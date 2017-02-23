₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by sugarbelly4: 8:37pm
Her thoughts tho!
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-sex-scandal-allegations.html
19 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by sugarbelly4: 8:37pm
checkout the reactions she got http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-sex-scandal-allegations.html
backfire!!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by sasko(m): 8:50pm
.Our offerings and tithes are no longer sent to baba God
but rather used to maintain side chics
..we are now existing from the book of malachi heading to Revelation
.
24 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by shortgun(m): 8:50pm
She dey do herself.
She don't really know what giving is all about.
She should not even be in a Church in the first place.
55 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by oglalasioux(m): 8:52pm
Wake up people!
They know there's no god/gods (insert capital g where necessary).
They will take your money and use it for their selfish pleasure.
9 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by Young03: 8:54pm
didnt see anything
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by olapluto(m): 9:03pm
It is very bad how the pastors spend people's money. Imagine Apostle Sule went to Napoli, known to have a high concentration of Nigerian women working as prostitutes. He held a program there and realised about 8000 Euros. Each prostitute makes about 10 Euro per sex on average. Now imagine what it must have cost those ladies to drop offering to Sule, believing they are in a way relating to God sent.
Sule in turn gives all that money to Stephanie, the sweat of prostitutes given to one supposed stripper. Sule must repent as quick as possible!
That Okeke girl too got a car worth millions from church offerings. Meanwhile choir members in the same church are running heavenly race on empty stomach. I think its better for people to start giving to the poor directly and bypass these scammers.
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by Boss13: 9:27pm
olapluto:
See analysis - Na wa oh
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by adenine02: 9:36pm
some fuuuuuulls still tink d money they give in church is for God
i jus wanda aw much Akpostu sulemoney pump into those girls yansh
16 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by Agriculturegric: 10:21pm
I GUESS THE LADY IN THE VIDEO HERE WOULD BE APOSTLE NEXT TARGET. BUT E GO JUST DIE THERE. I SWEAR
VIDEO HERE
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by Flexherbal(m): 10:21pm
The matter don cast.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by Akshow: 10:21pm
Thank God gullible sheepy followers don de soji
5 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by cosmatika(m): 10:21pm
Even though I'm against wat Stephanie otobo s doing, I think the story is true, esp that of Daniella okeke
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by Tosinex(m): 10:21pm
Lolz..... Omo ake. Mehn this situation is such an eye opener.. I feel like opening my own church soonest! I don't think I can trust any man of God again! Except if I make myself one. Please who is with me, l need just one person more and we do this together. Pm me if interested. I want to deal with my God personally.
7 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by Interesting15: 10:22pm
Rubbish
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by 7Alexander(m): 10:22pm
She should shut up abeg. Attention seekers everywhere.
Like say she fit buy Pizza with her usual 20naira offering.
Nonsense!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by money121(m): 10:22pm
Won ti get Pastor yi
Seun and Mod weldone ooooo
FOR MORE ALFA SULE FUNNY MEME
See here >> http://www.nairaland.com/3677920/collection-funny-meme-pictures
7 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by donfineboi: 10:22pm
sugarbelly4:Pastor Adeboye paid Fayose a visit in Ekiti, touting his boldness in standing up for his people against the Fulani menace and weeks later the FG implemented a policy forcing him to resign his post.
Apostle Suleman has been standing up for Christians especially when the governor of Kaduna state set out policies to mitigate Christianity and recently against the killings by the Fulanis.
Now he is facing his bit.
There is a very big conspiracy against the Christian faith. Only the wise will see these things..... but the majority disillusioned folks will only play their part as fickle victims of circumstances
These are signs of the end times....
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by prof1990(m): 10:22pm
she has a point
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by OoduaVanguard: 10:22pm
sugarbelly4:
5 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by berrystunn(m): 10:22pm
I stop giving since I was 20.
Am 40y now.
The blessing did not stop.
GOD IS GOOD
He don't need your money.. But your clean heart.
17 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by parzdor(m): 10:22pm
hgfd
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by smartmey61(m): 10:23pm
HOLY MAKASHARA
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by seunny4lif(m): 10:23pm
No time for free money again
Give your money to the homeless and motherless
11 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by Blessmira: 10:23pm
There is God oo . It is only God that can judge us. Whatever a man sow, that he shall reap.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by Opinedecandid(m): 10:23pm
WRONG.
She has taken sides already, a God can punish her for that.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by tonididdy: 10:23pm
seconded
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by Vicolan: 10:23pm
You r doing urself naw.... Not anybody oooo
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:23pm
LOL
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by ndiko: 10:23pm
*yimu*
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by ALAYORMII: 10:24pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post by maxiuc(m): 10:24pm
will keep giving my money for the growth of the ministry is not my concern what the pastor chooses to do with the money
Only God can judge
5 Likes
