Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Regina Daniels Gets Nose Piercings [PICS] (8244 Views)

Regina Daniels' Skimpy Outfit Gets Her Blasted By Fans / Regina Daniels: 8 Things You Might Not Know About The 16-Year-Old Actress / Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The daughter of nollywood actress, Rita Daniels have been given a free hand by her parents to go with the flow and 16-year-old who was recently accused of being pregnant by fans following a photo of her bulging tummy is now rocking a nose ring, which she showed off proudly on social media.



See below ...



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/teen-star-regina-daniels-gets-nose.html Nigerian movie star, Regina Daniels has gotten more daring with her style as she keeps on experimenting like most teens do.The daughter of nollywood actress, Rita Daniels have been given a free hand by her parents to go with the flow and 16-year-old who was recently accused of being pregnant by fans following a photo of her bulging tummy is now rocking a nose ring, which she showed off proudly on social media.See below ... 2 Shares

Dis girl be 16 nd she be like 20yrs old fr face Money good o FTC

Iffa fire dz giel once ehn 5 Likes

I don't like what am seeing,she's too young for such exposure but if her folks are cool with it then what can I say? 9 Likes

stunner

Umuaka ogwugwu oge 8 Likes

cheieee











Hmmm.....that's absurd









Meanwhile







Do you wish to have classic Architectural /structural design at an affordable price or you intend to know how much the project will cost you before embarking on it??



Send me a mail @ projectqsmichael@gmail.com

U can check my thread for some of our designs by clicking the link below



http://www.nairaland.com/3548486/outstanding-classic-architectural-designs-newhome Do you wish to have classic Architectural /structural design at an affordable price or you intend to know how much the project will cost you before embarking on it??Send me a mail @ projectqsmichael@gmail.comU can check my thread for some of our designs by clicking the link below ReallyHmmm.....that's absurdMeanwhile

This one has tendencies to become TOntoo Dike 02...make una hol am ooo 2 Likes

P

Ok

Truth be told, this girl is damn beautiful

folarinmiles:

Iffa fire dz giel once ehn u will join Mazi KANU in kuje prison, well he need assistance. u will join Mazi KANU in kuje prison, well he need assistance. 2 Likes

folarinmiles:

Iffa fire dz giel once ehn

fire man ....carry your hungry prick goan sitdan fire man ....carry your hungry prick goan sitdan 5 Likes

Teen star? From where? Star beer or movie star? Which star? 2 Likes

hmmm..sha..I should just pretend like I hate the pic





eew..useless Gurl.. ur parents are failures



ashawoo..

lool..

Vaseline

Na only nose yyou pierce, se dem nvr pierce the hymen join?



Young girl, please come here, leht me pray fr yyou.. 2 Likes

sauceEEP:

Teen star? From where? Star beer or movie star? Which star? star boy star boy

g

Cool.willow smith

Some one future wife..... 1 Share

Fame has finished this one.



No doubt she's collecting all manners of.Dickson already.

Bad parenting! 3 Likes

Slow down little girl. 2 Likes

[color=#990000][/color]will I ever get this ftc b4 d 2nd coming of christ?? D hustle no be small



ANYWAY I DON'T THINK DAT WILL BRING BACK PSG sef 1 Like



my people here in Kaduna dey celebrate no be small thing.......

i REp diaries God Pres.Buhari is back ...thank God....my people here in Kaduna dey celebrate no be small thing.......i REp www.abtech.com.ng

She looks desperate 1 Like

Cow

No O'Levels, No BSc, No MSc. Just nose piercing. I would rather NL frontpage celebrates academic excellence. Seun you should know better. 1 Like

so her nose piercing na another being