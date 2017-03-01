₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by Kolababe: 6:49pm
Fans, in the past 48 hours besieged the social media account of curvy sexy Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke, after she was accused of having party with Apostle Suleiman by controversial stripper, Stephanie Otobo. Although she did not comment despite the huge criticisms, Daniella has reacted by setting her Instagram and Twitter page to private. She is not particularly active on Twitter having just about 3k views, but on Instagram, she boasts of ober 100k views. You can no longer access her images or comment except she accepts your request to follow her..
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/see-how-actress-daniella-okeke-reacted.html
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by Kolababe: 6:50pm
SEE WHAT SHE POSTED LAST BEFORE SETTING HER PAGE TO PRIVATE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/see-how-actress-daniella-okeke-reacted.html
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by HottestFire: 6:51pm
Kolababe:
I am waiting??
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by faithugo64(f): 6:59pm
Can we stop already?
Kai
Aswear
Una don overflog this issue
Next will be
"Apostle Suleiman coughs over sex scandal"
"Stephenie takes a selfie to show she is not affected"
"Apostle laughs in new photo not minding the sex scandal"
Abeg abeg
Make we free these people
Nairaland please find another area of interest
This one is stale already
7 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by Amebo123: 7:15pm
Sis the movie just dey start. I hear there is a suppprting actress that just join the movie sef.
Watching in 3D
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by NOC1(m): 7:15pm
Is this another Bill Cosby?
I mean the Nigerian version, from the aza room I heard that another lady don raise her hands up shouting I will speak up, I am among those He...
But Bill wahala started when he was relaunching himself into the show, it would have been a great comeback, but when contenders saw what he is upto they threw his past in his face...
Dominique Strauss-kahn wahala started when he saw that big seat for France and was ready to occupy it, the only way to cut the vision short was to show him how he played with an olosho. Na so the dream abi vision carry turn night...
Went my man De look for that will make them greenmail him?
3 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by PayBoyXclusives(m): 7:51pm
This is becoming childish and uncalled for? Why are nairaland mods taking this Apostle Suleman's Scandal too personal? The only news here is Suleman , Suleman, Suleman
If the man had sex and so what? Wtf . Am beginning to think the mods here where paid to personally send all scandals of Apostle Suleman to front page.. This is totally unnecessary and we are no longer interested
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by peckhamboi: 7:51pm
Chaiii! See the food wey Boda Sule dey chop.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by baby124: 7:51pm
She's wearing yansh pad in that red dress. See the side of her waist.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by Agriculturegric: 7:51pm
I talk am say this post go enter fp
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by highrise07(m): 7:51pm
e don do.... anybody can phuck anybody, after all body no be firewood.... but wait ooo, okeke has not debunked otobo's claims , instead her IG page is now private, could she be hiding something?
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by mrblayze(m): 7:52pm
Make I jst dey fp today.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by NotNairalandi(m): 7:52pm
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by Activa: 7:52pm
This Otobo thing don cause kasala o
Let every Sillyman take care of his Johnson especially when dealing with Otobo (person wey dey sell punanii).
If you take Yoruba interpret OTOBO, the meaning funny die
From now, never say 'what's in a name?' again o.
Otobo has turned Suleman to Sillyman when he was using and posting (or postle/aposting) his Johnson.
Stephanieeeeeeee! Fire
Stephanieeeeeeee!! Stephire!!!
Otobooooooo! Omega!!!!!!
Johnson!!!!! John Thomas!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by Justbeingreal(m): 7:52pm
Y'all remember bill Cosby ish same thing is about hitting this S***** man
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by Rayhandrinni(m): 7:52pm
This suleman talk don too much....like 50 of em post don hit FP in a week...
Come hungry de catch me, all them mama put dem go church today...which of una sunday rice remain kadanla?
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by engrrichie92(m): 7:52pm
Nairaland has lost it..finally
Rubbish!
4 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by fryoobest(m): 7:52pm
1 Corinth 2:8, Had they known, they would not have crucified the Lord of Glory......
Devil and all his followers are always gullibly used by God Almighty to fulfill His Divine purpose with his Children....
In the past, Devil used some fools to crucify Jesus, not knowing that was the purpose of His coming to earth..
Today, that same devil is still using some fools Like APC cabals, El-rufai messengers, Festus & Stephanie Keyamo & some Brainless dummies here on Nairaland to Promote Apostle Johnson Suleman & his ministry giving him Payless cheap publicity everywhere...
Oh!! How the ways & thoughts of God are higher than the ways & thoughts of men
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by Godsate: 7:52pm
God bless Apostle Suleman and his family.
Amen and Amen
5 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by ruggedtimi(m): 7:52pm
She is now popular...
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by Lordsocrates: 7:52pm
the highest losers are the Steeples, whose tithes are used in funding the luxurious lifestyle of People like this,
my problem is not with cheating/Adultery.. but the fact say person go carry the small money e suppose take chop go give pastor wey go give bae to buy iPhone 7, Na im just d tire me...
#sayNotoYahooYahooPastors
3 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by Antoeni(m): 7:52pm
Hmmmm what has dis pastor sule gotten him self into ,dis really serious
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by Desdola(m): 7:53pm
She should clear the air and save her name.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by otemanuduno: 7:53pm
Men of god Really revealling their true colours. Reminds me of Hosea the writer of the book of Hosea who was caught in the act of prostitution. Here's his defence:
BIBLE: HOSEA 1:2
If only Apostle Suleiman can just accept that he did so according to the instruction of Yahweh, then this isn't going to be an issue anymore. We are gullible. We will believe you Suleiman. We are sheep, you are our shepherd
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by amanze15(m): 7:53pm
something went down regardless someone has to say the truth at some point
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by Ra88: 7:53pm
Na wa oh
2 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by LesbianBoy(m): 7:53pm
it was not private this morning o!
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by EgunMogaji(m): 7:53pm
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by UrbanMystique: 7:54pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by holadguy(m): 7:54pm
If God want to bring someone down he sent ladies on his path
|Re: Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal by enadad: 7:54pm
hahaha see oo
