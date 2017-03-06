Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" (5029 Views)

Well, they are still exchanging words on social media, and Freeze has revealed via a DM sent to him that Uche might not be the actor he claims he is. He wrote;



"Dear all,

Information just getting to me, reveals the likelihood that Uche is not the actor he claims to be, instead, he is alleged to be a flyer boy popularly known as Temiflow! According to the information received from an anonymous whistle blower, he is one of those guys that share event flyers in traffic.

-

Here he is pictured above, according to the source, sharing flyers for the festival mall in festac, with his crew under the hot sun.

-

Sorry to burst your bubble bro, but I will not continue exchanging words with you at this juncture, as I avoid dealings with people who claim to be what they are not!

-

Don't get me wrong bro, I have nothing against recharge card sellers, but don't claim to be an engineer, actor or a doctor on social media, if you are something entirely different! I will however, offer to assist you in your chosen field, should you be man enough to accept the truth about your reality and have the mindset for personal development and change!

Stay blessed. ~FRZ"



https://www.instagram.com/p/BRb4A_NFWtj/?hl=en



Another blow.. 1 Like

All these uncle agbayas. 'nuff already.

Freeze dey craze o until u finished this guy in 2 to 3days 8 Likes

this breeze or freeze sef has continued to act childish. shebi those Lebanese sack am b4 because of his childish behavior.

y can't a supposed grown up face his job and leave gossips. wia s his wife sef? 6 Likes

Two immature 'agbayas'. 1 Like



I regret dropping my comment here

this freeze sef.. why does he act so childish..agbaya like him 1 Like

Mr freezer freeze your mouth. Everybody get one story or the other 1 Like

Ok

whats the diff?

, Freeze, u need serious deliverance , Freeze, u need serious deliverance 1 Like

Flyer?

Who is freeze and what relationship does he have with lalasticlala? Any nonsense about freeze lala rushes it to front page!

Coward.



They only have power online.



I'm particularly disappointed in Freeze. Is this the same guy I listen to on Sunday mornings? Every day ranting online like a disturbed chicken?



Thanks to his ex-wife for giving him the beating of his life ---which of course, he rightfully deserve. 2 Likes

Na wah for the HoHepii

Na so this Freezer boy go dey talk, chor chor chor, like woman..



Oya, come here, make I pray fr yyou. 1 Like

Is freeze in paid employment?...so much gibberish for the media house he represents!



Besides, I beg where is that guy that always say " that brukutu sipping, kunu drinking, gworo chewing manma eating bastards".... I never hear from him again. Hope DSS never package am? So someone cannot participate in sharing flyer again. What of if the guy is an active church member that takes evangelism through sharing flyers serious. Something in me tells me that this freeze will be so arrogant and proud and stingy. Na only to attack people him sabi. Upon all his fake life he always share on SM , I have never seen any foundation attached to his name, even ordinary sharing of zobo drink. The two of them should meet somewhere and box themselves to a corner and let's see who win, they should stop disturbing us with their childish rants.Besides, I beg where is that guy that always say " that brukutu sipping, kunu drinking, gworo chewing manma eating bastards".... I never hear from him again. Hope DSS never package am?

Freeze don finish this guy 1 Like

PetrePan:

Another blow..

Where is the blow ?



What I see is only pain and pains ....



That comment from Mmaduagwu about his wife buying bleaching cream for him pain him no bi small ,



He will never get over it jareee Where is the blow ?What I see is only pain and pains ....That comment from Mmaduagwu about his wife buying bleaching cream for him pain him no bi small ,He will never get over it jareee 2 Likes

Lalasticlala, what offence have we commited to deserve you moving these two idiots' show of shame to the front-page where we will be temped to click and see?

YungMike:

I regret dropping my comment here Did they force you? Did they force you?

I think this is an arranged publicity stunt or scheme. The rate at which Freeze is making this dude popular is phenomenal. I don't think freeze is this loose, I think he's got an arrangement to shoot the guy to high Heavens......... My opinions. 1 Like

The same Freeze that his wife beat up 4 being too talkative? Or which Freeze plz?