Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh's Marriage Crashes? (Details) by ObiOmaMu: 10:55am
Rumours first started swirling that Damilola Adegbite and Chris Attoh's wedding were having issues, when during their wedding anniversary, February, 14th 2017, Damilola refused to make any mention about it while her Ghanaian husband, Chris Attoh, on the other hand posted over 5 anniversary messages gushing about his wife.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/they-say-damilola-adegbite-chris-attohs.html
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by money121(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:23pm
And this damilola geh has a sexy big ass o!
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by HottestFire: 1:38pm
I don't understand this celebrities again honestly.
I hope this will remain as an unfounded rumour...
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by Elnino4ladies: 1:58pm
I love damilola asss
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by potbelly(m): 2:02pm
Is it your consine?
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by crowntoro(f): 2:27pm
O ga o.. People no longer remember their vows again. It is now For better for stay, for worse for go... It is well
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by WebSurfer(m): 2:29pm
dont we have better marital news in this country sef?
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by Keneking: 5:04pm
But where is lalasticlala now?
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by AngelicBeing: 5:11pm
Who cares, abegi make una allow us rest, when you were both eating chicken, drinking wine, doing pre / pro-weddings and showing off in the social media, was l there, nonsense, soldier go, soldier come & barrack still remains, next story jare
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by dsocioemmy(m): 5:12pm
And who said?
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by Ishilove: 5:43pm
Celebrity marriages ehn. The animals in NatGeo Wild couple longer than our so called celebs.
Shameful
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by AfroSamurai: 5:44pm
Ishilove:Is just like Nairaland's Romance section. Not only do fools rush in, they make public spectacle of themselves. Lol.
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by Ishilove: 5:55pm
AfroSamurai:My dear ehn. I taya
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by jessicahardman: 6:36pm
LesbianBoy:
Big ass is nothing. Hit it once, you will want to taste another one.
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by ednut1(m): 6:49pm
Wat shud we now do
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by lilmax(m): 6:49pm
okay
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by Noblesoul123: 6:50pm
Am beginning to think that getting divorced is now the in-thing these days.
We are no longer content with acquiring chieftancy titles, and honorary doctorate degrees.
Some people must also add nonsense such as Divorced, Estranged, and Separated.
The sacred institution of marriage is truly collapsing due largely to mutual ego, fake standards, incompatibility, lies and deceit.
In fact, .....
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by dacovajnr: 6:51pm
I Dunno why I just like this girl
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by OldBeer: 6:51pm
Chris Attoh my eternal crush.
I will be right here waiting baby.
I hope they overcome this.
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by Shortyy(f): 6:51pm
I pity this couple now. As long as bloggers don carry their matter for head, kolewerk.
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by thrillionaire(m): 6:52pm
A very lovely couple. Why can't these celebs just determine to stay together and weather all storms? At the slightest challenge they become jellyfish and break up.. Its just sad. They're going Hollywood in movies, fashion and now marriage
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by AkinPhysicist: 6:53pm
Wetin she go do 4 Ghana wen beta men dey 9ja?
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by odogwu2007: 6:53pm
Just lukat! !! Another drama loading, well I sidon dey watch
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by unclezuma: 6:53pm
Another one snatched again?...
I smell a Nelson...
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by AkinPhysicist: 6:54pm
LesbianBoy:
You no lie - when I first see am I nearly faint. 2 fvck dami dey hungry me walahi
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:54pm
Elnino4ladies:
I love it more than you!
She is the reason why I watch tinsel
|Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by majekdom2: 6:54pm
Ishilove:you want to hear the truth about morality in the celebrity world in Nigeria most especially. "It's an immoral world" filled with deceits, lies, pretence and loads of misery. Living a life to please "fans" as they say.
