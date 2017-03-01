₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,193 members, 3,414,410 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 March 2017 at 08:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) (3645 Views)
Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) / Wike Kisses His Wife Passionately At Independence Day Celebration (Pics) / Major Jack Wears Slippers To Church - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by chie8: 5:40pm
Pastor Oritsejafor and his wife Pst Helen Oritsejafor are at it again.On Day 4 of their church conference titled #GiveUsThisDayOurDailyBread#,they surprised the congregation by kissing passionately in public.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/pastor-oritsejafor-his-wife-kiss.html?m=1
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by Beckham14: 5:48pm
I love the Itsekiris for one thing.
Dem nor dey shame when it comes to romance.
Ride on sir!!!
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by todayboy: 5:52pm
enemies of men of God will come for him now just watch
i thank the mods of nairaland for free publicity of my pastor apostle Suleiman
we have more people in church today
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by rollybest(m): 5:53pm
Arms deal pastor. is alright observing with David Mark chairman Senate committee on observation
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 6:28pm
This her headgear look funny
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by bolaino(m): 7:11pm
this man works for Hezbollah
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 8:17pm
Please, what did GLO do to their network...??
What did they add to it....??
This is beyond human comprehension.....
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by DickDastardly(m): 8:17pm
This one go worse pass oga sule for runs o
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 8:17pm
it's another 1
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by Dumba088(m): 8:17pm
K
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by Beno3: 8:18pm
What Are They Telling The Congregation?
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by MrIcredible: 8:18pm
Useless yahoo people
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by Richy4(m): 8:18pm
And this is News?....It's just like saying Nigeria is in West Africa
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by dyze: 8:19pm
Lovely couple.
Please check my signature for christian dating site
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by femolii: 8:19pm
they need to arest them
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by SubtleFRED(m): 8:19pm
This man looks like a herbalist sha
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by Oyind18: 8:20pm
Kini big deal? Why is it on Nl FP?
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by SubtleFRED(m): 8:20pm
Beno3:That PDA isn't a sin
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:20pm
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by Mopolchi: 8:20pm
Where we suppose dey pray to God? Na waa
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by timokoko(f): 8:20pm
kokomiyo
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by realGURU(f): 8:20pm
romantic seansons of pastors, thank god am catholic
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by omobritiko: 8:21pm
His royal magesty oritsejafor...enjoy your money sir and the private jet given to u by ex president...fly on u are smart.
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 8:21pm
In our days children dont open their eyes when elders are in romance mood. All of you close your eyes!
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by TosineGuy(m): 8:22pm
why do d chairs of most pastors more expensive dan the congregations clothes. By d way, Kissing is normal, my pastor kissed his wife in church too.
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by Kronical(m): 8:22pm
Richy4:
Exactly..
Or asking whether Cossy Ojiakor is busty?!!!
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by Gabrielwilliams(m): 8:23pm
Hmm... Pastors Season. Volume 1
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by nwakaibeya1: 8:23pm
John 5,30>Today is another Sunday of history & geography teaching & fashion sermons,stories upon stories that don't empower humanbeigns spiritually by comedy, story telling pastors&prophets for spiritually blind bornagain followers & church goers?bornagains & church goers enjoy it & continue to shout go deeper, prophesy, pastor ride on & after all the razzmatazz, you still remain in evil family&occult wickedness & evil marine bondages&can't sleep at night& witches & wizards feast on them without mercy & pastors &prophets &apostles continue to use bornagains& church goers to make merchandise of their bellies without giving them empowerment & liberation&most importantly give followers PEACE that ,Jesus Christ promised to give to those who come to him?Again see Jeremiah 5.21,22 Jeremiah 12 10 you must help yourself &Seek for unbelievable power and receive it, which is LIGHT,MANTLE & THE POWER THAT BE &this is available only if you believe there is >many just claim bornagain without spiritual wisdom &spiritual eyes & unbelievable power & they hate change &new truth&revelation of real JESUSCHRIST even when they read that God will do a new Thing in the Bible but they still question the same God why he is doing a new Thing? What a disaster humanbeings of the world.BEHOLD kingdom of God of Jesus Christ is not for everyone,neither is heaven for everyone, devil has his own children always &devils children hate change,especially the ones masquerading as BORNAGAINS who hate truth&good change with passion& pretend, they are those we call human CHAMELEONS,we have spoken again & those who have ear let them hear &investigate from JESUSCHRIST if indeed they know JESUSCHRIST #who can battle with God of justice & the power that be?remember this is authority & truth&revelation& power that is unbelievable to humanbeigns so it's not compulsory that you must embrace&believe us but only time will tell who is telling the truth or not as this is not like conventional bornagain &bornagain in vogue #NO & NEVER, Our own is accept the truth or perish,we dont beg human beigns to accept our truth&revelation,hence almost everyone claims to be bornagain,the same way many people claimed to know GOD more than JESUSCHRIST when Christ came before and do the forget the fact that Power talks and not empty critics and the confidence of a wise person is look before you leap Mathew 13,13-14
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by tolustx(m): 8:23pm
Please, there is a difference between kiss and peck. You people should learn to use a dictionary, or at least learn to use google.
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by Chrisbuk: 8:23pm
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by femolii: 8:23pm
church criminal
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor & His Wife Kiss In Church (Photos) by Elliotmarvelous: 8:23pm
And so??.....abeg sign petition against barca jare http://www.emarve.com/2017/03/sign-petition-against-barca-if-you.html?m=1
Can You Pass The Love Test? / On a Serious Note - Tell Me What To Do / Sinful Medical Interventions
Viewing this topic: deolu2000(m), shiwaggz57(m), crystalfarmer, asiwajusirkay(m), olayinks007(m), Duru009(m), MRNICEGUYy(m), abbaapple(m), lurther, zealblinks(m), amtheone(m), Damuze(m), honmusa(m), austine57(m), raymic, MichaelUweh(m), Lusayo(m), metroblogger, rukygold001(f), Adamsdelrio(m), ourema(f), genius43(m), datola, hotboz, Smbk(m), femson123, AYODEJI4LOVE(m), BUXOMEBONY(f), Adeoba10(m), feda01, PapaZeus(m), Manihotspp, Milldon(m), Emade(m), TeamLeader(m), sparqo01, ifunayalov(f), Idimu, sammi21, lovewins, pukena(m), mhzzbee, gasperkoya(m), Ogujioforh(m), apoti(m), queenjuli(f), NPComplete, folarin22(m), willjoe, oluwadare26(m), Ontarget, ZirdoRoray(m), Tpappie, RGM123, april13, shesszi(m), ceejayluv(m), Timkizzy33881(f), Funmilade11(f), Andking, alexialin, dbabba, summerflame(m), Olukologia(m), juliusocean(m), Mhizkal(f), dingdung, obinna58(m), azidomedogo, uplink(m), Bosun555(m), Gladtobealive, amoleoluyinka, CHARLOE(m), tarikem, maticanto(m), okedoyinolabisi(f), 4ureyesonly, gbolly707(m), NONNYX, femi4(m), oringobiafra, OlimehG(m), xage(m), CondomSir, olumide4785(m), lilmax(m), paiz(m), collinslinkis(m), GMB4REAL, orelio(m), presh91(m), Lekison(m), PietroRico(m), cr8v(f), Okelity2812(m), MissShakara, Swissheart(f), megaburster(m), Opinedecandid(m), PatrickOkunima(m), Akalia(m), Opakan2, CYBERCRIME(m), Petercross4u123, kinzation(m), ayatt(m), Partteen, 40manlappy, popsyleo1 and 211 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7