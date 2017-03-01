John 5,30>Today is another Sunday of history & geography teaching & fashion sermons,stories upon stories that don't empower humanbeigns spiritually by comedy, story telling pastors&prophets for spiritually blind bornagain followers & church goers?bornagains & church goers enjoy it & continue to shout go deeper, prophesy, pastor ride on & after all the razzmatazz, you still remain in evil family&occult wickedness & evil marine bondages&can't sleep at night& witches & wizards feast on them without mercy & pastors &prophets &apostles continue to use bornagains& church goers to make merchandise of their bellies without giving them empowerment & liberation&most importantly give followers PEACE that ,Jesus Christ promised to give to those who come to him?Again see Jeremiah 5.21,22 Jeremiah 12 10 you must help yourself &Seek for unbelievable power and receive it, which is LIGHT,MANTLE & THE POWER THAT BE &this is available only if you believe there is >many just claim bornagain without spiritual wisdom &spiritual eyes & unbelievable power & they hate change &new truth&revelation of real JESUSCHRIST even when they read that God will do a new Thing in the Bible but they still question the same God why he is doing a new Thing? What a disaster humanbeings of the world.BEHOLD kingdom of God of Jesus Christ is not for everyone,neither is heaven for everyone, devil has his own children always &devils children hate change,especially the ones masquerading as BORNAGAINS who hate truth&good change with passion& pretend, they are those we call human CHAMELEONS,we have spoken again & those who have ear let them hear &investigate from JESUSCHRIST if indeed they know JESUSCHRIST #who can battle with God of justice & the power that be?remember this is authority & truth&revelation& power that is unbelievable to humanbeigns so it's not compulsory that you must embrace&believe us but only time will tell who is telling the truth or not as this is not like conventional bornagain &bornagain in vogue #NO & NEVER, Our own is accept the truth or perish,we dont beg human beigns to accept our truth&revelation,hence almost everyone claims to be bornagain,the same way many people claimed to know GOD more than JESUSCHRIST when Christ came before and do the forget the fact that Power talks and not empty critics and the confidence of a wise person is look before you leap Mathew 13,13-14