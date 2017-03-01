Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson Wants Twins As Aneke Twin Elder Sister Delivers Twin Boys (Pics) (14946 Views)

See her post below....



congrats to my elder sis on her bundle of joy.wow twin boys I tap into this blessing ooo o @realchidimmaaneke @realchidiebereaneke congrats again



https://www.instagram.com/p/BRdNwVmj3S5/?hl=en



People's Reactions.....





- image with the boys eyes-open would have been best The twins are resting and glad to be alive physically, God bless them to fulfill their destiny & purpose, meanwhile that family seems to be super-fertile, may every woman that desires just one child be rewarded handsomely with lots of kids like twins, triplets, quadruplets etc Amen 30 Likes 3 Shares

She dey tap the blessing,house go soon full with children. 3 Likes 1 Share

I know her sister very well we call her aunty Meg she had a son already before this one go make am 3 thank God 2 Likes

I don't think they are her sister's, @realchidimmaneke and her twin were the ones that first posted the pix saying that sis Favour gave birth to twin.

This set of twins are really cute.







Congratulations!!! 1 Like

congratulations to her. 1 Like

She dey tap into the blessing meaning say she still wan born more? Dem no dey tire? No wonder AY say dem body dey hot 2 Likes 1 Share

Mercy still dey tap to born twins. She no dey tire to born NiceMercy still dey tap to born twins. She no dey tire to born 5 Likes

wow..I love this bundle of joy,hope to subscribe mine this year 1 Like

Na to dey buy double double everything remain. http:///2nn631J

Eyaaaa good thing me Nahhh four I want omo her *coughs* wide ooooh

beta tin na beta tin beta tin na beta tin

I tap into these blessings too o 3 Likes

I desire this this year In Jesus Name.

She dey tap the blessing,house go soon full with children. Hahaha, abi oo... the money dey nw. Hahaha, abi oo... the money dey nw. 1 Like

Tap into it too

Beautiful! I tap into this amazing blessing

Dem con watermark the pictures so some people won't claim it's their baby

Not praying for one tho. Congratz to her... twins re super cool.Not praying for one tho. 1 Like

Dear mercy the ones you have are the not enough ,,naija hard o

Wow I love twins

congratulations to her.





