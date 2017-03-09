Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm (740 Views)

Venue : Olimp 2

Refree : Felix Zwayer

Time : 7.00pm.naija time

Mobdro app. Showing on BT sport 2



Bailly was sent off in the previous round against Saint-Etienne, while captain Wayne Rooney and full-back Luke Shaw miss out after being left at home.



Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could return after a hamstring injury.



The Russian side will be without goalkeeper Soslan Dzhanayev but have an otherwise fully fit squad.







United face a difficult 2,100 mile trip against a side who are fifth in their domestic league and have lost at home just once in their last seven European games.



United traveling Squad: De Gea, Romero, O'Hara, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Darmian, Young, Carrick, Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford, Ibrahimovic



Full team news



As far as am concerned, there is only one possible outcome.



Mourinho already preparing excuses ahead of defeat



If this hits FP,I'm FTC technically as this Ngwa man posted and commented on his own post.



Typical Ngwa life!

cbngov01:

Mourinho already preparing excuses ahead of defeat



If this hits FP,I'm FTC technically as this Ngwa man posted and commented on his own post.



Typical Ngwa life!

Mourinho's excuses are legitimate.

Substandard pitches in competitions of their magnitude should be a recipe for disqualification or two away Matches



Yeah you are technically first to comment, and it has nothing to do with being Ngwa, as football in particular and sports in general has nothing to do with, Race tribe or language.

Proudlyngwa:





Mourinho's excuses are legitimate.

Substandard pitches in competitions of their magnitude should be a recipe for disqualification or to away Manchester.



Yeah you are technically first to comment, and it has nothing to do with being Ngwa, as football in particular and sports in general has nothing to do with, Rashford trip or language.

I give it to man u, 2-1 1 Like

Proudlyngwa:

United traveling Squad: De Gea, Romero, O'Hara, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Darmian, Young, Carrick, Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford, Ibrahimovic



Full team news to come later



As far as am concerned, there is only one possible outcome.



mukina2 Dominique



Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Win or draw, but I aren't watching our games again until they give me 2 straight wins Win or draw, but I aren't watching our games again until they give me 2 straight wins 1 Like

Kyase:



Win or draw, but I aren't watching our games again until they give me 2 straight wins With this game Boss

It will help you outcome the disapointment of the weekend draw.

Proudlyngwa:



With this game Boss

It will help you outcome the disapointment of the weekend draw.

Its a sure win.

alright, with that bad pitch?

Anyways fingers crossed alright, with that bad pitch?Anyways fingers crossed 1 Like

Kyase:

alright, with that bad pitch?

Anyways fingers crossed I watced this Morning training on MUTV, there is hope.

Dont forget Mata promised to release his inner rage.

Proudlyngwa:



I watced this Morning training on MUTV, there is hope.

Dont forget Mata promised to release his inner rage.

Kyase:



Win or draw, but I aren't watching our games again until they give me 2 straight wins We are winning

We are not PSG

Infact... Man Utd sabi make person vexInfact...

seunny4lif:



We are winning

We are not PSG

Kyase:

that mumu club , sha we're united

Proudlyngwa:

seunny4lif:

Kyase:

teeezy00:



Hw many mb do u use to stream a match,do u do it with a Android phone or ur PC..

cbngov01:

Mourinho already preparing excuses ahead of defeat



If this hits FP,I'm FTC technically as this Ngwa man posted and commented on his own post.



bettercreature:

All man u fans am sorry because u will be disgrace by Rostov of Russia today

teeezy00:



Hw many mb do u use to stream a match,do u do it with a Android phone or ur PC..

Please I need ur help to watch the match tonight Hd streaming, on Android is roughly 240mb.

If you are lucky to get non Hd, its 200 mb.

On PC its approximately 300 mb.

seunny4lif:



We are winning

We are not PSG

We ban all the spirit of PSG

That useless PSG,

LesbianBoy:

Man Utd sabi make person vex





Barcelona is a real lesson to the ladies. never judge a man by his first round.

correct score

2-2

My brother if any Arsenal fan ask you what is the time? just say 10minutes past 2 (02:10pm) he or she will understand the time more than you do...

CROWNWEALTH019:

hala man utd