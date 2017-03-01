₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Following the video of an interview granted by Nigeria's nollywood actress attacking her estranged husband that went viral online, a cross section of Ghanaian journalists including popular Joy TV station stormed the Accra based police station to verify claims from the actress that she ran to the Nigeria Embassy in Ghana Unclad as a result of domestic violence with evidences of pictures and video at their custody.
Supt. Joseph Oppong, Crime Officer at the Madina Divisional Police, revealed in a 26 minutes video that Tonto Dikeh gave a misleading information about the incidences in Ghana she referenced to. It was disclosed that she never went to embassy Unclad as she claimed, rather when the case was reported and she was arrested while damaging properties at the Ghana home, the Crime Office contacted the embassy to inform them and sent a female officer with her.
The Top Ghana Officer who headed the case, refuted claims that it was a case of domestic violence. That the actress was mishaving and the neighbours confirmed she came in with a bottle of Vodka by 3:am, possibly drunk as she destroyed properties worth over 15,000 US Dollars which she also consented to in her written statement. In the heated interview from different stations, the Supt. Joseph Oppong shockingly revealed that Tonto Dikeh almost Gunned down one of the house helps who tried restraining her causing the damage in the whole house.
Joy TV pressed on for their viewers to know if Mr Churchill Oladuni should have a gun, and the officer buttressed that it was a licenced pump action which Tonto Dikeh broke the husband's safe to get the gun. It was said that it was the timely intervention of the Police team that saved a life as the boyfriend was not in the house as at the time of the havoc.
Watch the Full exclusive Video from Ghana No.1 Tv station of the shocking, mind blowing and revealing video as the case was said to be withdrawn by the estranged husband in 2015
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZDu8ybn-3c
http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/03/-gave-misleading-information.html?m=1
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by Twaci(f): 10:42am
Never underestimate the power of journalists
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by iyamALBEN(m): 10:45am
Tonto's news is now like MTN.
It's just everywhere you go and The annoying part is that; it doesn't affect me in anyway.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by veekid(m): 10:46am
Tonto Dike news Taya me o
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by MrIcredible: 10:47am
For this earl morning
Una wan start with toto decay again
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by Fernandowski(m): 10:47am
jmmmmmm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by pallybrown(m): 10:47am
I don't pity her
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by abdul24(m): 10:48am
Hmmmm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by bumi10: 10:48am
Hmmmm Tonto Dikeh issue again, Ha ga ekwekwa mmadu huru mmiri togbo iko?
All I can see here is their is domestic violence or that he cheated on her. (rather when the case was reported and she was arrested while damaging properties at the Ghana home, the Crime Office contacted the embassy to inform them and sent a female officer with her.)
Forget other thing that the police said cuz they may not have all the information. I mean for a wife to misbehave, the man go don push am to the wall.
But let me even ask, Why not leave Churchill alone for God sake. He is not the only one that got tired of his marriage and wants to move on. Why go through all this stress about him? Is not as if you paint him bad on the media all those desperate ladies out there wont want him. If he snaps his fingers, he can get anything he wants. HE HAS MONEY FOR GOD SAKE.
Tonto makes it seem like a newly disvirgined girl that is fighting to keep her first love... clearly that is not the case here. Leave him goddamn a lone.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by Thisboysef(m): 10:48am
End time women where art thou.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by rafhell(m): 10:48am
mtscheew. wetin concern us
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by babyfaceafrica: 10:48am
She deserves it..na she carry her matter go social media,by the time bloggers finish her,she will know... Yeye
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by DonHummer(m): 10:48am
I no send them but I can tell a lie when I see one, Churchill is well connected he won't sit back and let his name to be rubbished by tontolet
How did she single handedly destroy 15000 dollars worth of property just like that, how can she break a safe, Na so ee easy? even locally made safe no be beans and I knw Churchill safe won't be anyhow safe na.
But Tonto beta shut up cos you can't win this war.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by kingreign: 10:49am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by Freelancer007(m): 10:49am
Ok
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by kullozone(m): 10:49am
Wetin dey worry these mods sef
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by Ogashub(m): 10:49am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by izzy4shizzy(m): 10:49am
Tonto dike this, tonto dike that....am tired of you guys mehn, stop washing you filthy laundry in public everybody has thiers to deal with
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by DEWKID(m): 10:49am
.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by daomi(m): 10:50am
F
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by datola: 10:50am
Na wa for this Tonton o
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by cygnus05(m): 10:50am
Some people can lie stupidly to gain public sympathy!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by 1stGenius(m): 10:50am
Their biz
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by deebsman1(m): 10:50am
All dis Nigerian actresses thou. Result of a failed society. societal write offs.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by trendymarseey(f): 10:50am
Hhmmmmmnnn....very interesting.,tho d matter taya person sef
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by afroniger: 10:50am
Tonto dike has serious mental issues. She desperately needs help.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by sunvick(m): 10:50am
Journalist will open tonto's ass with all her crocodile tears!!!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by bbsteve(m): 10:50am
Who come da lie
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by Ioannes(m): 10:50am
Marry a prostitute and watch as your days are reduced in number and eroded in quality.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by Thisboysef(m): 10:51am
Twaci:This bae and ftc spot be like......... The guy below me has more to say.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by dacovajnr: 10:51am
Oga Churchill God go bless you as you remain Quiet...Toto Onike! Continue..Ignoramus B!tch!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Never Went To Embassy Unclad, She Was Arrested With A Bottle Of Vodka by LAFO(f): 10:52am
Don't be surprised if Seun puts this on his homepage
