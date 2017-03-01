₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man'
|Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by LatestAmebo2: 2:01pm
Donjazzy appears to be passing a subtle message to Tonto Dikeh ...Posting the lyrics to Iyanya's new song,Hold on..He added 'your real man ordained by God will stay'
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by LatestAmebo2: 2:01pm
is he making sense?
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by Papykush: 2:02pm
Ashewo no dey get man because karma will definitely come for her...
Lawlahdey:
See them... Husband snatchers
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by LatestAmebo2: 2:15pm
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by Evaberry(f): 2:22pm
u wee not go and marry be here giving advise
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by Scream(m): 2:34pm
Is Tonto still under that Dbang's Record Label?
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by saintikechi(m): 2:55pm
why take another persons man when vacant men like us are right here.
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by Lawlahdey(f): 2:56pm
See.. There's nothing like your man or "my" man.
If you can't share your man with another woman in this generation, you are only seeking to remain alone.
Even if your man doesn't marry another woman apart from you, he will still look outside and these other women will still share "your" man with you.
Sooner we start encouraging polygamy, the better.
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by saintikechi(m): 2:56pm
why take another persons man when vacant men like me dey here.
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by Mimzyy(f): 3:14pm
TRUE.
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by Draei: 3:14pm
Total fallacy....ordained or not, shiiiiit is
still gonna happen if care is not taken.
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by Negotiate: 3:14pm
no be lie
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by ichommy(m): 3:15pm
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by dietsono: 3:15pm
No be lie o....... In edo tongue
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by Clone2020(m): 3:15pm
This guy needs to grow up and keep away from Twitter, I wonder who's worse, him or Trump.
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by ajuwarhodes(f): 3:15pm
U must talk ya own
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by JSmart4u(m): 3:15pm
Abeg if you fit grace my account with your precious nairas,i fit be the man u dey find since..Listen to Don jazzy,he's full of sense.
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by teamsynergy: 3:15pm
go marry na let's see
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by Sweetie25(f): 3:16pm
kikikikikikikiki
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by oscaruzie(m): 3:16pm
Lawlahdey:
bia nwanyi a, I jikwa uche gi?? uburu gi o dikwa complete bia, kpachara anya gi ebe ahu, tupu ihe mere na 1912 emezi ozo!!!!!
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by Aderola15(f): 3:16pm
Lawlahdey:Lmaoooooo
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by horlahsunbo225(m): 3:16pm
True Talk
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by DONSMITH123(m): 3:16pm
LatestAmebo2:
100% sense
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by boneyard: 3:16pm
[color=#006600][/color]
saintikechi:
I just dey watch you
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by richidinho(m): 3:16pm
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by olaolulazio(m): 3:17pm
He's gay!
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by smartmey61(m): 3:17pm
...and when this murderfucker refuse to marry nko?
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by richidinho(m): 3:19pm
Evaberry:
are u available?
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by AngelicBeing: 3:19pm
Lawlahdey:
|Re: Don Jazzy: 'If Person Fit Take Your Man, I'm Sorry, That's Not Your Man' by Mishydoo(m): 3:19pm
Never Judge My Journey If You Havnt Taken A Step In My Boots...Don Jazzy, get married first b4 u laugh at others....old man
