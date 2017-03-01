₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by chie8: 7:29pm
IPOB members are currently holding Biafra genocide exhibition in Spain.They took their Nigerian masquerade to the event.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/ipob-take-masquerade-to-spain-for.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:30pm
nothing to say
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by Keneking: 7:31pm
These ones go dey chop Burger and cheese no be amala and ogbono soup
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by doublewisdom: 7:31pm
Biafrans are everywhere even their masquerades are not left out.
9 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by zionmade2: 7:33pm
Very good of dem. Unlike d ones we have here who choose to be nuisance. At least there method there is educative and entertaining. Even d spaniards would love dat
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by osizi06(m): 7:33pm
j
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by IamJix: 7:33pm
misleading title. I thought the masquerade was just walking on the street.
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by Etzakoos(m): 7:36pm
Iranu Abasha
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by ImperialYoruba: 7:36pm
Yanminrin sabi disgrace theselves sha.
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by Jabioro: 7:39pm
Good at least Lai Muhammed said it that dressing of a masquerade can give work to one thousand men in a swap.. now they can export or showcase it.... They are our local Jew,wandering set. Odiegwu!!!
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by AngelicBeing: 7:45pm
Keneking:They actually have African shops in Europe that sells African stuff, so after the masquerade eat burger / chips, they will step it down with fufu, semolina, oha soup, eba, poundo, egusi and palmwine
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by Dyoungstar: 7:51pm
Check these videos out.
Thank me later.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtzQOGbWPrk&t=16s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=is7xfEOOOU4&t=19s
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by mazimee(m): 8:01pm
zionmade2:
Tell me what the ones in Nigeria are doing wrongly?
If this people happens to be in this country, you will say something different.
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by zionmade2: 8:16pm
mazimee:They dnt block roads and make hate speeches there. For u to call a country u live in a zoo is very lugubrious
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by mazimee(m): 8:28pm
zionmade2:
I hope you know that the arm forces of the country they are protesting doesn't shoot armless protesters. Tell me why they won't call your country a Zoo
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by emeijeh(m): 9:37pm
Seen.
Next!
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by INVESTORBNAIRA: 9:38pm
ImperialYoruba:yeah like our bleached iya trying to smuggle cocaine abroad
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by Opakan2: 9:38pm
This is so wrong..
As calm and peaceful as Spain is, these guys want to turn the place to something else.
Biafra is long gone.. get that into your thick skulls
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by olaolulazio(m): 9:39pm
IPOB.... Future impossible tense.
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by WHOcarex: 9:40pm
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by enaruntt: 9:42pm
GOOD PEOPLE GREAT NATION
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by izenco2005: 9:42pm
[right][/right]
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain by cosmatika(m): 9:43pm
Ok
(0) (Reply)
