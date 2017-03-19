₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,886 members, 3,427,956 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 10:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” (30493 Views)
Kenyan Fitness Model, Mimi The Illest, And Her Amazing Poses Got People Talking / Mercy Johnson-I Dont Feel Anything While Playing Romantic Roles / ''I Regret My Gay Role With Muna Obiekwe & Tonto Dikeh In ‘dirty Secret'' - Jibo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by splendid22(m): 6:21pm
Sexy and multi- talented Nollywood actress, Mimi Ubini is one of the gorgeous damsels making waves in the movie industry. The curvy actress who gets men drooling over her Instagram pictures , is a center of attention whenever she steps into a place.
http://thenewsguru.com/actor-erection-playing-romantic-role-mimi-ubini/
1 Share
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by alonzoiv(m): 6:22pm
So?
30 Likes
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by soberdrunk(m): 6:22pm
Omo re bi custard!!
The problems i have with 'hotties' like this are--------
1)She will be very 'vain'
2)There is a very high chance of her having a 'low IQ
3)It is very hard for her to 'scandal free'
4)High demand resulting in "artificial inflation"
5)High demand leading to "excessive shakara"........... Etc etc....
147 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by tchimatic(m): 6:23pm
What were you expecting??
13 Likes
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by dammytosh: 6:23pm
f00lish girl.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by Oscar4real(m): 6:24pm
ah ah body no be fire wood nah.... if him no get Erection during d scene, una go say em Bomboi don die
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by princetunex(m): 6:25pm
I was expecting to see pishure
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:25pm
Cus it is visible..
Which we could see more visible signs when a girl is wet!!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by dikeigbo2(m): 6:25pm
But,are you surprised?.......una dey play with fire sometimes
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by Young03: 6:26pm
fool
2 Likes
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by dahunsy(m): 6:26pm
Coughs*** clears throat# he is a man
3 Likes
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by northvietnam(m): 6:26pm
lady who won't have an erection..
u didn't check the camera man.. and see how solid he will be watching ur ass with camera..
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by CaroLyner(f): 6:27pm
Its normal.
14 Likes
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by Nne5(f): 6:28pm
Didn't know 'wee wee' should understand what professional is.
13 Likes
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by pressplay411(m): 6:31pm
I have an erection just staring in your direction. No insult by your body got me in sultry mood.
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by Agbalanze(m): 6:36pm
So what? just because a guys own is visible does not mean he didn't act professionally. Hers might be worst but not noticed.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by coolesmile: 6:49pm
I don't blame the man. This girl is fine.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by jonsnow92(m): 6:52pm
What's Unprofessional about having an Erection??..Men are moved by what we see..Konji knows no Book or Profession
22 Likes
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by pizzylee(m): 6:52pm
so? with all of dz n dt.. its natural...if a girl's boobs can joggle wen she feels honey too,pple like her with big boobs n curves will b exposed
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by Keneking: 8:14pm
Somebody call me Timaya ...everybody call me Timaya
But where is Mynd44 sef
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by jessicahardman: 8:16pm
These Waka pass actresses have made it their duty to f0rk our men of God. They are simply advanced runs girls using the acting profession to cover their hideous acts.
Make she go sit down abeg.
1 Like
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by graphiti: 8:28pm
Dhur!
As fuel is expected to explode in d presence of #nake.d fire, so is a virile man expected to be 'moved' in d presence/at d sight if a #na.ked woman! Its simply d law of nature!
Some women be dressing sexually yet frown at being tagged sex objects
Hian.......
3 Likes
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by mazizitonene(m): 8:28pm
see wahala o.....is an erection now abnormal abi strange
erection does not know profession or professional
7 Likes
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by madgoat(m): 8:28pm
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by ayoolanr: 8:28pm
She is nice!!! Minus the fake wig....who are you really fooling?
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by oganass(m): 8:28pm
chai c bobby
7 Likes
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by naijarates2017: 8:29pm
Who wouldn't?
1 Like
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by macjive01: 8:30pm
Damn,.. to be honest SHE IS BEAUTIFUL
1 Like
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by publicenemy(m): 8:30pm
she is very immature. there is nothing un-professional about that. there is no relationship between sexual arousal and professionalism.
2 Likes
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by ALAYORMII: 8:30pm
Not out of the ordinary for a guy to have an erection
It's not about you Auntie
|Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by dessz(m): 8:30pm
choi, when u see b00bs u go know say b00bs pass b00bs.
4 Likes
A Lot Of Women In Abuja Today Are Nothing But Runs Women - Charley Boy. / Doyin Okupe's Son Bolu Shows Off Abs And Eggplant In New Photos / Cossy Orjiakor And Anita Joseph Look ''Rugged'' On Set Of New Movie - Photos
Viewing this topic: mekani(m), nativedoctor(m), GyemNgas(m), bossvinqualad25(m), anuz, Molayan, kristizo(m), martinnwani, obyno4444(m), poksmahn(m), Klexy007(m), comrChris(m), Best1708(f), JTrons(m), JohnXcel, UNFADINGG, etokakpan88(m), mrnate, sledjama(m), obasi23, Rajym(m), fcetbici(m), Gassa007, finebois(m), nuelsylves(m), Oletubo(m), EhisChelsea1(m), peterjero(m), kunlef1, thirdeye(m), Oluphemy04(m), Jerrylove4u, YuzedoWife(f), Kelvinpam(m), NIGHTFOX, slap1(m), seankay(m), mitje(m), Jaemillz(m), Danielnino00(m), talk2rotman(m), fr4ncesc, Chuvin22(m), Mathias2015, afaridan(m), Georgville(m), horlajide, fourtuna(f), Aitee1(f), lancelot22, shawwal1(m), Nkysuccess(f), Chinexng(m), gideon293(m), ukachy69, junido501(m), Promiscojohnney(m), BlakKluKluxKlan, Sent4rina, MONDAYkay(m), chubaba22(m), mauriceju2(m), ITL, phymba, Coldplay007(f), Encomium(m), mobiy007(m), oruma19, kuljustiz(f), LookitzMrB, yme77, rexsid(m), xrayz(m), babra19, benedictuyi(m), yankeypha, peachyladiva, kNigHTcHrisForD(m), Suprnov3r(m), Alexxing, kingkaspa, holar2ge(m), reindeer, ibkogiman(m), gpercuxionz(m), PrayerLamp(f), nsa60(m), 9jaADMIN(m), Shiru84, dapomusaobinna, kcprince, STILESGANG, mrrights, Dotun159(m), adewumi91(m), Ngozi123(f), Busari132(m), liciouspee(f), Zhirinovsky, blaze7x(m), Omoakin5(m), yeltans(m), iamfrankenstein(m), stopit and 174 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7