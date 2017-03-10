₦airaland Forum

I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by dre11(m): 6:19pm On Mar 10
From the earlier thread.....
The husband have come out with his own side of the story

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


A 41-year-old banker, Raymond Olisa Okani, who was arrested and charged before a Lagos court for beating and denying his wife sex for two years, has opened up in court why he did so.

At the hearing before Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, he explained that the pressure at home has been having psychological effects on him to the extent that it has taken away his sexual feeling.

He told the presiding Magistrate, Mrs J.O.E. Adeyemi that his wife did not allow him to have peace of mind at home and even at his place of work. He works as bank driver at Trade Fair Complex in Lagos.

“How can we be sleeping together when there is no peace of mind not to talk of having sex with my wife, ” he lamented.

The wife, Nkiruka, had dragged him to court alleging that he was beating her constantly and abducted their three children without her knowledge.

Consequently, the Presiding Magistrate, Mrs J.O.E adeyemi ordered him to produce the children before the court on Wednesday which he did.

During the hearing, Olisa said his wife was troublesome and as such he had not been having sexual feelings for her to the extent that he hardly have erection whenever he was at home with her because of her nagging.

He said he had tried to take care of his family but all his efforts to live a happy married life was frustrated by his wife.

“It is when one is happy at home that one will think of having sex with his wife, ” he told the court.

The wife said that she had suffered torture and had not had peace of mind in the marriage. She is begging the court for divorce for her to take care of the children.

Though, the court noted that the case brought before it was a criminal matter against Olisa which now turned to a civil one meant for a family court.

The Magistrate said that the order for Olisa to bring the children to the court must be complied with which Olisa did on Wednesday.

The court ordered that the children should not leave the court’s jurisdiction, while they should be returned to their school.

The matter was adjourned for accelerated trial between 13 and 14 April 2017.

Last Month, Olias was brought before the court for allegedly beating his wife Nkiruka and he pleaded not guilty.

The incident happened at 511 Road Gowon Estate in Egbeda area of Lagos. Olisa was granted bail which he had perfected.

http://pmexpressng.com/didnt-joystick-erection-wifes-nagging-home-husband/

Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by ToriBlue(f): 6:27pm On Mar 10
I can't stand a nagging person.

Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Cutehector(m): 6:28pm On Mar 10
All I want in life is to be blessed with an understanding woman...

Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by swazpedro(m): 6:35pm On Mar 10
aayaaaah ndo
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 6:35pm On Mar 10
Mtcheeww!!!

Women sef.. Tired of that specie!!
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Oyind18: 7:08pm On Mar 10
Wahala everyday
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by psucc(m): 7:09pm On Mar 10
Yes the man is 100% right only if he is saying so from the bottom of his heart.
Nothing weakens erection like psychological trauma.
5 dose of Viagra may not get it to its feet.

Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by browniex: 7:17pm On Mar 10
Just one bad word is all it takes for the joystick to fall down yakata.

Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Dyt(f): 7:23pm On Mar 10
Sadly some of these men are behind a nagging troublesome wife
cry cry cry cry

Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Sijo01(f): 9:41pm On Mar 10
Love turn hate sad

Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by kimbra(f): 9:41pm On Mar 10
"I don't have peace of mind. He tortures me", wife.

"I don't have peace of mind at home. She nags", husband.

Divorce and have your peace of mind if you don't find it in the marriage anymore.

Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by pcguru1(m): 9:37am
Gosh I hate naggers, I've learnt how to zone out to a distant part in my mind, just say your point in a simpler tone.
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by TINALETC3(f): 10:31am
Well, I tank God 4 d woman am growing 2 become, marriage is 4 beta, 4 worse

Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Agriculturegric: 10:32am
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by lonelydora(m): 10:32am
Ok
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by seunlly(m): 10:32am
Consult the elders of your village
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by ALAYORMII: 10:32am
The wife's nagging kill off him joystick confidence
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by SuperBlack: 10:32am
The only reason to live with a woman is to bear a Man Children.

Yes!!! Is only when a Man is Happy his Joystick will Stand and Smile to the opposite.

If God should provide me with a Wife and she end up giving me up to Two Children and Her madness starts, her name na sorry,

I hate beating women which i will never attempt to do, and that's why my girlfriend always fear me after her cheap acts,

Woman are something nobody can understand, no matter how hard you try.

All the same, My Mum is the Best of all.....

Where's #Ritababe
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by pweshboi(m): 10:32am
Odikwa serious... A nagging wife makes the sheep becomes a beast and an unfaithful husband makes an angel turns to a devil.
How we go do am now?

Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by shamecurls(m): 10:33am
Try the Apostle Sulaiman' principle......!
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by lonelydora(m): 10:33am
Cutehector:
All I want in life is to be blessed with an understanding woman...

Like i do. Loving and understanding
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:33am
Hmmmm
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Thisboysef(m): 10:33am
End time husband and wife, the guy below me have something to say tho
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Dottore: 10:33am
Nagging dey kill election walahi

Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Vanessa88(f): 10:34am
Nothing beats a peaceful marriage
Tolerance and endurance are inevitable
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by peter1994(m): 10:35am
U say watin!!

Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:37am
The greatest find a single man can make in life is to find a woman who is humble, intelligent and beautiful.

Such women are EXTREMELY difficult to find because usually the existence of one of those qualities in a woman means the absence of the others, e.g. Beautiful women are usually not humble and humble women are usually not beautiful.

Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:37am
But the children are abducted...and the wife claimed the husband abducted them without are consent, and she now she wants to take responsibility of the children.
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by Thisboysef(m): 10:37am
Vanessa88:
wink
But why yhu fine like this?
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:37am
browniex:
Just one bad word is all it takes for the joystick to fall down yakata.

i swear down...
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by nNEOo(m): 10:38am
There are indeed postures that guarantees erection...can't even imagine assing a naga, unless..... grin
Re: I Don’t Have joystick Erection Over My Wife’s Nagging Attitude- Husband (pic) by MissYuzedo(f): 10:39am
