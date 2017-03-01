I don't understand why their is so much effort by suileman and wife to tag this a religious war.



From a physiociogist view their is so much effort to pretend this is not affecting them but on another hand Lizzy spends time on a press conference repeating herself on non-concrete facts as married for 19years and husbands private cheerful giving even to a female he identified as striped and blackmailer.



The whole emergency seminars, pretence dances etc does not translate to calmness but forced pressure.



Oyakhilome was accused of flirting with sinach but never commented, no single thing was controversially linked to them upon all what Nigeria bloggers tried.



The controversy of apostle car in a prostitute possession who is not know to be a needy person is amazing.

How does apostle verify the dealings with questionable characters, dealings that are not performed under church knowledge.



What information or discussion do you have with someone you know to be a prostitute and blackmailer.



Why are all the pieces falling into place, pieces that have been scattered.





People should be careful cos this may also be God exposing apostle I. e if wrong.



David was an example and got punished openly, I worshiped at the assemblies of God Benin, at a time when suileman had no personal church and was going from church ministering.



A little while he was banned from coming to AGC Benin for reasons which wasn't told 3 Likes 2 Shares