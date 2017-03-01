₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,950 members, 3,411,076 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 06:57 PM

Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) (14946 Views)

John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) / Beyonce & Her Twin Boys, 3 Years From Now (Edited Photo) / Throwback Photo Of The Aneke Twins As Little Girls (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by morereb10: 1:40pm
Elder sister to actresses Aneke twins delivered a set of bouncing twin boys. They posted it on instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/p/BRdJnIghyz-/?hl=en . Mercy Johnson reposted it on her Instagram page few minutes ago to congratulate her them for a safe delivery.

See her post below....

congrats to my elder sis on her bundle of joy.wow twin boysI tap into this blessing ooo o @realchidimmaaneke @realchidiebereaneke congrats again

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRdNwVmj3S5/?hl=en

People's Reactions.....


http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/03/actress-mercy-johnsons-elder-sister.html

3 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Keneking: 1:48pm
But where is lalasticlala sef grin grin

- image with the boys eyes-open would have been best grin
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by AngelicBeing: 1:50pm
Keneking:
But where is lalasticlala sef grin grin

- image with the boys eyes-open would have been best grin
The twins are resting and glad to be alive physically, God bless them to fulfill their destiny & purpose, meanwhile that family seems to be super-fertile, may every woman that desires just one child be rewarded handsomely with lots of kids like twins, triplets, quadruplets etc Amen cool

30 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Came: 1:59pm
She dey tap the blessing,house go soon full with children.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by babz007(m): 2:09pm
I know her sister very well we call her aunty Meg she had a son already before this one go make am 3 thank God

2 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Sleekbaby(f): 3:15pm
I don't think they are her sister's, @realchidimmaneke and her twin were the ones that first posted the pix saying that sis Favour gave birth to twin.
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by chriskosherbal(m): 3:19pm
This set of twins are really cute.



Congratulations!!!

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by ennysuccess(m): 3:43pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by keche7(f): 4:28pm
congratulations to her.

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by UnknownT: 5:17pm
She dey tap into the blessing meaning say she still wan born more? Dem no dey tire? No wonder AY say dem body dey hot sad

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by IRobot7(m): 5:19pm
How is this one news?
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Oyind18: 5:19pm
Nice

Mercy still dey tap to born twins. She no dey tire to born

5 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by nely(m): 5:19pm
wow..I love this bundle of joy,hope to subscribe mine this year

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Pidgin2(f): 5:20pm
Must every facebook post be news? I'm getting bored
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by lateefsul: 5:20pm
Na to dey buy double double everything remain. http:///2nn631J

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by loobby(m): 5:20pm
Eyaaaa good thing me Nahhh four I want omo her *coughs* wide ooooh
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Michaelpresh(m): 5:20pm
embarassed beta tin na beta tingrin
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by tijjanioyan: 5:21pm
anyarozi
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Annie2059(f): 5:21pm
I tap into these blessings too o cheesy

3 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Soladoyeayodeji: 5:22pm
I desire this this year In Jesus Name.
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Nickymezor(f): 5:23pm
Came:
She dey tap the blessing,house go soon full with children.
Hahaha, abi oo... the money dey nw.

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by erutoria(f): 5:24pm
Tap into it too
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by diva90(f): 5:25pm
Beautiful! I tap into this amazing blessing
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by gurunlocker: 5:26pm
Dem con watermark the pictures so some people won't claim it's their baby
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by Nickymezor(f): 5:26pm
Congratz to her... twins re super cool. kiss Not praying for one tho.

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by wizzlyd(m): 5:27pm
grin

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by thestevens: 5:29pm
Dear mercy the ones you have are the not enough ,,naija hard o
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by priscaoge(f): 5:29pm
Wow I love twins
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by blackboy2star(m): 5:32pm
keche7:
congratulations to her.


HELLO
Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by dannyvents: 5:33pm
keche7:
congratulations to her.

Re: Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) by jakandeola(m): 5:33pm
Nickymezor:
Congratz to her... twins re super cool. kiss Not praying for one tho.
why did u said dat

(0) (1) (Reply)

Tonto Dikeh Turns Prayer Warrior, Sends End Of The Year Prayer To Everyone / Don Jazzy Denies Reports Of Him Squatting With Wande Coal / Oprah Winfrey Offers Lindsay Lohan $2million To Interview Her

Viewing this topic: MizTyna(f), stolenstone, InyinyaAgbaOku(m), Jwonder(m), xeighy(m), Sirlovings, ifemide14(f), bigsholly(f), civilgun90(m), chinweotito(f), scarffield(m), addey(m), olakintanj(m), Akhere1, debbie(f), 4larhhh(f), debbianah(f), glimpse(f), dujika(f), Ajewealth123(m), Asafaizonboy, AnnaKareninaFan, Kagawa10, YoungBlackRico, kiltoko1(m), jessy1990(f), saeedowolab, Impulse80(m), janet7 and 82 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.