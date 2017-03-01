₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by cocaineaddict(m): 1:08am
Exclusively from me
Lieutenant Kalu is currently in the guardroom.
Pictured here is The jealous Airforce officer who killed his girlfriend on Purpose In Makurdi Out of jealousy is currently in detention, he also Penned down a Suicide Note.
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by arsenic33(m): 1:14am
RIP
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by EricBloodAxe: 1:18am
Dumb dude... Couldn't have d balls 2 pull d trigger on himself...fucking coward
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by Mikylopez(f): 1:26am
why go overboard for something you can't own? or rather dat doesn't want you
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by cutievik: 1:39am
Is the Bastard still alive Thot he killed himself??
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by IpobExposed: 1:47am
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by Standing5(m): 2:06am
'Stupidest' ever dude . . . Treated a fellow human like a fucking property.
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by WeNoGoDie: 3:07am
Look at his remorseless face still filled with self pity.
I can easily feel from his expression that this deluded fellow still feels like he was wronged and deserves pity.
What a world we are and type of people that live in it.
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by collitexnaira(m): 3:21am
Look at his innocent face
Later he will start blaming the devil for what he did
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by jodeci(m): 3:22am
Killing himself thereafter would have been a better decision. Now he is going to die a painful but slow death with all the psychilogical torture.
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by Jabioro: 3:25am
Extreme jealousy had finish your carrier.. you went overboard to-do what you can't control.. in advanced RIP
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by cummando(m): 3:35am
Dead man walking! Jealousy kills. Where women yapa!!!! Them plenty gaan!!!!
Everybody should be like me on women affairs
Girl vex me.....drink Goldberg
She dey cheat..... Drink Goldberg
She be olosho... Drink Goldberg
She get belle outside.....drink Goldberg
They aren't worth the stress!!
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by unitysheart(m): 4:30am
This is terribly terrible. He would be sentenced to death also. I wonder what he was thinking
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by htron(m): 4:30am
IpobExposed:You talk like someone who's trying to get attention/approval of someone or like a person who's trying to be allowed to join a group.
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by meezynetwork(m): 4:35am
The guy na big fool.
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by unitysheart(m): 4:39am
meezynetwork:
Biggest fool. Imagine the rubbish note he wrote. He simply said nothing meaningful in that note. Some said it happened because of over attachment, but I say it just stupid jealousy that got over him induced by mental derangement.
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by dealslip(f): 5:08am
Please nobody should start any tribal fight here. This is a very sobering situation. That guy clearly has mental issues. It shouldn't be trivialized by anyone.
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by BCISLTD: 5:31am
big fool
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by Esseite: 5:38am
When you ponder on how low some people reason.. you give glory to God...
What has GEJ got to so with this?
What has Igbos got to do with the killing and the whole SE must leave SW.
Am beginning to think some Mods like they do on other blogs "make tribal/ethnic remarks on threads just for people to come bashing each other to create traffic"..
No accusation/ No insults.. just plain assumption..
Lets preach peace even if it does not enrich us...
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by dreamwords: 5:50am
What happened
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by BRIGHTTAZ: 5:53am
Too late to be sorry
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by DropShot: 5:59am
dealslip:
The emboldened line of yours has just trivialized the issue.
How can you conclude the coward murderer has mental issues?
Don't you know you're making an excuse for him already?
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by ThinkSmarter(m): 6:00am
This is what happens when you let anger decide for you instead of reasoning.
I believe if he had reasoned logically, this ugly menace would have been averted.
Now he has lost his friend.
Will likely lose his job
And will serve jail term for murder.
RIP to the young lady
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by zicoraads(m): 6:01am
dealslip:Clearly what? Are you are mental doctor? There is nothing wrong with him. He, too, needs to be sentenced to death.
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by Deseo(f): 6:04am
I'm sure he knew the consequences of shooting her and damned it anyway.
When someone makes a fool out of a man in the name of love, he can go extreme especially if he trusted her with his life and was faithful to her.
|Re: Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell by zicoraads(m): 6:04am
IpobExposed:You think sarrki has the power to put you on the stipends from BMC? Trying to get his attention are we?
You don't have to descend this low to do it you know. Because honestly speaking, you sound shallow right now. It's pathetic!
