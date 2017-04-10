₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Sylverly(m): 4:25pm On Mar 12
Please forumites, I really need your take on this. I want to know how well the chiropractic profession thrives in Nigeria.
Chiropractors in the house , how often do you get patients?
Also, any form of knowledge or idea about the profession would be appreciated.
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Sylverly(m): 8:07am On Mar 15
Please help me push to front page. I really need much opinions . Thank you.
What is Chiropractic?
Spinal Health and Well-Being
No part of your body escapes the dominance of your nervous system. Improper function of the spine due to slight misalignments-called subluxations-can cause poor health or function, even in areas far removed from the spine and spinal cord itself. Misalignments can also reduce the ability of your body to adapt to its ever-changing environment. Even the slightest malfunction of your spine may alter the regular transmission of nerve impulses, preventing that portion of your body from responding optimally.
Natural health care without drugs or surgery
Chiropractic is a natural form of health care that uses spinal adjustments to correct these misalignments and restore proper function to the nervous system, helping your body to heal naturally. Chiropractic doesn't use drugs or surgery. Rather, a chiropractic spinal adjustment-the application of a precise force to a specific part of the spinal segment-corrects the misalignment, permitting normal nerve transmission and assisting your body to recuperate on its own.
Thanks for the matured responses.. I really need as much response as possible, information wise
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by RealHaute: 8:54pm
Most chiropractors don't even know what they're doing. They work on you and the placebo effect kicks in, only to vanish and and leave you with serious complications like herniated discs. The profession isn't scientific enough IMO.
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by KenModi(m): 8:54pm
Chiro what....?
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Stelvin101(m): 8:54pm
Visit gini? Op if you don't anything to do this night come and assist me in slicing Onion and washing Periwinkle make my Banga soup quick set. The hardship in this country nor pass that Massage
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Epositive(m): 8:54pm
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by ecdcyber: 8:55pm
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Kakamorufu(m): 8:55pm
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by fratermathy(m): 8:55pm
Which one is that one again na
If Dogoyaro cannot cure it, nothing can cure it.
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Dannieln1(m): 8:55pm
RealHaute:these are ur patients
They just booked for space to see you
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Donkaz(m): 8:55pm
Never heard the name before
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Flexherbal(m): 8:56pm
Not common in Nigeria.
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by tosyne2much(m): 8:56pm
I haven't
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by fadario(m): 8:57pm
OP go ask Google
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by emmayayodeji(m): 8:57pm
Dont go and use panadol
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by electronic(m): 8:57pm
Sylverly:Try to break it down by defining what the job entails etc.... Peeps can help from there.
We won't Google it....lol
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Uncommonbreed: 8:57pm
Is that the medical name for a viewing centre?
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by funshyboi(m): 8:57pm
person wey no see food chop, na hin go remember Chiropractic center?
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Shelloween(m): 8:58pm
You should've asked us if we knew anything about Chiro-whatever, then if there is Chiro-whatever centre in our community before asking how often we visit. Mr Man, how Often do you eat Ugborobi soup? Lemme guess....you've never even heard of Ugborobi soup before.....now you know how i feel.
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by excorperwheezy(m): 8:58pm
kilo je be....? #shoroniyenNi
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by nabegibeg: 8:58pm
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Cpumping(m): 8:58pm
Im not certain o,
But dt branch of medicine eh, dey like nuclear technology for Nigeria.
We hear abt it but we hv no idea hw it actually works
U dig??
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Qmerit(m): 8:58pm
Not sell able here in!9ja
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Millz404(m): 8:59pm
Like say the problems i get never do
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Ishilove: 8:59pm
E no go sell here because it is only when you don chop belleful that you'll remember visiting a chiropractor. What most Nigerians, Yours Truly inclusive, do is invite siblings/spouses to help reset every 'shifted tendon' and stretch stiff limbs.
However, If the tin hungry you too much, go to the traditional Ijaw bone setters let them use eba power to massage your body
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by hopilo: 8:59pm
I need a center please, my lower back hurt
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by Stelvin101(m): 8:59pm
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by agulion: 9:00pm
Based on Logistics I have not visited it before
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by BAMMZ(m): 9:00pm
Sylverly:Can you please explain this better?
Is it about massages or treatment of some ailments?
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by ifyalways(f): 9:00pm
@OP, you have better prospects in Accra, Ghana than Nigeria if you intend to go into that field.
The few I have seen here are run by dirty Chinese who are not entirely qualified.
Hope you'd add cupping too? Sweet pains.
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by nabegibeg: 9:01pm
|Re: How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? by fpeter(f): 9:01pm
The first time I heard about the practice was in the series 'TWO AND A HALF MEN'....
