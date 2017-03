Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday, joined a group of Northern Christian Women to pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.The prayer session took place in the Speaker's office when the Christian women leaders from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), paid the him a courtesy visit at the National Assembly.Dogara expressed faith that God will answer the prayer and restore the president to full health, saying, "Because we have prayed, God in heaven will answer us. In fact,He is not answering us, He is honouring His word."Dogara, while addressing the women, urged them to live in fulfillment of the demands of Christ Jesus by showing love to everyone irrespective of faith and tribe, adding that love begets peace and only in peace can development be achieved and faith practices without fear or restrictions."Love without restrictions. Love your neigbours in fulfilment of Christ's command. Do not restrict your love to only Christians, also show love to Muslims and people of other faith."Earlier, the delegation of women commended the Speaker for his passion for alleviating the sufferings of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and resettlement of the displaced.Leader of the team, Mrs Leah Solomon Lucy, also used the occasion of the courtesy call to express concern that northern Christian women have not been getting appointments in the present government and to appeal that they should be included in upcoming appointments.She also lamented that insurgency has left many of their members widows and childless, noting that though terrorism has been defeated greatly in the north, people are still being killed.They also prayed for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and wished the acting president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, a belated happy birthday.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/dogara-joins-northern-christian-women.html?m=1





You can pray for him to repent, then Jesus will heal him as a christian.



Never as a moslem.



If you remember the standoff Elijah had with the 450 prophets of baal.



God let them move first so there is no mix up on whose God.

1 Kings 18 (KJV)



21 And Elijah came unto all the people, and said, How long halt ye between two opinions? if the Lord be God, follow him: but if Baal, then follow him. And the people answered him not a word.



22 Then said Elijah unto the people, I, even I only, remain a prophet of the Lord; but Baal's prophets are four hundred and fifty men.



23 Let them therefore give us two bullocks; and let them choose one bullock for themselves, and cut it in pieces, and lay it on wood, and put no fire under: and I will dress the other bullock, and lay it on wood, and put no fire under:



24 And call ye on the name of your gods, and I will call on the name of the Lord: and the God that answereth by fire, let him be God. And all the people answered and said, It is well spoken.



25 And Elijah said unto the prophets of Baal, Choose you one bullock for yourselves, and dress it first; for ye are many; and call on the name of your gods, but put no fire under.



26 And they took the bullock which was given them, and they dressed it, and called on the name of Baal from morning even until noon, saying, O Baal, hear us. But there was no voice, nor any that answered. And they leaped upon the altar which was made.



27 And it came to pass at noon, that Elijah mocked them, and said, Cry aloud: for he is a god; either he is talking, or he is pursuing, or he is in a journey, or peradventure he sleepeth, and must be awaked.



28 And they cried aloud, and cut themselves after their manner with knives and lancets, till the blood gushed out upon them.



29 And it came to pass, when midday was past, and they prophesied until the time of the offering of the evening sacrifice, that there was neither voice, nor any to answer, nor any that regarded.



30 And Elijah said unto all the people, Come near unto me. And all the people came near unto him. And he repaired the altar of the Lord that was broken down.



31 And Elijah took twelve stones, according to the number of the tribes of the sons of Jacob, unto whom the word of the Lord came, saying, Israel shall be thy name:



32 And with the stones he built an altar in the name of the Lord: and he made a trench about the altar, as great as would contain two measures of seed.



33 And he put the wood in order, and cut the bullock in pieces, and laid him on the wood, and said, Fill four barrels with water, and pour it on the burnt sacrifice, and on the wood.



34 And he said, Do it the second time. And they did it the second time. And he said, Do it the third time. And they did it the third time.



35 And the water ran round about the altar; and he filled the trench also with water.



36 And it came to pass at the time of the offering of the evening sacrifice, that Elijah the prophet came near, and said, Lord God of Abraham, Isaac, and of Israel, let it be known this day that thou art God in Israel, and that I am thy servant, and that I have done all these things at thy word.



37 Hear me, O Lord, hear me, that this people may know that thou art the Lord God, and that thou hast turned their heart back again.



38 Then the fire of the Lord fell, and consumed the burnt sacrifice, and the wood, and the stones, and the dust, and licked up the water that was in the trench.



39 And when all the people saw it, they fell on their faces: and they said, The Lord, he is the God; the Lord, he is the God.



Also remember when Daniel (Chapter 2) interpreted the dream of Nebuchadnezzar, God let his occult men try and fail.

Then and only then did Daniel step in.

That way there's no confusion.



Note in verse 27, first thing daniel did was to make a distinction between God & their idols





Daniel 2:27

Daniel answered in the presence of the king, and said, The secret which the king hath demanded cannot the wise men, the astrologers, the magicians, the soothsayers, shew unto the king;





