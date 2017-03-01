Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Photos Of Nigerian Masquerade Spotted In Spain (2002 Views)

See photos below



Source: IPOB members are currently holding Biafra genocide exhibition in Spain.They took their Nigerian masquerade to the event.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/ipob-take-masquerade-to-spain-for.html?m=1 3 Likes

These ones go dey chop Burger and cheese no be amala and ogbono soup

Biafrans are everywhere even their masquerades are not left out. 9 Likes

Very good of dem. Unlike d ones we have here who choose to be nuisance. At least there method there is educative and entertaining. Even d spaniards would love dat 2 Likes

misleading title. I thought the masquerade was just walking on the street.

Iranu Abasha 1 Like

Yanminrin sabi disgrace theselves sha.

Good at least Lai Muhammed said it that dressing of a masquerade can give work to one thousand men in a swap.. now they can export or showcase it.... They are our local Jew,wandering set. Odiegwu!!! 1 Like

Keneking:

These ones go dey chop Burger and cheese no be amala and ogbono soup They actually have African shops in Europe that sells African stuff, so after the masquerade eat burger / chips, they will step it down with fufu, semolina, oha soup, eba, poundo, egusi and palmwine 5 Likes 1 Share





zionmade2:

Very good of dem. Unlike d ones we have here who choose to be nuisance. At least there method there is educative and entertaining. Even d spaniards would love dat

Tell me what the ones in Nigeria are doing wrongly?

If this people happens to be in this country, you will say something different. Tell me what the ones in Nigeria are doing wrongly?If this people happens to be in this country, you will say something different. 4 Likes

mazimee:





Tell me what the ones in Nigeria are doing wrongly?

If this people happens to be in this country, you will say something different. They dnt block roads and make hate speeches there. For u to call a country u live in a zoo is very lugubrious They dnt block roads and make hate speeches there. For u to call a country u live in a zoo is very lugubrious

zionmade2:



They dnt block roads and make hate speeches there. For u to call a country u live in a zoo is very lugubrious

I hope you know that the arm forces of the country they are protesting doesn't shoot armless protesters. Tell me why they won't call your country a Zoo I hope you know that the arm forces of the country they are protesting doesn't shoot armless protesters. Tell me why they won't call your country a Zoo 1 Like

ImperialYoruba:

Yanminrin sabi disgrace theselves sha.

yeah like our bleached iya trying to smuggle cocaine abroad yeah like our bleached iya trying to smuggle cocaine abroad

This is so wrong..



As calm and peaceful as Spain is, these guys want to turn the place to something else.

Biafra is long gone.. get that into your thick skulls

IPOB.... Future impossible tense.

GOOD PEOPLE GREAT NATION

