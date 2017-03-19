Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” (30493 Views)

Sexy and multi- talented Nollywood actress, Mimi Ubini is one of the gorgeous damsels making waves in the movie industry. The curvy actress who gets men drooling over her Instagram pictures , is a center of attention whenever she steps into a place.



At a recent award ceremony, men were staring seductively at her. Speaking in an interview with TheNewsGuru, she spoke on her most challenging role, stating that an actor had an erection playing a romantic role with her.



"It’s a nasty role, I won’t want to play such a role in the future. In the movie, I stole my friend’s boyfriend and made love to him. While playing the role, we had to act a sex scene. I was professional while interpreting it, but he wasn’t. He had an erection"





So? 30 Likes





The problems i have with 'hotties' like this are--------



1)She will be very 'vain'



2)There is a very high chance of her having a 'low IQ



3)It is very hard for her to 'scandal free'



4)High demand resulting in "artificial inflation"



What were you expecting?? 13 Likes

f00lish girl. 14 Likes 1 Share

ah ah body no be fire wood nah.... if him no get Erection during d scene, una go say em Bomboi don die 7 Likes 1 Share

I was expecting to see pishure

Cus it is visible..



Which we could see more visible signs when a girl is wet!! 17 Likes 1 Share

But,are you surprised?.......una dey play with fire sometimes 1 Like 1 Share

fool 2 Likes

Coughs*** clears throat# he is a man 3 Likes

lady who won't have an erection..



u didn't check the camera man.. and see how solid he will be watching ur ass with camera.. 10 Likes 1 Share

Its normal. 14 Likes

Didn't know 'wee wee' should understand what professional is. 13 Likes

I have an erection just staring in your direction. No insult by your body got me in sultry mood.

So what? just because a guys own is visible does not mean he didn't act professionally. Hers might be worst but not noticed. 9 Likes 1 Share

I don't blame the man. This girl is fine. 2 Likes 1 Share

What's Unprofessional about having an Erection??..Men are moved by what we see..Konji knows no Book or Profession 22 Likes

so? with all of dz n dt.. its natural...if a girl's boobs can joggle wen she feels honey too,pple like her with big boobs n curves will b exposed 1 Like 1 Share

Somebody call me Timaya ...everybody call me Timaya



But where is Mynd44 sef

These Waka pass actresses have made it their duty to f0rk our men of God. They are simply advanced runs girls using the acting profession to cover their hideous acts.



Make she go sit down abeg. 1 Like



As fuel is expected to explode in d presence of #nake.d fire, so is a virile man expected to be 'moved' in d presence/at d sight if a #na.ked woman! Its simply d law of nature!



Some women be dressing sexually yet frown at being tagged sex objects



Hian....... Dhur!As fuel is expected to explode in d presence offire, so is a virile man expected to be 'moved' in d presence/at d sight if awoman! Its simply d law of nature!Some women beyet frown at being taggedHian....... 3 Likes





erection does not know profession or professional see wahala o.....is an erection now abnormal abi strangeerection does not know profession or professional 7 Likes

? She is nice!!! Minus the fake wig....who are you really fooling

chai c bobby 7 Likes

Who wouldn't? 1 Like

Damn,.. to be honest SHE IS BEAUTIFUL 1 Like

she is very immature. there is nothing un-professional about that. there is no relationship between sexual arousal and professionalism. 2 Likes

Not out of the ordinary for a guy to have an erection





It's not about you Auntie