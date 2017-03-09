₦airaland Forum

Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by dre11(m): 4:52pm
Lagos APC members fight dirty over alleged attempt to impose candidates for LG Polls


Chijioke Jannah

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state have engaged in free-for-all brawl over an alleged attempt by the some leaders of the party in the state to return 19 local government chairmen as unopposed candidates in the forthcoming local government polls.

The brawl, which occurred at Ogba/Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), left several party members injured with three persons needing serious medical attention.

According to an eye-witness, most of the victims were agents of the party leaders who were opposed to the application of internal democracy in the selection of candidates the party would field in the polls, as aggrieved party members attacked them with plastic chairs and other dangerous weapons.

Some party members who spoke under condition of anonymity, said their grievances bordered on the blunt refusal of the leaders to grant the peoples’ wish of nominating their candidate through primary election.

He further revealed that a similar course of action in 2015 led to the loss of some local governments to the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

“They have started what led to the loss of some local governments in the 2015 elections to the PDP, because they do not want primary.

“We want members to freely elect whoever should represent them at the local government, but they don’t want popular people; they want to impose their preferred candidates. And, we will not agree to this evil plan.” he said.

Efforts to speak with the LG party chairman, Kelvin Ajakaye, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report. Similarly, an aide of the state Chairman of the APC, Otunba Henry Ajomale, who also witnessed the fight said he will only speak with journalists only when he obtains clearance from his principal.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/09/lagos-apc-members-fight-dirty-alleged-attempt-impose-candidates-lg-polls/

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:53pm
APC killed democracy.... shocked

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by ogologoamu: 4:55pm
Those that want to bring change to Nigeria.
That's how they impose vegetable to Nigerians in the last general election.

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by chriskosherbal(m): 4:56pm
Politicians hmmmm
Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Splinz(m): 4:56pm
APC & imposition is like bread & butter. Bunch of rogues! cheesy

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by PetrePan(m): 5:00pm
Touts ve always bin in power for a very long time in nigeria..
Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by ijustdey: 5:00pm
them never start........





they are just warming....



until people hold politicians accountable for their actions
Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Young03: 5:03pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
APC killed democracy.... shocked

Its a lie
PDP killed democracy
In enugu state, they impose local govt chairman on pple

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Papykush: 5:06pm
They are fighting for the next person to embezzle money from the government purse. Set of useless animals.

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by massinola(m): 5:06pm
Who is surprised? That's their way. Packaging and delivery. If you doubt me, go check Bubu inside that suit wey Tinubu package am inside. We never knew na expired good we were sold. Now we they pay export duties for that unwanted good in faraway London

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Pidgin2(f): 5:06pm
Truth be told, APC has destroyed democracy in Nigeria sad

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Thisis2raw(m): 5:06pm
To me not has CHANGED about Nigeria
Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:06pm
Young03:



Its a lie

PDP killed democracy

In enugu state, they impose local govt chairman on pple

I hear you
Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by jieta: 5:07pm
useless people

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Nwachukwu1986(m): 5:07pm
Apc and imposition

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by DLondonboiy: 5:08pm
Is this one political party?

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by mago77(f): 5:08pm
Wrestle mania party

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by massinola(m): 5:08pm
Young03:



Its a lie

PDP killed democracy

In enugu state, they impose local govt chairman on pple

Hope your alert don show for job well done. Clap for yourself. BMC Crew

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by chuose2: 5:08pm
AFONJA'S AT IT, LIKE THEIR MASTERS FIGHTING.

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by dawkop1: 5:09pm
chriskosherbal:
Politicians hmmmm
Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Vizzim(m): 5:09pm
Nothing new in Nigeria again not even dis..

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by omojeesu(m): 5:09pm
Be sure it's about who gets there to loot the common wealth. It's not about who to serve the people.

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Young03: 5:10pm
massinola:

Hope your alert don show for job well done. Clap for yourself. BMC Crew

ignorance

because i cleared d air, am now BMC

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by iwattpro(m): 5:11pm
brutality season 1.... Who watch that video grin

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by searchng4love: 5:12pm
Young03:



Its a lie

PDP killed democracy

In enugu state, they impose local govt chairman on pple

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by davidbanks(m): 5:12pm
Chai FTC sweet ooo,if dem like make dem kemen one another grin grin
Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by richidinho(m): 5:13pm
useless party

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by akigbemaru: 5:14pm
This has been going on since year 2001 in Lagos when all the returning politicians won their seats back through unopposed! That is no more Democracy but a Bureaucracy.

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by biggestmanhood(m): 5:15pm
afonjas are touts

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Murjem: 5:16pm
Very shameless set of politicians...
undecided undecided undecided
What nonsense

Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by chiedu7: 5:16pm
Young03:



Its a lie

PDP killed democracy

In enugu state, they impose local govt chairman on pple


Look at what happened in Edo state that everybody knows was rigged.

During the 2015 election,,where did Kano get it millions of votes from?

When the whole state put together is not up to the millions declared ?

I beggi go siddon.

