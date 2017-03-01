₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by oluwafrizzy: 11:18am
The convoy of Kashim Shettima, governor of Borno state, was involved in a road crash on Friday, leading to the death of his senior special assistant on protocol identified as Farouk Farouk.
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by Epositive(m): 11:18am
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by sarrki(m): 11:21am
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by sarrki(m): 11:23am
Rip Mr protocol
The truth is the way this people drive round baffles me
I begin to wonder with the security aides attached what are they scared of to drive like outlaws round town
If you have experienced them before you will understand what am talking about
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by joe4real12: 11:24am
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by madridguy(m): 11:29am
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by iyamALBEN(m): 11:35am
Now someone's Dad is gone and just because of one Governor.
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by Keneking: 11:40am
But where is Mynd44 sef?
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by ufuosman(m): 11:43am
Rip to the dead, quick recovery to the driver
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by AngelicBeing: 11:44am
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by Beremx(f): 12:21pm
The closure of Abuja airport is going to cause a lot of havoc especially on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.
People should be careful when driving on the road.
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by emeijeh(m): 12:23pm
God save his children
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by ThinkSmarter(m): 12:27pm
But these our politicians and their convoys are always driving above the speed limit and reckless.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by jeeqaa7(m): 1:24pm
just the beginning
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by ddippset(m): 1:24pm
They never die, only their aides die! Why?
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by olaolulazio(m): 1:24pm
The road will be fixed ASAP!
R.I.P to the dead.
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by sadifeelz: 1:24pm
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by Koker22: 1:25pm
na wah oo... God have mercy
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by EmekaBlue(m): 1:25pm
ok..rip
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by toms18: 1:25pm
Na this bad road them say make people dey travel
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by Dhaffs(m): 1:26pm
Hmmm
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by imoriwe: 1:26pm
ufuosman:Goes to show expensive cars cant save
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by unclezuma: 1:26pm
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by damilolammm: 1:26pm
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by Wikinaija(m): 1:27pm
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by HAH: 1:27pm
I know faruk, may his soul rest in peace, faruk was my junior at unimaid. RIP
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by Zenithpeak: 1:28pm
One of many reasons why some people disagree with Kaduna airport option.
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by chimah3(m): 1:30pm
Same road they lied to us will be safe
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by Centachos: 1:30pm
Abuja-Kaduna road......., dem think say na still Abuja airport road wit 10 lanes where they can run any how.
RIP to the dead sha......
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by Gten(m): 1:30pm
Buhari is back.
|Re: Farouk Farouk Dies In Accident Involving Shettima's Convoy by stasius: 1:31pm
This same Abuja kaduna road that killed a governor? Okay ooo.
