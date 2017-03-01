₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by JamieBlog(m): 7:43am
After Kemen got disqualified for sexually harassing Tboss, Thin Tall Tony has shown he won't let that same action get him evicted.
In the video below, you see him adjust Bisola to another side of the bed, to avoid any stories that touch.
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/seems-thin-tall-tony-is-afraid-of.html?m=1
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by GlorifiedTunde(m): 7:53am
25 milli not worth the risk at all!
This Kemen incidence may sanitize BB after all. Has there been any romance since Kemen left? Those who watch should please tell me
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Benjom(m): 7:54am
Lol... I'll do same if I were in his shoes. The fear of 'touching' women any how-ly is the beginning of wizzy.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Starlet44(f): 8:06am
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by NwamaziNwaAro: 8:20am
When the sons of men slept
The
Enemies sowed tares.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by PenisCaP: 8:34am
this Bisola gal is a cheap prostitute.
This is exatly how most yoruba gals behave
I have been with a lot of them.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by emilyone(f): 10:37am
More like abeg carry your wahala dey go [sup][/sup]
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:56am
He can't evade the eventual eviction.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by MelaninPapi(m): 11:28am
Dude doesn't want to be TBOSSED
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Luizkid(m): 4:13pm
even if he does touch, Bisola is a more matured lady than that white witch..
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by metrosexual: 5:46pm
Chris Brown was called a weak man for hitting Rihanna. Jay-Z was called a weak man for not hitting Solange(Beyonce's sister) when she assaulted him. Sometimes you cannot please a woman so its better to stay on the safe side.
Sharp guy, N25,000,000 on his mind! He needs that money to apologise to his wife and kids whom he has denied ever since. No time for stories that touch o!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Olateef(m): 5:47pm
Lol
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by soberdrunk(m): 5:48pm
Make Bisola nor use waist 'waste' hin career........
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by kolnel: 5:48pm
TTT doesn't want to go unceremoniously like kemen
This bb naija won't be fun without sexual advances
I could still remember how Beverly Osu entertained us in the bath tub
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by chuks34(m): 5:48pm
Miss, pls comot body
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Absolutezero: 5:48pm
Shebi they thought f.cKing was the game?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Kingpost(m): 5:49pm
Wisdom is profitable to direct
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Fiwasayo(f): 5:49pm
Awww,he even helped cover her up,can't afford to fall for the trap again....25 million is at stake
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Ndkings1(m): 5:49pm
When I saw the video I almost laughed my stomach out........ Hahahahaaaaaha Hahahahaaaaaha Hahahahaaaaaha
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by mrtegation99(m): 5:49pm
NIGERIANS AND BBN BE LIKE
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Tonymegabush1(m): 5:49pm
Sense don dey enter dos dudes head ladies way scattered everywhere dsame lady go cum disqualify you causing both national and international disgrace
3 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Exponental(m): 5:49pm
No matter how sweet an orange is, you will throw its remains away.....Her tenure has expired!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by mikanju: 5:50pm
Hehehe
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by dannyvents: 5:50pm
lol
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Blingblings: 5:50pm
has anybody seen my fvck I need to give it
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by 2dream(m): 5:51pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Bluezy13(m): 5:51pm
Hehehe...funny Thread...
And funny posts
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Antoeni(m): 5:51pm
Hm:mmmmm the fear of Bisola now the beginning of wisdom
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by Badgers14: 5:51pm
My guy got his eyes on the 25 milla
Dude don't wanna hear any story
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by escapefromusa(m): 5:51pm
Exponental:
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by ToriBlue(f): 5:52pm
He don't want another set up that will involve him since Big Brother is now a feminist.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Pushes Bisola Off In The Bed. Is He Afraid Of Disqualification? by QueenFusa16(f): 5:53pm
GlorifiedTunde:Yes.. .
Efe and Marvis kissed at their wedding party yesterday
Bisola and Bally too
