Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by TunezMediaTV: 3:23am
Nigerian movie star, Regina Daniels has gotten more daring with her style as she keeps on experimenting like most teens do.
The daughter of nollywood actress, Rita Daniels have been given a free hand by her parents to go with the flow and 16-year-old who was recently accused of being pregnant by fans following a photo of her bulging tummy is now rocking a nose ring, which she showed off proudly on social media.
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/teen-star-regina-daniels-gets-nose.html
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by Drinokrane: 3:34am
Dis girl be 16 nd she be like 20yrs old fr face Money good o FTC
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by folarinmiles(m): 3:57am
Iffa fire dz giel once ehn
5 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by Elfree: 4:57am
I don't like what am seeing,she's too young for such exposure but if her folks are cool with it then what can I say?
9 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by LatestAmebo2: 10:11am
stunner
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by brunofarad(m): 10:11am
Umuaka ogwugwu oge
8 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by LatestAmebo2: 10:12am
cheieee
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by PqsMike: 10:12am
Really
Hmmm.....that's absurd
Meanwhile
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by ElSherriff: 10:12am
This one has tendencies to become TOntoo Dike 02...make una hol am ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by abdulyaro66(m): 10:12am
P
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by ifeelgood: 10:12am
Ok
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by koolcat: 10:13am
Truth be told, this girl is damn beautiful
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by smartmey61(m): 10:13am
folarinmiles:u will join Mazi KANU in kuje prison, well he need assistance.
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by Passy089(m): 10:13am
folarinmiles:
fire man ....carry your hungry prick goan sitdan
5 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by sauceEEP(m): 10:13am
Teen star? From where? Star beer or movie star? Which star?
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by savagefinder: 10:13am
hmmm..sha..I should just pretend like I hate the pic
eew..useless Gurl.. ur parents are failures
ashawoo..
lool..
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by Terror666: 10:13am
Vaseline
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by idbami2(m): 10:13am
Na only nose yyou pierce, se dem nvr pierce the hymen join?
Young girl, please come here, leht me pray fr yyou..
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by savagefinder: 10:13am
sauceEEP:star boy
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by Araoluwa005(m): 10:14am
g
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by LordKushmann(m): 10:14am
Cool.willow smith
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by Ramaa(m): 10:14am
Some one future wife.....
1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by Arsenalholic(m): 10:14am
Fame has finished this one.
No doubt she's collecting all manners of.Dickson already.
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by mccoy47(m): 10:14am
Bad parenting!
3 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by yjgm(m): 10:14am
Slow down little girl.
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by Johnhug66(m): 10:15am
[color=#990000][/color]will I ever get this ftc b4 d 2nd coming of christ?? D hustle no be small
ANYWAY I DON'T THINK DAT WILL BRING BACK PSG sef
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by abdegenius(m): 10:15am
diaries God Pres.Buhari is back ...thank God....
my people here in Kaduna dey celebrate no be small thing.......
i REp www.abtech.com.ng
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by Zirah: 10:15am
She looks desperate
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by Naughtytboy: 10:15am
Cow
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by olapluto(m): 10:16am
No O'Levels, No BSc, No MSc. Just nose piercing. I would rather NL frontpage celebrates academic excellence. Seun you should know better.
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by malakiS: 10:16am
so her nose piercing na another being
|Re: Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] by Haychay(m): 10:16am
What is this am seeing
Common you this girl,go and wash plate
