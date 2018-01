Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Art, Graphics & Video / This Nigerian Artist’s Artworks Are So Realistic It’s Hard To Believe (3723 Views)

https://www.boredpanda.com/hyper-realistic-drawings-ken-nwadiogbu-nigeria/



Dominique Ken Nwadiogbu, 23, is a visual artist from Lagos, Nigeria, who specialises in 3D hyper-realistic drawings done with pencil and paper, creating pictures and portraits so realistic that you have to look twice to make sure they aren't photographs.

"A close-up view of the artwork done with pencil on paper"

Gnaw, 2016

The Nylon Series

Na only 5 naira eraser I go use do am strong thing.

Unleashed 1, 2015

Soldier, 2016

N5 can't buy any eraser in Nigeria now ma, not even a fairly used.

RAW WORLDCLASS TALENT!





the selflove is evident..... find ur way out of this shithole and bloom.

Chairman

Kilodé, 2015

Tell that man behind the cardboard to come out!

Mother, 2016

Sani, 2016

Leave it torn a Little Longer, 2015

In the midst of Recession, 2015

On a Spaceship

Don Gorgon

His drawing is too deep and detailed. The talent is too much for one person naa.

This is a rare talent.....Unique, standard and exclusively innate!!!!

AH-MAZING!

I ve seen drawings, but what I just saw is much more than drawings