|#BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by sugarbelly4: 5:20pm
Kemen has finally tenders his apologies to TBoss and all women, following his disgraceful act, in the Big Brother House. This was disclosed by PayPorte on their Instagram page, as they posted the picture of Kemen and the apology he tendered. Read below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYewyUDl6a/?taken-by=payporte
Kemen Apologises To TBoss for his Acts in Big Brother Naija House:
My name is Ekemini Ekerette, popularly known as Kemen ( @Kemen_Fitness ) one of the Big Brother Naija 2017 Housemate. I am a Fitness Trainer and a Model before joining the Big Brother house.
I hereby tender my sincere apologies to TBoss and ask for her forgiveness as well as all the women in Africa that i hurt from the circumstances surrounding my disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house recently.
I knew that everybody was playing the game in the house at the same time competing for the prize. I realized that I over played my game which brought about my disqualification .
As you all know, I have my fitness outfit, where I train a lot of people both men and women. There has been no case or report of such acts from me. I regret the turn of play while trying to play and compete for the prize.
I apologize to Tboss family, fans and friends for hurting their perception. I also use this medium to apologize to all women being the International Women’s Day, and the entire crew of Big Brother Nigeria, including my fans and family. #BBNaija #JustForYou #PayPorte
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/bbnaija-kemen-apologizes-to-tboss-and.html
lalasticlala mynd44
5 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by sugarbelly4: 5:20pm
accepted! Conji is just a bastard. can we now move on? the video dat caused this whole wahala WATCH VIDEO
46 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by Keneking: 5:35pm
Apologies rejected......
- insufficient justification for the outright ban.
- 'period' was the cause of the inactivity.
- on a good day, the action would have taken place behind sheet & lens.
- participants were not informed about disciplinary procedures prior to the game.
- Big Brother's decision was intended to favour Miss TBoss
- action in line with the moral philosophy of the contest.
- no direct violation of womanhood
- a non-verbal negotiation was already in pipeline that night
Where is lalasticlala sef
41 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by sugarbelly4: 5:36pm
lets rest d case biko
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by NwamaziNwaAro: 5:42pm
Shut up,
Your name is not Ekemini Ekerette
But
KEMEN the sexual assaulter!!
I just read your gibberish and you obviously aren't remorseful.
You don't believe there'a anything wrong in what you've done and it's all in our perception..
You were disqualified for over-playing your game abi Your game strategy was to take advantage of sleeping female housemates right??
I expected to hear/read something remorseful from a contrite heart, or you think we are the housemates you lied to that 'that is how you sleep'.
We saw it all Ete.
You are a shame to manhood and your manhood
Born liar, not only did you lie about your age but you're now lying about what was watched by all.
Now I'm so sad that the rumour of your suicide isn't true.
14 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by coalcoal1(m): 5:45pm
ok
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by adadioranmah(f): 5:45pm
finally oooo
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by apcmustwin: 5:46pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
Shuo! If you be God, rain no go fall o. Haba! Why are you taking it personal? We can all make mistakes and it takes a stronger human to apologized yet u wish him dead even after the apology. Wetin? Have u never done something u regretted in ur life? Here u are acting God and being vindictive, na so ur bible teach u? . No body holy pass bro. Take a chill pill
Kemen, I hope u have learnt ur lesson. Go and sin no more. Wish u d best in life
113 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by tintingz(m): 5:46pm
Whatever the case maybe... It is non of my business.
2 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by Daraph(m): 5:46pm
For what
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by YoungBlackRico: 5:46pm
Yet some ladies on here openly supported his disgraceful act...I noticed one moniker in particular Midehi2 or something (Really shameful coming from a lady). I decided not to respond to this person's post yesterday 'cause I thought sometimes it's best to let ignorant people learn on their own.
©YBR
4 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:47pm
Hes a man
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by Negotiate: 5:47pm
Nice one
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by pellucid(m): 5:47pm
case dismissed
conji wat u still looking for
gerrarra here
4 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by SteveNoris10: 5:47pm
KEMEN GO AND SIN NO MORE!
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by FSBoperator: 5:47pm
somebody in payporte and Mnet just wrote this crap and signed it for kemen without him even knowing
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by lonelydora(m): 5:47pm
Good one. Whoever that is advising Kemen is really doing a good work. Kemen go and sin no more.
3 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by demolinka(m): 5:48pm
It's okay bro, we understand. Konji was, is, and will always be a bastard. Go and molest no more
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by Lordsocrates: 5:48pm
From the circumstances surrounding the case (from the videos in the house , there was an implied consent, this flowed as Tboss bathed together Unclad with him, had him massage her Unclad frame, and the heated conversation that they had prior to the night before goin on to sleep buttnaked togeda,... Showz the continued flowof the implied consent by conduct.
Had it been, Tbosz at any time leading to that, did do anything, like hit this hand, tell him to go away, or any conduct that would have been interpreted as symbolizing her none acceptnce of his advancez... It would have ceased the implied consent, at that very point.
However, such never happened, and even in the video, after probably being penetrated, Tboss Instead of shifting away, shifted closer to him, this is the highest point of the implied consent...
Just that when the video got on front page,n nairalanderz blew the shittt to tbe ceilings, that's when BBN decided to usethe bhro as a scape goat.
If you ask people "HOW ABOUT THAT OF DEBBY KISSING SOMEONE SLEPPING, they will say THAT ONE IS DIFFERENT .
so now its only girls that can be harassed Abi ?
Tbosz like the witch she iz, now capitalizes on it, and is now claiming to hv been on her period...Like the Bleep are you telling us dat for, to make it bloodier, get pity for you, while further ruining Kemen for a honest mistake, of misinterpreting all the nonverbal signalz u were sending to him
To be lawyer go sweet shaa, to carry case like dos even probono just to treat sum people fk-up go sweet pass the money... Wish Say Moneydey.
Good one there Kemen...good one... Go and beware of somd women.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by FILEBE(m): 5:48pm
we don't know you. why are u apologizing ?
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by babyfaceafrica: 5:48pm
Not needed..dem don blackmail you abi..na so
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by Nwachukwu1986(m): 5:48pm
konji is a big time bastard, now even olosho dem go the fear ypu.
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by BestHyper(m): 5:48pm
Lol OK
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by BCISLTD: 5:48pm
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by ROYH: 5:48pm
Hmmm, ftc
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by seunmsg(m): 5:48pm
I thought he wanted to sue big brother. Anyway, this is the way to go. Apologies and move forward. It was all a game and nothing else.
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by oshe11(m): 5:49pm
So You want me to take my wife to ur gym so u wud finger her wen she is tired n resting even wen she is on her Per**d?
Nbanu
Atam finger Kemen
2 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by Chiefpriest1(m): 5:49pm
I am all for the rights of women and all. I have also tried to watch the video, though I couldn't make much out of it.
This is not the first BBA or BBN. And we know that these things happen. A man will usually make the first move, then the woman will either accept or reject by her actions.
If after he made the move, the girl rejected, then he still kept going on, then he should be roasted.
But if he let her be after she rejected, then we should be a bit lenient on the dude.
I hope he's able to wriggle out of this and still make something out of his sojourn in the BB house.
6 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by neonly: 5:49pm
Blame buhari
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by obierasmus: 5:49pm
Ok
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by Lordsocrates: 5:49pm
Way to goo bhroo,guess you learned... Great one there.. Apologies accepted
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women by bukibabe: 5:50pm
isalrite
