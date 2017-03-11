Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) (12767 Views)

'Borno State Deputy Gov HE Hon Usman Durkwa on behalf of Borno State Governor HE Gov Kashim Shettima received the body of Late Faruk Mohammed SSA to HE Gov Kashim Shettima Who died in a ghastly Accident along Kaduna/Abuja express way.

Burial arrangements is scheduled to take place as follows =

Date : 11th March 2017

Venue : Dikwa Lowcost Street along Custom / Muna Road.

Time : 2:00 pm

May Aljanna Fidaus be his Final Abode'



May his SOUL RIP. Travelled this morning and died later without being sick and now to be buried, what a life... for this am not driving today. Don't ask me why oooo



***God, may we all in NL irrespective of the political differs, religious belief, sexuality not allow us go to any journey

Of no return IJN. Instead may one disappointment come from no where not to leave the house.*** 18 Likes 3 Shares

May Jannatul Firdaus be his final home. 3 Likes

Allah sarki i met him last month when i was in maiduguri hr was a dedicated staff the government house will surely miss him 2 Likes

You died to save your master. Rest in peace if you deserve it.

Rest in peace.

So soon? Okay, Muslims bury immediately.

Rest in peace Mr Faruk, I think motorists should be very careful with this Kaduna-Abuja express way this time, only few days that activities was shifted from Abuja airport to Kaduna and this has happened...who knows, this man could still be alive if this so called relocation of activities hadn't come up....may God grant u rest Mr Faruk

occupational hazard. RIP 1 Like

This life is just a bowl of pap.... Person wake up this morning, bath, chop, by 3 them don bury am. 1 Like

To Allah we come from, and to HIM is our return. I ask Allah SWT to forgive you and bless your soul, may HE grant your relatives the imaan to bear this big loss. RIP brother in faith. 1 Like

Islamic burial is the Bomb. No time to waste on a body with no soul in it. So long ma nikka..

Kaduna - Abuja Road, Lord have mercy o. May God be with the family of departed

After surviving series of Boko attacks he was put down by Nigerian road. R. I. P

Life of vanities....yet we won't stop pursuing vain glory. May his soul R. I. P

May your soul rest in peace Farouk

So many people died early in Africa due to poor infrastructure. Bad roads, hospitals, etc.



Stealing, coruption and mismangement for decades has cost several families dearly.

R.I.P sir

Rip farouk