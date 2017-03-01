Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal (15120 Views)

She was docked at a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court, and accused of conspiracy, blackmail, threat to life and an intent to steal.







she was charged along with a 43 year-old, man identified as Wisdom Godstime.



The prosecutor, M. A Animashaun, informed the court that the defendants and others at large committed the alleged offence on February 14, 2017, at about 10:30am, at Police College, Ikeja Lagos.



Good now all the details would be made public. 20 Likes

Is that so?

The thunger wey go fire diz suleman still dey lagos traffic 28 Likes 4 Shares

Let her now present her case before the judge, I feel it's better that way instead holding press conferences. 60 Likes

singing kirikiri ni Alagbon. Aimoye section ni Alagbon 16 Likes 1 Share





I know what all these pastors are capable of, so I've always suspected Sule from the beginning.



Listen to Stephanie's press meetings, if you find nothing wrong with Suleman, listen to the press meeting again, this time, with your brain intact, void of all possible brainwashings.. you'll see truth in what Stephanie says



Christians have now resorted to calling her a prostitute and an agent of the devil, while at the same time praise the womanizing son of a b#tch.



Stephanie even had the guts to tell the police to investigate things themselves, and you think it's just a cheap blackmail??



I stopped trusting these useless men when I discovered a married "man of God" was having affairs with his members.. ..



Suleman is a conman, and only fools and the gullible ones believe he is innocent!



Modified: LMAO , the Christians never fail to disappoint, see them quoting me and raining hate speeches on me, let us analyze this though.



If Sule was innocent, shouldn't he be suing Stephanie for character defamation rather than blackmail?



We saw screenshots, and DUMB people called it photoshop, I called these people dumb because they don't know how photoshop works!



So are you all saying his facial expressions in the screenshots were all photo shopped? Kai, nawa o.



Stephanie might not actually be telling the whole truth, but there is truth in what she says! Lol, if at this point you still think "Asspusstle" Suleman is innocent, your brainwashing is strong!!I know what all these pastors are capable of, so I've always suspected Sule from the beginning.Listen to Stephanie's press meetings, if you find nothing wrong with Suleman, listen to the press meeting again, this time, with your brain intact, void of all possible brainwashings.. you'll see truth in what Stephanie saysChristians have now resorted to calling her a prostitute and an agent of the devil, while at the same time praise the womanizing son of a b#tch.Stephanie even had the guts to tell the police to investigate things themselves, and you think it's just a cheap blackmail??I stopped trusting these useless men when I discovered a married "man of God" was having affairs with his members.. ..Suleman is a conman, and only fools and the gullible ones believe he is innocent!LMAO, the Christians never fail to disappoint, see them quoting me and raining hate speeches on me, let us analyze this though.If Sule was innocent, shouldn't he be suing Stephanie for character defamation rather than blackmail?We saw screenshots, and DUMB people called it photoshop, I called these people dumb because they don't know how photoshop works!So are you all saying his facial expressions in the screenshots were all photo shopped? Kai, nawa o.Stephanie might not actually be telling the whole truth, but there is truth in what she says! 71 Likes 5 Shares





















By the way, doesn't she have at least ONE picture of them together? Like a selfie? Pictures of her in the dock or idonbelieveitBy the way, doesn't she have at leastpicture of them together? Like a selfie? 17 Likes

pictures of her in court or.......

Authoreety:







STOP THINKING WITH YOUR ANUS! Actually, you are the one thinking with your anus.. It's obvious you don't have any meaningful rebuttal, that's why you've resorted to insults, typical of a brainwashed Christian! Actually, you are the one thinking with your anus.. It's obvious you don't have any meaningful rebuttal, that's why you've resorted to insults, typical of a brainwashed Christian! 54 Likes 1 Share

Here we come again. Just when I thought Dino Melaye has taken over from Apostle. Smh 3 Likes

Ghen ghen





The hunter is now HUNTED 8 Likes

Let's go there! the drama will be interesting die. oya Festus & Otobo unroll the evidences let the world see.

in fact why magistrate court? The apostle Oracle has really emaciated. 4 Likes

The onus now rests on her to prove her allegations. She better start bringing out the evidence she has stockpiled before going bleating like someone suffering mouth diarrhea.



