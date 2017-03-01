₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by NewsPoacher: 10:14am
By Evelyn Usman
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/inserted-386-grammes-cocaine-anus-n1m/
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Sebastine1994: 10:20am
Nigeria and Drugs are like 5&6
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Omagago(m): 10:22am
NCAN, Kofar Duka-Wuya Gwale Kano Nigeria reporting. Has it been confirm?
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Standing5(m): 10:24am
What? That's the weight of two peak milk.
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by lilytender: 10:25am
No one is surprised. IPOB and drugs.
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by obyrich(m): 10:35am
Do the crime and do the time. Enjoy your prison beans.
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 10:38am
What people do for money see
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by GreenMavro: 10:39am
They will insert handcuff into your hands for 2 billion naira, but you will spend the money in jail
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Keneking: 10:39am
Jonathan ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by malakiS: 10:39am
Just 1m? Na wahhala u don enter so
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Ermacc: 10:39am
NCAN reporters from the east wont like this news
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by ednut1(m): 10:39am
if dem no be gay before hw d tin take enta dem a$$. awon adofuro jati jati , although i hate tribalism NL mad inculcated name checking inside me
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by yomibelle(f): 10:39am
just passin by
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Jetleeee: 10:39am
Na dem developer again
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by mykelmeezy: 10:39am
how many of una know say na dem dem
Odogwu Augustine Ike,
those half baked skull
from the land of the sun that doesn't charge beyond 50%
NCAN canada HQ over
but this cold sef eeh
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by jwena1(f): 10:39am
When you for go play nairabet or pool
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 10:39am
My brodas always making us proud
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by neocortex: 10:39am
Lock him up for good.
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by talk2archy: 10:40am
r
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by BlueRayDick: 10:40am
As I see cocaine, I knew his head will be flat. But then, my curiosity still pushed me to check the origin and nomenclature of the concerned party. We the NCAN members of Ijebu-Ijesha confirm the subject party is not one of us
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 10:40am
Na wah oo
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Namzy(m): 10:40am
Bros but y?
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by emetutu: 10:41am
Officially casted. Na see your life?
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by talk2archy: 10:41am
we work hard to live big
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:41am
smh....they keep spoiling their reputation on national and internatiional level and they want seccession..
With this battered image,who will want to associate with biafra,should they be granted independence
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Sanchez01: 10:41am
These guys could easily pass as gays. Who hides things in their anus for crying out loud?
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Donmoris212: 10:42am
my brodas from d yeast again doing wat dey know best
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by akinszz: 10:42am
no need to read am na dem dem...
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Mznaett(f): 10:42am
BUT WHY?
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by pirees: 10:43am
Some part of the country tho
Sebastine1994:
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 10:43am
NDI IGBO, HAPU DRUG !!
U ARE SELLING DRUGS TO MAKE MONEY AND YOU THINK THINGS WILL GO WELL FOR YOU?
CHAI, KILL DEM ALL, Drug dealers and Boko Haram are the same..
|Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by weedtheweeds: 10:43am
You try. For person to fit insert that amount of nonnsense for him poo hole, i wonder the loads he has been taking before then. Well, the time when dem day carry Buhari enter helicopter i day wonder if the noise no go affect him ear. oh sorry, the ear don blind before
