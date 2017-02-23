Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman Sex Scandal Allegations: Checkout This Facebook Post (13564 Views)

Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) / Apostle Johnson Suleman's Sex Scandal: "I Believe You Daddy!"- Lady Supports Him / Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-sex-scandal-allegations.html Her thoughts tho! 19 Likes





backfire!! checkout the reactions she got http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-sex-scandal-allegations.html backfire!!

.Our offerings and tithes are no longer sent to baba God





but rather used to maintain side chics



..we are now existing from the book of malachi heading to Revelation



. 24 Likes

She dey do herself.

She don't really know what giving is all about.

She should not even be in a Church in the first place. 55 Likes 3 Shares

Wake up people!



They know there's no god/gods (insert capital g where necessary).



They will take your money and use it for their selfish pleasure. 9 Likes

didnt see anything

It is very bad how the pastors spend people's money. Imagine Apostle Sule went to Napoli, known to have a high concentration of Nigerian women working as prostitutes. He held a program there and realised about 8000 Euros. Each prostitute makes about 10 Euro per sex on average. Now imagine what it must have cost those ladies to drop offering to Sule, believing they are in a way relating to God sent.

Sule in turn gives all that money to Stephanie, the sweat of prostitutes given to one supposed stripper. Sule must repent as quick as possible!



That Okeke girl too got a car worth millions from church offerings. Meanwhile choir members in the same church are running heavenly race on empty stomach. I think its better for people to start giving to the poor directly and bypass these scammers. 46 Likes 2 Shares

olapluto:

It is very bad how the pastors spend people's money. Imagine Apostle Sule went to Napoli, known to have a high concentration of Nigerian women working as prostitutes. He held a program there and realised about 8000 Euros. Each prostitute makes about 10 Euro per sex on average. Now imagine what it must have cost those ladies to drop offering to Sule, believing they are in a way relating to God sent.

Sule in turn gives all that money to Stephanie, the sweat of prostitutes given to one supposed stripper. Sule must repent as quick as possible!

See analysis - Na wa oh See analysis - Na wa oh 12 Likes 1 Share

some fuuuuuulls still tink d money they give in church is for God











































i jus wanda aw much Akpostu sulemoney pump into those girls yansh 16 Likes



I GUESS THE LADY IN THE VIDEO HERE WOULD BE APOSTLE NEXT TARGET. BUT E GO JUST DIE THERE. I SWEAR





VIDEO HERE 2 Likes 1 Share

The matter don cast.

Thank God gullible sheepy followers don de soji 5 Likes

Even though I'm against wat Stephanie otobo s doing, I think the story is true, esp that of Daniella okeke 8 Likes 1 Share

Lolz..... Omo ake. Mehn this situation is such an eye opener.. I feel like opening my own church soonest! I don't think I can trust any man of God again! Except if I make myself one. Please who is with me, l need just one person more and we do this together. Pm me if interested. I want to deal with my God personally. 7 Likes

Rubbish

She should shut up abeg. Attention seekers everywhere.



Like say she fit buy Pizza with her usual 20naira offering.



Nonsense!! 2 Likes 1 Share





Won ti get Pastor yi

Seun and Mod weldone ooooo







FOR MORE ALFA SULE FUNNY MEME

See here >> Won ti get Pastor yiSeun and Mod weldone oooooSee here >> http://www.nairaland.com/3677920/collection-funny-meme-pictures 7 Likes

sugarbelly4:

Her thoughts tho!



http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-sex-scandal-allegations.html

Pastor Adeboye paid Fayose a visit in Ekiti, touting his boldness in standing up for his people against the Fulani menace and weeks later the FG implemented a policy forcing him to resign his post.

Apostle Suleman has been standing up for Christians especially when the governor of Kaduna state set out policies to mitigate Christianity and recently against the killings by the Fulanis.

Now he is facing his bit.



There is a very big conspiracy against the Christian faith. Only the wise will see these things..... but the majority disillusioned folks will only play their part as fickle victims of circumstances



These are signs of the end times.... Pastor Adeboye paid Fayose a visit in Ekiti, touting his boldness in standing up for his people against the Fulani menace and weeks later the FG implemented a policy forcing him to resign his post.Apostle Suleman has been standing up for Christians especially when the governor of Kaduna state set out policies to mitigate Christianity and recently against the killings by the Fulanis.Now he is facing his bit.There is a very big conspiracy against the Christian faith. Only the wise will see these things..... but the majority disillusioned folks will only play their part as fickle victims of circumstancesThese are signs of the end times.... 8 Likes 1 Share

she has a point 1 Like

sugarbelly4:

Her thoughts tho!



http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-sex-scandal-allegations.html





5 Likes

I stop giving since I was 20.



Am 40y now.



The blessing did not stop.

GOD IS GOOD



He don't need your money.. But your clean heart. 17 Likes

hgfd

HOLY MAKASHARA



No time for free money again

Give your money to the homeless and motherless No time for free money againGive your money to the homeless and motherless 11 Likes

. It is only God that can judge us. Whatever a man sow, that he shall reap. There is God oo. It is only God that can judge us. Whatever a man sow, that he shall reap. 1 Like

WRONG.



She has taken sides already, a God can punish her for that.

seconded 1 Like

You r doing urself naw.... Not anybody oooo

LOL

*yimu*

Hmmmmmm