You can't just wake up and accuse a man of Suleiman man's status of such immoral fantasies without proof. I never expected Suleiman to oblige her with as much as the annoying 'k' or 'kk' reply until she tenders her evidence in the law court.



The court is there for a reason not all these media trial. Nonsense Oloriburuku fellow.



One of her ilk in trade is cooling off in Port Harcourt prison. Her brain would have been duly partitioned, formatted and a new and updated OS installed with strong antivirus by the time she finally regains her freedom. 29 Likes

This thing don tire me.

Actually, you are the one thinking with your anus.. It's obvious you don't have any meaningful rebuttal, that's why you've resorted to insults, typical of a brainwashed Christian! You carry this matter on your head like gala and lacasera. 37 Likes 1 Share

Most of those charges would be struck out.



However, blackmail and defamation of character would hold ground.



If she cannot provide physical proof of his involvement with her then she would be charged with slander. 6 Likes

Now we are talking. Let the truth be exposed for good. Keyamo. Over to u and Miss Otobo to show us what u've got against Apostle Suleiman. Nigerians are eager to know the truth of this matter. Now we are talking. Let the truth be exposed for good. Keyamo. Over to u and Miss Otobo to show us what u've got against Apostle Suleiman. Nigerians are eager to know the truth of this matter. 13 Likes

Hmmm Na Magistrate court sef. Wetin hapen to Lagos High Court.

Come to think of it, b4 person accuse you of blackmail, e mean say you get something to hide abi?



Correct me if i am wrong pls. 2 Likes

Thisboysef:

The thunger wey go fire diz suleman still dey lagos traffic ................

Shut up, hw can you say that even if he's not a true man of God you don't have to say this nonsense, but we shall see ................Shut up, hw can you say that even if he's not a true man of God you don't have to say this nonsense, but we shall see 15 Likes

kimbra:

You carry this matter on your head like gala and lacasera. Bae, I no carry the matter for head o, Juz dat e get some kind things wey u go see and you go need to tok! Asspusstle Sule is guilty no doubt! Bae, I no carry the matter for head o, Juz dat e get some kind things wey u go see and you go need to tok! Asspusstle Sule is guilty no doubt! 7 Likes

Those of you saying this is a government conspiracy to nail apostle Suleiman.



Can you now see that an agent of government (police) is the one prosecuting Stephanie Otobo on behalf of your saint and daddy apostle Suleiman 10 Likes

Only dunderheads will stick with Otobo. Only dunderheads will stick with Otobo. 10 Likes

Let her come out and tell the court apostle suleman wrong doing with concrete proof or 4ever hold her peace. . 5 Likes

ndcide:





Only dunderheads will stick with Otobo. That's my problem with y'all, you think it's a fight for sides.. . It's not! We are only stating facts and we won't allow gullibility to mislead us! That's my problem with y'all, you think it's a fight for sides.. . It's not! We are only stating facts and we won't allow gullibility to mislead us! 8 Likes 1 Share

Are you just against Christians and Christianity? Normally, until proven guilty, an accused remains "accused" so nobody has the right to insult neither this lady nor the apostle until it is totally proven who the liar has been all this while. Are you just against Christians and Christianity? Normally, until proven guilty, an accused remains "accused" so nobody has the right to insult neither this lady nor the apostle until it is totally proven who the liar has been all this while. 9 Likes

Waiting for the arrival of the pharisees & saduccees to throw their stones, another day of throwing stones, meanwhile let me get enough pop-corn while l rest at the Masters feet watching the hypocrites, while the Master condemns the pharisees who are looking at the log in other peoples eyes while they have timber in their own eyes 3 Likes

Famaksunday:

................

Shut up, hw can you say that even if he's not a true man of God you don't have to say this nonsense, but we shall see