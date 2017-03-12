₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,004 members, 3,413,861 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 March 2017 at 02:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) (47108 Views)
Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" / Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians / Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by StainlessH(m): 3:42am On Mar 11
I guess there is an explanation for this?
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOUe0m2haDP/?taken-by=teamdaniellaokeke
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by felixomor: 3:44am On Mar 11
Abeg I am not getting.
Where is Suleiman written in this picture?
Seun, Lalasticlala, Mynd44
I suspect this is a false information thread.
Please verify and do the needful.
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by ojietu: 3:47am On Mar 11
Is this the evidence?
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by Ishilove: 3:54am On Mar 11
felixomor:Op, please answer this question because I too am not getting this your post
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by LatestAmebo2: 3:56am On Mar 11
Na wa oh
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by Dottore: 3:58am On Mar 11
E don do nah I tire for all of you playing FBI abi 007 on top ordinary fvck matter . You had better channel your "pro" detective skills to catch all the wanted criminals in our country starting from Boko Haram sponsors, kingpins and numerous yam eaters with evidences of their escapades.
Whether he fvcked or not let his conscience judge him besides who no dey fvck. Why are people so shamelessly hypocrites.
Na wao
149 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by mykelmeezy: 4:12am On Mar 11
fake news from elfufus media centre(EMC)
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by ednut1(m): 5:05am On Mar 11
felixomor:i actually went to d site. D pastors name is reg to dat car. A nairalander shared dis info last year. http://www.lsmvaapvs.org/search.php?vpn=mus123ej . After clicking dat link. Right click d page and click view page source or source using a laptop or PC. for mobile google chrome use view-source:www.lsmvaapvs.org/search.php?vpn=mus123ej to view source. for operamobile type server:source in the url tab. his name came up. I also tried it with my friends car to confirm and his name was also der. Only other explanations are he sold it to her , someone hacked the database or he came for private prayer session . Things dey happen . God will expose any fake mog out der o
197 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by Funjosh(m): 5:22am On Mar 11
Awon Omo Irole Aiye is everywhere.
1 Like
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by sexaddict08(m): 5:40am On Mar 11
Dottore:
you're right.
everybody dey fukk.
but he's a man of God and he is denying it.
why?
because he preaches against it n he's more of a hypocrite if its true.
126 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by Okuda(m): 5:52am On Mar 11
sexaddict08:
And then?
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by GavelSlam: 5:53am On Mar 11
I remember this thread vividly.
Who knew it would have some relevance months later?
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by StainlessH(m): 6:03am On Mar 11
felixomor:
i will help you a bit. You can independently verify and link a plate number and Vin number to the owner of a vehicle. #alwaysstaylogical
Before you call EFCC for me verify.
Funjosh:
Translate for reply!
ednut1:
You are wise and smart!
mykelmeezy:
i will help you a bit. You can independently verify and link a plate number and Vin number to the owner of a vehicle. #alwaysstaylogical
Before you call EFCC for me verify.
Dottore:
Truly im not concern about whatever happened between them as they are both adult my concern is if this all adds up to make the truth. What will happen to the millions of persons following this man of God. I try to stay open to issues irrespective of who is involved. I was the first to post http://www.nairaland.com/3667899/lizzy-johnson-suleman-photoshopped-apostle yesterday which made FP to show that i dont have anything against the Pastor i want him to come out clean on all this at the end of the day but that wont stop question asking as event unfolds.
There is a bigger effect when a pastor commits adultery to the ordinary man in the street and thats when hypocrisy comes in.
LatestAmebo2:na wa wa!
Ishilove:
i will help you a bit. You can independently verify and link a plate number and Vin number to the owner of a vehicle. #alwaysstaylogical
Before you call EFCC for me verify.
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by Evaberry(f): 6:06am On Mar 11
Daniella okeke after getting this car will be like
oh daddy
oh daddy
oh daddy sule
hmmm
hmm
oooooo
ahhh
ahhhh
pound my ass daddy!!!
I'm just here observing this
mtcheeew fake adulterer pastor suleman
.
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by Gloryfox: 6:13am On Mar 11
Lalasticlala seun. Apostle must hear of this. food for the atheist
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by khalling2008(m): 6:50am On Mar 11
Lalasticlala, seun, come and see another evidence against boba sule
13 Likes
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by johntredon: 7:00am On Mar 11
Front page materials, let people see how men of god patronise prostitute woman and spend lavishly on them with members sweat
28 Likes
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by StainlessH(m): 7:26am On Mar 11
ednut1:
Please for all those ranting before using their brains. Use this same method to check and see your car details. The Joke is on you already. Trust no one in this life. Stay open.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by ojimbo(m): 7:34am On Mar 11
I concur
7 Likes
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by Topgainer: 8:01am On Mar 11
Name: Daniela Okeke
Source of Income: Movie roles
Grade: upcoming artist
Featured: not more than 15 movies
Estimated earnings: N300 000 per role. About N4.5 million
Family background: Average
Estimated worth: N385 million
Source: not verified
Controversy:
1. Lives in flush luxury
2. Drives top Politicians and Prophets grade of Cars around town ( Range Rovers, MB GLS, ML, G wagon)
3. Accused of involvement in Dirty rituals of eating faeces of some faceless politicians for a handsome pay - 2 years standing.
