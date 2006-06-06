₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by CastedDude: 5:33pm
Apostle John Suleman's alleged mistress Ms. Stephanie Otobo has been finally released from Kirikiri prison in Lagos. Ms Otobo who was arraigned before a Lagos magistrate court earlier this week -had been in prison custody after failing to secure bail over allegations made against the cleric (Apostle Suleman).
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/apsotle-sulemans-alleged-mistress.html
Photo-credit; Sahara Reporters
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by Mortiple(m): 5:36pm
Good for her.
She should try and get herself a decent job.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by CastedDude: 5:37pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by Biafrawillcome: 5:37pm
CastedDude:
zoo news cannot be believed without source.
So the Afonja Zoo pastor locked her up so she will not expose he was fawking her.
.
God have expose him. Afonjas... Puah (spitts)
6 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:37pm
no judgement for her,after death na hell
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by NextGovernor(m): 5:38pm
Fake ass girl. I aren't into all this pastor worshipping but from all ramifications, she lied and was very obvious for those who can see.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by IpobExposed: 5:38pm
Biafrawillcome:
What concern Afonja and this thing?
You Ipobs are just full of hate.
Ipobexposed
94 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 5:39pm
Dont know why anytime i see her picture, i suddenly feel like buying lolipop.......
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by SUPOL(m): 5:44pm
She should leave d man of God alone and go hussle to make Money
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by sleeknick(m): 5:53pm
she get two head?
5 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by sleeknick(m): 5:58pm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by kidman96(m): 5:58pm
who is lying now? we cant know.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by Chikelue2000(m): 5:58pm
Biafrawillcome:Bro get well soon
60 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by ruggedised: 5:58pm
go and sin no more
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by yaqq: 5:59pm
God will punish adulterous pastors
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by Fantastic2m(m): 5:59pm
I kinda followed this story.. And watched a clip this lady said "apostle slept with different WOMENS "
I knew nothing truthful would come outa that mouth.
I am. Not the type to worship a pastor they are mostly criminals.
But this case is dead at arrival
7 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by dee02(m): 5:59pm
Biafrawillcome:
Fu...cking LUNKHEAD!!!!
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by vecman22(m): 5:59pm
omo so pastor don lick dis girl....
pastor Suleiman should come and tell us if she's sweet down dere or not....
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by AntiWailer: 6:00pm
Ok. Season 2
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by Young03: 6:00pm
Who is she?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by sosy25: 6:00pm
Why Sahara Reporters dey carry this news for head?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by crackhouse(m): 6:00pm
Ok
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by JegaQuin: 6:00pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Na you dey share hell??
5 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by UEDIBO: 6:00pm
i am confused!
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by AntiWailer: 6:01pm
IpobExposed:
Don't waste your time on eediots.
I have stopped replying 1mbeciles and trolls since. Most of them are frustrated and depressed.
Do you think any sane guy will keep saying the same thing all over.
We should just pity them. That is what we owe them before they commit suicide.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by realGURU(f): 6:01pm
She deserve justice
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by ogapatapata24: 6:01pm
hmmm.....too bad
there is no difference between her and this fulani boy that was caught robbing people with a fake gun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRNsb7ZaJP4
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:01pm
JegaQuin:from outside now
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by Mznaett(f): 6:01pm
Abeg how many hair style she get?
4 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos by praisekeyzz(m): 6:01pm
Dis one go kirikiri like dis?
As she still yellow like dis?
