Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) (4884 Views)

People In Kaduna Celebrating The Return Of Buhari (Photos) / Pro-Biafra Supporters At London Hospital In Search Of Buhari (Photos) / Independence Day Cutting Of Cake: Jonathan Vs Buhari (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source: Serving corps members are not left out in the celebration of President Buhari's return to Nigeria from UK.They killed fowl to celebrate PMB's return to NigeriaSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nysc-members-celebrate-return-of.html?m=1

Nigeria is finish!!



What are we even celebrating for?

I've lost more coins to this administration than I've ever did.

I've lost more souls as a result of depression,

Lost ethics

Morality at its lose

Our courage for crimes goes harder



....here are corps member celebrating 'unbeneficial alien' forced as father. Mtchwwww





Oh! They just want to grab fame with dull pics, dirty shoes and a bad pose. Anyways, anything they like. 9 Likes

nonsense,una alloweee no go increase a bit..fowl that would have been saved for rainy days...mtcheeew 5 Likes

.which N Y S C ...quota system at work



I pity the innocent fowl

. 7 Likes

Abeg if una snap finish make una return Iya Yetunde her only surviving fowl pls. 7 Likes

Hmmmm... Buhari ke?

I learnt their allawee have not been paid since buhari left for medical vacation because the budget for nysc Corp members have not been signed by the president. 3 Likes 1 Share

wonderful... God bless u all... patriotic citizens 2 Likes

.

Dem think say Buhari go give them something after this crap.

Up apc,up buhari

I thought this set of "graduates" spent nothing less than 4years in school? 3 Likes

this is no longer funny for the flat heads ,they will label them afonja corpers this is no longer funny for the flat heads ,they will label them afonja corpers 4 Likes

Truth is that no true Nigerian is celebrating buhari.



his brief absence showed what enormous progress can happen if we had a reasonable non-bigoted leader.



What happen now is another round of killings by fulanis or soldiers somewhere, resumption of pipeline explosions and extra judicial execution of prisoners in Buhari's gulags 4 Likes

Lol



Na dem sabi

1200 village fowl See how they tied it self .Welcome ooo PA daura 1200 village fowlSee how they tied it self .Welcome ooo PA daura

Dem never chi chumchin





So the whole world is seeing us as "Happy", 'jubilant", "excited" to have our president back. Not like he is even performing well Chai!



How can we get ourselves out of this mess please. Even our potential resucers do not know that we need help Its like all Nigerian youths has been bought with 10 pieces of silver. While some take to the streets carrying placards and walking, others are littering the cyber space with "sai Baba mantra.So the whole world is seeing us as "Happy", 'jubilant", "excited" to have our president back. Not like he is even performing wellChai!How can we get ourselves out of this mess please. Even our potential resucers do not know that we need help 1 Like

Attention seekers

Love Machine:

I learnt their allawee have not been paid since buhari left for medical vacation because the budget for nysc Corp members have not been signed by the president.







Ode is ur name, im corper so stop lie... Mumu ipob Ode is ur name, im corper so stop lie... Mumu ipob 3 Likes

Aboki copers 1 Like

LEADERS OF TOMORROW!

Wow.... Buhari still have die hard fans sha.... Especially in d northern part of d country, i envy his supporters sha. The Man is just a force to be recorn wit any day, any time #SaiBaba 1 Like

Afonja Corpers

Are u sure they are corpers?

easyfem:











Ode is ur name, im corper so stop lie... Mumu ipob Let assume it is even true, what is the use of the acting president? Can't he sign it? Let assume it is even true, what is the use of the acting president? Can't he sign it?

Whatever

ChimaAdeoye:

Truth is that no true Nigerian is celebrating buhari.



his brief absence showed what enormous progress can happen if we had a reasonable non-bigoted leader.



What happen now is another round of killings by fulanis or soldiers somewhere, resumption of pipeline explosions and extra judicial execution of prisoners in Buhari's gulags Your business, I'm a true Nigerian and Im happy he's back Your business, I'm a true Nigerian and Im happy he's back 2 Likes