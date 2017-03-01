₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by chimere66: 3:10pm
As shared by Nigerian man Uzodimma.….
'R.i .p paco jelapa na malaysia, my home boy,my classmate,my roommate,my kings mate, He was screaming "leave me alone, leave me alone"and then threw his laptop and phone off the window and followed it thereafter via the same window from a 31 story building,not ordinary,God knows everything!
May ur soul rest in peace,
Butibalati miss u chimaobi'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nigerian-man-jumps-to-his-death-from.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:13pm
Hes paid the ultimate price
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by SalamRushdie: 3:15pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
The ultimate price for what exactly?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:16pm
SalamRushdie:i dunno you can go ask him
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by Jabioro: 3:18pm
That his village missionary had pay him an expensive visit...
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by momentarylapse: 3:19pm
Yes sir.....it was one of the quarter jews as usual!
It seems now in addition to hating afonjeezys, gambaris, themselves and even their own country they also hate being alive!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by SalamRushdie: 3:23pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
You are funny
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by Pharaoh9(m): 3:24pm
How true is this
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by Ehinmola(m): 3:36pm
The world is full of mysteries. In every thing. God knows why. RIP to the young man.
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by marshalcarter: 3:56pm
rip
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by mago77(f): 4:07pm
Village people at work
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by searchng4love: 4:08pm
Jabioro:Don't be thick. This is murder.
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by CHANNELStv2020: 4:08pm
only if nigeria had a good and working economy what will people be going abroad 4?
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by rossyc(f): 4:08pm
Hmmm
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by okonja(m): 4:08pm
R.I.P Dude
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by themonk: 4:08pm
CROWNWEALTH019:then stop saying what you dont know
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by gentleman100(m): 4:09pm
Àwọn ọmọ Yahoo Yahoo
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by chiefolododo(m): 4:09pm
I just typed
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by ennysuccess(m): 4:09pm
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by undefeated(m): 4:09pm
THIS SHOULD BE INVESTIGATED, I DON'T TRUST THE MALAYSIANS
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by Tjohnnay: 4:09pm
Na wao
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by last35: 4:09pm
F
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by justitiaomnibus(m): 4:10pm
Na wetyn dey reign now be this? Jumping to your death. Abeg ooo:
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by Igbaba2: 4:10pm
so sad! Rip.
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by ExcelNG: 4:10pm
momentarylapse:
What he has achieved in life can change the whole brown roofs in Oshogbo!
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by corperscorner: 4:10pm
J
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by opethom(m): 4:11pm
This is what happen when yahoo boy chop money and you no wan settle your Alfa
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by yaqq: 4:11pm
Kai
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by macaranta(m): 4:12pm
Too bad.. Who knows what was holding him.
|Re: Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic by seunny4lif(m): 4:12pm
Hmmmmm
The people he collected their money abi who dey call him
Something is fishy ooooh
