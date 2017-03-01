Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' (8899 Views)

Teebillz Trying To Create Olamide/Don Jazzy War Again? (Snapshot) / Toke Makinwa: When Your Man Is On His Way To Sleep With His Side Chick (Pic) / Don Jazzy And Dbanj Share Passionate Hug In Front Of Korede Bello And Reekado (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source:







https://www.instagram.com/p/BRap5Sujp4A/?hl=en Donjazzy appears to be passing a subtle message to Tonto Dikeh ...Posting the lyrics to Iyanya's new song,Hold on..He added 'your real man ordained by God will stay'Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/if-person-fit-take-your-man-im-sorry.html 3 Likes

is he making sense? 3 Likes 1 Share

Ashewo no dey get man because karma will definitely come for her...



Lawlahdey:

See.. There's nothing like your man or "my" man.

If you can't share your man with another woman in this generation, you are only seeking to remain alone.

Even if your man doesn't marry another woman apart from you, he will still look outside and these other women will still share "your" man with you.



Sooner we start encouraging polygamy, the better.



See them... Husband snatchers 1 Like

u wee not go and marry be here giving advise 21 Likes 1 Share

Is Tonto still under that Dbang's Record Label?

why take another persons man when vacant men like us are right here.



If you can't share your man with another woman in this generation, you are only seeking to remain alone.

Even if your man doesn't marry another woman apart from you, he will still look outside and these other women will still share "your" man with you.



Sooner we start encouraging polygamy, the better. See.. There's nothing like your man or "my" man.If you can't share your man with another woman in this generation, you are only seeking to remain alone.Even if your man doesn't marry another woman apart from you, he will still look outside and these other women will still share "your" man with you.Sooner we start encouraging polygamy, the better. 19 Likes 4 Shares

why take another persons man when vacant men like me dey here. 3 Likes

TRUE.

Total fallacy....ordained or not, shiiiiit is

still gonna happen if care is not taken. 2 Likes 1 Share

no be lie

No be lie o....... In edo tongue 1 Like 1 Share

This guy needs to grow up and keep away from Twitter, I wonder who's worse, him or Trump. 1 Like 1 Share

U must talk ya own

Abeg if you fit grace my account with your precious nairas,i fit be the man u dey find since..Listen to Don jazzy,he's full of sense. 1 Like

go marry na let's see 1 Like 1 Share

kikikikikikikiki

Lawlahdey:

See.. There's nothing like your man or "my" man.

If you can't share your man with another woman in this generation, you are only seeking to remain alone.

Even if your man doesn't marry another woman apart from you, he will still look outside and these other women will still share "your" man with you.



Sooner we start encouraging polygamy, the better.

bia, kpachara anya gi ebe ahu, tupu ihe mere na 1912 emezi ozo!!!!! bia nwanyi a, I jikwa uche gi?? uburu gi o dikwa completebia, kpachara anya gi ebe ahu, tupu ihe mere na 1912 emezi ozo!!!!! 4 Likes

Lawlahdey:

See.. There's nothing like your man or "my" man.

If you can't share your man with another woman in this generation, you are only seeking to remain alone.

Even if your man doesn't marry another woman apart from you, he will still look outside and these other women will still share "your" man with you.



Sooner we start encouraging polygamy, the better. Lmaoooooo Lmaoooooo

True Talk

LatestAmebo2:

is he making sense?

100% sense 100% sense

saintikechi:

why take another persons man when vacant men like us are right here.

I just dey watch you [color=#006600][/color]I just dey watch you

He's gay!

...and when this murderfucker refuse to marry nko? 1 Like 1 Share

Evaberry:

u wee not go and marry be here giving advise

are u available? are u available?

Lawlahdey:

See.. There's nothing like your man or "my" man.

If you can't share your man with another woman in this generation, you are only seeking to remain alone.

Even if your man doesn't marry another woman apart from you, he will still look outside and these other women will still share "your" man with you.



Sooner we start encouraging polygamy, the better.