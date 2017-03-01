₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,004 members, 3,413,860 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 March 2017 at 02:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) (2848 Views)
Apostle Suleman Plays With His Wife During Church Service. PICS / Between Apostle Suleman And His Wife During Church Service. PICS / MMM Being Advertised In RCCG Church Service (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by poochaii: 12:12pm
The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman and his Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman appear to growing stronger despite the sex scandal trailing the pastor. The couple were seen dancing gloriously at church service today.
Source :
http://emmodaily.com/2017/03/sex-scandal-apostle-suleman-dances-gloriously-wife-church-service/
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 12:16pm
OK
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by venai(m): 12:16pm
waow... What a davidic dance! Osondi owendi!
10 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by NwamaziNwaAro: 12:21pm
He looks like he remembered Stephanie's titties in the second picture.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 12:27pm
The first picture though.
They be like "We have won".
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by zlantanfan: 12:35pm
I don't understand why their is so much effort by suileman and wife to tag this a religious war.
From a physiociogist view their is so much effort to pretend this is not affecting them but on another hand Lizzy spends time on a press conference repeating herself on non-concrete facts as married for 19years and husbands private cheerful giving even to a female he identified as striped and blackmailer.
The whole emergency seminars, pretence dances etc does not translate to calmness but forced pressure.
Oyakhilome was accused of flirting with sinach but never commented, no single thing was controversially linked to them upon all what Nigeria bloggers tried.
The controversy of apostle car in a prostitute possession who is not know to be a needy person is amazing.
How does apostle verify the dealings with questionable characters, dealings that are not performed under church knowledge.
What information or discussion do you have with someone you know to be a prostitute and blackmailer.
Why are all the pieces falling into place, pieces that have been scattered.
People should be careful cos this may also be God exposing apostle I. e if wrong.
David was an example and got punished openly, I worshiped at the assemblies of God Benin, at a time when suileman had no personal church and was going from church ministering.
A little while he was banned from coming to AGC Benin for reasons which wasn't told
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by Buharimustgo: 1:31pm
The gate of hell will never prevail that I know for sure,he may not be perfect,but the evil plans planned by the Islamic demons will never work
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by kenonze(f): 2:17pm
Nonsense.
Guilty conscience.
Matter of time the whole truth shall prevail.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by Ra88: 2:18pm
Hmm
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by strrev: 2:18pm
Like how tonto dike is pained and still taking pictures
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by lilmax(m): 2:18pm
what's sex scandal? well don't just be guilty
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by idbami2(m): 2:18pm
See the wife dance step, bi like say she wan use style mess..
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 2:18pm
Who are they fooling? This guy wanna claim he did not yanch Daniella
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by realGURU(f): 2:18pm
the woman trust her husband or in other word trying to save my husband carear
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 2:19pm
so what do u want the wife to do, run away from the plenty osusu and long konji, isokay.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by chemberlin: 2:19pm
T
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by sod09(m): 2:19pm
i dont understand.. why are they calling him apostle is he from the bible, same wit tb joshua....
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 2:19pm
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 2:19pm
You no well ooooh
strrev:
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by obal2: 2:19pm
Make believe. Arrogant men of god.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by contactmorak: 2:19pm
hmm
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by gbegemaster(m): 2:19pm
Gbam! Lovely dance moves by the wife.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by fryoobest(m): 2:19pm
S
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 2:20pm
NNN
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by ymee(m): 2:20pm
idbami2:
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 2:20pm
I tell ya
ToriBlue:
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by chiefolododo(m): 2:21pm
I...
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by prof1990(m): 2:21pm
irrelevant news.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by elvisino112: 2:21pm
OJI MOTOR EME OGO 1 OF OMEGA FIRE MINISTIES
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 2:21pm
ok
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) by realGURU(f): 2:21pm
the wife legs and hands are different colors, is she using bleaching cream?
