Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daniella Okeke Sets Her Instagram Page Private Over Apostle Suleman's Scandal (16200 Views)

Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo / Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal / Chidinma Okeke Reacts To Her Leaked Video. Fans React (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/see-how-actress-daniella-okeke-reacted.html Fans, in the past 48 hours besieged the social media account of curvy sexy Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke, after she was accused of having party with Apostle Suleiman by controversial stripper, Stephanie Otobo. Although she did not comment despite the huge criticisms, Daniella has reacted by setting her Instagram and Twitter page to private. She is not particularly active on Twitter having just about 3k views, but on Instagram, she boasts of ober 100k views. You can no longer access her images or comment except she accepts your request to follow her..

SEE WHAT SHE POSTED LAST BEFORE SETTING HER PAGE TO PRIVATE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/see-how-actress-daniella-okeke-reacted.html 1 Like

Kolababe:

Fans, in the past 48 hours besieged the social media account of curvy sexy Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke, after she was accused of having party with Apostle Suleiman by controversial stripper, Stephanie Otobo. Although she did not comment despite the huge criticisms, Daniella has reacted by setting her Instagram and Twitter page to private. She is not particularly active on Twitter having just about 3k views, but on Instagram, she boasts of

ober

100k views. You can no longer access her images or comment except she accepts your request to follow her..



I am waiting?? 1 Like







Kai



Aswear



Una don overflog this issue



Next will be







"Apostle Suleiman coughs over sex scandal"



"Stephenie takes a selfie to show she is not affected"



"Apostle laughs in new photo not minding the sex scandal"



Abeg abeg



Make we free these people



Nairaland please find another area of interest



This one is stale already Can we stop already?KaiAswearUna don overflog this issueNext will be"Apostle Suleiman coughs over sex scandal""Stephenie takes a selfie to show she is not affected""Apostle laughs in new photo not minding the sex scandal"Abeg abegMake we free these peopleNairaland please find another area of interestThis one is stale already 7 Likes

Sis the movie just dey start. I hear there is a suppprting actress that just join the movie sef.



Watching in 3D

Is this another Bill Cosby?

I mean the Nigerian version, from the aza room I heard that another lady don raise her hands up shouting I will speak up, I am among those He...



But Bill wahala started when he was relaunching himself into the show, it would have been a great comeback, but when contenders saw what he is upto they threw his past in his face...



Dominique Strauss-kahn wahala started when he saw that big seat for France and was ready to occupy it, the only way to cut the vision short was to show him how he played with an olosho. Na so the dream abi vision carry turn night...



Went my man De look for that will make them greenmail him? 3 Likes

This is becoming childish and uncalled for? Why are nairaland mods taking this Apostle Suleman's Scandal too personal? The only news here is Suleman , Suleman, Suleman



If the man had sex and so what? Wtf . Am beginning to think the mods here where paid to personally send all scandals of Apostle Suleman to front page.. This is totally unnecessary and we are no longer interested 24 Likes 1 Share

Chaiii! See the food wey Boda Sule dey chop.

She's wearing yansh pad in that red dress. See the side of her waist. 1 Like 1 Share







I talk am say this post go enter fp I talk am say this post go enter fp

e don do.... anybody can phuck anybody, after all body no be firewood.... but wait ooo, okeke has not debunked otobo's claims , instead her IG page is now private, could she be hiding something?

Make I jst dey fp today.







Let every Sillyman take care of his Johnson especially when dealing with Otobo (person wey dey sell punanii).



If you take Yoruba interpret OTOBO, the meaning funny die



From now, never say 'what's in a name?' again o.



Otobo has turned Suleman to Sillyman when he was using and posting (or postle/aposting) his Johnson.





Stephanieeeeeeee! Fire

Stephanieeeeeeee!! Stephire!!!



Otobooooooo! Omega!!!!!!



Johnson!!!!! John Thomas!!!!!! This Otobo thing don cause kasala oLet every Sillyman take care of his Johnson especially when dealing with Otobo (person wey dey sell punanii).If you take Yoruba interpret OTOBO, the meaning funny dieFrom now, never say 'what's in a name?' again o.Otobo has turned Suleman to Sillyman when he was using and posting (or postle/aposting) his Johnson.Stephanieeeeeeee! FireStephanieeeeeeee!! Stephire!!!Otobooooooo! Omega!!!!!!Johnson!!!!! John Thomas!!!!!! 1 Like

Y'all remember bill Cosby ish same thing is about hitting this S***** man 1 Like

This suleman talk don too much....like 50 of em post don hit FP in a week...

Come hungry de catch me, all them mama put dem go church today...which of una sunday rice remain kadanla?

Nairaland has lost it..finally



Rubbish! 4 Likes

1 Corinth 2:8, Had they known, they would not have crucified the Lord of Glory......

Devil and all his followers are always gullibly used by God Almighty to fulfill His Divine purpose with his Children....

In the past, Devil used some fools to crucify Jesus, not knowing that was the purpose of His coming to earth..

Today, that same devil is still using some fools Like APC cabals, El-rufai messengers, Festus & Stephanie Keyamo & some Brainless dummies here on Nairaland to Promote Apostle Johnson Suleman & his ministry giving him Payless cheap publicity everywhere...

Oh!! How the ways & thoughts of God are higher than the ways & thoughts of men 1 Like

God bless Apostle Suleman and his family.



Amen and Amen 5 Likes

She is now popular...



the highest losers are the Steeples, whose tithes are used in funding the luxurious lifestyle of People like this,

my problem is not with cheating/Adultery.. but the fact say person go carry the small money e suppose take chop go give pastor wey go give bae to buy iPhone 7, Na im just d tire me...

#sayNotoYahooYahooPastors 3 Likes

Hmmmm what has dis pastor sule gotten him self into ,dis really serious

She should clear the air and save her name.

the writer of the book of Hosea who was caught in the act of prostitution. Here's his defence:



BIBLE: HOSEA 1:2



2 When the Lord began to speak through Hosea, the Lord said to him, “Go, marry a prostitute lady and have children with her.

If only Apostle Suleiman can just accept that he did so according to the instruction of Yahweh, then this isn't going to be an issue anymore. We are gullible. We will believe you Suleiman. We are sheep, you are our shepherd Men of god Really revealling their true colours. Reminds me of Hoseathe writer of the book of Hosea who was caught in the act of prostitution. Here's his defence:If only Apostle Suleiman can just accept that he did so according to the instruction of Yahweh, then this isn't going to be an issue anymore. We are gullible. We will believe you Suleiman. We are sheep, you are our shepherd

someone has to say the truth at some point something went down regardlesssomeone has to say the truth at some point

Na wa oh 2 Likes

it was not private this morning o!

1 Like 1 Share

If God want to bring someone down he sent ladies on his path