Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos)

Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos)

Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 9:32pm On Mar 11
Serving corps members are not left out in the celebration of President Buhari's return to Nigeria from UK.They killed fowl to celebrate PMB's return to Nigeria



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nysc-members-celebrate-return-of.html?m=1

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 9:33pm On Mar 11
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nysc-members-celebrate-return-of.html?m=1

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by littlewonders: 9:41pm On Mar 11
Nigeria is finish!!

What are we even celebrating for?
I've lost more coins to this administration than I've ever did.
I've lost more souls as a result of depression,
Lost ethics
Morality at its lose
Our courage for crimes goes harder

....here are corps member celebrating 'unbeneficial alien' forced as father. Mtchwwww


Oh! They just want to grab fame with dull pics, dirty shoes and a bad pose. Anyways, anything they like.

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by Angeleena(f): 9:41pm On Mar 11
nonsense,una alloweee no go increase a bit..fowl that would have been saved for rainy days...mtcheeew

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by sasko(m): 9:44pm On Mar 11
.which N Y S C ...quota system at work

I pity the innocent fowl
.

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by Davash222(m): 9:48pm On Mar 11
Abeg if una snap finish make una return Iya Yetunde her only surviving fowl pls.

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:53pm On Mar 11
Hmmmm... Buhari ke?
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by Dildo(m): 9:55pm On Mar 11
I learnt their allawee have not been paid since buhari left for medical vacation because the budget for nysc Corp members have not been signed by the president.

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by Raptureminded(m): 9:57pm On Mar 11
wonderful... God bless u all... patriotic citizens

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by amoduokoh(m): 10:16pm On Mar 11
.
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by dragonking2: 10:29pm On Mar 11
Dem think say Buhari go give them something after this crap. grin
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by senatordave1: 10:32pm On Mar 11
Up apc,up buhari
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 10:32pm On Mar 11
I thought this set of "graduates" spent nothing less than 4years in school? lipsrsealed undecided

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by kuuljay(m): 10:46pm On Mar 11
grin grin grin this is no longer funny for the flat heads ,they will label them afonja corpers grin grin grin

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by ChimaAdeoye: 10:52pm On Mar 11
Truth is that no true Nigerian is celebrating buhari.

his brief absence showed what enormous progress can happen if we had a reasonable non-bigoted leader.

What happen now is another round of killings by fulanis or soldiers somewhere, resumption of pipeline explosions and extra judicial execution of prisoners in Buhari's gulags

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by pbethel: 10:55pm On Mar 11
Lol

Na dem sabi
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:09am
grin grin sad 1200 village fowl embarassed sad See how they tied it self .Welcome ooo PA daura
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:10am
Dem never chi chumchin
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by Caustics: 10:10am
smiley
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by flyca: 10:11am
Its like all Nigerian youths has been bought with 10 pieces of silver. While some take to the streets carrying placards and walking, others are littering the cyber space with "sai Baba mantra.

So the whole world is seeing us as "Happy", 'jubilant", "excited" to have our president back. Not like he is even performing well cry Chai!

How can we get ourselves out of this mess please. Even our potential resucers do not know that we need help cry

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by Agriculturegric: 10:11am
cool
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 10:11am
Attention seekers
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by easyfem: 10:12am
Love Machine:
I learnt their allawee have not been paid since buhari left for medical vacation because the budget for nysc Corp members have not been signed by the president.




Ode is ur name, im corper so stop lie... Mumu ipob

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by Austin4lif: 10:12am
Aboki copers

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by salbis(m): 10:13am
LEADERS OF TOMORROW!
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by nobsalis(f): 10:14am
Wow.... Buhari still have die hard fans sha.... Especially in d northern part of d country, i envy his supporters sha. The Man is just a force to be recorn wit any day, any time #SaiBaba

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by Pprovost: 10:14am
Afonja Corpers cool
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by edo3(m): 10:15am
Are u sure they are corpers?
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by Elthugnificent(m): 10:15am
easyfem:





Ode is ur name, im corper so stop lie... Mumu ipob
Let assume it is even true, what is the use of the acting president? Can't he sign it?
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by phaphyz05(m): 10:16am
Whatever
Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by Slimpotter(m): 10:16am
ChimaAdeoye:
Truth is that no true Nigerian is celebrating buhari.

his brief absence showed what enormous progress can happen if we had a reasonable non-bigoted leader.

What happen now is another round of killings by fulanis or soldiers somewhere, resumption of pipeline explosions and extra judicial execution of prisoners in Buhari's gulags
Your business, I'm a true Nigerian and Im happy he's back

Re: Corpers Kill Fowl To Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) by nobsalis(f): 10:16am
Angeleena:
nonsense,una alloweee no go increase a bit..fowl that would have been saved for rainy days...mtcheeew


hehehe....... E Pain U Sha #Ntorrrr

