|Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by morereb10: 1:40pm
Elder sister to actresses Aneke twins delivered a set of bouncing twin boys. They posted it on instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/p/BRdJnIghyz-/?hl=en . Mercy Johnson reposted it on her Instagram page few minutes ago to congratulate her them for a safe delivery.
See her post below....
congrats to my elder sis on her bundle of joy.wow twin boysI tap into this blessing ooo o @realchidimmaaneke @realchidiebereaneke congrats again
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRdNwVmj3S5/?hl=en
People's Reactions.....
http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/03/actress-mercy-johnsons-elder-sister.html
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Keneking: 1:48pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
- image with the boys eyes-open would have been best
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by AngelicBeing: 1:50pm
Keneking:The twins are resting and glad to be alive physically, God bless them to fulfill their destiny & purpose, meanwhile that family seems to be super-fertile, may every woman that desires just one child be rewarded handsomely with lots of kids like twins, triplets, quadruplets etc Amen
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Came: 1:59pm
She dey tap the blessing,house go soon full with children.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by babz007(m): 2:09pm
I know her sister very well we call her aunty Meg she had a son already before this one go make am 3 thank God
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Sleekbaby(f): 3:15pm
I don't think they are her sister's, @realchidimmaneke and her twin were the ones that first posted the pix saying that sis Favour gave birth to twin.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by chriskosherbal(m): 3:19pm
This set of twins are really cute.
Congratulations!!!
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by ennysuccess(m): 3:43pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by keche7(f): 4:28pm
congratulations to her.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by UnknownT: 5:17pm
She dey tap into the blessing meaning say she still wan born more? Dem no dey tire? No wonder AY say dem body dey hot
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by IRobot7(m): 5:19pm
How is this one news?
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Oyind18: 5:19pm
Nice
Mercy still dey tap to born twins. She no dey tire to born
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by nely(m): 5:19pm
wow..I love this bundle of joy,hope to subscribe mine this year
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Pidgin2(f): 5:20pm
Must every facebook post be news? I'm getting bored
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by lateefsul: 5:20pm
Na to dey buy double double everything remain. http:///2nn631J
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by loobby(m): 5:20pm
Eyaaaa good thing me Nahhh four I want omo her *coughs* wide ooooh
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Michaelpresh(m): 5:20pm
beta tin na beta tin
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by tijjanioyan: 5:21pm
anyarozi
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Annie2059(f): 5:21pm
I tap into these blessings too o
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Soladoyeayodeji: 5:22pm
I desire this this year In Jesus Name.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Nickymezor(f): 5:23pm
Came:Hahaha, abi oo... the money dey nw.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by erutoria(f): 5:24pm
Tap into it too
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by diva90(f): 5:25pm
Beautiful! I tap into this amazing blessing
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by gurunlocker: 5:26pm
Dem con watermark the pictures so some people won't claim it's their baby
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Nickymezor(f): 5:26pm
Congratz to her... twins re super cool. Not praying for one tho.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by wizzlyd(m): 5:27pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by thestevens: 5:29pm
Dear mercy the ones you have are the not enough ,,naija hard o
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by priscaoge(f): 5:29pm
Wow I love twins
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by blackboy2star(m): 5:32pm
keche7:
HELLO
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by dannyvents: 5:33pm
keche7:
|Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by jakandeola(m): 5:33pm
Nickymezor:why did u said dat
