₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,318 members, 3,411,959 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 11:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Art, Graphics & Video / The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds (7978 Views)
Meet Late Dora Akunyili Daughter, Njideka Akunyili Crosby: She Is A Painter / Njideka Akunyili Crosby Wins Art Award / About The Artist: Njideka Akunyili Crosby (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by Medley(m): 8:26am On Mar 10
The Beautiful Ones by Njideka Akunyili Crosby sold £2.5 million (inc. buyer’s premium) at yesterday's Christie Postwar Sale. The Nigerian - born visual artist born in Enugu and works in Los Angeles, California sold this beautiful art work at the Christie postwar sale.
read more @ http://naijamatterashedeyhot.blogspot.com/2017/03/the-beautiful-ones-by-njideka-akunyili.html
6 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by Donald3d(m): 12:07pm On Mar 10
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by Medley(m): 10:29pm On Mar 10
I Just like the collections
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by TINALETC3(f): 10:22am
wow
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by edlion57(m): 10:22am
Biafra will b great
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by Sexyjigga(m): 10:22am
That's great...
1 Like
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by In2systemsTech(m): 10:22am
Oluwa answer my call
1 Like
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by OfficialArinze(m): 10:22am
And She's Biafran
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:23am
2.5 million pounds for this?
3 Likes
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by dotcomnamename: 10:23am
1 Like
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by rovher(m): 10:23am
Amazing...
1 Like
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by TINALETC3(f): 10:23am
OfficialArinze:
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by smartkester: 10:23am
This is raw definition of what we call one time
hammer..Gbam!! !
€2.5m
2 Likes
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by raker300: 10:23am
In pounds oooo not naira
2 Likes
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by omolakaka(m): 10:23am
that much! hmmmn
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by Obiohai: 10:23am
Make she bring her tithe come give o. Life would be better .......
Baba God answered my call long ago. Na manifestations just dey everywhere now
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by KenModi(m): 10:23am
Art is beauty and beauty is art.
Beautiful is this piece of art.
4 Likes
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by Kingxway: 10:23am
Awesome
1 Like
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by CuteCeo: 10:24am
Hammer
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by Millz404(m): 10:24am
Be like na to cum turn artist now....
1 Like
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by thisisayus(m): 10:24am
Nawa o
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by raker300: 10:24am
OfficialArinze:a full blown IPOB youth oooo....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by arsenal33: 10:24am
OfficialArinze:If they catch drug dealer You don't brag that he or she is biafran
3 Likes
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by kygo(m): 10:24am
president that cannot die for his country.. is that one president?
2 Likes
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by Kenneth205(m): 10:24am
Ok
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by Young03: 10:25am
for what?
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by thrillionaire(m): 10:25am
Oboi!!! God please open doors for me too. Open my eyes to know what to do in Jesua' name, Amen!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by LordKushmann(m): 10:26am
And that's the spirit of Biafra right there. When you're born into advantage, you utilize it creatively. Big ups to Uzodinma Iweala
2 Likes
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by Dat9jakid(m): 10:26am
DirewolfofStark:it's cause of this type of questions that makes artist beg for food in 9ja, out there, people worship art and some actually see take artist as Demi gods, Nigerians should learn to appreciate art. ... I think it's worth it, good work
6 Likes
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by TimeManager(m): 10:26am
Dora Akunyili is greater than Ojukwu, the reason non of her descendants are never biafrans.
Truth is talking!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by sabi99(m): 10:28am
Ezigbo nwa. Nne gi bu dora ga adi proud of u ebe ono now and ur dad prof chike akunyili will be so so proud of u.
4 Likes
|Re: The Beautiful Ones By Njideka Akunyili Crosby Sold For 2.5 Million Pounds by shamecurls(m): 10:29am
edlion57:
When?
Be rest assured not in the next 6 decades.
1 Like 1 Share
Portfolio / Why Buy Cars In Nigeria? Best Offer You Can Ever Get / Kodak Camera At Micostarmall
Viewing this topic: Tushborn, adwem2003(m), calmbabadee(m), akymholic(m), shurch, davide470(m), Oteiakoms(f), yemikush, dokunbam(m), Bollyfag(f), Mikechinos(m), Ajejeje(m), TheFreeOne, Omesbrit(m), FreshGuy2(m), cutestcuty84(f), Nmaudu, Ioannes(m), milad4love(m), icedpope93, Isomerizm(m), Lilibeth914(f), rapture22(m), khalids, ayoolanr, directorsolomon(m), Gidoka(m), Naijalastson(m), emmak2k4(m), lowgeorge(m), yemmybx(m), onyeokeze1, PalmchatApp, BarryJones(m), TheRealAdonye(m), Claessique1(f), Chillity, lexyman(m), Majesticniyi(m), fatherAbraam(m), ToyinDipo(m), abdulrazat(m), Principe(m) and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9