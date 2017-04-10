Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / How Often Do You Consider Visiting A Chiropractic Centre? (5954 Views)

How To Cure Malaria At Home Without Visiting An Hospital ( African Guide) / Tips For Visiting The Gym. / What Are The Major Things To Buy When Visiting A Motherless Home? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Please forumites, I really need your take on this. I want to know how well the chiropractic profession thrives in Nigeria.

Chiropractors in the house , how often do you get patients?

Also, any form of knowledge or idea about the profession would be appreciated.

Cc: lalasticlala

Lalasticlala Mynd44

Please help me push to front page. I really need much opinions . Thank you.



What is Chiropractic?



Spinal Health and Well-Being

No part of your body escapes the dominance of your nervous system. Improper function of the spine due to slight misalignments-called subluxations-can cause poor health or function, even in areas far removed from the spine and spinal cord itself. Misalignments can also reduce the ability of your body to adapt to its ever-changing environment. Even the slightest malfunction of your spine may alter the regular transmission of nerve impulses, preventing that portion of your body from responding optimally.



Natural health care without drugs or surgery

Chiropractic is a natural form of health care that uses spinal adjustments to correct these misalignments and restore proper function to the nervous system, helping your body to heal naturally. Chiropractic doesn't use drugs or surgery. Rather, a chiropractic spinal adjustment-the application of a precise force to a specific part of the spinal segment-corrects the misalignment, permitting normal nerve transmission and assisting your body to recuperate on its own.



Thanks for the matured responses.. I really need as much response as possible, information wise

Most chiropractors don't even know what they're doing. They work on you and the placebo effect kicks in, only to vanish and and leave you with serious complications like herniated discs. The profession isn't scientific enough IMO. 7 Likes

Chiro what....? 15 Likes 1 Share

Visit gini? Op if you don't anything to do this night come and assist me in slicing Onion and washing Periwinkle make my Banga soup quick set. The hardship in this country nor pass that Massage 22 Likes 1 Share

fratermathy:

Which one is that one again na



If Dogoyaro cannot cure it, nothing can cure it. 4 Likes

Ok

ion gerrit





If Dogoyaro cannot cure it, nothing can cure it. Which one is that one again naIf Dogoyaro cannot cure it, nothing can cure it. 12 Likes 1 Share

emmayayodeji:

ecdcyber:

Ok Kakamorufu:

ion gerrit Epositive:

A KenModi:

Chiro what....? RealHaute:

Wai RealHaute:

Wai these are ur patients

They just booked for space to see you these are ur patientsThey just booked for space to see you 22 Likes 1 Share

Never heard the name before

Not common in Nigeria.

I haven't

OP go ask Google

Dont go and use panadol 10 Likes

Sylverly:

Please forumites, I really need your take on this. I want to know how well the chiropractic profession thrives in Nigeria.

Chiropractors in the house , how often do you get patients?

Also, any form of knowledge or idea about the profession would be appreciated.

Cc: lalasticlala

Try to break it down by defining what the job entails etc.... Peeps can help from there.

We won't Google it....lol Try to break it down by defining what the job entails etc.... Peeps can help from there.We won't Google it....lol 2 Likes

Is that the medical name for a viewing centre? 4 Likes

person wey no see food chop, na hin go remember Chiropractic center? 1 Like

You should've asked us if we knew anything about Chiro-whatever, then if there is Chiro-whatever centre in our community before asking how often we visit. Mr Man, how Often do you eat Ugborobi soup? Lemme guess....you've never even heard of Ugborobi soup before.....now you know how i feel. 13 Likes

kilo je be....? #shoroniyenNi

RealHaute:

Wai KenModi:

Gh

ecdcyber:

Ok Dannieln1:

R Epositive:

A

see dem



pickin wey no understand wetin the post dey about





na dem na see dempickin wey no understand wetin the post dey aboutna dem na 1 Like





But dt branch of medicine eh, dey like nuclear technology for Nigeria.



We hear abt it but we hv no idea hw it actually works





U dig ?? Im not certain o,But dt branch of medicine eh, dey like nuclear technology for Nigeria.We hear abt it but we hv no idea hw it actually worksU dig?? 2 Likes

Not sell able here in!9ja

Like say the problems i get never do 1 Like





However, If the tin hungry you too much, go to the traditional Ijaw bone setters let them use eba power to massage your body E no go sell here because it is only when you don chop belleful that you'll remember visiting a chiropractor. What most Nigerians, Yours Truly inclusive, do is invite siblings/spouses to help reset every 'shifted tendon' and stretch stiff limbs.However, If the tin hungry you too much, go to the traditional Ijaw bone setters let them use eba power to massage your body 1 Like

I need a center please, my lower back hurt

nabegibeg:















see dem



pickin wey no understand wetin the post dey about





na dem na

You wey understand am clap for urself You wey understand am clap for urself

Based on Logistics I have not visited it before

Sylverly:

Please forumites, I really need your take on this. I want to know how well the chiropractic profession thrives in Nigeria.

Chiropractors in the house , how often do you get patients?

Also, any form of knowledge or idea about the profession would be appreciated.

Cc: lalasticlala

Can you please explain this better?

Is it about massages or treatment of some ailments? Can you please explain this better?Is it about massages or treatment of some ailments?

@OP, you have better prospects in Accra, Ghana than Nigeria if you intend to go into that field.



The few I have seen here are run by dirty Chinese who are not entirely qualified.



Hope you'd add cupping too? Sweet pains.

Stelvin101:





You wey understand am clap for urself

i dey identify people wey no understand am wey dey use mixed up letters i dey identify people wey no understand am wey dey use mixed up letters