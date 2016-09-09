₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by yashau(m): 5:27am
Perturbed by the lingering epileptic power supply in the country, particularly in the South East zone, the Campaign for Democracy, CD has given the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) up till 30 days from now to revive the ailing power sector or resign his appointment as a minister of the federal republic.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/power-failure-fashola-gets-30-day-ultimatum-revive-power-sector-resign/
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:30am
Propaganda Goverment 2019 where art thou?
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by SmartchoicesNG: 5:43am
Power generation is not rocket science.... Fashola.
The ipobs should kip kwayet.... Are they deaf to the complaints about our transmissions and distribution grid been unable to take more power that is being generated ... Hence leading to the wastage of generated power?
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by yashau(m): 5:55am
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/power-failure-fashola-gets-30-day-ultimatum-revive-power-sector-resign/ modified- ipobs and hatred are like okotoko and Clifford Orji, hnmm na waooo" meanwhile On Friday at UBA bank, Bauchi, in Bauchi state, a Fulani man goes to the ATM and withdraws all his money. Then goes inside the same bank and deposit the same money he withdrew telling the bank officer that, my money is not safe outside in the ATM...people are just withdrawing anyhow and they may end up withdrawing my money. Keep my money inside the bank please.
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by IgweBUIKE1(m): 5:58am
is anybody sure that fashola is still in Nigeria? cos I don't hear hear anything about him or even from him... Wetin dey happen abi him Don go vacation for UK too
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by sinistermind(m): 6:18am
This man should have done the honourable thing since and resigned. I don't hate Fashola but the statement he made about a serious govt fixing power within 6months shot him in the foot.
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by baylord101(m): 6:30am
Na wa oooo, Light de waste here in Makurdi ( High level)
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by omowolewa: 6:36am
Have you ever heard Nigerian public officers resign? The best you can do is vote out his party.
What then happens to GENCos, TCN & DisCos? What happens to the guy in charge of your transformer.
His resignation may not be the solution. Chinedu Nebo was an Engr no magic happened, Barth Nnaji was the one we got correctly before Peterside Atedo's privatization 'tsunamized' him. Anyway, needed attention gotten.
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by TrueSenator(m): 6:37am
Why all the reckless utterances Atleast let Fashola maintain power on those grids the way he met it
4000 is now less than 1000 mega watts.......what kind of mathematics is that
SmartchoicesNG:
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by Epositive(m): 6:45am
F.C.T cannot even boast of 10 hours stability of light, the situation is getting out of hand jare
let me see how fashola will handle this "pressure"
#positivevibes
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by petrov10: 6:56am
Propaganda can't help them no more.
Minister of darkness
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by Ajibel(m): 7:01am
Obviously, these guys are very ignorant of how Power generation and distribution works in the country.
Resign my foot.
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by LastSurvivor11: 7:03am
And the minister of darkness fashola has been underground for a very long time..
It's always easier said than done..
Even buhari will confirm so..
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by jericco1(m): 7:13am
They still can't guarantee us constant supply of power.
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by BigBelleControl(m): 7:16am
Although this is a mere threat which carries no weight, but we must confess Fashola is clueless on this power issue. There's no even sign of work in progress. Even those who claim they have regular supply can't beat their chest that it will continue like that for a long time.
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by ThinkSmarter(m): 7:24am
The man is really working hard.
Its not easy to run three ministries concurrently.
The government suppose to take one of the ministry from him to ease the work load.
Works/Housing and Power should be stand alone ministries.
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by BoleynDynaSTY(f): 7:55am
Hehehehe, that's serious oh.
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by EasternActivist: 8:03am
Nice.
Fashola should know that people are not fools...
Power is not rocket science- fashola.
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by Larryfest(m): 8:11am
These power supply problem is just too bad it's getting out of hand daily but then why should we blame Fashola alone na or how can a man be saddled with 3ministries and somehow we expect one even all not to suffer For me o i think he should be made to face just one cos he is doing a piss-poor job on everything.
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by kayLion(m): 8:58am
lol, Fashola should resign?...he has ministries under him and u know he is working, maybe the desired result is not there yet but what of other ministers?...who is judging them? no one is giving them ultimatum or are they allowed to be useless?...Amechi? Kayode Fayemi? minister of health, I heard lassa fever is coming back, Ngige, Adebayo? do u want to say all these ones are performing better than Fashola?...
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by XerXers: 9:02am
SmartchoicesNG:that is why he is there, to solve whatever is the problem
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by DirtyGold: 10:02am
Resign?
What's tha business?
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by itiswellandwell: 10:02am
Okay
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by Adicsonbaba(m): 10:02am
Baba fash.
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by koladebrainiac(m): 10:03am
hian
some people sha
so the Power GEJ n PDP 16 year rule couldnt bring
its Fashola that will now bring it abi? like his name is Amadihoha or Sango combined?
after PDP ave destroyed the sector. scammed everybody
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by TINALETC3(f): 10:04am
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by desmondokonkwo: 10:04am
No time
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by soldierdollar(m): 10:05am
SmartchoicesNG:
In fact the iPob are very much aware . They pretend to be deaf . The ipobs should have known that they (ipobs) are responsible for increasing the capacity of the transmission and distribution systems. They should know that the duty of the ministry of power rests on the shoulders of ipobs to checkmate , control and oversee the capacity of the power lines .
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by imoriwe: 10:05am
this ultimatum is dead on arrival
|Re: Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign by jloga(f): 10:05am
Am cracked up by ignorance of those who think BRF will resign. I just dey laff
