|Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by DRIFTyKING(m): 9:27pm On Mar 20
Stephanie Otobo, the 23 year-old lady who claimed that Apostle Johnson Suleman had a romantic affair with her, was docked on Monday in Lagos.
She was docked at a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court, and accused of conspiracy, blackmail, threat to life and an intent to steal.
she was charged along with a 43 year-old, man identified as Wisdom Godstime.
The prosecutor, M. A Animashaun, informed the court that the defendants and others at large committed the alleged offence on February 14, 2017, at about 10:30am, at Police College, Ikeja Lagos.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-sex-scandal-stephanie_20.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by GavelSlam: 9:30pm On Mar 20
Good now all the details would be made public.
20 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Alitair(m): 9:32pm On Mar 20
Is that so?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Thisboysef(m): 9:39pm On Mar 20
The thunger wey go fire diz suleman still dey lagos traffic
28 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by nzeobi(m): 9:41pm On Mar 20
Let her now present her case before the judge, I feel it's better that way instead holding press conferences.
60 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by chukwuibuipob: 9:49pm On Mar 20
singing kirikiri ni Alagbon. Aimoye section ni Alagbon
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by benzics(m): 9:53pm On Mar 20
Lol, if at this point you still think "Asspusstle" Suleman is innocent, your brainwashing is strong!!
I know what all these pastors are capable of, so I've always suspected Sule from the beginning.
Listen to Stephanie's press meetings, if you find nothing wrong with Suleman, listen to the press meeting again, this time, with your brain intact, void of all possible brainwashings.. you'll see truth in what Stephanie says
Christians have now resorted to calling her a prostitute and an agent of the devil, while at the same time praise the womanizing son of a b#tch.
Stephanie even had the guts to tell the police to investigate things themselves, and you think it's just a cheap blackmail??
I stopped trusting these useless men when I discovered a married "man of God" was having affairs with his members.. ..
Suleman is a conman, and only fools and the gullible ones believe he is innocent!
Modified: LMAO , the Christians never fail to disappoint, see them quoting me and raining hate speeches on me, let us analyze this though.
If Sule was innocent, shouldn't he be suing Stephanie for character defamation rather than blackmail?
We saw screenshots, and DUMB people called it photoshop, I called these people dumb because they don't know how photoshop works!
So are you all saying his facial expressions in the screenshots were all photo shopped? Kai, nawa o.
Stephanie might not actually be telling the whole truth, but there is truth in what she says!
71 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by hahn(m): 9:56pm On Mar 20
Pictures of her in the dock or idonbelieveit
By the way, doesn't she have at least ONE picture of them together? Like a selfie?
17 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Young03: 10:01pm On Mar 20
pictures of her in court or.......
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Authoreety: 10:10pm On Mar 20
benzics:
STOP THINKING WITH YOUR ANUS!
115 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by benzics(m): 10:14pm On Mar 20
Authoreety:Actually, you are the one thinking with your anus.. It's obvious you don't have any meaningful rebuttal, that's why you've resorted to insults, typical of a brainwashed Christian!
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Jacksparr0w127: 10:22pm On Mar 20
Here we come again. Just when I thought Dino Melaye has taken over from Apostle. Smh
3 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by brunofarad(m): 10:22pm On Mar 20
Ghen ghen
The hunter is now HUNTED
8 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by whitering: 10:22pm On Mar 20
Let's go there! the drama will be interesting die. oya Festus & Otobo unroll the evidences let the world see.
in fact why magistrate court? The apostle Oracle has really emaciated.
4 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by donigspain(m): 10:23pm On Mar 20
The onus now rests on her to prove her allegations. She better start bringing out the evidence she has stockpiled before going bleating like someone suffering mouth diarrhea.
You can't just wake up and accuse a man of Suleiman man's status of such immoral fantasies without proof. I never expected Suleiman to oblige her with as much as the annoying 'k' or 'kk' reply until she tenders her evidence in the law court.
The court is there for a reason not all these media trial. Nonsense Oloriburuku fellow.
One of her ilk in trade is cooling off in Port Harcourt prison. Her brain would have been duly partitioned, formatted and a new and updated OS installed with strong antivirus by the time she finally regains her freedom.
29 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by SirWere(m): 10:23pm On Mar 20
This thing don tire me.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by kimbra(f): 10:24pm On Mar 20
benzics:You carry this matter on your head like gala and lacasera.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Greatbeard(m): 10:24pm On Mar 20
Most of those charges would be struck out.
However, blackmail and defamation of character would hold ground.
If she cannot provide physical proof of his involvement with her then she would be charged with slander.
6 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by jchioma: 10:24pm On Mar 20
DRIFTyKING:
Now we are talking. Let the truth be exposed for good. Keyamo. Over to u and Miss Otobo to show us what u've got against Apostle Suleiman. Nigerians are eager to know the truth of this matter.
13 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by godonzoki(m): 10:25pm On Mar 20
Hmmm Na Magistrate court sef. Wetin hapen to Lagos High Court.
Come to think of it, b4 person accuse you of blackmail, e mean say you get something to hide abi?
Correct me if i am wrong pls.
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Angelyna(f): 10:25pm On Mar 20
What are your evidence? Please stop all this Rubbish you guys are up to, it's ridiculous haba
benzics:
22 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Famaksunday: 10:25pm On Mar 20
Thisboysef:................
Shut up, hw can you say that even if he's not a true man of God you don't have to say this nonsense, but we shall see
15 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by benzics(m): 10:26pm On Mar 20
kimbra:Bae, I no carry the matter for head o, Juz dat e get some kind things wey u go see and you go need to tok! Asspusstle Sule is guilty no doubt!
7 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Codes151(m): 10:26pm On Mar 20
benzics:why u being dumb? Is now not the right time for her to release the evidence for your gullible brain? I don't side any but u should be smart to wait for visible n meaningful evidence before concluding
26 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by omofunaab(m): 10:26pm On Mar 20
Those of you saying this is a government conspiracy to nail apostle Suleiman.
Can you now see that an agent of government (police) is the one prosecuting Stephanie Otobo on behalf of your saint and daddy apostle Suleiman
10 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by ndcide(m): 10:26pm On Mar 20
benzics:
Only dunderheads will stick with Otobo.
10 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Solowande(m): 10:28pm On Mar 20
Let her come out and tell the court apostle suleman wrong doing with concrete proof or 4ever hold her peace. .
5 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by benzics(m): 10:28pm On Mar 20
ndcide:That's my problem with y'all, you think it's a fight for sides.. . It's not! We are only stating facts and we won't allow gullibility to mislead us!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by alldbest: 10:28pm On Mar 20
benzics:
Are you just against Christians and Christianity? Normally, until proven guilty, an accused remains "accused" so nobody has the right to insult neither this lady nor the apostle until it is totally proven who the liar has been all this while.
9 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by AngelicBeing: 10:28pm On Mar 20
Waiting for the arrival of the pharisees & saduccees to throw their stones, another day of throwing stones, meanwhile let me get enough pop-corn while l rest at the Masters feet watching the hypocrites, while the Master condemns the pharisees who are looking at the log in other peoples eyes while they have timber in their own eyes
3 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Thisboysef(m): 10:28pm On Mar 20
Famaksunday:
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Charged With Blackmail Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by dmostcheerful(f): 10:29pm On Mar 20
2 things are involved, its either the lady present her evidence or rot in jail or Apostle get implicated with the evidence and get castigated naturally.
2 Likes
