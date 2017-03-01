₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:46pm
The alleged ex-lover of Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire ministries, Stephanie Otobo, addressed a press conference earlier today where she described Apostle Johnson Suleman a womanizer. The press conference was held at the Festus Keyamo Lagos chamber on Friday.
The 23-year-old lady emphasized that the acclaimed Apostle told her that she is not his first girlfriend after declaring love of wanting to keep her all to himself. She also claimed that the Apostle once gave her 8,000 euros to prove how much he loves her.
But what has got Nigerians talking is not the shocking revelations she made at the media briefing but the cleavage revealing outfit she wore knowing fully well that many citizens interested in her case would be watching.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/apostle-johnson-suleiman-stephanie.html
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:47pm
Prostitute.
See her WEAPONS OF MASS DISTRACTION being displayed for all to see.
Rubbish
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:47pm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by psucc(m): 7:48pm
I wonder what attracts Suleiman to tia woman.
I a smelling some foul play here.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by NwamaziNwaAro: 7:49pm
8,000 Euros
So that kind money dey
And im pastors dey do MMM.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by Earth2Metahuman: 7:49pm
Chaii
No wonder the apostle bald head wan die on top her matter
Nna mehn See fresh boobs.
Me self go pay 10000 euros for this boob.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by omenkaLives: 7:49pm
Those humty dumplings landed the randy man of god in trouble.
COZA pastor knows how this works.
Suleiman right now..
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by ImperialYoruba: 7:49pm
This agaracha no be Ibo?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by omenkaLives: 7:50pm
Earth2Metahuman:As in!!
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by cobadit(m): 7:50pm
I don't knw yu don't leave dis man alone..... Free him and stop making him fake headlines
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by Brown14(m): 7:52pm
..
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:58pm
we are watching
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by Jayson1: 8:07pm
But seriously, Ashawo nor be work.
Stephanie Otondo, becareful .
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 8:09pm
See wetin she wear.Apostle wey no get holy spirit go fall for dis ooo...I even doubt am if Keyamo never sample her
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by tafabaloo: 8:14pm
God go punish devil.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by abitex577(m): 8:21pm
It is so obvious now that they are acting out a script, Apostle gave huge sums of money in pounds Sterling to actor Leo Mezie when he had a kidney failure challenge, this was someone he never meet before and he did say for this stripper to get her off the streets and she turns around to blackmail him, the Bible says whoever rewards evil for good, evil will never depart from him. I pity for her end!!!
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by In2systemsTech(m): 8:40pm
Ashawo!!!
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:40pm
Earth2Metahuman:F00l watch what you say.... He is a man of God
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by Dottore: 8:40pm
Ok
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by ovieigho(m): 8:40pm
Hmmmm..
I don't trust keyamo in this case against a man of GOD. This lady should better go and ask FRYO the alleged killer of bola ige what keyamo did to him, keyamo kept dressing fryo in casock and cross and gradually pushing his supposed client to jail
It was this same keyamo that spite the federal government against tompolo just to handle the juicy legal case, while tompolo keep saying he should not be pushed to war, keyamo still went ahead to paste court injunction at the former's gate...
Now see where we are as a country
Yet no oil and tompolo is not even in sight
Keyamo is a selfish lawyer ooo....
The girl should be careful so she won't be used as collateral damage
Oly I dey jeje oo...
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by mightyhazel: 8:41pm
I no send most of dese so called men of god,..but this case here looks too desperate jor
See the ugly ashi sef
No class,nuffn!
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by Opakan2: 8:41pm
Olosho with passion..
These ones dey fvck anything including married men of "God" who lack self control
Suleiman how market? you're in deep shi.t
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by Zulu212: 8:41pm
Are those breasts for sale or are they on exhibition?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:41pm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by slurryeye: 8:41pm
Whether she dressed seductive or nude, let the court of law determine who is guilty and who's not
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by iPopAlomo(m): 8:42pm
When apostle see boobi again...
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 8:42pm
Blood of Beelzeboob
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by Roon9(m): 8:42pm
Shes obviously a worthless hoe. I mean who would tarnish his image meddling with a fugly thing as this
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by trendymarseey(f): 8:42pm
Hhmmmmnn
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by Swissheart(f): 8:42pm
So,this one is 23?hmmn
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) by martineverest(m): 8:42pm
Sule like breaststroke type of swimming
See the kind of buttons Sule dey press
