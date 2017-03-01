Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic (2358 Views)

'R.i .p paco jelapa na malaysia, my home boy,my classmate,my roommate,my kings mate, He was screaming "leave me alone, leave me alone"and then threw his laptop and phone off the window and followed it thereafter via the same window from a 31 story building,not ordinary,God knows everything!

May ur soul rest in peace,

Butibalati miss u chimaobi'





chimere66:

Hes paid the ultimate price

CROWNWEALTH019:

Hes paid the ultimate price

The ultimate price for what exactly? The ultimate price for what exactly? 1 Like

SalamRushdie:





The ultimate price for what exactly? i dunno you can go ask him i dunnoyou can go ask him 1 Like

That his village missionary had pay him an expensive visit...

Yes sir.....it was one of the quarter jews as usual!



It seems now in addition to hating afonjeezys, gambaris, themselves and even their own country they also hate being alive! 1 Like

CROWNWEALTH019:



i dunno you can go ask him

You are funny You are funny

How true is this

The world is full of mysteries. In every thing. God knows why. RIP to the young man.

rip

Village people at work

Jabioro:

That his village missionary had pay him an expensive visit... Don't be thick. This is murder. Don't be thick. This is murder.

only if nigeria had a good and working economy what will people be going abroad 4?

R.I.P Dude

CROWNWEALTH019:



i dunno you can go ask him then stop saying what you dont know then stop saying what you dont know

Àwọn ọmọ Yahoo Yahoo 2 Likes

THIS SHOULD BE INVESTIGATED, I DON'T TRUST THE MALAYSIANS

Na wetyn dey reign now be this? Jumping to your death. Abeg ooo:

so sad! Rip.

momentarylapse:









Yes sir.....it was one of the quarter jews as usual!



It seems now in addition to hating afonjeezys, gambaris, themselves and even their own country they also hate being alive!

What he has achieved in life can change the whole brown roofs in Oshogbo!

This is what happen when yahoo boy chop money and you no wan settle your Alfa

Too bad.. Who knows what was holding him.