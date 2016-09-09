Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Power Failure: Fashola Gets 30-day Ultimatum To Revive Power Sector Or Resign (8925 Views)

Perturbed by the lingering epileptic power supply in the country, particularly in the South East zone, the Campaign for Democracy, CD has given the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) up till 30 days from now to revive the ailing power sector or resign his appointment as a minister of the federal republic.



National Publicity Secretary of CD, Dede Uzor A. Uzor who gave the ultimatum in a press statement issued in Onitsha, Anambra state, yesterday, said Fashola has failed woefully to increase the megawatt from 4,320 where he met it since two years ago to till date.



CD noted that rather, Fashola allowed the megawatt to decrease to less than 1,000 at the moment, a situation which he said forced Nigerians to witness zero megawatt on January 30, this year with a total nationwide power blackout.



CD suggested that the federal government should detach Works and Housing ministries from the Power ministry and handed them over to another minister to oversee, to enable Fashola concentrate only on power which is presently the most important need of every average Nigerian.



CD also asked Fashola to make available pre-paid meters to all Nigerians, particularly in the South East region within that 30-day ultimatum period to assist in checkmating estimated and crazy bills on poverty-stricken Nigerians, so as to controvert United Nations, UN’s recent prediction that Yemen, Sudan, Nigeria, Syria and other countries would face acute food shortage in the near future

Propaganda Goverment 2019 where art thou?

Power generation is not rocket science.... Fashola.





Are they deaf to the complaints about our transmissions and distribution grid been unable to take more power that is being generated ... Hence leading to the wastage of generated power?

meanwhile On Friday at UBA bank, Bauchi, in Bauchi state, a Fulani man goes to the ATM and withdraws all his money. Then goes inside the same bank and deposit the same money he withdrew telling the bank officer that, my money is not safe outside in the ATM...people are just withdrawing anyhow and they may end up withdrawing my money. Keep my money inside the bank please.

is anybody sure that fashola is still in Nigeria? cos I don't hear hear anything about him or even from him... Wetin dey happen abi him Don go vacation for UK too 9 Likes 1 Share

This man should have done the honourable thing since and resigned. I don't hate Fashola but the statement he made about a serious govt fixing power within 6months shot him in the foot. 44 Likes 3 Shares

Na wa oooo, Light de waste here in Makurdi ( High level) 4 Likes

Have you ever heard Nigerian public officers resign? The best you can do is vote out his party.



What then happens to GENCos, TCN & DisCos? What happens to the guy in charge of your transformer.



His resignation may not be the solution. Chinedu Nebo was an Engr no magic happened, Barth Nnaji was the one we got correctly before Peterside Atedo's privatization 'tsunamized' him. Anyway, needed attention gotten. 5 Likes 1 Share

Atleast let Fashola maintain power on those grids the way he met it

4000 is now less than 1000 mega watts.......what kind of mathematics is that





Power generation is not rocket science.... Fashola.





Why all the reckless utterances
Atleast let Fashola maintain power on those grids the way he met it
4000 is now less than 1000 mega watts.......what kind of mathematics is that

F.C.T cannot even boast of 10 hours stability of light, the situation is getting out of hand jare



let me see how fashola will handle this "pressure"







#positivevibes 4 Likes





Minister of darkness Propaganda can't help them no more.Minister of darkness 6 Likes

Obviously, these guys are very ignorant of how Power generation and distribution works in the country.



Resign my foot. 3 Likes

And the minister of darkness fashola has been underground for a very long time..

It's always easier said than done..

Even buhari will confirm so.. 5 Likes 1 Share

They still can't guarantee us constant supply of power.

Although this is a mere threat which carries no weight, but we must confess Fashola is clueless on this power issue. There's no even sign of work in progress. Even those who claim they have regular supply can't beat their chest that it will continue like that for a long time. 8 Likes 1 Share

The man is really working hard.

Its not easy to run three ministries concurrently.

The government suppose to take one of the ministry from him to ease the work load.

Works/Housing and Power should be stand alone ministries.

Hehehehe, that's serious oh.

Nice.



Fashola should know that people are not fools...



Power is not rocket science- fashola. 2 Likes

For me o i think he should be made to face just one cos he is doing a piss-poor job on everything. These power supply problem is just too bad it's getting out of hand daily but then why should we blame Fashola alone na or how can a man be saddled with 3ministries and somehow we expect one even all not to suffer

lol, Fashola should resign?...he has ministries under him and u know he is working, maybe the desired result is not there yet but what of other ministers?...who is judging them? no one is giving them ultimatum or are they allowed to be useless?...Amechi? Kayode Fayemi? minister of health, I heard lassa fever is coming back, Ngige, Adebayo? do u want to say all these ones are performing better than Fashola?...

Power generation is not rocket science.... Fashola.





that is why he is there, to solve whatever is the problem





so the Power GEJ n PDP 16 year rule couldnt bring

its Fashola that will now bring it abi? like his name is Amadihoha or Sango combined?



after PDP ave destroyed the sector. scammed everybody

Power generation is not rocket science.... Fashola.





The ipobs should kip kwayet.... Are they deaf to the complaints about our transmissions and distribution grid been unable to take more power that is being generated ... Hence leading to the wastage of generated power?

In fact the iPob are very much aware . They pretend to be deaf . The ipobs should have known that they (ipobs) are responsible for increasing the capacity of the transmission and distribution systems. They should know that the duty of the ministry of power rests on the shoulders of ipobs to checkmate , control and oversee the capacity of the power lines .

this ultimatum is dead on arrival