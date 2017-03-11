Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) (9820 Views)

Damilola Adegbite Wooed By Man She Met In Church (See Whatsapp Chats) / Chris Attoh Weds Damilola Adegbite (pictures) / Damilola Adegbite Shares Post Pregnancy Selfie With Chris Attoh (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Rumours first started swirling that Damilola Adegbite and Chris Attoh's wedding were having issues, when during their wedding anniversary, February, 14th 2017, Damilola refused to make any mention about it while her Ghanaian husband, Chris Attoh, on the other hand posted over 5 anniversary messages gushing about his wife.



A tip-off source pointed that out to LailasBlog.com, adding that Damilola had even unfollowed Chris on Instagram, that he was posting all those sweet messages which his wife never acknowledged, hopped on his page to gush back nor post any on her page, because he was trying to win her back.



I did my checks and found out that at the time these rumours were swirling, Damilola was still following her husband on Instagram and her husband's surname proudly still sitting on her account. She was even following her brothers in-law.



Yes, she didn't post any picture to mark her second anniversary, but the following day, she did post a

picture of a happy family of three, though photo depicted the husband returning home from 'somewhere'. Damilola also didn't allow comments on the picture maybe because of the heated rumour. See below:



I replied my tip-off source with all these and I didn't hear any other thing.



Fast forward to yesterday, Ghanaian website Ghanacelebrities.com says a source has told them as a matter of fact that Chris Attoh & Damilola Adegbite's marriage has hit the rock, just two years down the line. Their report below:



We mean, Chris and Damilola’s marriage is engulfed in problems that will more likely bring it to an official end – that’s if it has not even already ended,” a source who gave us the tip off.



The source is 100 percent sure that, the marriage is facing shocking problems–and any social media PDA by the couple, not that we have seen some recently, is a hogwash.



We hope another Tonto Dikeh’s sort of marriage scandal is not being cooked at our own backyard.

Whatever it’s, the ‘gossipers’ are talking and we will soon furnish you with what has caused the “separation” between Chris and Damilola.

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/they-say-damilola-adegbite-chris-attohs.html

And this damilola geh has a sexy big ass o! 5 Likes 1 Share



I hope this will remain as an unfounded rumour... I don't understand this celebrities again honestly.I hope this will remain as an unfounded rumour...

I love damilola asss

Is it your consine?

O ga o.. People no longer remember their vows again. It is now For better for stay, for worse for go... It is well 3 Likes 1 Share

dont we have better marital news in this country sef? 1 Like

But where is lalasticlala now?

Who cares, abegi make una allow us rest, when you were both eating chicken, drinking wine, doing pre / pro-weddings and showing off in the social media, was l there, nonsense, soldier go, soldier come & barrack still remains, next story jare 13 Likes 1 Share

And who said?

Celebrity marriages ehn. The animals in NatGeo Wild couple longer than our so called celebs.



Shameful 2 Likes

Ishilove:

Celebrity marriages ehn Is just like Nairaland's Romance section. Not only do fools rush in, they make public spectacle of themselves. Lol. Is just like Nairaland's Romance section. Not only do fools rush in, they make public spectacle of themselves. Lol. 5 Likes 1 Share

AfroSamurai:

Is just like Nairaland's Romance section. Not only do fools rush in, they make public spectacle of themselves. Lol. My dear ehn. I taya My dear ehn. I taya

LesbianBoy:

And this damilola geh has a sexy big ass o!

Big ass is nothing. Hit it once, you will want to taste another one. Big ass is nothing. Hit it once, you will want to taste another one. 9 Likes 1 Share

Wat shud we now do 1 Like 1 Share

okay

Am beginning to think that getting divorced is now the in-thing these days.



We are no longer content with acquiring chieftancy titles, and honorary doctorate degrees.



Some people must also add nonsense such as Divorced, Estranged, and Separated.



The sacred institution of marriage is truly collapsing due largely to mutual ego, fake standards, incompatibility, lies and deceit.



In fact, .....

I Dunno why I just like this girl





I will be right here waiting baby.

I hope they overcome this. Chris Attoh my eternal crush.I hope they overcome this.

I pity this couple now. As long as bloggers don carry their matter for head, kolewerk.

A very lovely couple. Why can't these celebs just determine to stay together and weather all storms? At the slightest challenge they become jellyfish and break up.. Its just sad. They're going Hollywood in movies, fashion and now marriage

Wetin she go do 4 Ghana wen beta men dey 9ja? 1 Like

Just lukat! !! Another drama loading, well I sidon dey watch





Another one snatched again?...







I smell a Nelson... 2 Likes

LesbianBoy:

And this damilola geh has a sexy big ass o!

You no lie - when I first see am I nearly faint. 2 fvck dami dey hungry me walahi

Elnino4ladies:

I love damilola asss

I love it more than you!



She is the reason why I watch tinsel I love it more than you!She is the reason why I watch tinsel 1 Like 1 Share