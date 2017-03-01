Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? (16252 Views)

In the video below, you see him adjust Bisola to another side of the bed, to avoid any stories that touch.



25 milli not worth the risk at all!



This Kemen incidence may sanitize BB after all. Has there been any romance since Kemen left? Those who watch should please tell me 25 milli not worth the risk at all!This Kemen incidence may sanitize BB after all. Has there been any romance since Kemen left? Those who watch should please tell me 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol... I'll do same if I were in his shoes. The fear of 'touching' women any how-ly is the beginning of wizzy. 12 Likes

When the sons of men slept

Enemies sowed tares. When the sons of men sleptTheEnemies sowed tares. 6 Likes

this Bisola gal is a cheap prostitute.

This is exatly how most yoruba gals behave

I have been with a lot of them. this Bisola gal is a cheap prostitute.This is exatly how most yoruba gals behaveI have been with a lot of them. 3 Likes 1 Share

[sup][/sup] More like abeg carry your wahala dey go[sup][/sup] 2 Likes

He can't evade the eventual eviction. 2 Likes

Dude doesn't want to be TBOSSED 9 Likes

even if he does touch, Bisola is a more matured lady than that white witch.. 18 Likes 1 Share





Chris Brown was called a weak man for hitting Rihanna. Jay-Z was called a weak man for not hitting Solange(Beyonce's sister) when she assaulted him. Sometimes you cannot please a woman so its better to stay on the safe side.



Sharp guy, N25,000,000 on his mind! He needs that money to apologise to his wife and kids whom he has denied ever since. No time for stories that touch o! Chris Brown was called a weak man for hitting Rihanna. Jay-Z was called a weak man for not hitting Solange(Beyonce's sister) when she assaulted him. Sometimes you cannot please a woman so its better to stay on the safe side.Sharp guy, N25,000,000 on his mind! He needs that money to apologise to his wife and kids whom he has denied ever since. No time for stories that touch o! 28 Likes 4 Shares

Make Bisola nor use waist 'waste' hin career........ Make Bisola nor use waist 'waste' hin career........ 5 Likes

TTT doesn't want to go unceremoniously like kemen

This bb naija won't be fun without sexual advances

I could still remember how Beverly Osu entertained us in the bath tub 3 Likes

Miss, pls comot body 1 Like

Shebi they thought f.cKing was the game?

Wisdom is profitable to direct 1 Like

Awww,he even helped cover her up,can't afford to fall for the trap again....25 million is at stake

When I saw the video I almost laughed my stomach out........ Hahahahaaaaaha Hahahahaaaaaha Hahahahaaaaaha

NIGERIANS AND BBN BE LIKE 1 Like

Sense don dey enter dos dudes head ladies way scattered everywhere dsame lady go cum disqualify you causing both national and international disgrace 3 Likes

No matter how sweet an orange is, you will throw its remains away.....Her tenure has expired! 2 Likes

And funny posts Hehehe...funny Thread...And funny posts

Hm:mmmmm the fear of Bisola now the beginning of wisdom





Dude don't wanna hear any story My guy got his eyes on the 25 millaDude don't wanna hear any story 2 Likes

No matter how sweet an orange is, you will throw its remains away.....Her tenure has expired!



He don't want another set up that will involve him since Big Brother is now a feminist. 6 Likes