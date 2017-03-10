₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,805 members, 3,410,687 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 03:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy (10908 Views)
Freeze: "Uche Maduagwu Is A Flyer Boy, Not An Actor" / Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu / DJ Cuppy Posts Photos Of Her Boyfriend, Hiding His Identity (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Newsreporta: 10:59am
War of words between Uche and Freeze sure it's not gonna end.
After Freeze said that Uche was a flyer boy and not an Actor as he claimed, Uche has once more come for him. Read below!
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/uche-maduagwu-replies-oap-freeze-after.html
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Newsreporta: 11:04am
I wonder when this will end
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Homeboiy: 11:06am
abeg make una two hol am der
from now onwards, its news about buhari we need to be seeing
4 Likes
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Came: 11:13am
Did i hear him say he is popular and successful actor? I don't know him except with this his wahala thing with freeze.
40 Likes
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Smallville10(m): 11:20am
It seems dis freeze doesnt know he is becoming a fool, a full grown man comin online, always sayin irrelevant things. I no blame am, na nigerians dey give am attention
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by slimkiss(m): 1:37pm
Ok
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by ednut1(m): 1:37pm
Both are childish. Bt someone name one moviee this clown has acted in. I tot it was only those corporate oloshos dat claim actress upandan
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by unclezuma: 1:37pm
Buhari is back Uche and Freeze, allow us savour this return e jor...
4 Likes
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by GudluckIBB(m): 1:37pm
Uche's attack is watery and direct, while freezes own is always epic
watch and see how freeze will tear this guy apart
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Benjom(m): 1:37pm
Funny "agbaya shildrens"
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Omagago(m): 1:38pm
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Dannieln1(m): 1:38pm
He started on a very good note but ended it like his hating on Freeze...
That's the bin'ness though cos I'on give a FVCK bout them or anything that they...
ThankGod my LONDON friend came back successfully
Shout out to all the Yeyebrity displaying watches I salute you gan.
4 Likes
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by valdes00(m): 1:38pm
Came:
I bliv his dictionary is the new Version from Saudi.... The definition of successful in it is quite diff from the main oxford Duct....
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by NwamaziNwaAro: 1:38pm
Uche;
Where did you get your news that Stephanie Otobo confessed that she lied??
Com'on go and share flyers at Oshodi
And stop saying what you don't know.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Dayvhid: 1:38pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRbscqKFNFm/
Nairalanders I entered a competition yesterday and I need your help to win the competition, I need you all to take some time off and help me view,like and drop a comment. Thanks
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by shamecurls(m): 1:39pm
Dude is clueless!
Can't even clap back
Very dull and dumb response!
3 Likes
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Drabeey(m): 1:39pm
what are these old fools doing na. enough already biko. Na dem sabi abeg.
BTW. ARE U A FEMALE PHAMARCOLOGIST?
between age 23-27
Single?
DROP A PM OR MENTION....my firm needs your service
anyways
DRABEEY WAS HERE
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by PqsMike: 1:39pm
They should both grow up....adults acting like kids...
Meanwhile
Check my profile, you'll be shocked
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by Krak(m): 1:39pm
Two immature adults calling themselves men.
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by goryorhal(m): 1:39pm
the 2 of them no kuku get job thats why dem dey tackle dem selves...
the so called actor no get location to go.... na house e sit down dey monitor baba yellow message
and also baba yellow sef no get better thing to do for studio.. instead make e kuku dey go house go relax na who dey wear one cloth go location e dey find...
In short the 2 of dem dey craze..
4 Likes
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by mazizitonene(m): 1:39pm
now.....Who's remy ma......who's nicki
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by chimah3(m): 1:40pm
CAN WE IGNORE THESE TWO FOOLS ALREADY!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by xynerise(m): 1:40pm
Freeze is losing it with all these woman wrapper attitude. If this Freeze live for Face-me-I-Face-You apartment, na his wife go dey separate quarrel with neighbours
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by femi4(m): 1:40pm
Came:Buy tv, you no gree
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by mamatayour(f): 1:40pm
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by tripoli007(m): 1:40pm
Nothing wey man no go see ohhh .. Successful and recognized actor abi actress .. Walahi talahi name this ur matter make me sabi u ohh .. I never see u for any movie before ohh .. But what do I know were is my cup of cold scoochieeeee maybe after 1 cup I go fit recognize u
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by 175(m): 1:40pm
I can excuse this chap. . .but honestly Freeze to me is finally a confirmed fooool after 40. . .
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by DonDiego(m): 1:40pm
Freeze seems to have finally met his match...in the gutter.
6 Likes
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by nawa4naija2: 1:41pm
these two negroes no go respect their career and old age abi smh
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Replies OAP Freeze, After He Revealed His 'Identity' As Flyer Boy by dragopipi: 1:41pm
fight fight people
Psquare Attacked And Robbed At Gun Point In Lagos (3rd Mainland) / Sade Adu Regrets Not Working With Jay Z / Terrible Lifestyles Of Billionaire Femi Otedola's Daughters (photos)
Viewing this topic: Kc3000, shugarken(m), Princeeoto(m), lionson(m), Yongjesus(m), jaymichael(m), horhizah(f), BoleynDynaSTY(f), olubrizzle, miccoy(m), talentarena(m), dablazor, ehispapa(m), Ajpharm(m), davido101(m), tunazee, kingsleyd(m), bro1010, glowithdan(m), mailray, MAssociate(m), gigtom, ambMcdobald(m), Jayetiti(m), Pashim, AlexyA(m), profagas, collinspro(m), swizzdre(m), wizzyrich(m), ddeston(m), kunlesufyan(m), owhizkid, Cway86(f), Fatimael, Lordsama(m), ableguy(m), hayor2014(m), Proffdada, Ekiseme(m), Comfort01(f), onpointme, iamlynn(f), auschris, obontami, elegantslayer, Tlaw01(m), jidestroud(m), efilefun(m), natehis, meskana212(m) and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9