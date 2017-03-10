₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by dre11(m): 6:19pm On Mar 10
From the earlier thread.....
http://www.nairaland.com/3579095/banker-arrested-battering-wife-after
The husband have come out with his own side of the story
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/didnt-joystick-erection-wifes-nagging-home-husband/
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by ToriBlue(f): 6:27pm On Mar 10
I can't stand a nagging person.
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Cutehector(m): 6:28pm On Mar 10
All I want in life is to be blessed with an understanding woman...
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by swazpedro(m): 6:35pm On Mar 10
aayaaaah ndo
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 6:35pm On Mar 10
Mtcheeww!!!
Women sef.. Tired of that specie!!
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Oyind18: 7:08pm On Mar 10
Wahala everyday
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by psucc(m): 7:09pm On Mar 10
Yes the man is 100% right only if he is saying so from the bottom of his heart.
Nothing weakens erection like psychological trauma.
5 dose of Viagra may not get it to its feet.
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by browniex: 7:17pm On Mar 10
Just one bad word is all it takes for the joystick to fall down yakata.
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Dyt(f): 7:23pm On Mar 10
Sadly some of these men are behind a nagging troublesome wife
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Sijo01(f): 9:41pm On Mar 10
Love turn hate
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by kimbra(f): 9:41pm On Mar 10
"I don't have peace of mind. He tortures me", wife.
"I don't have peace of mind at home. She nags", husband.
Divorce and have your peace of mind if you don't find it in the marriage anymore.
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by pcguru1(m): 9:37am
Gosh I hate naggers, I've learnt how to zone out to a distant part in my mind, just say your point in a simpler tone.
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by TINALETC3(f): 10:31am
Well, I tank God 4 d woman am growing 2 become, marriage is 4 beta, 4 worse
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Agriculturegric: 10:32am
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by lonelydora(m): 10:32am
Ok
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by seunlly(m): 10:32am
Consult the elders of your village
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by ALAYORMII: 10:32am
The wife's nagging kill off him joystick confidence
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by SuperBlack: 10:32am
The only reason to live with a woman is to bear a Man Children.
Yes!!! Is only when a Man is Happy his Joystick will Stand and Smile to the opposite.
If God should provide me with a Wife and she end up giving me up to Two Children and Her madness starts, her name na sorry,
I hate beating women which i will never attempt to do, and that's why my girlfriend always fear me after her cheap acts,
Woman are something nobody can understand, no matter how hard you try.
All the same, My Mum is the Best of all.....
Where's #Ritababe
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by pweshboi(m): 10:32am
Odikwa serious... A nagging wife makes the sheep becomes a beast and an unfaithful husband makes an angel turns to a devil.
How we go do am now?
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by shamecurls(m): 10:33am
Try the Apostle Sulaiman' principle......!
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by lonelydora(m): 10:33am
Cutehector:
Like i do. Loving and understanding
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:33am
Hmmmm
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Thisboysef(m): 10:33am
End time husband and wife, the guy below me have something to say tho
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Dottore: 10:33am
Nagging dey kill election walahi
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Vanessa88(f): 10:34am
Nothing beats a peaceful marriage
Tolerance and endurance are inevitable
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by peter1994(m): 10:35am
U say watin!!
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:37am
The greatest find a single man can make in life is to find a woman who is humble, intelligent and beautiful.
Such women are EXTREMELY difficult to find because usually the existence of one of those qualities in a woman means the absence of the others, e.g. Beautiful women are usually not humble and humble women are usually not beautiful.
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:37am
But the children are abducted...and the wife claimed the husband abducted them without are consent, and she now she wants to take responsibility of the children.
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Thisboysef(m): 10:37am
Vanessa88:But why yhu fine like this?
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:37am
browniex:i swear down...
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by nNEOo(m): 10:38am
There are indeed postures that guarantees erection...can't even imagine assing a naga, unless.....
|Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by MissYuzedo(f): 10:39am
