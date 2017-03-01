₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by chiomarita: 7:45pm
For few weeks now, there have been accusations and counter accusations against Apostle Johnson Suleiman, which centered on infidelity and squandering of his church funds on Nigerian actresses and some other lady known as, Stephenie Otobo.
Source: http://www.goldenpearlmediang.com/2017/03/exclusive-interview-what-god-told-me.html
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by eezeribe(m): 7:47pm
Trying to ride on the wave... To gain cheap popularity.oga pastor,abeg Park well.
As usual,I dedicate this FTC to the unshakable Apostle JOHNSON SULEMAN as well as pastor David Ibiyome of salvation ministries... Even though I am neither a member nor fan of any.
2 Likes
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by Rtopzy(f): 7:47pm
ok
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by emeijeh(m): 7:50pm
Mercy tv and drama na
3 Likes
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by Tadeknkeepcalm: 7:56pm
chiomarita:Nobody injured, not even nobody died. Pastor why you lying
2 Likes
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by doctimonyeka(m): 7:57pm
#I stand with apostle johnson suleman... Haters over to you....
#son of grace.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by Amberon: 8:23pm
Did God speak to you or you told yourself?
3 Likes
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by Amberon: 8:25pm
By haters you mean people who have sound reasoning and are not zombies?
doctimonyeka:
2 Likes
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by Amberon: 8:26pm
Drama is too small, it is a circus show.
emeijeh:
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by doctimonyeka(m): 8:43pm
Amberon:wareva..........
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by soberdrunk(m): 8:43pm
I don't understand, is there anywhere in the "bible" or "Nigerian constitution" that says pastors cannot appear in court?
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by bobowaja(m): 8:44pm
This Apostle matter is becoming an over flogged issue
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by somadinho10: 8:44pm
>:another yahoo boy no laptop
1 Like
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by Dandeson1(m): 8:44pm
Do
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by somadinho10: 8:44pm
bobowaja:bros
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by nNEOo(m): 8:45pm
Chai Chai Chai chhhhhaaaaiii.....there is God oh....
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by Phiniter(m): 8:46pm
eezeribe:
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by asatemple(f): 8:46pm
Just passing
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by 2shur: 8:46pm
So God did not see any better thing to tell u abt naija or d economy
He ddnt tell u when the sufferings would stop
He ddnt tell how Christians are being duped and deceived.
So na suleman marter una come dey discuss.
Dats gossiping men.
False prophet shut d fuc up
2 Likes
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by frosbel2: 8:46pm
useless pastors !
1 Like
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by ollah2: 8:46pm
So God picked your call or perhaps you called His hotline and discussed sexual matters with you.
I'm really stunned.
Bravo!
1 Like
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by MrTypist: 8:46pm
Dem don come again
Awon sheep and sheeple.
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by Phiniter(m): 8:47pm
doctimonyeka:keep standing for him instead of standing for yourself
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by SmellingAnus(m): 8:47pm
Yes I agree with you Pastor... Apostle Suleman is very innocent in this matter...
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by maxiuc(m): 8:47pm
My papa can like this man eeh
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by Nairalads: 8:47pm
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by yourexcellency: 8:48pm
This prophet can lie sha...God is ever patient
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by mrvitalis(m): 8:48pm
Submit ur passport na let's just check if u and her traveled to the same palaces over time ..that one hard ??
Fools will remain fools ..for me u can't use a small book to play me ..I have reqd it back to back over and over ...how people think that book makes sense is still my greatest puzzle
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by NLevents: 8:49pm
This is Becoming tougher
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by yungeez(m): 8:49pm
wat a clever way 2 publicize ur upcomming programm, dis guy is a fvcking genius
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by Roon9(m): 8:49pm
S
|Re: Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" by Alariwo2: 8:49pm
Oshey!
wetin God talk about the matter jare..is apostle guilty or not
