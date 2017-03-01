₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,300 members, 3,409,286 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 March 2017 at 09:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) (20022 Views)
#BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women / BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House / BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by ObiOmaMu: 7:26pm
Kemen who was disqualified from the big brother house for groping Tboss without her consent met with other evicted housemates; Uriel, Ese and Jon at Payporte office today.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/bbnaija-kemen-meets-other-evicted.html
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:27pm
make sense
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by PenisCaP: 7:40pm
Nice one... im happy hez able to overcome the shame.. biggy wana dis guy.. i flet for him
Though i aint a fan
21 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by debque(m): 7:47pm
very happy for him sha
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 7:53pm
Toucher
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 7:53pm
Towobodi
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by ANIEXTY(m): 7:53pm
Some Nigerians dey carry people matter for head like say na brazilian hair.......Make una free this guy nah, e don do !
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by nerovito(m): 7:53pm
Kemen na most handsome ooo, cool guy
Haters would disagree
Comman beat me
9 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by bigerboy200: 7:53pm
ehyaaa
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by NwamaziNwaAro: 7:53pm
Payporte are traitors....
Why associate with this dude behind doors after publicly dissociating yourself with him.
Kemen should be treated like the leper he is.
Excommunicated and Banished.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by Epositive(m): 7:53pm
this guy(kemen) is strong, some will call it shameless
#positivevibes
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by Pasidon(m): 7:54pm
Dem dey pack d evicted ones for one room? Dem dey pack d evicted ones for one room?
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by DESTINY41(m): 7:54pm
Ekerette the slay master
For him mind now e go dey talk say if nor be small thing ,I for still dey my crib
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by ajoskele(m): 7:54pm
Go on, Kemen. Live your life. Some of us love you but we love Efe more..
#Efenation
17 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by rasazee(m): 7:54pm
Dont kemenize anybody there o
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:55pm
he did it and tboss enjoyed it
11 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by thuggCheetah(m): 7:55pm
Chai
I didn't comment early enough
I would've dropped my own LIP joke
I've been savin it since January
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 7:55pm
Uriel and Ese though
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by omololaade(f): 7:55pm
I wonder wat pple gain frm dis meaningless show
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by Djudiz: 7:55pm
It's going o be very awkward for him
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by valdes00(m): 7:55pm
Valentine's day PSG 4-0 barca Women's day Barca 6-1 PSG Can u now see d difference between ur Mum and ur Girlfriend.....
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by Sammypope4all(m): 7:56pm
Chai. See as brother kemen com gentle.
Conji na bascard!!
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by Inanx: 7:56pm
Don't worry kemen... u ll get over wah happened... you apologized already....
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by Nma27(f): 7:57pm
I feel for him, hope he gets good endorsements...
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by corperscorner: 7:58pm
ALAYORMII:
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by bigerboy200: 7:58pm
Nma27:yes..LIPton has an offer on the table for him..
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by corperscorner: 7:58pm
Finger-Finger
Kemen the Periodic Fingerman
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by Stevoohlicent(m): 7:59pm
kemen philips
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by mankan2k7(m): 7:59pm
If I have my way, I will kemenize uriel
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by Oyind18: 7:59pm
Kemen no dey give up. See as him sit close to Uriel
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by missunknown(f): 8:00pm
Lol, u dey vex oh. Hahahahahahahahahah
NwamaziNwaAro:
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:00pm
Ok
Power(series) Is Back!!! / Maltina Dance All Contestants Performing (Picture) / Mtn Project Fame Season 4 Is Here At Last
Viewing this topic: atikubaba(m), writemeshyahoo, Beezed, Darrydeck, homirefacuny(m), Kelechilucky, Babagboju(m), dapsin999(m), bashbanks(m), roseval(f), spencer1204, webhostbiz, odrian(m), edugiddy007, engrelvis(m), Cannyponfa, Asawana123, Pray(m), bodekom92(m), iyisco2001(m), Jglad(f), solid3(m), queensvill(f), Theelove(f), calfranc(m), Malakh, wunmi590(m), hybridtm(m), mascot19(m), Wealthwalker(m), mightydee, Ayposh, yoruBADboi(m), sasview, omoga3(f), mcquin(m), Zende(m), trippleKAY(m), gypsey(m), Imjustagirl(f), ObaroFaisal(m), jujutom(m), Mushood, olajideolajire(m), maestrojay(m), bolar12(m), kheart(m), Akan7, densil(m), Ajdstroller(m), Kaypure(m), iknopro(m), cletz991(m), grovethoery(m), Ikamenze(m), Tamitee(f), johnpepe1(m), AlexzStructure(m), NnamdiChidi, stem(m), tmgtreasure(m), Napoleon22(m), dasauce(m), signorjohnson, derosario11(m), Scream(m), Whitemoney, hideraoluwa(f), ogedokis, e90, eghos12(m), saraphina(f), lawson007(m), haskeem, nevi12(f), rayenigma, Bbnnaji(f), headboiy, alexov(m) and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16