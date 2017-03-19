₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,886 members, 3,427,956 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 10:19 PM

Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” (30493 Views)

Kenyan Fitness Model, Mimi The Illest, And Her Amazing Poses Got People Talking / Mercy Johnson-I Dont Feel Anything While Playing Romantic Roles / ''I Regret My Gay Role With Muna Obiekwe & Tonto Dikeh In ‘dirty Secret'' - Jibo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by splendid22(m): 6:21pm
Sexy and multi- talented Nollywood actress, Mimi Ubini is one of the gorgeous damsels making waves in the movie industry. The curvy actress who gets men drooling over her Instagram pictures , is a center of attention whenever she steps into a place.

At a recent award ceremony, men were staring seductively at her. Speaking in an interview with TheNewsGuru, she spoke on her most challenging role, stating that an actor had an erection playing a romantic role with her.

"It’s a nasty role, I won’t want to play such a role in the future. In the movie, I stole my friend’s boyfriend and made love to him. While playing the role, we had to act a sex scene. I was professional while interpreting it, but he wasn’t. He had an erection"


http://thenewsguru.com/actor-erection-playing-romantic-role-mimi-ubini/

1 Share

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by alonzoiv(m): 6:22pm
So?

30 Likes

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by soberdrunk(m): 6:22pm
Omo re bi custard!! grin grin

The problems i have with 'hotties' like this are--------

1)She will be very 'vain'

2)There is a very high chance of her having a 'low IQ

3)It is very hard for her to 'scandal free'

4)High demand resulting in "artificial inflation" angry

5)High demand leading to "excessive shakara"........... Etc etc.... angry

147 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by tchimatic(m): 6:23pm
What were you expecting??

13 Likes

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by dammytosh: 6:23pm
f00lish girl.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by Oscar4real(m): 6:24pm
ah ah body no be fire wood nah.... if him no get Erection during d scene, una go say em Bomboi don die

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by princetunex(m): 6:25pm
I was expecting to see pishure
Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:25pm
Cus it is visible..

Which we could see more visible signs when a girl is wet!!

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by dikeigbo2(m): 6:25pm
But,are you surprised?.......una dey play with fire sometimes grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by Young03: 6:26pm
fool

2 Likes

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by dahunsy(m): 6:26pm
Coughs*** clears throat# he is a man

3 Likes

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by northvietnam(m): 6:26pm
lady who won't have an erection..

u didn't check the camera man.. and see how solid he will be watching ur ass with camera..

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by CaroLyner(f): 6:27pm
Its normal.

14 Likes

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by Nne5(f): 6:28pm
Didn't know 'wee wee' should understand what professional is.

13 Likes

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by pressplay411(m): 6:31pm
I have an erection just staring in your direction. No insult by your body got me in sultry mood.
Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by Agbalanze(m): 6:36pm
So what? just because a guys own is visible does not mean he didn't act professionally. Hers might be worst but not noticed.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by coolesmile: 6:49pm
I don't blame the man. This girl is fine. shocked

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by jonsnow92(m): 6:52pm
What's Unprofessional about having an Erection??..Men are moved by what we see..Konji knows no Book or Profession

22 Likes

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by pizzylee(m): 6:52pm
so? with all of dz n dt.. its natural...if a girl's boobs can joggle wen she feels honey too,pple like her with big boobs n curves will b exposed

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by Keneking: 8:14pm
Somebody call me Timaya ...everybody call me Timaya

But where is Mynd44 sef
Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by jessicahardman: 8:16pm
These Waka pass actresses have made it their duty to f0rk our men of God. They are simply advanced runs girls using the acting profession to cover their hideous acts.

Make she go sit down abeg.

1 Like

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by graphiti: 8:28pm
Dhur! sad
As fuel is expected to explode in d presence of #nake.d fire, so is a virile man expected to be 'moved' in d presence/at d sight if a #na.ked woman! Its simply d law of nature!

Some women be dressing sexually yet frown at being tagged sex objects

Hian.......

3 Likes

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by mazizitonene(m): 8:28pm
see wahala o.....is an erection now abnormal abi strange

erection does not know profession or professional grin

7 Likes

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by madgoat(m): 8:28pm
grin grin grin
Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by ayoolanr: 8:28pm
She is nice!!! Minus the fake wig....who are you really fooling?
Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by oganass(m): 8:28pm
chai c bobby

7 Likes

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by naijarates2017: 8:29pm
Who wouldn't?

1 Like

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by macjive01: 8:30pm
Damn,.. to be honest SHE IS BEAUTIFUL

1 Like

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by publicenemy(m): 8:30pm
she is very immature. there is nothing un-professional about that. there is no relationship between sexual arousal and professionalism.

2 Likes

Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by ALAYORMII: 8:30pm
Not out of the ordinary for a guy to have an erection


It's not about you Auntie
Re: Mimi Ubini: "An Actor Had An Erection Playing Romantic Role With Me” by dessz(m): 8:30pm
choi, when u see b00bs u go know say b00bs pass b00bs. cool

4 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

A Lot Of Women In Abuja Today Are Nothing But Runs Women - Charley Boy. / Doyin Okupe's Son Bolu Shows Off Abs And Eggplant In New Photos / Cossy Orjiakor And Anita Joseph Look ''Rugged'' On Set Of New Movie - Photos

Viewing this topic: mekani(m), nativedoctor(m), GyemNgas(m), bossvinqualad25(m), anuz, Molayan, kristizo(m), martinnwani, obyno4444(m), poksmahn(m), Klexy007(m), comrChris(m), Best1708(f), JTrons(m), JohnXcel, UNFADINGG, etokakpan88(m), mrnate, sledjama(m), obasi23, Rajym(m), fcetbici(m), Gassa007, finebois(m), nuelsylves(m), Oletubo(m), EhisChelsea1(m), peterjero(m), kunlef1, thirdeye(m), Oluphemy04(m), Jerrylove4u, YuzedoWife(f), Kelvinpam(m), NIGHTFOX, slap1(m), seankay(m), mitje(m), Jaemillz(m), Danielnino00(m), talk2rotman(m), fr4ncesc, Chuvin22(m), Mathias2015, afaridan(m), Georgville(m), horlajide, fourtuna(f), Aitee1(f), lancelot22, shawwal1(m), Nkysuccess(f), Chinexng(m), gideon293(m), ukachy69, junido501(m), Promiscojohnney(m), BlakKluKluxKlan, Sent4rina, MONDAYkay(m), chubaba22(m), mauriceju2(m), ITL, phymba, Coldplay007(f), Encomium(m), mobiy007(m), oruma19, kuljustiz(f), LookitzMrB, yme77, rexsid(m), xrayz(m), babra19, benedictuyi(m), yankeypha, peachyladiva, kNigHTcHrisForD(m), Suprnov3r(m), Alexxing, kingkaspa, holar2ge(m), reindeer, ibkogiman(m), gpercuxionz(m), PrayerLamp(f), nsa60(m), 9jaADMIN(m), Shiru84, dapomusaobinna, kcprince, STILESGANG, mrrights, Dotun159(m), adewumi91(m), Ngozi123(f), Busari132(m), liciouspee(f), Zhirinovsky, blaze7x(m), Omoakin5(m), yeltans(m), iamfrankenstein(m), stopit and 174 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.