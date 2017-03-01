Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) (1370 Views)

Donald Trump Campaign Car In Calabar Spotted This Evening(photos) / Wike, Okorocha, Osinbajo, Amina In Ogoni For The Launch Of Clean-up / Buhari, Tinubu, Amaechi Break Ramadan Fast This Evening (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source: According to Ben who shared the story,the man below whose name is Nornu Nwibere was gunned down yesterday evening by hoodlums in Ogoni,Rivers state.Shortly after he was gunned down,another boy was also gunned down in Kaani.By his count, a minimum of 20 persons have been killed in Ogoni in the past 3 days.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/young-man-gunned-down-by-hoodlums-in.html?m=1

henryanna36:

More more more

Wanted to type RIP.



Then I am like hold up. Did the OP write 20 dead in 3 days?are we talking about Ogoni or Afghanistan?



This is no longer a story about the death of this young man,but of the Genocide going on in Ogoni land.



20?when there is no WAR going on there between hostile nations? 1 Like

No graphic pictures?









RIP man 1 Like

Shun cultism una no go hear, 20 persons gunned down in the last 3 days. That's 20 less cultists to worry about

If FG send Army to this place now for peace to reign, they will cry to ICC screaming occupation etc.



Solve your problems yourself. The day you are ready for Nigerian Army to come in, let your elders write an invitation letter to FG. For now it is still your community problem let your king and elders handle it.

SuperS1Panther:

If FG send Army to this place now for peace to reign, they will cry to ICC screaming occupation etc.



Solve your problems yourself. The day you are ready for Nigerian Army to come in, let your elders write an invitation letter to FG. For now it is still your community problem let your king and elders handle it.









#military #military

Must you post all the comments from facebook?

Rivers state should be excised from Nigeria, Rivers of blood. Always bad news of killings and what you guys gain from such is what baffles me

Kondomatic:

Must you post all the comments from facebook? He is a learner He is a learner

A pity

Na them, them, them go finished themselves.. Who is to be blamed? They are less twenty idiots.. don't ask me why?

Ogoni people are good for killing themselves. Rip to the dead

lofty900:

Shun cultism una no go hear, 20 persons gunned down in the last 3 days. That's 20 less cultists to worry about



It's sad but I just have to "Like" and agree with this statement here >>> 20 less cultists to worry about It's sad but I just have to "Like" and agree with this statement here >>>

Bad news everyday

Yyeske:

Rivers state should be excised from Nigeria, Rivers of blood. Always bad news of killings and what you guys gain from such is what baffles me

Too bad

rest in peace

na wah for people sef.. what has e don now

this cute dude

Hoodlums vs hoodlums

Wetin the guy do na?

My country is gradually becoming Somalia, sad!

too many death.. God help us all..

Rivers of blood

Frat

Nobi Rivers again?

I'm waiting for those dullards that will blame Wike our able Govenor as the cause of this and again those that will call my dear state Rivers of blood.may God have mercy on u all..dig deep and you'll find our what led to his demise.

Wickedness

Ogoni again?



We are talking about the one that is happening in Ahoada and Omuku.. Ogoni no wan rest too



OK make them kontinu