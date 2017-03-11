₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,604 members, 3,412,701 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 07:26 PM

Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) (9820 Views)

Damilola Adegbite Wooed By Man She Met In Church (See Whatsapp Chats) / Chris Attoh Weds Damilola Adegbite (pictures) / Damilola Adegbite Shares Post Pregnancy Selfie With Chris Attoh (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by ObiOmaMu: 10:55am
Rumours first started swirling that Damilola Adegbite and Chris Attoh's wedding were having issues, when during their wedding anniversary, February, 14th 2017, Damilola refused to make any mention about it while her Ghanaian husband, Chris Attoh, on the other hand posted over 5 anniversary messages gushing about his wife.

A tip-off source pointed that out to LailasBlog.com, adding that Damilola had even unfollowed Chris on Instagram, that he was posting all those sweet messages which his wife never acknowledged, hopped on his page to gush back nor post any on her page, because he was trying to win her back.

I did my checks and found out that at the time these rumours were swirling, Damilola was still following her husband on Instagram and her husband's surname proudly still sitting on her account. She was even following her brothers in-law.

Yes, she didn't post any picture to mark her second anniversary, but the following day, she did post a
picture of a happy family of three, though photo depicted the husband returning home from 'somewhere'. Damilola also didn't allow comments on the picture maybe because of the heated rumour. See below:

I replied my tip-off source with all these and I didn't hear any other thing.

Fast forward to yesterday, Ghanaian website Ghanacelebrities.com says a source has told them as a matter of fact that Chris Attoh & Damilola Adegbite's marriage has hit the rock, just two years down the line. Their report below:

We mean, Chris and Damilola’s marriage is engulfed in problems that will more likely bring it to an official end – that’s if it has not even already ended,” a source who gave us the tip off.

The source is 100 percent sure that, the marriage is facing shocking problems–and any social media PDA by the couple, not that we have seen some recently, is a hogwash.

We hope another Tonto Dikeh’s sort of marriage scandal is not being cooked at our own backyard.
Whatever it’s, the ‘gossipers’ are talking and we will soon furnish you with what has caused the “separation” between Chris and Damilola.

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/they-say-damilola-adegbite-chris-attohs.html

Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by money121(m): 1:05pm
angry
Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:23pm
And this damilola geh has a sexy big ass o!

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by HottestFire: 1:38pm
I don't understand this celebrities again honestly.
I hope this will remain as an unfounded rumour...
Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by Elnino4ladies: 1:58pm
I love damilola asss
Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by potbelly(m): 2:02pm
Is it your consine? undecided
Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by crowntoro(f): 2:27pm
O ga o.. People no longer remember their vows again. It is now For better for stay, for worse for go... It is well

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by WebSurfer(m): 2:29pm
dont we have better marital news in this country sef?

1 Like

Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by Keneking: 5:04pm
But where is lalasticlala now?
Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by AngelicBeing: 5:11pm
Who cares, abegi make una allow us rest, when you were both eating chicken, drinking wine, doing pre / pro-weddings and showing off in the social media, was l there, nonsense, soldier go, soldier come & barrack still remains, next story jare grin grin

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by dsocioemmy(m): 5:12pm
And who said?
Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by Ishilove: 5:43pm
Celebrity marriages ehn. The animals in NatGeo Wild couple longer than our so called celebs.

Shameful

2 Likes

Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by AfroSamurai: 5:44pm
Ishilove:
Celebrity marriages ehn
Is just like Nairaland's Romance section. Not only do fools rush in, they make public spectacle of themselves. Lol.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by Ishilove: 5:55pm
AfroSamurai:
Is just like Nairaland's Romance section. Not only do fools rush in, they make public spectacle of themselves. Lol.
My dear ehn. I taya
Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by jessicahardman: 6:36pm
LesbianBoy:
And this damilola geh has a sexy big ass o!

Big ass is nothing. Hit it once, you will want to taste another one.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by ednut1(m): 6:49pm
Wat shud we now do

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by lilmax(m): 6:49pm
okay
Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by Noblesoul123: 6:50pm
Am beginning to think that getting divorced is now the in-thing these days.

We are no longer content with acquiring chieftancy titles, and honorary doctorate degrees.

Some people must also add nonsense such as Divorced, Estranged, and Separated.

The sacred institution of marriage is truly collapsing due largely to mutual ego, fake standards, incompatibility, lies and deceit.

