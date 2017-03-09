Lagos APC members fight dirty over alleged attempt to impose candidates for LG Polls





Chijioke Jannah



Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state have engaged in free-for-all brawl over an alleged attempt by the some leaders of the party in the state to return 19 local government chairmen as unopposed candidates in the forthcoming local government polls.



The brawl, which occurred at Ogba/Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), left several party members injured with three persons needing serious medical attention.



According to an eye-witness, most of the victims were agents of the party leaders who were opposed to the application of internal democracy in the selection of candidates the party would field in the polls, as aggrieved party members attacked them with plastic chairs and other dangerous weapons.



Some party members who spoke under condition of anonymity, said their grievances bordered on the blunt refusal of the leaders to grant the peoples’ wish of nominating their candidate through primary election.



He further revealed that a similar course of action in 2015 led to the loss of some local governments to the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).



“They have started what led to the loss of some local governments in the 2015 elections to the PDP, because they do not want primary.



“We want members to freely elect whoever should represent them at the local government, but they don’t want popular people; they want to impose their preferred candidates. And, we will not agree to this evil plan.” he said.



Efforts to speak with the LG party chairman, Kelvin Ajakaye, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report. Similarly, an aide of the state Chairman of the APC, Otunba Henry Ajomale, who also witnessed the fight said he will only speak with journalists only when he obtains clearance from his principal.

