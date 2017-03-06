Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Am Pleased I Am Back, I Am Feeling Much Better Now. - President Buhari (Pic) (7034 Views)

Source: As share by Bashir Ahmad, President Buhari's PA on New MediaSource: https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/840115111662563328 2 Likes







see more photos of him & video clip, as shared by his SA on new media. Hale n hearty indeed 3 Likes 1 Share

LatestAmebo2:

lalasticlala mynd44 U bin wan die dia? 1 Like

hmmmm

Welcome baba, God go give u strength to lead us right. Na beg we dey oooh 6 Likes

can't we see a closer pic of the president.

Maybe they came back with his skeleton. 2 Likes

Any act of inflicting suffering upon Nigerians again and we will send you back on vacation to the UK to recieve sense 8 Likes 1 Share

Welcome 1 Like 1 Share

Welcome daddy 1 Like

buhari came back...nta,channel and other news body nor carry am...even the president wife is nowhere to be found....all we see is pinshure they wil upload a picshure of hearty looking buhari the next minute they upload anoda pic of a frail and sick buhari..... 6 Likes 3 Shares

Thank God



Dont overstress yourself. Just go and rest in Aso Rock. 1 Like

Baba, welcome back!

I hope things will get better as u're back n dollar will come down to 250$

Edwinmason:

Bros, dint you watch his entrance on the other thread presently on the front page of Nairaland? Bros, dint you watch his entrance on the other thread presently on the front page of Nairaland?

I tire for dem....they should deceiving themselves I tire for dem....they should deceiving themselves 2 Likes

Baba, my candid advice is that you set a new record to be the first seating president in Africa to resign from office. Sir, don't tell anyone, just write a 2 lines sentence. " I Mohammadu Buhari, president of the federal Republic of Nigeria hereby resign due to health ground." Thank you.



I bet you, you will be honoured for life... 14 Likes 1 Share

Hardship continues.

Welcome back and I pray the healing is permanent.

Bros, dint you watch his entrance on the other thread presently on the front page of Nairaland? shebi dem say he came back 4:00 am 2day....? but that video no look like early mor mor......abi kaduna get different time zone shebi dem say he came back 4:00 am 2day....? but that video no look like early mor mor......abi kaduna get different time zone 5 Likes

Worst friday for gov fayose!!!

we dont need you again period 4 Likes

Great, work resumes for Adeshina and others....



VP can now proceed on leave too with his media crew...



So the next thing is to write to National Assembly that he has returned to his position as .......



"President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria"

...... Una FAAADAAA . GOD DON PASS UNA CHAI..... D ZULUS from d yEAST...... Una FAAADAAA. GOD DON PASS UNA

Just resign and face your health 2 Likes

Chai....



Where I go run go now....

We are now back to our suffering