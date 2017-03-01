₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,950 members, 3,411,076 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 06:56 PM

Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? - TV/Movies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? (16252 Views)

Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family / Thin Tall Tony Strips Unclad At Bug Brother Naija (Video) / "Thin Tall Tony Looks Like Diego Costa" (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by JamieBlog(m): 7:43am
After Kemen got disqualified for sexually harassing Tboss, Thin Tall Tony has shown he won't let that same action get him evicted.


In the video below, you see him adjust Bisola to another side of the bed, to avoid any stories that touch.

http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/seems-thin-tall-tony-is-afraid-of.html?m=1

2 Shares

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by GlorifiedTunde(m): 7:53am
cheesy grin cheesy

25 milli not worth the risk at all! grin grin

This Kemen incidence may sanitize BB after all. Has there been any romance since Kemen left? Those who watch should please tell me

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Benjom(m): 7:54am
Lol... I'll do same if I were in his shoes. The fear of 'touching' women any how-ly is the beginning of wizzy.

12 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Starlet44(f): 8:06am
grin

2 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by NwamaziNwaAro: 8:20am
grin grin

When the sons of men slept
The
Enemies sowed tares.

6 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by PenisCaP: 8:34am
undecided this Bisola gal is a cheap prostitute.
This is exatly how most yoruba gals behave
I have been with a lot of them.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by emilyone(f): 10:37am
More like abeg carry your wahala dey go grin[sup][/sup]

2 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:56am
He can't evade the eventual eviction.

2 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by MelaninPapi(m): 11:28am
Dude doesn't want to be TBOSSED grin

9 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Luizkid(m): 4:13pm
even if he does touch, Bisola is a more matured lady than that white witch..

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by metrosexual: 5:46pm
grin

Chris Brown was called a weak man for hitting Rihanna. Jay-Z was called a weak man for not hitting Solange(Beyonce's sister) when she assaulted him. Sometimes you cannot please a woman so its better to stay on the safe side.

grin Sharp guy, N25,000,000 on his mind! He needs that money to apologise to his wife and kids whom he has denied ever since. No time for stories that touch o! grin

28 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Olateef(m): 5:47pm
Lol
Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by soberdrunk(m): 5:48pm
cheesy Make Bisola nor use waist 'waste' hin career........

5 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by kolnel: 5:48pm
TTT doesn't want to go unceremoniously like kemen
This bb naija won't be fun without sexual advances
I could still remember how Beverly Osu entertained us in the bath tub

3 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by chuks34(m): 5:48pm
Miss, pls comot body grin

1 Like

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Absolutezero: 5:48pm
Shebi they thought f.cKing was the game? undecided
Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Kingpost(m): 5:49pm
Wisdom is profitable to direct

1 Like

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Fiwasayo(f): 5:49pm
Awww,he even helped cover her up,can't afford to fall for the trap again....25 million is at stake cheesy
Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Ndkings1(m): 5:49pm
When I saw the video I almost laughed my stomach out........ Hahahahaaaaaha Hahahahaaaaaha Hahahahaaaaaha
Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by mrtegation99(m): 5:49pm
NIGERIANS AND BBN BE LIKE

1 Like

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Tonymegabush1(m): 5:49pm
Sense don dey enter dos dudes head ladies way scattered everywhere dsame lady go cum disqualify you causing both national and international disgrace

3 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Exponental(m): 5:49pm
No matter how sweet an orange is, you will throw its remains away.....Her tenure has expired!

2 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by mikanju: 5:50pm
Hehehe grin
Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by dannyvents: 5:50pm
lol

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Blingblings: 5:50pm
has anybody seen my fvck I need to give it

2 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by 2dream(m): 5:51pm
tongue
Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Bluezy13(m): 5:51pm
Hehehe...funny Thread...



And funny posts smiley
Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Antoeni(m): 5:51pm
Hm:mmmmm the fear of Bisola now the beginning of wisdom
Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Badgers14: 5:51pm
My guy got his eyes on the 25 milla grin grin

Dude don't wanna hear any story grin

2 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by escapefromusa(m): 5:51pm
Exponental:
No matter how sweet an orange is, you will throw its remains away.....Her tenure has expired!

shocked
Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by ToriBlue(f): 5:52pm
He don't want another set up that will involve him since Big Brother is now a feminist.

6 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by QueenFusa16(f): 5:53pm
GlorifiedTunde:
cheesy grin cheesy

25 milli not worth the risk at all! grin grin

This Kemen incidence may sanitize BB after all. Has there been any romance since Kemen left? Those who watch should please tell me
Yes.. .
Efe and Marvis kissed at their wedding party yesterday
Bisola and Bally too

(0) (1) (Reply)

The Rock Movie Goofs / my favorite tv girl / Jim Iyke Beaten Blue Black On Set In Katsina

Viewing this topic: crystalsaint(f), Kimikazi2, ccaramel(f), joliyp(f), lexylexy9, easyzworld, Bede2u(m), danwilliams4u(m), promisealor(f), epelumi42(m), ogaJona(m), Emulti(m), omolizzy(f), braimeddy, eistien(m), shurlar50(m), bobbice, akintun, Dejavue, fermlad, deborsky(m), Olril18, bobbybiggs(m), Rooneyboy(m), DonroxyII, Ariyke, Imunique, Westmorland, hadura29(m), Ugosample(m), RedCapChief(m), okeyximo(m), redtosine(m), queenjuli(f), Horllamideh(m), ZirdoRoray(m), Olodapsing(m), smashad(m), MrPdtech, manmade(m), Impulse80(m), Lrmush(m), Melvinsofty, MARKone(m), miblolo(f), VictorAB, daropale, queenhecate, peterpen(m), PHC1stBorn(m), ALEGETEMITOPE(m), blezzy080, okpanachil, Fadahunsi(m), awesomeboi(m), cyphher(m), mbasharon(m), mekybabe1, smilezz, Kcinho(m), Emmytrill(m), lilfizzie, glimpse(f), dunyadgreat, knightfemi, AareOgbuefi, preacherz, Hadeyeancah(m), Spiritualgal, Ego2(f), gist4real(m), jerrybakermillz(m), dhardline(m), Hopeyem12(m), Talius(m), irepnaija4eva(m), goldedprince and 96 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.