|2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by poindexter229(m): 12:29pm
The immediate past Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has given reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari will be conveniently re-elected if he seeks for a second term in office come 2019.
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:30pm
See this use less man, that STOCKFISH may not see the end of this year
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by ToriBlue(f): 12:33pm
Not in this Nigeria.
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by BankeSmalls(f): 12:40pm
Why won't he win? The type of low iq individuals from south west who will support him to run the country aground still abound.
He will win and we continue to suffer. Even Beremx cannot afford to buy a phone to browse and that's why she left nairaland.
In jonathan period the runs girl was buying phones and yapping like a mad dog. Now see what buharry has done to her.
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by BiafranBushBoy(m): 12:58pm
Stupid Governor with his stupid opinion
Under GEj... After few months of phone release.. the price will climb down.
Under Bullhari... After few months of phone release.. the price will sky rocket!
Stupid Government
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by CoolFreeday(m): 1:05pm
Don't disturb yourself comrade, they made noise here in 2015 and he won, 2019 we will shock them again.
Its a game of number, its not by noise.
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by Splinz(m): 1:06pm
What is this clown blabbing about?
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by hammerF: 1:10pm
Nobody will vote for Buhari in 2019 due to health reasons.
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by Buharimustgo: 1:21pm
Oshomole can't u wait for u to be nominated a minister before u start blabbing
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by ifyan(m): 1:23pm
Imagine this. Believe some people are happy in this situation we found ourselves in.
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by fritiyo: 2:30pm
To talk is free, so let him continue d trash he is bring from his mouth .
May be comes 2019 dia will be another Nigeria DAT will allow bahuri to return as president.
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by Princefrankie1(m): 3:23pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Dunce
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by LesbianBoy(m): 3:27pm
Imagine oshiomOLE accusing others of corruption!
This country is a joke!
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by ImadeUReadThis: 3:37pm
So this oko ashewoe has found his voice again?
May every agent and anybody who wants to make you a minister die of severe chronic pile
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by rose54321: 3:59pm
Yes, we know INEC will rig the election like you did in Edo
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by omaguibu(m): 4:28pm
short nuisance that I will flog if I see
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by Vickysnipe147(m): 4:51pm
All the points He mentioned here are still happening in present day Nigeria of the change Era. crude oil is being stolen in tanks, gallons and vessels, Boko Haram is still killing and bombing, subsidy money is still being siphoned, power is still worse than in the previous government, contracts are still being handed to families and friends and impunity is still worse than before. rule of law is being broken and Fulani herdsmen are on rampage. the only difference between the previous administration and this present one is just freedom of speech and press. last administration allowed people to speak up while this present administration doesn't allow such freedom and sees anybody that speaks up against the ills of the society as an enemy of state that should be picked and locked up by DSS. its very very appalling that we are living backwards.
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by Authencity2012: 5:14pm
Only if he is alive! Foolish oshiomole.
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by FREDUSTER: 6:21pm
What is Oshiomole talking about ? Oshiomole was with us but he became a Gov of Edo state and then turned against us . I don't know why this government of change, can not change things and set things straight . PMB has power to jail all that are impostors and parade themselves as a saint . Oshiomole does not have that moral to contribute to national development because he has fail the common man .If PMB is sincere with change he should start with Oshiomole.
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by emmasege: 6:59pm
You don't blame the khaki man. He's only trying to stay politically relevant and lobby for an imaginary cabinet position in 2019. Even the old man knows it 'll only take the Grace of God to complete this tenure. Someone should please wake Adams up from his daydream.
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by RobbStark: 7:23pm
Mr. Oshomole, I heard all dis talk is part of your scheme to get a federal appointment after your tenure elapsed.
Well, you are doing a very gud job.
Buhari shud jus respect himself and forget about coming for 2nd tenure cos dis one he has, nothing has come out of it.
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by Agriculturegric: 8:06pm
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by dadavivo: 8:06pm
Now I Believe oshomole is mad
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by steppins: 8:06pm
Buhari win? Someone on death row?
Oshiomole has smoked that shitty hemp again.
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by weblord1900(m): 8:06pm
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by Mobismart: 8:07pm
Buhari again
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by Hemanwel(m): 8:07pm
Anybody wants to bet with me? This demon called Oshiomhole is going to be among the new ministers soon
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by Monogamy: 8:07pm
chai, Osho baba don smoke that thing again
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by cybertuns(m): 8:07pm
No bleep to give
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by tuscani: 8:08pm
I tot this midget has gone mad for good. Such a fool !
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by Michaelpresh(m): 8:08pm
win election with those dry bones
|Re: 2019 Election: Why Buhari Will Conveniently Win – Oshiomhole by tolustx(m): 8:08pm
insanity alert!!!
I believe it that power corrupts, and that the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil. The live of Oshiomole is a proof of these two theories. To see a man take a U-turn from who he was known to be, to start to eat with dogs. It is pathetic.
