Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by joshkiddies: 3:37pm
United States based Nollywood Actress, Georgina Onuoha, who was slammed by Kemi Olunloyo before her arrest, has disclosed that she agrees with Seyi Law on his post on being happy about Kemi's arrest.
Georgina who commented on Seyi Law's post wrote;
"georginaonuoha@seyilaw1; I totally agree with you. I was at the receiving end of her malicious acts.. I was bent on using everything in my Arsenal to make sure she never sees the light of the day again.
But my friends informed my mum of my plans and she was so mad at my actions and all she did was ask me a simple question " Gozie my child have you ever wronged anyone in the cause of your life?
Where are the moral virtues I taught you? Do you still say your our father who art in heaven each day? If you answer yes to my question child; why won't you forgive this woman? I that point, I had nothing but compassion and empathy for her.
Though we are humans, it is painful to watch someone tarnish your image, go as low as wishing your kids death and questioning your kids paternity.. with that being said.. I still believe in forgiveness. I've forgiven her and pray for her safe return home. I pray others will have same empathy towards her."
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/i-totally-agree-with-you-on-kemi.html
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by sekundosekundo: 3:40pm
RUBBISH
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by IamAirforce1: 3:41pm
She got what she deserved.
All you peeps who derive joy in tarnishing people's image, may such fate befall you guys.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by spartan117(m): 3:42pm
This aunty kemi does not even have friends among her peer. So sad
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by decatalyst(m): 3:56pm
So many people wan roast this woman ooo
Troublesome granny
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by Akshow: 4:04pm
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by guy30stainless(m): 4:04pm
Chai I pity this woman
2 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by Oyind18: 4:05pm
Go sleep
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by Drabrah(m): 4:05pm
Chai!
Aproko no good oooo.
Aunty don enta 1 chance, nobody to defend her.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by Tazdroid(m): 4:05pm
An unfortunate experience the woman is going through. She could have published quality articles that could have brought her praises and respect but she chose to be a media flop-general
Anyways, you reap what you sow, no two ways about that equation
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by lonelydora(m): 4:05pm
Will this arrest tame her mouth?
She doesn't even look good in that uniform
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by SlimHan(f): 4:05pm
All na mouth jor
Why dey no talk am when she was still free
1 Like
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by Tazdroid(m): 4:05pm
IamAirforce1:Asheeeee
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by Debaddest(m): 4:05pm
I hereby announce to the public that Seyi_law's daughter is..........
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by Divay22(f): 4:06pm
She's coming back for all your ass
Aunty Kemi comma see all your haters o
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by capatainrambo: 4:06pm
Evry sane person is happyabout it
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by Alexk2(m): 4:06pm
Personally i believe forgiveness shouldnt even wait becuase it does a personal good more than helping an offender but in a case like this, let the law take it's full course...justice must not only be served but seen to be fair; Anybody who want to take up similar role as this woman will think twice thereafter.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by burkingx(f): 4:07pm
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by seangy4konji: 4:07pm
Na wah ooooo
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by elganzar(m): 4:07pm
Oya,exactly what I said in d previous post...The people who suffer it more are the CELEBRITIES cos they're already in d light...do u know the feeling you get when that amebo girl in your class starts spreading a rumor dat is only half-true/ not true at all...it hurts...WE JUDGE PEOPLE BY THEIR ACTIONS, BUT JUDGE OURSELVES BY OUR INTENTIONS...is she a saint,why not run stories about her very own flaws too...balance is important in journalism, you need to hear from the two parties, nd retractions or rejoinder should be published wen you're wrong
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by oluwasheun94(m): 4:08pm
Debaddest:wiser than you.
1 Like
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by robosky02(m): 4:08pm
ok
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by teemanbastos(m): 4:08pm
Olunloyo should apologise publicly
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by Mophasa: 4:08pm
When common oloshos and aprokos can forgive
But a so called pastor who is supposed to set good examples can't, I begin to question the way we practice Christianity in Nigeria.
The pastor should have known that no one takes the sick lady serious.
Anyway wetin concern me
#FreeKemi
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by Dandsome: 4:08pm
See as everyone de dissociate himself from this woman. Is she that bad?
Even shekau get fans too na.
Where are all the people cheering her up when she was calling out these people??
Now they are all quiet.
1 Like
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by capatainrambo: 4:08pm
Debaddest:just shut it
Dull fellow
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by Tazdroid(m): 4:09pm
Divay22:She'll be back right? Like the terminator .....in her own case, Keminator
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 4:09pm
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by HIRAETH(f): 4:09pm
No comment... .
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by Tazdroid(m): 4:09pm
capatainrambo:
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by capatainrambo: 4:10pm
Mophasa:just shut it
Pastors are humans too
1 Like
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Seyi Law: I Totally Agree With You On Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest by lifestyle1(m): 4:10pm
Debaddest:
Richer than you.
