Taskforce pulls down 2,500 structures, recovers riffle, drugs in Lagos







By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Atleast 2,500 structures erected under high tension cables and on location not included in the state’s master plan, have been demolished by the Lagos state Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, to rid the state of criminal hideout.

The structures were pulled down in Ijaiye, Ojokoro and Bode Thomas in Surulere where a ‘Dane-gun’ and wraps of illicit drugs, which worth could not be ascertained, were recovered from three occupants, Saka Lawal, Kausara Saka and Tawa Lawal, who have been detained for further interrogation.

It was learnt that the removal of illegal structures was ordered by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, after several security meetings with Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, on strategies to improve security within the state.

The Chairman, Lagos State Task Force, Olayinka Egbeyemi, who led the exercise, disclosed that before the Agency embarked on the demolition exercise, owners and occupiers of the over 2500 demolished structures and containers were served notices to hint them of government plans.

Aside that radiation from these high tension cables poses serious danger to health of occupants, Egbeyemi lamented that the demolished illegal structures erected were an eye sore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking Indian hemp and engaged in prostitution with girls.



http://www.theguildng.com/taskforce-pulls-down-2500-structures-recovers-riffle-drugs-in-lagos/ By Olawale Abdul-FatahAtleast 2,500 structures erected under high tension cables and on location not included in the state’s master plan, have been demolished by the Lagos state Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, to rid the state of criminal hideout.The structures were pulled down in Ijaiye, Ojokoro and Bode Thomas in Surulere where a ‘Dane-gun’ and wraps of illicit drugs, which worth could not be ascertained, were recovered from three occupants, Saka Lawal, Kausara Saka and Tawa Lawal, who have been detained for further interrogation.It was learnt that the removal of illegal structures was ordered by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, after several security meetings with Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, on strategies to improve security within the state.The Chairman, Lagos State Task Force, Olayinka Egbeyemi, who led the exercise, disclosed that before the Agency embarked on the demolition exercise, owners and occupiers of the over 2500 demolished structures and containers were served notices to hint them of government plans.Aside that radiation from these high tension cables poses serious danger to health of occupants, Egbeyemi lamented that the demolished illegal structures erected were an eye sore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking Indian hemp and engaged in prostitution with girls.