Real Business Powered By Nigerian Business Forum / DAILY MANNA Feeding On His Word Daily / A Wise Reprover Compared To An Golden Earring! Lets Consider
Viewing this topic: BigotMan, Sarah20A(f), Donald3d(m), Luciferdevil(m), engrgd(m), HopeAlive14(m), bojobulege, oluscofield(m), CACAWA(m), sallyzan(f), timokoko(f), chidiebere2020(m), ymee(m), Pet243, madjune, degreat11(m), princesuko(m), Ojoboak(m), holysina(m), sunnyking001(m), popez, goldbim(f), JMG1, dagok(f), malawi101(m), stcool(m), Bbpets(m), chino4(m), OYERINDEJ(m), Gruvychuky(f), Godchild2015, back2sender, jeromzy(m), dimanche4real(m), popsyleo1, Robinhoodxxx(f), Augusttusrobben, sambas, Unity19(m), rayblast(m), hope4life, draj93(m), cloudview(m), Wwwe, anochuks08(m), Optimist4life, theway83, Hendo444, funsboi, ladel(m), harmless(m), oneniceguy(m), ransomed, cheerokee(m), kenmaro(m), mployer(m), busbytr, NASTYNASOSO, smasher1(m), bolaotulana, charlesonwubolu, bapullow, pastor24, wudpeka(m), Qyubee(m), stainlessnature, Diplomaticbeing(m), seunny4lif(m), tonymania(m), reginaldchinna, Tyche(m), lexzyg, cnnamoko(m), duke2017, alldbest, crystalsoul, Sunbellar, Nostradamus, Dondippino, tayoponz(m), shesszi(m), smartmey61(m), Harkindeylee(m), chiefolododo(m), Gaskia, Lyricsblog, KingzPen(m), Anderson56(m), JustinSlayer69, uche87(m), adaviriku4true, blackaxe78, Pedrocross4568(m), Gilbus1(m), Ibukune(m), siliconville, NNVanguard(m), Drabrah(m), hypercyc, OrnamentOne, Psalhadeen, batista73, Shiitposter, aweleza1, archiscapesatel, fisayodavid84(m), myrrtle(m), ifyalways(f), MARKone(m), Wole4real, taryur(m), feflo, Egodons(m), Turaki4Presiden, sutst, highburygonner, crisycent, goke4all(m), fryoobest(m), chiderao, bornmekus, NastyBitches(m), baturezango(m), pharmadoctor(m), olamipojojo(f), Edwin111, zicoraads(m), olaitanbaale1(m), edimat007(m), wilcox(m), yemory20(m), alignacademy(m), Emekus92(m), expee06(m), ALADE19(m), Wasky101, vicade(m), ahmg001(m), tramed, menwongo(m), temi1526, alpacino2014(m), Samot4life(m), jiniux(m), Totleowi(m), phetty(m), uglodoh(f), doctorkush(m), GlorifiedTunde(m), 7agaza(m), Bae026, Misternas89(m), eshietIntrepid(m), nuban07, Diamondcrown97(m), Lightspeaksblog, jeff1607(m), Sbsspaces, chrixdamusik(m), Surestdick(m), kayphyzee(m), crystalfarmer, Jalubarika(m), Raintaker, vanfem, jkendy(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), Bullet1234(m), sunnyboi, AkinPhysicist, justopose, simoke(m), makan85(m), Osemekedgreat3(m), Kelvin1971(m), Fogman(m), oringobiafra, Topleague(f), RoddyMan(m), Odogwua, Marvel1206, strrev, Bennycollins, amoleoluyinka, kenonze(f), kaysman2(m), Blazed(m), ElGrecco(m), chimexdnice(m), DropShot, EduC(m), onyintel, mosho2good, gbemmie09(f), SaAbbas(m), ladiakins(m), Nauttyprof(m), ehissi(m), farellstone, westbee, brixton, omoerelu1, Youceee, hush15, osy77(m), sirEAGLES(m), barbiesparkz2(f), muntakamo(m), OKEMKPI, lilmax(m), THEconqueror, WfBabakhay(m), silverprince413(m), TegStitches(m), abtcraft123, Hemanwel(m), Mayflowa(m), geagle55(m), Mskrisx(f), volterra(m), omenkaLives, donnie(m), ufojude, 4oyrsExperience(m), Rett0, Lorddozzy(m), obataokenwa(m), 1bkaye(f), ERUDITEE, Teneke007, mikess, flyover30(m), angelo5uk(m), chyke007(m), abdulaz, Afo1k, 9jaBloke, Eaa247(m), olasco234(m), shevon(m), Danzeky, eMidas(m), NAHCON, Donwizbro(m), luvinhubby(m), prof1990(m), Hendrixtzee(m), BatmanIsWatching(m), chiomimi(f), hardewalex23(m), holamiday(m), bamosagie(m), Barywhyte(m), SORTER, elvisino112, KPEKPEKPE, Truesapiosexual(f), stylse(m), talktomaruf and 425 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3