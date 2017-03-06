₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by LatestAmebo2: 9:37am
As share by Bashir Ahmad, President Buhari's PA on New Media
Source: https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/840115111662563328
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by LatestAmebo2: 9:38am
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by Pontaboki: 9:43am
U bin wan die dia?
LatestAmebo2:
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:45am
hmmmm
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by mamatayour(f): 9:45am
Welcome baba, God go give u strength to lead us right. Na beg we dey oooh
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by sdindan: 9:47am
can't we see a closer pic of the president.
Maybe they came back with his skeleton.
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by SalamRushdie: 9:47am
Any act of inflicting suffering upon Nigerians again and we will send you back on vacation to the UK to recieve sense
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by noetic5: 9:48am
Welcome
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by Sebastine1994: 9:49am
Welcome daddy
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by Edwinmason(m): 9:52am
buhari came back...nta,channel and other news body nor carry am...even the president wife is nowhere to be found....all we see is pinshure they wil upload a picshure of hearty looking buhari the next minute they upload anoda pic of a frail and sick buhari.....
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by VirginFinder: 9:54am
Thank God
Dont overstress yourself. Just go and rest in Aso Rock.
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by Jozavic(m): 9:57am
Baba, welcome back!
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by Sweetnik22: 9:57am
I hope things will get better as u're back n dollar will come down to 250$
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by Jozavic(m): 9:59am
Edwinmason:
Bros, dint you watch his entrance on the other thread presently on the front page of Nairaland?
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by Zita55(f): 10:01am
Edwinmason:
Edwinmason:
I tire for dem....they should deceiving themselves
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by DeZoro(m): 10:02am
Baba, my candid advice is that you set a new record to be the first seating president in Africa to resign from office. Sir, don't tell anyone, just write a 2 lines sentence. " I Mohammadu Buhari, president of the federal Republic of Nigeria hereby resign due to health ground." Thank you.
I bet you, you will be honoured for life...
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by Cordis92(f): 10:05am
Hardship continues.
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by MasterofNL: 10:08am
Welcome back and I pray the healing is permanent.
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by Edwinmason(m): 10:08am
Jozavic:shebi dem say he came back 4:00 am 2day....? but that video no look like early mor mor......abi kaduna get different time zone
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by nrexzy(m): 10:11am
Worst friday for gov fayose!!!
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by talk2archy: 10:40am
we dont need you again period
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by Keneking: 10:40am
Great, work resumes for Adeshina and others....
VP can now proceed on leave too with his media crew...
So the next thing is to write to National Assembly that he has returned to his position as .......
"President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria"
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by sagio09: 10:41am
CHAI..... D ZULUS from d yEAST ...... Una FAAADAAA . GOD DON PASS UNA
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by Naughtytboy: 10:41am
Just resign and face your health
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by obembet(m): 10:41am
Chai....
Where I go run go now....
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by Pearly255(f): 10:41am
Kpele
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by obembet(m): 10:41am
Hh
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by DozieInc(m): 10:41am
Ok
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by hobermener: 10:42am
F
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by Thisis2raw(m): 10:42am
We are now back to our suffering
|Re: I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) by hammerF: 10:42am
Buhari like Biafra we cannot dispose but yet dont like.
