https://www.instagram.com/p/BOUe0m2haDP/?taken-by=teamdaniellaokeke I guess there is an explanation for this? 3 Likes 3 Shares

Abeg I am not getting.

Where is Suleiman written in this picture?





I suspect this is a false information thread.

Please verify and do the needful. 28 Likes 3 Shares

Is this the evidence? 39 Likes 3 Shares

Abeg I am not getting.

Where is Suleiman written in this picture?

Op, please answer this question because I too am not getting this your post Op, please answer this question because I too am not getting this your post 24 Likes 2 Shares

Na wa oh

E don do nah I tire for all of you playing FBI abi 007 on top ordinary fvck matter . You had better channel your "pro" detective skills to catch all the wanted criminals in our country starting from Boko Haram sponsors, kingpins and numerous yam eaters with evidences of their escapades.

Whether he fvcked or not let his conscience judge him besides who no dey fvck. Why are people so shamelessly hypocrites.

Na wao 149 Likes 10 Shares

fake news from elfufus media centre(EMC) 23 Likes 2 Shares

Abeg I am not getting.

Where is Suleiman written in this picture?





I suspect this is a false information thread.

i actually went to d site. D pastors name is reg to dat car. A nairalander shared dis info last year. . Things dey happen . God will expose any fake mog out der o i actually went to d site. D pastors name is reg to dat car. A nairalander shared dis info last year. http://www.lsmvaapvs.org/search.php?vpn=mus123ej . After clicking dat link. Right click d page and click view page source or source using a laptop or PC. for mobile google chrome use view-source: www.lsmvaapvs.org/search.php?vpn=mus123ej to view source. for operamobile type server:source in the url tab. his name came up. I also tried it with my friends car to confirm and his name was also der. Only other explanations are he sold it to her , someone hacked the database or he came for private prayer session. Things dey happen . God will expose any fake mog out der o

Awon Omo Irole Aiye is everywhere. 1 Like

E don do nah I tire for all of you playing FBI abi 007 on top ordinary fvck matter . You had better channel your "pro" detective skills to catch all the wanted criminals in our country starting from Boko Haram sponsors, kingpins and numerous yam eaters with evidences of their escapades.

Whether he fvcked or not let his conscience judge him besides who no dey fvck. Why are people so shamelessly hypocrites.

Na wao

you're right.

everybody dey fukk.

but he's a man of God and he is denying it.

why?

you're right.

everybody dey fukk.

but he's a man of God and he is denying it.

why?

because he preaches against it n he's more of a hypocrite if its true.

you're right.

everybody dey fukk.

but he's a man of God and he is denying it.

why?

because he preaches against it n he's more of a hypocrite if its true.

And then? And then? 4 Likes 3 Shares

I remember this thread vividly.



Who knew it would have some relevance months later? 45 Likes 2 Shares

Abeg I am not getting.

Where is Suleiman written in this picture?





Seun, Lalasticlala, Mynd44

I suspect this is a false information thread.

Please verify and do the needful.

i will help you a bit. You can independently verify and link a plate number and Vin number to the owner of a vehicle. #alwaysstaylogical

Before you call EFCC for me verify.

Before you call EFCC for me verify.











Awon Omo Irole Aiye is everywhere.

Translate for reply!







i actually went to d site. D pastors names is reg to dat car. A nairalander shared dis info last year. http://www.lsmvaapvs.org/search.php?vpn=mus123ej . After clicking dat link. Right click d page and click view page source or source using a laptop or PC. His name came up. I also tried it with my car to confirm and my name was also der. Only other explanation is he sold it to her or someone hacked the database . Things dey happen . God will expose all the fake mog out der o

You are wise and smart!









fake news from elfufus media centre(EMC)



i will help you a bit. You can independently verify and link a plate number and Vin number to the owner of a vehicle. #alwaysstaylogical

Before you call EFCC for me verify.

Before you call EFCC for me verify.









E don do nah I tire for all of you playing FBI abi 007 on top ordinary fvck matter . You had better channel your "pro" detective skills to catch all the wanted criminals in our country starting from Boko Haram sponsors, kingpins and numerous yam eaters with evidences of their escapades.

Whether he fvcked or not let his conscience judge him besides who no dey fvck. Why are people so shamelessly hypocrites.

Na wao

Truly im not concern about whatever happened between them as they are both adult my concern is if this all adds up to make the truth. What will happen to the millions of persons following this man of God. I try to stay open to issues irrespective of who is involved. I was the first to post

There is a bigger effect when a pastor commits adultery to the ordinary man in the street and thats when hypocrisy comes in.







Na wa oh na wa wa!





Op, please answer this question because I too am not getting this your post

i will help you a bit. You can independently verify and link a plate number and Vin number to the owner of a vehicle. #alwaysstaylogical

Before you call EFCC for me verify.

Translate for reply!

You are wise and smart!

