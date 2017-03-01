Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) (3373 Views)

By Evelyn Usman



A 53-year-old shoe merchant, Lekwauwa Mark Otaka, who was arrested at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, few hours to its closure, Wednesday, has disclosed that he inserted 386 grammes of cocaine into his anus over a promise of N1 million to traffic the drugs to Cambodia.



Arrested alongside the father of three was 57-year-old Odogwu Augustine Ike, an automobile dealer in Onitsha, Anambra State. Ike was arrested with 2.150kg of heroin from Tanzania. Cocaine wraps excreted by a suspect The agency’s Commander at the Abuja Airport, Hamisu Lawan, explained that the duo tested positive for narcotic ingestion during routine screening.



According to him, “Odogwu Augustine Ike was caught with 110 wraps of heroin weighing 2.150kg from Tanzania on an Ethiopian Airline flight, while Otaka was found to have inserted seven wraps of cocaine weighing 386 grammes into his anus on an Egypt Airline flight to Cambodia. Both suspects are currently under investigation.”



‘I was afraid of swallowing’

During interrogation, Otaka, an Aba-based shoe merchant, said: “I was afraid of swallowing the drugs so I chose the insertion method. I inserted 386 grammes of cocaine into my anus in my desperation to get N1 million promised.” On his part, Ike, said to have excreted 110 wraps of heroin, revealed that he was promised N600,000 to smuggle the drug.



The father of four, who hails from Anambra State, blamed his action on financial hardship. Commenting on the arrest, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the agency, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (rtd.) assured on strict narcotics screening at the alternative Kaduna Airport. This, he said, would help in preventing illicit movement of narcotics by drug cartels, informing that the Agency had taken measures at ensuring comprehensive examination of passengers and goods at the Kaduna Airport.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/inserted-386-grammes-cocaine-anus-n1m/ 1 Like

Nigeria and Drugs are like 5&6 1 Like

NCAN, Kofar Duka-Wuya Gwale Kano Nigeria reporting. Has it been confirm? 5 Likes

What? That's the weight of two peak milk. 2 Likes

No one is surprised. IPOB and drugs. 12 Likes

Do the crime and do the time. Enjoy your prison beans.

What people do for money see 1 Like





They will insert handcuff into your hands for 2 billion naira, but you will spend the money in jail They will insert handcuff into your hands for 2 billion naira, but you will spend the money in jail 3 Likes

Jonathan ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Just 1m? Na wahhala u don enter so

NCAN reporters from the east wont like this news 1 Like

, although i hate tribalism NL mad inculcated name checking inside me if dem no be gay before hw d tin take enta dem a$$. awon adofuro jati jati, although i hate tribalism NL mad inculcated name checking inside me

just passin by

Na dem developer again 3 Likes

how many of una know say na dem dem





Odogwu Augustine Ike,







those half baked skull





from the land of the sun that doesn't charge beyond 50%







NCAN canada HQ over



but this cold sef eeh 5 Likes

When you for go play nairabet or pool

My brodas always making us proud 4 Likes

Lock him up for good.

As I see cocaine, I knew his head will be flat. But then, my curiosity still pushed me to check the origin and nomenclature of the concerned party. We the NCAN members of Ijebu-Ijesha confirm the subject party is not one of us 5 Likes

Na wah oo

Bros but y?

Officially casted. Na see your life?

we work hard to live big

smh....they keep spoiling their reputation on national and internatiional level and they want seccession..



With this battered image,who will want to associate with biafra,should they be granted independence 1 Like

These guys could easily pass as gays. Who hides things in their anus for crying out loud?

my brodas from d yeast again doing wat dey know best

no need to read am na dem dem...

BUT WHY?

Sebastine1994:

Nigeria and Drugs are like 5&6 Some part of the country tho

NDI IGBO, HAPU DRUG !!





U ARE SELLING DRUGS TO MAKE MONEY AND YOU THINK THINGS WILL GO WELL FOR YOU?



CHAI, KILL DEM ALL, Drug dealers and Boko Haram are the same..