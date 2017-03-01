₦airaland Forum

‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by NewsPoacher: 10:14am
By Evelyn Usman

A 53-year-old shoe merchant, Lekwauwa Mark Otaka, who was arrested at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, few hours to its closure, Wednesday, has disclosed that he inserted 386 grammes of cocaine into his anus over a promise of N1 million to traffic the drugs to Cambodia.

Arrested alongside the father of three was 57-year-old Odogwu Augustine Ike, an automobile dealer in Onitsha, Anambra State. Ike was arrested with 2.150kg of heroin from Tanzania. Cocaine wraps excreted by a suspect The agency’s Commander at the Abuja Airport, Hamisu Lawan, explained that the duo tested positive for narcotic ingestion during routine screening.

According to him, “Odogwu Augustine Ike was caught with 110 wraps of heroin weighing 2.150kg from Tanzania on an Ethiopian Airline flight, while Otaka was found to have inserted seven wraps of cocaine weighing 386 grammes into his anus on an Egypt Airline flight to Cambodia. Both suspects are currently under investigation.”

‘I was afraid of swallowing’
During interrogation, Otaka, an Aba-based shoe merchant, said: “I was afraid of swallowing the drugs so I chose the insertion method. I inserted 386 grammes of cocaine into my anus in my desperation to get N1 million promised.” On his part, Ike, said to have excreted 110 wraps of heroin, revealed that he was promised N600,000 to smuggle the drug.

The father of four, who hails from Anambra State, blamed his action on financial hardship. Commenting on the arrest, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the agency, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (rtd.) assured on strict narcotics screening at the alternative Kaduna Airport. This, he said, would help in preventing illicit movement of narcotics by drug cartels, informing that the Agency had taken measures at ensuring comprehensive examination of passengers and goods at the Kaduna Airport.


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/inserted-386-grammes-cocaine-anus-n1m/

Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Sebastine1994: 10:20am
Nigeria and Drugs are like 5&6

Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Omagago(m): 10:22am
NCAN, Kofar Duka-Wuya Gwale Kano Nigeria reporting. Has it been confirm?

Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Standing5(m): 10:24am
What? That's the weight of two peak milk.

Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by lilytender: 10:25am
No one is surprised. IPOB and drugs.

Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by obyrich(m): 10:35am
Do the crime and do the time. Enjoy your prison beans. grin
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 10:38am
What people do for money see

Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by GreenMavro: 10:39am
angry

They will insert handcuff into your hands for 2 billion naira, but you will spend the money in jail grin grin grin

Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Keneking: 10:39am
Jonathan ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh shocked shocked shocked
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by malakiS: 10:39am
Just 1m? Na wahhala u don enter so
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Ermacc: 10:39am
NCAN reporters from the east wont like this news

Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by ednut1(m): 10:39am
if dem no be gay before hw d tin take enta dem a$$. awon adofuro jati jati angry, although i hate tribalism NL mad inculcated name checking inside me grin
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by yomibelle(f): 10:39am
just passin by
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Jetleeee: 10:39am
Na dem developer again

Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by mykelmeezy: 10:39am
how many of una know say na dem dem


Odogwu Augustine Ike,



those half baked skull


from the land of the sun that doesn't charge beyond 50%



NCAN canada HQ over

but this cold sef eeh

Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by jwena1(f): 10:39am
When you for go play nairabet or pool
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 10:39am
My brodas always making us proud grin

Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by neocortex: 10:39am
Lock him up for good.
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by talk2archy: 10:40am
r
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by BlueRayDick: 10:40am
As I see cocaine, I knew his head will be flat. But then, my curiosity still pushed me to check the origin and nomenclature of the concerned party. We the NCAN members of Ijebu-Ijesha confirm the subject party is not one of us

Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 10:40am
Na wah oo
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Namzy(m): 10:40am
Bros but y?
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by emetutu: 10:41am
Officially casted. Na see your life?
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by talk2archy: 10:41am
we work hard to live big
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:41am
smh....they keep spoiling their reputation on national and internatiional level and they want seccession..

With this battered image,who will want to associate with biafra,should they be granted independence

Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Sanchez01: 10:41am
These guys could easily pass as gays. Who hides things in their anus for crying out loud? angry
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Donmoris212: 10:42am
my brodas from d yeast again doing wat dey know best
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by akinszz: 10:42am
no need to read am na dem dem...
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Mznaett(f): 10:42am
BUT WHY?undecided
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by pirees: 10:43am
Some part of the country tho
Sebastine1994:
Nigeria and Drugs are like 5&6
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 10:43am
NDI IGBO, HAPU DRUG !!


U ARE SELLING DRUGS TO MAKE MONEY AND YOU THINK THINGS WILL GO WELL FOR YOU?

CHAI, KILL DEM ALL, Drug dealers and Boko Haram are the same..
Re: ‘I Inserted 386 Grammes Of Cocaine In My Anus For N1m’ - Man (Photos) by weedtheweeds: 10:43am
You try. For person to fit insert that amount of nonnsense for him poo hole, i wonder the loads he has been taking before then. Well, the time when dem day carry Buhari enter helicopter i day wonder if the noise no go affect him ear. oh sorry, the ear don blind before