Truly im not concern about whatever happened between them as they are both adult my concern is if this all adds up to make the truth. What will happen to the millions of persons following this man of God. I try to stay open to issues irrespective of who is involved. I was the first to post http://www.nairaland.com/3667899/lizzy-johnson-suleman-photoshopped-apostle yesterday which made FP to show that i dont have anything against the Pastor i want him to come out clean on all this at the end of the day but that wont stop question asking as event unfolds.

There is a bigger effect when a pastor commits adultery to the ordinary man in the street and thats when hypocrisy comes in.

Lalasticlala seun. Apostle must hear of this. food for the atheist 10 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala, seun, come and see another evidence against boba sule 13 Likes

Front page materials, let people see how men of god patronise prostitute woman and spend lavishly on them with members sweat 28 Likes

i actually went to d site. D pastors names is reg to dat car. A nairalander shared dis info last year. http://www.lsmvaapvs.org/search.php?vpn=mus123ej . After clicking dat link. Right click d page and click view page source or source using a laptop or PC. for google chrome use view-source:www.lsmvaapvs.org/search.php?vpn=mus123ej to view source. for opera type server:source in the url tab. his name came up. I also tried it with my friends car to confirm and his name was also der. Only other explanation is he sold it to her or someone hacked the database . Things dey happen . God will expose all the fake mog out der o

Please for all those ranting before using their brains. Use this same method to check and see your car details. The Joke is on you already. Trust no one in this life. Stay open.



Please for all those ranting before using their brains. Use this same method to check and see your car details. The Joke is on you already. Trust no one in this life. Stay open. Please for all those ranting before using their brains. Use this same method to check and see your car details. The Joke is on you already. Trust no one in this life. Stay open. 24 Likes 1 Share

I concur 7 Likes

Name: Daniela Okeke

Source of Income: Movie roles

Grade: upcoming artist

Featured: not more than 15 movies

Estimated earnings: N300 000 per role. About N4.5 million

Family background: Average



Estimated worth: N385 million

Source: not verified

Controversy:

1. Lives in flush luxury

2. Drives top Politicians and Prophets grade of Cars around town ( Range Rovers, MB GLS, ML, G wagon)

3. Accused of involvement in Dirty rituals of eating faeces of some faceless politicians for a handsome pay - 2 years standing.

4. Accused of ritual prostitution - 4 years standing

5. Accused of belonging to a fraternity that also involved a network of Nigeria superstar false prophets - 1 year standing

6. Involved in a fight with some jealous female colleagues in the Movie industry who accused her of dirty lifestyles/habits. - 1 year standing

7. Accused of flirting with Apostle Suleiman including being in possession of a car registered as Apostle's. - 4 months standing. 48 Likes 5 Shares

This changes everything. 13 Likes

He should ask for forgiveness and repent if true because he will make the devil rejoice and many christians to backslide especially those who sincerely believe he is a servant of God.

what

But where is lalasticlala now?



Day don break oh



Mynd44 - will you attend PST. Sulaimon service tomorrow?

i will help you a bit. You can independently verify and link a plate number and Vin number to the owner of a vehicle. #alwaysstaylogical

Before you call EFCC for me verify.



How dd u get that number plate from that picture quality?

I enlarged the picture with maximal zoom.

I still couldn't pick the number.



Please help me here













Translate for reply!











You are wise and smart!













i will help you a bit. You can independently verify and link a plate number and Vin number to the owner of a vehicle. #alwaysstaylogical

Before you call EFCC for me verify.













Truly im not concern about whatever happened between them as they are both adult my concern is if this all adds up to make the truth. What will happen to the millions of persons following this man of God. I try to stay open to issues irrespective of who is involved. I was the first to post http://www.nairaland.com/3667899/lizzy-johnson-suleman-photoshopped-apostle yesterday which made FP to show that i dont have anything against the Pastor i want him to come out clean on all this at the end of the day but that wont stop question asking as event unfolds.

There is a bigger effect when a pastor commits adultery to the ordinary man in the street and thats when hypocrisy comes in.







na wa wa!









i will help you a bit. You can independently verify and link a plate number and Vin number to the owner of a vehicle. #alwaysstaylogical

Before you call EFCC for me verify.

Before you call EFCC for me verify.





















I zoomed that picture maximally

It was pixellated

I couldn't pick out that plate number of that vehicle



Please post a clearer picture of that house I zoomed that picture maximallyIt was pixellatedI couldn't pick out that plate number of that vehiclePlease post a clearer picture of that house 7 Likes

The babe okeke just set her instagram profile to private. God go expose all of una o. yet her profile is filled with God and jesus dp. yeye 33 Likes 3 Shares

ednut1, you don become FBI agent?

yes sir. the internet is actually a bitc. h has so many info not ordinarily visible to the eye

yes sir. the internet is actually a bitc. h has some many info not ordinarily visible to the eye

. 1 Like