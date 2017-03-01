₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by chimere66: 3:37pm
According to Agogo TV,a man stabbed and butchered his mother to death in Ogun state over food.
What a terrible and shameful story!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/man-stabs-his-mother-to-death-over-food.html?m=1
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by chimere66: 3:38pm
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by HungerBAD: 3:39pm
Damn.
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by nero2face: 3:40pm
Jesus Christ !!!...what a sight...this guy has to be taken to de psychiatrist... he may be under a strong force...should we still blame this on Buhari's harsh economy?, I don't believe so...this has gone beyond
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:47pm
Did you notice the heat on him & his facial expression, that's a sign of a thorough & wicked hunger that will befall him in no distant time
Anumanu
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by ahamonyeka(m): 3:47pm
Where did it happen please?
It is an afonja?
Yes,they are good at killing their mother over property.
This is how to know an afonja incase if you are new here.
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by nkwuocha: 3:48pm
jesu mimo!!!
Terrible indeed!Although I'm not surprised as many of them are too lazy to work and feed themselves.If they are not causing nuisance collecting money from hardworking commercial drivers,you see them disturbing the dead at night in old cemeteries.Collecting dead artifacts like skulls,ribs,kidney,joystick,human hair and most importantly skeletons.How they can stand such terrible stench from rotten flesh baffles me!Well,the reason is not far fetched.''...na where them they cook,them dey shiite..."
This is really grusome!Aye mi o !!
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by owobokiri(m): 3:49pm
The kind of weird news that erupt almost on daily basis from that state is chilling
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by plessis: 3:50pm
Its Westside b*tch....
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by nkwuocha: 3:51pm
ahamonyeka:
it is them o.Our sophisticated,yet mediocre brothers.Phd holders that would rather farm in their remote enclaves or become one of Dangote truck drivers.
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by NwamaziNwaAro: 3:51pm
OP I am confused
You mean he killed his mom over food
In otherwords, he was hungry, probably not satisfied with the food his mom served him; so he killed her so as to eat her up
See the things recession does.
In 2007, a bag of 50kg rice was 4,700.
In 2017 it is 24,800.
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:53pm
But, is the man not old enough to be feeding his mother than to be dragging food with her?? Somebody should tell him that a better hunger is hovering around him like blessings from above..
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by TheFreeOne: 3:54pm
Geez..Butchered his mum cos of food Orisirisi
That's beyond ordinary eyes o. The dude is mentally sick seriously.
A grown up man like that? Something is not adding up abeg.
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by ahamonyeka(m): 3:55pm
nkwuocha:are you sure it is them?check the name and report back.
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by nkwuocha: 3:57pm
BeeBeeOoh:
bro, most of this folks don't take care of their aged.Go to their villages and see them living in abject poverty.Even with the children and grand children they have.
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by Amarabae(f): 3:57pm
O.M.G
what is this? Over food?
You send your mother to a painful death.
You will suffer! See his goat face..
A man of that age should not be living with the mother and be eating MAMA Thank you.
I repeat again, young man, you will suffer.
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by nkwuocha: 4:00pm
ahamonyeka:
We all know the tribe that don't joke with food.
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by ourema(f): 4:01pm
Don't smoke weeds they will say no. See the cause?
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by nkwuocha: 4:02pm
This one na real Agbaya!!!awon oloshi!!
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by lofty900(m): 4:04pm
He really butchered the poor woman
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by Dedetwo(m): 4:11pm
nkwuocha:
You could not be more correct with the sophisticate.
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by cummando(m): 4:19pm
Wetin he dey do for house at that age?
15 I don dey hustle......what's wrong with these people?
As you kee the woman now make he chop am
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by FSBoperator: 4:20pm
Hunger bad ghan
Afonjas have lost their senses
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by FSBoperator: 4:23pm
nkwuocha:
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by raker300: 4:28pm
This same Afonja will come online to praise Buhari...
After she carried you for 9 months, cleaned your bum bum and wiped your nose for 3 years..this is how you repay her
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by ThinkSmarter(m): 4:32pm
Damn it
This is Savage of a Son
Imagine at his age, where he is supposed to be feeding her mum
He deserve to die by hanging.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by Mrjo(m): 4:37pm
Mr man is that hw u ar celebrating the return of mr presdent?
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by ufuosman(m): 4:41pm
Dis kind big man no fit find something hustle, Ogun and Kenya for bad things. Ogun na worst pass for naija.
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by bantudra: 4:42pm
is this guy not too old to still be living at home??...
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by queencalipso(f): 4:42pm
Mehn!!! This is wicked o!! over food!!
Rip to the poor woman
As for the man, he's hunger is about to begin
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by Derawiz(m): 4:42pm
NCAN member reporting live from Enugu.
My people no Del again, D same pole wet no dey value their parents, d same people wet no way hustle for life
|Re: Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) by bantudra: 4:43pm
ThinkSmarter:
capital punishment...........what a disgrace...
