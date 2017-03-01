₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,915 members, 3,413,540 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 March 2017 at 10:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) (1370 Views)
Donald Trump Campaign Car In Calabar Spotted This Evening(photos) / Wike, Okorocha, Osinbajo, Amina In Ogoni For The Launch Of Clean-up / Buhari, Tinubu, Amaechi Break Ramadan Fast This Evening (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by henryanna36: 8:29am
According to Ben who shared the story,the man below whose name is Nornu Nwibere was gunned down yesterday evening by hoodlums in Ogoni,Rivers state.Shortly after he was gunned down,another boy was also gunned down in Kaani.By his count, a minimum of 20 persons have been killed in Ogoni in the past 3 days.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/young-man-gunned-down-by-hoodlums-in.html?m=1
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by henryanna36: 8:29am
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by henryanna36: 8:29am
henryanna36:more
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by HungerBAD: 8:31am
Wanted to type RIP.
Then I am like hold up. Did the OP write 20 dead in 3 days?are we talking about Ogoni or Afghanistan?
This is no longer a story about the death of this young man,but of the Genocide going on in Ogoni land.
20?when there is no WAR going on there between hostile nations?
1 Like
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by baylord101(m): 8:31am
No graphic pictures?
RIP man
1 Like
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by lofty900(m): 8:33am
Shun cultism una no go hear, 20 persons gunned down in the last 3 days. That's 20 less cultists to worry about
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by SuperS1Panther: 8:37am
If FG send Army to this place now for peace to reign, they will cry to ICC screaming occupation etc.
Solve your problems yourself. The day you are ready for Nigerian Army to come in, let your elders write an invitation letter to FG. For now it is still your community problem let your king and elders handle it.
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 8:45am
SuperS1Panther:
#military
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 8:48am
Must you post all the comments from facebook?
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 8:49am
Rivers state should be excised from Nigeria, Rivers of blood. Always bad news of killings and what you guys gain from such is what baffles me
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 9:07am
Kondomatic:He is a learner
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by Swizken7: 9:08am
A pity
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by Jabioro: 9:15am
Na them, them, them go finished themselves.. Who is to be blamed? They are less twenty idiots.. don't ask me why?
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 9:22am
Ogoni people are good for killing themselves. Rip to the dead
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by SlayerSupreme: 9:33am
lofty900:
It's sad but I just have to "Like" and agree with this statement here >>> 20 less cultists to worry about
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:35am
Bad news everyday
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 10:35am
Yyeske:
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by Dottore: 10:35am
Too bad
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by ktrezo: 10:35am
rest in peace
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by wfaso: 10:36am
na wah for people sef.. what has e don now
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by daveskif: 10:36am
this cute dude
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 10:36am
Hoodlums vs hoodlums
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 10:36am
Wetin the guy do na?
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by driand(m): 10:37am
My country is gradually becoming Somalia, sad!
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 10:37am
too many death.. God help us all..
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 10:37am
Rivers of blood
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:38am
Frat
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by Shadbay(m): 10:38am
Nobi Rivers again?
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 10:38am
I'm waiting for those dullards that will blame Wike our able Govenor as the cause of this and again those that will call my dear state Rivers of blood.may God have mercy on u all..dig deep and you'll find our what led to his demise.
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by Negotiate: 10:38am
Wickedness
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 10:39am
Ogoni again?
We are talking about the one that is happening in Ahoada and Omuku.. Ogoni no wan rest too
OK make them kontinu
|Re: Hoodlums Murder A Young Man In Ogoni, Rivers State Yesterday Evening (Photos) by dessz(m): 10:40am
emeijeh:lol ur craze no be here as in I thought it was gr8 front tyres.
Teen Boy Gets Life In Prison After Killing His Mother And Raping Her Dead Body. / Lagos:boy Stabs Father In The Right Eye 4 Refusing To Buy Him Christmas Clothes / We’ve Not Received Reports Of Threat To Fr Mbaka’s Life – POLICE
Viewing this topic: 9jawhite, tobbyd341(m), AngelicBeing, saudyarmani(m), dessz(m), freetheking, Alexrayz(m), Austindumas1(m), Schwartz, Namzy(m), Mosaku147, addikt(m), MONITZ, Collins4u1(m), Madu100t(m), lakezone67(m), Alvino1(m), fuckpro, patola080(m), Phemmy82, acada111(f), emmabest2000(m), Pavore9, awa(m), warriking(m), Uncommon, oluseyioba(m), Winna01(m), lolawilliams(f), KBEST3(m), nwachinemelu(m), Ptoocool(m), rfnextar(m), folajoe, ahahnow, fredoooooo, mayordadon(m), Jacksparr0w127 and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24