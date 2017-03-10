₦airaland Forum

Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Newsreporta: 10:59am
War of words between Uche and Freeze sure it's not gonna end.
After Freeze said that Uche was a flyer boy and not an Actor as he claimed, Uche has once more come for him. Read below!




Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Newsreporta: 11:04am
I wonder when this will end

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Homeboiy: 11:06am
abeg make una two hol am der
from now onwards, its news about buhari we need to be seeing

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Came: 11:13am
Did i hear him say he is popular and successful actor? I don't know him except with this his wahala thing with freeze.

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Smallville10(m): 11:20am
It seems dis freeze doesnt know he is becoming a fool, a full grown man comin online, always sayin irrelevant things. I no blame am, na nigerians dey give am attention

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by slimkiss(m): 1:37pm
Ok
Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by ednut1(m): 1:37pm
Both are childish. Bt someone name one moviee this clown has acted in. I tot it was only those corporate oloshos dat claim actress upandan

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by unclezuma: 1:37pm
grin grin grin grin

Buhari is back Uche and Freeze, allow us savour this return e jor...


Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by GudluckIBB(m): 1:37pm
Uche's attack is watery and direct, while freezes own is always epic

watch and see how freeze will tear this guy apart

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Benjom(m): 1:37pm
Funny "agbaya shildrens" grin
Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Omagago(m): 1:38pm
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Dannieln1(m): 1:38pm
He started on a very good note but ended it like his hating on Freeze...


That's the bin'ness though cos I'on give a FVCK bout them or anything that they...

ThankGod my LONDON friend came back successfully

Shout out to all the Yeyebrity displaying watches I salute you gan.

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by valdes00(m): 1:38pm
Came:
Did i hear him say he is popular and successful actor? I don't know him except with this his wahala thing with freeze.

I bliv his dictionary is the new Version from Saudi.... The definition of successful in it is quite diff from the main oxford Duct....

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by NwamaziNwaAro: 1:38pm
angry
Uche;

Where did you get your news that Stephanie Otobo confessed that she lied??

Com'on go and share flyers at Oshodi
And stop saying what you don't know.

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Dayvhid: 1:38pm
Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by shamecurls(m): 1:39pm
Dude is clueless!


Can't even clap back


Very dull and dumb response!

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Drabeey(m): 1:39pm
what are these old fools doing na. enough already biko. Na dem sabi abeg.



Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by PqsMike: 1:39pm
They should both grow up....adults acting like kids... undecided


Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Krak(m): 1:39pm
Two immature adults calling themselves men.
Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by goryorhal(m): 1:39pm
the 2 of them no kuku get job thats why dem dey tackle dem selves...

the so called actor no get location to go.... na house e sit down dey monitor baba yellow message

and also baba yellow sef no get better thing to do for studio.. instead make e kuku dey go house go relax na who dey wear one cloth go location grin grin e dey find...

In short the 2 of dem dey craze..

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by mazizitonene(m): 1:39pm
now.....Who's remy ma......who's nicki undecided
Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by chimah3(m): 1:40pm
CAN WE IGNORE THESE TWO FOOLS ALREADY!!!!!!!!!
Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by xynerise(m): 1:40pm
Freeze is losing it with all these woman wrapper attitude. If this Freeze live for Face-me-I-Face-You apartment, na his wife go dey separate quarrel with neighbours
Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by femi4(m): 1:40pm
Came:
Did i hear him say he is popular and successful actor? I don't know him except with this his wahala thing with freeze.
Buy tv, you no gree

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by mamatayour(f): 1:40pm
grin grin
Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by tripoli007(m): 1:40pm
Nothing wey man no go see ohhh .. Successful and recognized actor abi actress .. Walahi talahi name this ur matter make me sabi u ohh .. I never see u for any movie before ohh .. But what do I know were is my cup of cold scoochieeeee maybe after 1 cup I go fit recognize u grin

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by 175(m): 1:40pm
I can excuse this chap. . .but honestly Freeze to me is finally a confirmed fooool after 40. . . grin grin angry grin grin grin

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by DonDiego(m): 1:40pm
Freeze seems to have finally met his match...in the gutter.

Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by nawa4naija2: 1:41pm
these two negroes no go respect their career and old age abi smh
Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by dragopipi: 1:41pm
fight fight people

