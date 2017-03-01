₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by rem44: 7:44pm
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday, joined a group of Northern Christian Women to pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The prayer session took place in the Speaker's office when the Christian women leaders from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), paid the him a courtesy visit at the National Assembly.
Dogara expressed faith that God will answer the prayer and restore the president to full health, saying, "Because we have prayed, God in heaven will answer us. In fact,He is not answering us, He is honouring His word."
Dogara, while addressing the women, urged them to live in fulfillment of the demands of Christ Jesus by showing love to everyone irrespective of faith and tribe, adding that love begets peace and only in peace can development be achieved and faith practices without fear or restrictions.
"Love without restrictions. Love your neigbours in fulfilment of Christ's command. Do not restrict your love to only Christians, also show love to Muslims and people of other faith."
Earlier, the delegation of women commended the Speaker for his passion for alleviating the sufferings of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and resettlement of the displaced.
Leader of the team, Mrs Leah Solomon Lucy, also used the occasion of the courtesy call to express concern that northern Christian women have not been getting appointments in the present government and to appeal that they should be included in upcoming appointments.
She also lamented that insurgency has left many of their members widows and childless, noting that though terrorism has been defeated greatly in the north, people are still being killed.
They also prayed for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and wished the acting president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, a belated happy birthday.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/dogara-joins-northern-christian-women.html?m=1
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by ehissi(m): 8:11pm
No be small prayer.
May God helep Nigeria's Oga at the top........
Them dey sha money for #FTC, because I am not understanding....
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by Vizzim(m): 9:37pm
He's coming home already. Now we need to pray for him not to change his mind. U know baba can write to Senate again for more holidays.
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by Pearly255(f): 9:38pm
.
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 9:38pm
He is Coming back tomorrow.
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by realGURU(f): 9:38pm
In mazi kanu voice "i done finish"
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by chiedu7: 9:38pm
You can pray for him to repent, then Jesus will heal him as a christian.
Never as a moslem.
If you remember the standoff Elijah had with the 450 prophets of baal.
God let them move first so there is no mix up on whose God.
1 Kings 18 (KJV)
Also remember when Daniel (Chapter 2) interpreted the dream of Nebuchadnezzar, God let his occult men try and fail.
Then and only then did Daniel step in.
That way there's no confusion.
Note in verse 27, first thing daniel did was to make a distinction between God & their idols
Daniel 2:27
Daniel answered in the presence of the king, and said, The secret which the king hath demanded cannot the wise men, the astrologers, the magicians, the soothsayers, shew unto the king;
Daniel answered in the presence of the king, and said, The secret which the king hath demanded cannot the wise men, the astrologers, the magicians, the soothsayers, shew unto the king;
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by CodeineSKroches: 9:38pm
Honorable Dogara
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by Spells(m): 9:38pm
Nawa oh
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by hblizz(f): 9:38pm
GEt well soon baba.. I heard you were spotted on the streets of LONDON
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by seankay(m): 9:39pm
Politicians and Religion as a tool.... Help me with that Zuma's pics
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by ohile: 9:39pm
ehissi:
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by NNVanguard(m): 9:39pm
If 50% of what our religion teaches is obeyed, corruption will be a thing of history but we all are religious hypocrites.
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by Hernandez88(m): 9:39pm
Ayam coming
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by obembet(m): 9:39pm
But liar Muhammed and Femi Adesina said baba is okay... So why prayer now... Pray for Nigeria instead...
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by henrydadon(m): 9:40pm
first time am hearing the phrase
"northern Christian women"
who are the Christian there?
enlightened me please
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by highrise07(m): 9:40pm
pmb returns tomorrow. " are we going back to Egypt "
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by Antoeni(m): 9:43pm
U 're healed in ijn
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by AngelicBeing: 9:44pm
This is more like a jamboree, prayer, prayer and more prayers conducted by thieves, looters, embezzlers, they pray and yet they are more wicked, the masses are crying , asking for justice, mercy and equity but they pay deaf ears to the masses and continue with this endless prayers, the money Dogara , Saraki and all is gang of looters has swallowed in the National assembly is enough to feed millions of hungry Nigerians across the 6- geo-political region, they are not ready to increase minimum wages for the suffering workers but they all have bullet proof vehicles, billions in allowances , inflated contracts, bribery, corruption etc and they still say they are praying to A HOLY GOD WHO FROWNS AT WHEN THE POOR ARE OPPRESSED , useless politicians
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by yinkslinks(m): 9:44pm
Bu una say him go land tomorrow na! Abeg the prayers don do, make Jesus rest small.
rem44:
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by Inspectorsuga: 9:44pm
U guys are actually praying for dat dullard to get well and resume his primary assignment of frustrating Innocent Nigerians..I'm convinced dat prayer never left dat room..
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by frisky2good(m): 9:45pm
Which recovery again? Is he not coming back tomorrow again?
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by Adesiji77: 9:45pm
This stuff seems to have become a competition. Shebi PMB is coming back tomorrow?
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by seunlayi(m): 9:48pm
He is coming back tomorrow, no more need to waste money under the guise of prayer
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by okwuruokalisia(m): 9:49pm
Prayer session everywhere, I believe God knows better.
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by Ezedon(m): 9:49pm
Stop wasting your precious time praying for someone that doesn't have respect for Christianity
|Re: Dogara & Northern Christian Women Pray For Buhari's Recovery (Pics) by mccoy47(m): 9:51pm
But the prayer of sinners (budget padders/looters) is an abomination to God
