



It’s strange times indeed when Leicester City are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Manchester United are fighting just to make the same stage in the Europa League.

But that’s the reality the Red Devils are faced with, and winning this competition feels all the more important now for Jose Mourinho’s side after they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea on Monday.



United’s dream bid to replicate Liverpool’s ‘Mickey Mouse treble’ of 2000/01 may be over, but with the EFL Cup already in the bag they can at least make it a Mickey Mouse double for this season, with the reward of Champions League qualification as a nice little bonus.

Tied 1-1 from their first leg against FC Rostov, here’s a look at how things might pan out for them in the second leg…



It’s a big game for…

Paul Pogba.



People are increasingly getting on the Frenchman’s back after some ineffectual recent performances, and that’s understandable when taking into account the £89million world-record fee paid for him in the summer.

While no one is expecting miracles from Pogba in every single game for United, he has gone missing in some key fixtures of late, doing little of note in the EFL Cup final win over Southampton or this week’s defeat at Chelsea.

At the very least, the 24-year-old will be expected to stamp his authority against opposition of this calibre, and if he can play a key role in helping to deliver a European trophy to Old Trafford he can call this a successful first season.



Likely line ups…



https://metrouk2.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/lineup-1866.png?w=620&h=934&crop=1





There should be a few changes from the Chelsea game, not least a switch back to a more attacking formation after the failed experiment of three centre-backs.

United tried that in Russia to help them deal with the difficult pitch, and while they came away with a decent 1-1 draw they’ll certainly expect more in the home leg.

Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial are out, so Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata should return to the starting XI alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is not suspended for European games.





