FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:21pm
Manchester United will be without suspended defender Eric Bailly for their Europa League last-16 first leg tie against FC Rostov in Russia.
Venue : Olimp 2
Refree : Felix Zwayer
Time : 7.00pm.naija time
Mobdro app. Showing on BT sport 2
Bailly was sent off in the previous round against Saint-Etienne, while captain Wayne Rooney and full-back Luke Shaw miss out after being left at home.
Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could return after a hamstring injury.
The Russian side will be without goalkeeper Soslan Dzhanayev but have an otherwise fully fit squad.
United face a difficult 2,100 mile trip against a side who are fifth in their domestic league and have lost at home just once in their last seven European games.
Rostov go into the match on the back of a superb 6-0 victory at the weekend, while the Red Devils drew 1-1 against 10-man Bournemouth.
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:26pm
United traveling Squad: De Gea, Romero, O'Hara, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Darmian, Young, Carrick, Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford, Ibrahimovic
Full team news
As far as am concerned, there is only one possible outcome.
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by cbngov01(m): 1:30pm
Mourinho already preparing excuses ahead of defeat
If this hits FP,I'm FTC technically as this Ngwa man posted and commented on his own post.
Typical Ngwa life!
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:41pm
cbngov01:
Mourinho's excuses are legitimate.
Substandard pitches in competitions of their magnitude should be a recipe for disqualification or two away Matches
Yeah you are technically first to comment, and it has nothing to do with being Ngwa, as football in particular and sports in general has nothing to do with, Race tribe or language.
United to win 1-3 though.
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by ammyluv2002(f): 1:46pm
Proudlyngwa:For sure...United to win 1-3
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by desquad: 1:50pm
I give it to man u, 2-1
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Kyase(m): 1:56pm
Proudlyngwa:Win or draw, but I aren't watching our games again until they give me 2 straight wins
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 2:01pm
Kyase:With this game Boss
It will help you outcome the disapointment of the weekend draw.
Its a sure win.
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Kyase(m): 2:07pm
Proudlyngwa:alright, with that bad pitch?
Anyways fingers crossed
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 2:10pm
Kyase:I watced this Morning training on MUTV, there is hope.
Dont forget Mata promised to release his inner rage.
Fingers uncrossed
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Kyase(m): 2:29pm
Proudlyngwa:Lol ok we dey watch
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by seunny4lif(m): 2:39pm
Kyase:We are winning
We are not PSG
We ban all the spirit of PSG
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by LesbianBoy(m): 2:52pm
Man Utd sabi make person vex
Infact...
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Kyase(m): 3:16pm
seunny4lif:that mumu club , sha we're united
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by seunny4lif(m): 3:25pm
Kyase:
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by teeezy00: 3:27pm
Proudlyngwa:Hw many mb do u use to stream a match,do u do it with a Android phone or ur PC..
Please I need ur help to watch the match tonight
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Kyase(m): 3:29pm
seunny4lif:just fall my hand
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by seunny4lif(m): 4:06pm
I taya ooooooh
Kyase:
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by bettercreature(m): 4:24pm
teeezy00:No certain number,it depends on resolution
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by bettercreature(m): 4:25pm
cbngov01:The worse we can play is draw
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by teeezy00: 4:57pm
bettercreature:Ok Tnxx
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Israelighty(m): 5:18pm
All man u fans am sorry because u will be disgrace by Rostov of Russia today
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 5:19pm
teeezy00:Hd streaming, on Android is roughly 240mb.
If you are lucky to get non Hd, its 200 mb.
On PC its approximately 300 mb.
Which network do you use and are you a student.
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 5:33pm
seunny4lif:
That useless PSG,
They made my night longer and my bed bigger, I was just rotating like a ceiling fan in annoyance
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 5:34pm
LesbianBoy:Wetin u go come talk for Liverpool
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by GreenMavro: 6:34pm
Barcelona is a real lesson to the ladies. never judge a man by his first round.
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:34pm
hala man utd
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Michaelpresh(m): 6:34pm
correct score
2-2
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Keenysbojan(m): 6:35pm
My brother if any Arsenal fan ask you what is the time? just say 10minutes past 2 (02:10pm) he or she will understand the time more than you do...
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by dannyvents: 6:35pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League Today At 7pm by Crownadex(m): 6:38pm
I always stand 4 Man United .... pls man u apart 4rm ticket u r truly my 1 and only club
