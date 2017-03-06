₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by JamieBlog(m): 6:45am
OAP Freeze is stills coming at 'actor' uche Maduagwu, after he called him out to focus on his job and leave pastors alone
Well, they are still exchanging words on social media, and Freeze has revealed via a DM sent to him that Uche might not be the actor he claims he is. He wrote;
"Dear all,
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRb4A_NFWtj/?hl=en
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/oap-freeze-bursts-uche-maduagwu-reveals.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by PetrePan(m): 6:56am
Another blow..
1 Like
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by BleSSedMee(f): 6:58am
All these uncle agbayas. 'nuff already.
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by haykes: 7:06am
Freeze dey craze o until u finished this guy in 2 to 3days
8 Likes
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by Eaa247(m): 7:08am
this breeze or freeze sef has continued to act childish. shebi those Lebanese sack am b4 because of his childish behavior.
y can't a supposed grown up face his job and leave gossips. wia s his wife sef?
6 Likes
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by Benjom(m): 7:37am
Two immature 'agbayas'.
1 Like
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by Newsreporta: 7:44am
Lol.
WATCH THE VIDEO OF BUHARI LANDING IN KADUNA AIRPORT CLICK HERE >>
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by YungMike(m): 7:53am
I regret dropping my comment here
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by kimnicki(f): 8:19am
this freeze sef.. why does he act so childish..agbaya like him
1 Like
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by mamatayour(f): 10:23am
Mr freezer freeze your mouth. Everybody get one story or the other
1 Like
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by brunofarad(m): 10:23am
Ok
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by Negotiate: 10:24am
whats the diff?
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by TINALETC3(f): 10:24am
, Freeze, u need serious deliverance
1 Like
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by olaolulazio(m): 10:24am
Flyer?
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by DLondonboiy: 10:24am
Who is freeze and what relationship does he have with lalasticlala? Any nonsense about freeze lala rushes it to front page!
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by deebrain(m): 10:24am
Coward.
They only have power online.
I'm particularly disappointed in Freeze. Is this the same guy I listen to on Sunday mornings? Every day ranting online like a disturbed chicken?
Thanks to his ex-wife for giving him the beating of his life ---which of course, he rightfully deserve.
2 Likes
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by ennysuccess(m): 10:25am
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by Daniel058(m): 10:25am
Na wah for the HoHepii
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by idbami2(m): 10:25am
Na so this Freezer boy go dey talk, chor chor chor, like woman..
Oya, come here, make I pray fr yyou.
1 Like
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by seunny4lif(m): 10:26am
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by cbngov01(m): 10:26am
Is freeze in paid employment?...so much gibberish for the media house he represents!
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by priceaction: 10:26am
So someone cannot participate in sharing flyer again. What of if the guy is an active church member that takes evangelism through sharing flyers serious. Something in me tells me that this freeze will be so arrogant and proud and stingy. Na only to attack people him sabi. Upon all his fake life he always share on SM , I have never seen any foundation attached to his name, even ordinary sharing of zobo drink. The two of them should meet somewhere and box themselves to a corner and let's see who win, they should stop disturbing us with their childish rants.
Besides, I beg where is that guy that always say " that brukutu sipping, kunu drinking, gworo chewing manma eating bastards".... I never hear from him again. Hope DSS never package am?
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by TPAND: 10:27am
Freeze don finish this guy
1 Like
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by emmabest2000(m): 10:27am
PetrePan:
Where is the blow ?
What I see is only pain and pains ....
That comment from Mmaduagwu about his wife buying bleaching cream for him pain him no bi small ,
He will never get over it jareee
2 Likes
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by Chibuhealth(f): 10:27am
mitcheewee
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by Ola2004: 10:27am
Meanwhile luck ran out for this Hausa boy that had been robbing victims with a fake gun.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRNsb7ZaJP4
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by QuietHammer(m): 10:28am
Lalasticlala, what offence have we commited to deserve you moving these two idiots' show of shame to the front-page where we will be temped to click and see?
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by Martinkev(m): 10:28am
YungMike:Did they force you?
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by PatriotTemidayo: 10:28am
I think this is an arranged publicity stunt or scheme. The rate at which Freeze is making this dude popular is phenomenal. I don't think freeze is this loose, I think he's got an arrangement to shoot the guy to high Heavens......... My opinions.
1 Like
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by Luiz1: 10:28am
The same Freeze that his wife beat up 4 being too talkative? Or which Freeze plz?
|Re: Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" by Franchise21(m): 10:28am
Who is Freeze??
Who is Maduagwu??
Can't find them on Google!!!
1 Like
