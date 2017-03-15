₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Geestunnar(m): 5:00pm On Mar 15
Match Preview
It’s strange times indeed when Leicester City are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Manchester United are fighting just to make the same stage in the Europa League.
But that’s the reality the Red Devils are faced with, and winning this competition feels all the more important now for Jose Mourinho’s side after they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea on Monday.
United’s dream bid to replicate Liverpool’s ‘Mickey Mouse treble’ of 2000/01 may be over, but with the EFL Cup already in the bag they can at least make it a Mickey Mouse double for this season, with the reward of Champions League qualification as a nice little bonus.
Tied 1-1 from their first leg against FC Rostov, here’s a look at how things might pan out for them in the second leg…
It’s a big game for…
Paul Pogba.
People are increasingly getting on the Frenchman’s back after some ineffectual recent performances, and that’s understandable when taking into account the £89million world-record fee paid for him in the summer.
While no one is expecting miracles from Pogba in every single game for United, he has gone missing in some key fixtures of late, doing little of note in the EFL Cup final win over Southampton or this week’s defeat at Chelsea.
At the very least, the 24-year-old will be expected to stamp his authority against opposition of this calibre, and if he can play a key role in helping to deliver a European trophy to Old Trafford he can call this a successful first season.
Likely line ups…
https://metrouk2.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/lineup-1866.png?w=620&h=934&crop=1
There should be a few changes from the Chelsea game, not least a switch back to a more attacking formation after the failed experiment of three centre-backs.
United tried that in Russia to help them deal with the difficult pitch, and while they came away with a decent 1-1 draw they’ll certainly expect more in the home leg.
Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial are out, so Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata should return to the starting XI alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is not suspended for European games.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Geestunnar(m): 10:03am
likely line up
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Yinkatolu: 6:07pm
Man u 2- 1 Rostov
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by saintolarayo: 6:07pm
Let it begin... We're fully anticipating
But then... Barcelona VS PSG Match is still evergreen
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by nogasimplicity: 6:07pm
away to score and be happy
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by 47xxx(m): 6:08pm
#GGMU till Buhari takes holy communion..
Solna, here we come....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by koolcat: 6:08pm
Home win goal-goal and over 3.5
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Tazdroid(m): 6:08pm
Odi Dan Dan !!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Tazdroid(m): 6:08pm
Correct
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by saintolarayo: 6:08pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Benekruku(m): 6:09pm
Stake on Manchester United at your own Peril.
Stakes re at owners risk!
Thank me after the match
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by DickDastardly(m): 6:09pm
United till i die!
GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by LoveJesus87(m): 6:11pm
M
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by ForValour: 6:11pm
Straight home win
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by dhamstar(m): 6:11pm
Man U go spoil ticket coz dem no go win
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by wikiadamin: 6:12pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Leetunechi: 6:12pm
if Wenger was to lead the Israelite to the promise land, they would have spent 40year in the wilderness and still end up in Egypt".
Up Chelsea
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by stevenson007: 6:18pm
hmmmm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by fhelihx: 6:18pm
GGMU!!..we' gonna win this.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by izzou(m): 6:18pm
What if Manchester United doesn't win??
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by jShota: 6:20pm
Red devils for life
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by stevenson007: 6:21pm
hmmmm
Mummy: Junior, where is the remote?
Junior: You can find it where currently Chelsea is.
Mummy: Meaning??
Junior: On top of the table
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by eseun11: 6:21pm
the go learn new thing today
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by andrewegbuna: 6:23pm
Man utd 1- Rostov 3
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by segzy17(m): 6:23pm
Correct Score 3~1 in favour of man u
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by TamedWolf90: 6:24pm
izzou:
When it gets to this level where chips are down, Man U never disappoints...Na flog Rostov go collect...watch and see
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Arewa12: 6:24pm
Looking forward to a gr8 match
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by heryurh(m): 6:26pm
Na DRAW go still end am!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Geestunnar(m): 6:28pm
Man u to take the day, 3-0. Come on boys
#GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by solasoulmusic(f): 6:32pm
Let's Go There
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Bossjosh: 6:33pm
I am expecting a decent and free flowing game today. GGMU.
Rostov will get it tough with no synthetic turf to make it tough.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Allylic: 6:38pm
Ds rostov dat has bin banned from using deir pitch for competition...lets teach dem football made in manchester.......We are winning this....over 1.5 sure for d game die....GGMU....red devils for life
