left at home.

Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could return after a hamstring injury.

The Russian side will be without goalkeeper Soslan Dzhanayev but have an otherwise fully fit squad.



United face a difficult 2,100 mile trip against a side who are fifth in their domestic league and have lost at home just once in their last seven European games.

Rostov go into the match on the back of a superb 6-0 victory at the weekend, while the Red Devils drew 1-1 against 10-man Bournemouth.
Hw many mb do u use to stream a match,do u do it with a Android phone or ur PC..
Please I need ur help to watch the match tonight
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Kyase(m): 3:29pm
seunny4lif:
just fall my hand
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by seunny4lif(m): 4:06pm
I taya ooooooh
Kyase:
just fall my hand

Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by bettercreature(m): 4:24pm
teeezy00:

Hw many mb do u use to stream a match,do u do it with a Android phone or ur PC..
Please I need ur help to watch the match tonight
No certain number,it depends on resolution

Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by bettercreature(m): 4:25pm
cbngov01:
Mourinho already preparing excuses ahead of defeat

If this hits FP,I'm FTC technically as this Ngwa man posted and commented on his own post.

Typical Ngwa life!
The worse we can play is draw
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by teeezy00: 4:57pm
bettercreature:
No certain number,it depends on resolution
Ok Tnxx
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Israelighty(m): 5:18pm
All man u fans am sorry because u will be disgrace by Rostov of Russia today
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 5:19pm
teeezy00:

Hw many mb do u use to stream a match,do u do it with a Android phone or ur PC..
Please I need ur help to watch the match tonight
Hd streaming, on Android is roughly 240mb.
If you are lucky to get non Hd, its 200 mb.
On PC its approximately 300 mb.
Which network do you use and are you a student.
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 5:33pm
seunny4lif:

We are winning
We are not PSG
We ban all the spirit of PSG grin grin grin

That useless PSG,
They made my night longer and my bed bigger, I was just rotating like a ceiling fan in annoyance
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 5:34pm
LesbianBoy:
Man Utd sabi make person vex angry


Infact...
Wetin u go come talk for Liverpool
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by GreenMavro: 6:34pm
Barcelona is a real lesson to the ladies. never judge a man by his first round.
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:34pm
grin hala man utd tongue
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Michaelpresh(m): 6:34pm
correct score
2-2
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Keenysbojan(m): 6:35pm
My brother if any Arsenal fan ask you what is the time? just say 10minutes past 2 (02:10pm) he or she will understand the time more than you do...
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by dannyvents: 6:35pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
grin hala man utd tongue
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Crownadex(m): 6:38pm
I always stand 4 Man United .... pls man u apart 4rm ticket u r truly my 1 and only club

