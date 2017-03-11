₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by stephenduru: 2:43pm
As shared by Kyari.....
'Borno State Deputy Gov HE Hon Usman Durkwa on behalf of Borno State Governor HE Gov Kashim Shettima received the body of Late Faruk Mohammed SSA to HE Gov Kashim Shettima Who died in a ghastly Accident along Kaduna/Abuja express way.
Burial arrangements is scheduled to take place as follows =
Date : 11th March 2017
Venue : Dikwa Lowcost Street along Custom / Muna Road.
Time : 2:00 pm
May Aljanna Fidaus be his Final Abode'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/corpse-of-gov-shettima-ssa-late-faruk.html?m=1
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by Qmerit(m): 2:45pm
May his SOUL RIP. Travelled this morning and died later without being sick and now to be buried, what a life... for this am not driving today. Don't ask me why oooo
***God, may we all in NL irrespective of the political differs, religious belief, sexuality not allow us go to any journey
Of no return IJN. Instead may one disappointment come from no where not to leave the house.***
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by FISAYOADEX(m): 2:49pm
O ga o
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by FriendNG: 2:49pm
May Jannatul Firdaus be his final home.
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by mdonz(f): 2:49pm
muslim burial rites
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by okonja(m): 2:50pm
Inalillah
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by Ceema1(f): 2:50pm
rip
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by ojun50(m): 2:51pm
Ok
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by aminho(m): 2:51pm
Allah sarki i met him last month when i was in maiduguri hr was a dedicated staff the government house will surely miss him
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by stan567(m): 2:52pm
Amen!!
Qmerit:
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by linkers: 2:52pm
You died to save your master. Rest in peace if you deserve it.
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by linkers: 2:53pm
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by itiswellandwell: 2:53pm
Rest in peace.
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by lonelydora(m): 2:55pm
So soon? Okay, Muslims bury immediately.
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by nero2face: 2:55pm
Rest in peace Mr Faruk, I think motorists should be very careful with this Kaduna-Abuja express way this time, only few days that activities was shifted from Abuja airport to Kaduna and this has happened...who knows, this man could still be alive if this so called relocation of activities hadn't come up....may God grant u rest Mr Faruk
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by msodre: 2:58pm
occupational hazard. RIP
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by chloride6: 2:58pm
This life is just a bowl of pap.... Person wake up this morning, bath, chop, by 3 them don bury am.
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by onuwa12: 3:05pm
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by onuwa12: 3:07pm
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by abdulsemiu02(m): 3:08pm
To Allah we come from, and to HIM is our return. I ask Allah SWT to forgive you and bless your soul, may HE grant your relatives the imaan to bear this big loss. RIP brother in faith.
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by azimibraun: 3:14pm
Islamic burial is the Bomb. No time to waste on a body with no soul in it. So long ma nikka..
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by MikaSoko(m): 3:16pm
Kaduna - Abuja Road, Lord have mercy o. May God be with the family of departed
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by topsydo15(m): 3:16pm
After surviving series of Boko attacks he was put down by Nigerian road. R. I. P
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by policy12: 3:17pm
Life of vanities....yet we won't stop pursuing vain glory. May his soul R. I. P
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by princeonx: 3:28pm
If na my igbo ppl, arrangement never even start not to talk of having a burial date
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by madridguy(m): 3:36pm
Anything wrong with it?
mdonz:
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by comsheidu: 3:51pm
May your soul rest in peace Farouk
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by October1960: 4:05pm
So many people died early in Africa due to poor infrastructure. Bad roads, hospitals, etc.
Stealing, coruption and mismangement for decades has cost several families dearly.
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by Houseofglam7: 4:21pm
R.I.P sir
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by ufuosman(m): 4:26pm
Rip farouk
|Re: Corpse Of Gov. Shettima's Aide Who Died In Fatal Accident Arrives Borno(pics) by ISTANDWITHBUHAR: 4:39pm
RIP to the dead..
