The immediate past Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has given reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari will be conveniently re-elected if he seeks for a second term in office come 2019.



He said the Buhari-led administration would have further consolidated on its numerous giant strides by 2019.





He added that by then, comparisons would be made by Nigerians as to the messy situation the country was in 2015 and the changes that were recorded afterwards.



The former Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, President, who spoke to journalists, said against the rhetoric of critics who no longer have access to stolen and cheap money, the truth remained that the country was gradually undergoing an unprecedented change that had put it in the path for greatness and real success.



He said, “If the Peoples Democratic Party were still at the center, I bet you it would have been case closed for Nigeria.



“Boko Haram got up to Benin and had a base in Kogi, who wants to return to that path?





“Who wants to go back to the era when Nigeria Army were said to be running away from battle?



“Who wants to return to the era of abuse of subsidy?



“Again, in all fairness who wants to return to the era of crude oil theft?



“I had asked former President Jonathan as a member of the security committee with governors how crude oil were been stolen in tankers and the Nigerian Navy was not aware. Were the tankers flying?





“Why are we not hearing such stories again, he queried.Who was in government when companies such as Michelin, Dunlop, and Nestl etc started relocating to Ghana.



“Here in Nigeria, a government spent $16bn on power and at the end of spending the last dollar the country degeneration rated from from 4,000 megawatts to 2000 megawatts.



“Who wants to return to an era where in the name of privatization, the PDP government handed over sensitive national assets to brothers, friends and cronies who neither have the competence nor the wherewithal to invest in power distribution which has further compounded our problem today.



“So who wants to return to such time.



“So honestly for me, the facts and choice is clear ahead and of course will be in 2019, “the former Edo governor stated.



While welcoming the President Buhari back from his sick leave, Comrade Oshiomhole applauded the President on the way and manner he handled his vacation, saying it was unprecedented.



He added, “President Buhari is not the first to fall ill, he just happens to be the first in the history of Nigeria to acknowledge that he was ill and hence going on vacation and also to seek medical attention.



“And as required by law, unlike in the past, he duly wrote to the National Assembly and requested that his vice acted as stipulated. What more did Nigerians expect.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/12/2019-election-buhari-will-conveniently-win-oshiomhole/

See this use less man, that STOCKFISH may not see the end of this year 15 Likes

Not in this Nigeria. 16 Likes

Why won't he win? The type of low iq individuals from south west who will support him to run the country aground still abound.



He will win and we continue to suffer. Even Beremx cannot afford to buy a phone to browse and that's why she left nairaland.



In jonathan period the runs girl was buying phones and yapping like a mad dog. Now see what buharry has done to her. 24 Likes





Under GEj... After few months of phone release.. the price will climb down.



Under Bullhari... After few months of phone release.. the price will sky rocket!



Stupid Government Stupid Governor with his stupid opinionUnder GEj... After few months of phone release.. the price will climb down.Under Bullhari... After few months of phone release.. the price will sky rocket!Stupid Government 16 Likes

Don't disturb yourself comrade, they made noise here in 2015 and he won, 2019 we will shock them again.

Its a game of number, its not by noise. 1 Like

What is this clown blabbing about? 6 Likes

Nobody will vote for Buhari in 2019 due to health reasons.

2 Likes

Oshomole can't u wait for u to be nominated a minister before u start blabbing 13 Likes

Imagine this. Believe some people are happy in this situation we found ourselves in. 7 Likes

To talk is free, so let him continue d trash he is bring from his mouth .



May be comes 2019 dia will be another Nigeria DAT will allow bahuri to return as president. 6 Likes

BiafranBushBoy:

Stupid Governor with his stupid opinion



Under GEj... After few months of phone release.. the price will climb down.



Under Bullhari... After few months of phone release.. the price will sky rocket!



Stupid Government

Dunce Dunce







This country is a joke! Imagine oshiomOLE accusing others of corruption!This country is a joke! 14 Likes

So this oko ashewoe has found his voice again?



May every agent and anybody who wants to make you a minister die of severe chronic pile 4 Likes

Yes, we know INEC will rig the election like you did in Edo 8 Likes

short nuisance that I will flog if I see 4 Likes

All the points He mentioned here are still happening in present day Nigeria of the change Era. crude oil is being stolen in tanks, gallons and vessels, Boko Haram is still killing and bombing, subsidy money is still being siphoned, power is still worse than in the previous government, contracts are still being handed to families and friends and impunity is still worse than before. rule of law is being broken and Fulani herdsmen are on rampage. the only difference between the previous administration and this present one is just freedom of speech and press. last administration allowed people to speak up while this present administration doesn't allow such freedom and sees anybody that speaks up against the ills of the society as an enemy of state that should be picked and locked up by DSS. its very very appalling that we are living backwards. 11 Likes

Only if he is alive! Foolish oshiomole. 8 Likes

What is Oshiomole talking about ? Oshiomole was with us but he became a Gov of Edo state and then turned against us . I don't know why this government of change, can not change things and set things straight . PMB has power to jail all that are impostors and parade themselves as a saint . Oshiomole does not have that moral to contribute to national development because he has fail the common man .If PMB is sincere with change he should start with Oshiomole. 5 Likes

You don't blame the khaki man. He's only trying to stay politically relevant and lobby for an imaginary cabinet position in 2019. Even the old man knows it 'll only take the Grace of God to complete this tenure. Someone should please wake Adams up from his daydream. 6 Likes

Mr. Oshomole, I heard all dis talk is part of your scheme to get a federal appointment after your tenure elapsed.

Well, you are doing a very gud job.



Buhari shud jus respect himself and forget about coming for 2nd tenure cos dis one he has, nothing has come out of it. 6 Likes

Now I Believe oshomole is mad 4 Likes

Buhari win? Someone on death row?

Oshiomole has smoked that shitty hemp again. 1 Like

Buhari again

Anybody wants to bet with me? This demon called Oshiomhole is going to be among the new ministers soon 1 Like

chai, Osho baba don smoke that thing again 2 Likes

No bleep to give

I tot this midget has gone mad for good. Such a fool ! 4 Likes

win election with those dry bones 3 Likes