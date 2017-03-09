₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,215 members, 3,409,068 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 March 2017 at 07:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls (9799 Views)
Prince Akenzua To Oshiomhole: You Have No Right To Impose A Governor On Us / PDP Governors Planned To Impose Agbaje As Chairman – Dokpesi / Fresh Crisis Looms In Rivers Amaechi Hold LG Polls On May 23, PDP Against Move (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by dre11(m): 4:52pm
Lagos APC members fight dirty over alleged attempt to impose candidates for LG Polls
Chijioke Jannah
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/09/lagos-apc-members-fight-dirty-alleged-attempt-impose-candidates-lg-polls/
1 Like
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:53pm
APC killed democracy....
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by ogologoamu: 4:55pm
Those that want to bring change to Nigeria.
That's how they impose vegetable to Nigerians in the last general election.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by chriskosherbal(m): 4:56pm
Politicians hmmmm
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Splinz(m): 4:56pm
APC & imposition is like bread & butter. Bunch of rogues!
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by PetrePan(m): 5:00pm
Touts ve always bin in power for a very long time in nigeria..
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by ijustdey: 5:00pm
them never start........
they are just warming....
until people hold politicians accountable for their actions
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Young03: 5:03pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Its a lie
PDP killed democracy
In enugu state, they impose local govt chairman on pple
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Papykush: 5:06pm
They are fighting for the next person to embezzle money from the government purse. Set of useless animals.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by massinola(m): 5:06pm
Who is surprised? That's their way. Packaging and delivery. If you doubt me, go check Bubu inside that suit wey Tinubu package am inside. We never knew na expired good we were sold. Now we they pay export duties for that unwanted good in faraway London
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Pidgin2(f): 5:06pm
Truth be told, APC has destroyed democracy in Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Thisis2raw(m): 5:06pm
To me not has CHANGED about Nigeria
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:06pm
Young03:I hear you
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by jieta: 5:07pm
useless people
1 Like
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Nwachukwu1986(m): 5:07pm
Apc and imposition
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by DLondonboiy: 5:08pm
Is this one political party?
1 Like
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by mago77(f): 5:08pm
Wrestle mania party
1 Like
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by massinola(m): 5:08pm
Young03:Hope your alert don show for job well done. Clap for yourself. BMC Crew
7 Likes
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by chuose2: 5:08pm
AFONJA'S AT IT, LIKE THEIR MASTERS FIGHTING.
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by dawkop1: 5:09pm
chriskosherbal:
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Vizzim(m): 5:09pm
Nothing new in Nigeria again not even dis..
1 Like
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by omojeesu(m): 5:09pm
Be sure it's about who gets there to loot the common wealth. It's not about who to serve the people.
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Young03: 5:10pm
massinola:
ignorance
because i cleared d air, am now BMC
1 Like
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by iwattpro(m): 5:11pm
brutality season 1.... Who watch that video
1 Like
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by searchng4love: 5:12pm
Young03:
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by davidbanks(m): 5:12pm
Chai FTC sweet ooo,if dem like make dem kemen one another
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by richidinho(m): 5:13pm
useless party
1 Like
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by akigbemaru: 5:14pm
This has been going on since year 2001 in Lagos when all the returning politicians won their seats back through unopposed! That is no more Democracy but a Bureaucracy.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by biggestmanhood(m): 5:15pm
afonjas are touts
1 Like
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by Murjem: 5:16pm
Very shameless set of politicians...
What nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Lagos APC Members Fight Dirty Over Attempt To Impose Candidates For LG Polls by chiedu7: 5:16pm
Young03:
Look at what happened in Edo state that everybody knows was rigged.
During the 2015 election,,where did Kano get it millions of votes from?
When the whole state put together is not up to the millions declared ?
I beggi go siddon.
4 Likes
Show Me All Your Infrastructural Developments In Your State / Breaking News: Olisa Metuh Dies In Efcc Custody / Factors That Enhanced Oshiomhole’s Victory
Viewing this topic: akhabbey(m), olatunjin(m), Barbz4u101(m), zutu29, Ezeibe(m), Pacificim(m), pesty100(m), makan85(m), tempex88(m), babaobakonami(m), IranjeIdita, ayindejimmy(m), drayomide1(m), olabrad and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10