In fact, .....

Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by dacovajnr: 6:51pm
I Dunno why I just like this girl kiss
Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by OldBeer: 6:51pm
Chris Attoh my eternal crush.

I will be right here waiting baby. kiss
I hope they overcome this. angry
Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by Shortyy(f): 6:51pm
I pity this couple now. As long as bloggers don carry their matter for head, kolewerk.
Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by thrillionaire(m): 6:52pm
A very lovely couple. Why can't these celebs just determine to stay together and weather all storms? At the slightest challenge they become jellyfish and break up.. Its just sad. They're going Hollywood in movies, fashion and now marriage
Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by AkinPhysicist: 6:53pm
cool Wetin she go do 4 Ghana wen beta men dey 9ja? cool

1 Like

Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by odogwu2007: 6:53pm
Just lukat! !! Another drama loading, well I sidon dey watch

Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by unclezuma: 6:53pm
grin grin grin grin

Another one snatched again?...



I smell a Nelson...

2 Likes

Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by AkinPhysicist: 6:54pm
LesbianBoy:
And this damilola geh has a sexy big ass o!

You no lie - when I first see am I nearly faint. 2 fvck dami dey hungry me walahi
Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:54pm
Elnino4ladies:
I love damilola asss

I love it more than you! angry

She is the reason why I watch tinsel

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) by majekdom2: 6:54pm
Ishilove:
Celebrity marriages ehn. The animals in NatGeo Wild couple longer than our so called celebs.

Shameful
you want to hear the truth about morality in the celebrity world in Nigeria most especially. "It's an immoral world" filled with deceits, lies, pretence and loads of misery. Living a life to please "fans" as they say.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Genevieve, Rita, Ini And Kate. . . / [photos] Nicki Minaj Shares Unclad Photo Of Herself / What Will U Do If A Girl In Church Play U This Wayo[picture]

Viewing this topic: Enuguboy4nsk, abiolapaul007(f), superjaks(m), Ezeibe(m), Femolacaster(m), Qmerit(m), magnum07, uchman80(m), henchamb(m), IAMTHEHERO, igirabata123(m), fyneguy, TeeONE1, NUEL17(m), Dikolas(m), pressplay411(m), philluc, ipreach(m), Bloggz74(m), emmanuelewumi, hoyo, couragekebs, Nodogragra4me, iysa(m), elivtjackson5(m), benefitzte, Ysboy(m), AkinPhysicist, kkkp, Emblj, Bluetooth2, kayo80, dkings101(m), Zitoangels(m), kenp20(m), mzfavor1, Chudymario, Ebuka478(m), Demonicide, Atunma(f), Glocee(f), Cusdamato(m), Babagboju(m), 1wolex85, babym7681(f), y2kola, balosunky(m), Tundeobama(m), Adewunmibaba(m), boldx(m), Kustin(m), ernietime(m), Winning123, TimeManager(m), FixNaija, seunny4lif(m), homesteady(m), Olasum(f), cucumbar, Lanre6, laxxie(m), niyiduke01(m), Dewtor(m), tchituz(m), debusion, crazybee069, dominique(f), eezeribe(m), JohnWriter, duni04(m), omniwater, ApcSucks, RealZizou(m), nekyfine, dredem(m), Lules(f), uchkochi(m), mikeeze, Optimist4life, Anikulhapo(m), braimeddy, olurich01(m), Ajpharm(m), VeeVeeMyLuv(m), Blesphil(f), HURMORTULA(f), Modeltalk, ScarFaceTF(m), bhass, engrelvis(m), Team16(m), alabilomo(m), aylahome, shoetlan(m), Gilbus1(m), Divineluv14(f), danwilliams4u(m), isquar3d3(m), LordKushmann(m), taheer88(m), Tvegas(m), xpensivepearl(f), Enouwem(m), Equiano, lebienconnu, beholddean, slimzyguy(m), kollysnut(m), isick(m), MrTochukwu, addy01, femi1743(m), abbeyty(m), Pa22(m), femabim2003, Viccur(m), VickyRotex(f), IMASTEX, Cloud007, nateevs(m), yomtolly(f), priestcharm(m), shinarlaura(f), AdedoyinO(f), dickhead01(m), AngelicBeing, adebaxton(m), 3RNEST(m) and 203 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.