4. Accused of ritual prostitution - 4 years standing
5. Accused of belonging to a fraternity that also involved a network of Nigeria superstar false prophets - 1 year standing
6. Involved in a fight with some jealous female colleagues in the Movie industry who accused her of dirty lifestyles/habits. - 1 year standing
7. Accused of flirting with Apostle Suleiman including being in possession of a car registered as Apostle's. - 4 months standing.
48 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by SetrakusRa(m): 8:16am On Mar 11
This changes everything.
13 Likes
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by obyrich(m): 8:29am On Mar 11
Okuda:He should ask for forgiveness and repent if true because he will make the devil rejoice and many christians to backslide especially those who sincerely believe he is a servant of God.
10 Likes
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by GoodMuyis(m): 8:33am On Mar 11
what
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by Keneking: 8:37am On Mar 11
But where is lalasticlala now?
Day don break oh
Mynd44 - will you attend PST. Sulaimon service tomorrow?
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by AngelicBeing: 8:39am On Mar 11
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by felixomor: 8:53am On Mar 11
StainlessH:
I zoomed that picture maximally
It was pixellated
I couldn't pick out that plate number of that vehicle
Please post a clearer picture of that house
7 Likes
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by ednut1(m): 8:57am On Mar 11
The babe okeke just set her instagram profile to private. God go expose all of una o. yet her profile is filled with God and jesus dp. yeye
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by Adesiji77: 8:57am On Mar 11
ednut1, you don become FBI agent?
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by ednut1(m): 9:01am On Mar 11
Adesiji77:yes sir. the internet is actually a bitc. h has so many info not ordinarily visible to the eye
25 Likes
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by StainlessH(m): 9:05am On Mar 11
ednut1:
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by strrev: 9:06am On Mar 11
.
1 Like
|Re: Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) by ip2121918021(m): 9:07am On Mar 11
ednut1:
yes sir. the internet is actually a bitc. h has some many info not ordinarily visible to the eye
Give some credit bro, I posted this here http://www.nairaland.com/3536468/daniella-okeke-flaunts-exotic-cars/1#52223857 in December 2016, before all this stephanie otobo wahala , give some credit
Update :: Front Page, Sahara reporters dun post am;
I should get Paid, Where's my money , if daddy GO own comes out, I no go post am o
69 Likes 3 Shares
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)
AY And His Wife's Stylish Look To Church Today / Linda Ikeji's N10million I'd Rather Be Self Made Phase 2 Meeting (Photos) / Paul Okoye Shares Childhood Throwback Pic Of Him & His Brother Amid Family Feud
Viewing this topic: chillyflames07(m), Irishrena1(f), Roialrealtors(m), charlieLegend(m), Successdude(m), VETSURGEON123, Johnnyhoo(m), Dongreat(m), boman2014, mymah(f), Lyns32uk(m), yinchar(m), sunzie(m), immex2(m), Deux, Backinfront(m), Adycherie(f), yosmen, fortunes0215(m), hijodedios, muhammad09(m), sauceEEP(m), faithgokz(f), doskie(m), Samore1(m), laxetude, naptu2, iseyinoro(m), Amusaopeyemi(f), mytime24(f), ayo22(m), TwoBottles(m), Rexleo(m), timay(m), onlyTheTruth(m), TIDDOLL(m), Soso990240(m), Alanzazani, ekymiles(m), Redmoon(m), ozeman(m), mekadmiry(m), Bebetter, Guze101, Mife5nv, sundayamazing3, jameseva, Furrylow, sunbodan(f), SmartMugu, fuckpro, agbekeOreke86(f), Badosqi(m), onyii255, obinnashady(m), DivneFavour(m), greenalwaz, Davidlanny, monabass, hatchy, gab234, AnnyEssien(m), kenralph(m), Anonymous11, Vicben(m), GenyEbere(f), tejpot(m), BlackMaria, vascey(m), StainlessH(m), senatordave1, Sinmi53(m), HouseofGold, Tonto007(f), Omonoba1, toyibhabib, babalonimi, danduj(m), MysticalTee(m), bakry86, obidevine(m), francollimasso, Nancy2016, okon37, tillaman(m), viktooh(m), ursullalinda, mustybay(m), teeboy03(m), yhormite, ip2121918021(m), SAMAYODELE(m), Nikkyfash, longerthroat(m), kabnafs(m), bodmasfem(m), Ayofaks(f), Nellybobo(m), pepe4reps, Donlittle(m), juddybrown(m), ruggedtimi(m), ogazi007(m), Forex2020247, searchcorp(m), MisterF(m), EmmaLege, vivigurl(f), SirAweezy(m), ShoProperties(m), 2tek, wunderkiind(m), Jainine(f), Baraq, rufychuks, xrayz(m), hafeenah(f), karimusaa, Tvegas(m), igwe44(m), chalerea(m), wizcr0l, theoptimist298, seedord247(m), Cholls(m), Lushore1, ladyju(f), rattlesnake(m), d7thcaller, ladiesBOO(m), Igholize(m), Aypumpinglee(m), Baroque, kunlesco1, GodblessNig247(m), enemmo(f), Pedagogue, eaglestar and 254 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3