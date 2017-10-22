₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by nazzyon(m): 12:17pm
Taskforce pulls down 2,500 structures, recovers riffle, drugs in Lagos
By Olawale Abdul-Fatah
Atleast 2,500 structures erected under high tension cables and on location not included in the state’s master plan, have been demolished by the Lagos state Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, to rid the state of criminal hideout.
The structures were pulled down in Ijaiye, Ojokoro and Bode Thomas in Surulere where a ‘Dane-gun’ and wraps of illicit drugs, which worth could not be ascertained, were recovered from three occupants, Saka Lawal, Kausara Saka and Tawa Lawal, who have been detained for further interrogation.
It was learnt that the removal of illegal structures was ordered by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, after several security meetings with Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, on strategies to improve security within the state.
The Chairman, Lagos State Task Force, Olayinka Egbeyemi, who led the exercise, disclosed that before the Agency embarked on the demolition exercise, owners and occupiers of the over 2500 demolished structures and containers were served notices to hint them of government plans.
Aside that radiation from these high tension cables poses serious danger to health of occupants, Egbeyemi lamented that the demolished illegal structures erected were an eye sore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking Indian hemp and engaged in prostitution with girls.
http://www.theguildng.com/taskforce-pulls-down-2500-structures-recovers-riffle-drugs-in-lagos/
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by omenka(m): 3:05pm
Sometimes, to create/build, one's gotta destroy.
This experience could really be devastating, but it's necessity cannot be denied.
Someone very close to me their property to something similar under Rufai's Abuja, along airport road. Hell of an experience.
Hope they get the compensation they deserve.
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by handsomeclouds(m): 3:25pm
A whooping 2500... There is more to it than it meet the eyes!
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by Edoloaded: 3:26pm
Places like this many for Benin oh. Hausa people wan turn here to china
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by Atiku2019: 3:26pm
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by Nawteemaxie(m): 3:27pm
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by pTomz(m): 3:27pm
handsomeclouds:[quote author=Edoloaded post=61666709]B kilobyte ni?
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by ajibolabd: 3:27pm
nice and slow
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by kennygee(f): 3:27pm
Our Yoruba brother and sisters have joined bad gang.
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by handsomeclouds(m): 3:28pm
pTomz:Your mouth
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by samzzycash(m): 3:28pm
Haa 2500 you mean they demolished that much.. Nigerian government Making life difficult for the people rather making it better..
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by fuckerstard: 3:28pm
Oga bayi o, Ambode chopping anybody face anyhow.
Lagos state need strict governance tho.
Ati ko eran pelu ero
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by Dutchey(m): 3:28pm
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by begwong: 3:28pm
That's a hunter's dane gun �
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by joystickextend1(m): 3:28pm
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by Lagos2Camp: 3:28pm
No To Drugs.
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by Vado(m): 3:28pm
These faces aren't smiling. Crackheads deffy.
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by Thewesterner: 3:29pm
The woman in the middle seems innocent
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by pTomz(m): 3:29pm
handsomeclouds:
Edoloaded:
handsomeclouds:kilobyte ni?
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by Opakan2: 3:29pm
I love this news
With measures like this, chisco, The young, Ezenwata and co will let SW rest.
Even the bridges dnt have space for people to sleep. They've closed everything up.
#Itesiwaju Eko lo je wa logun
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by asawanathegreat(m): 3:31pm
That is what u will see in abandoned houses like lagos state, blame Ambode for it.
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by Exponental(m): 3:32pm
Too many junks in Lagos. Centre of everything!
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by omoiyalayi(m): 3:35pm
When I saw "Recovered Rifle and Drug" I was expecting something like.....
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by Exclusive32: 3:35pm
it was so heathen , when I visited Lagos and found out that most Yoruba's people are homeless sleeping outside in your ownland. you can't find such in the south unless a mad man.
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by femo122: 3:40pm
Where is the weapon
None of these
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by emmadejust(m): 3:41pm
Where is the weapon ..
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by femo122: 3:41pm
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by olisaemeka1(m): 3:43pm
Thewesterner:that's actually husband ,daughter and mother in the picture ...the gun was found in their shop ..that area is the popular mechanic village on babs animashun surulere..the story behind is that the gun was used by the opc members to guard the workshop at night and the man is a ranking opc member ..surprisingly it was his opc boys that snitched on him.. I actually witnessed the incidence first hand.
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by Anneth101(f): 3:43pm
well I am in support of a better, saver and cleaner Lagos and Nigeria
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by mfm04622: 3:50pm
samzzycash:
You mean govt should leave that many people under high tension cables? Then you will blame govt when it happens.
Re: Taskforce Pulls Down 2,500 Structures, Recovers Riffle, Drugs In Lagos by gebest: 3:53pm
this is wickedness
