Lieutenant Kalu is currently in the guardroom.



Pictured here is The jealous Airforce officer who killed his girlfriend on Purpose In Makurdi Out of jealousy is currently in detention, he also Penned down a Suicide Note.



RIP

Dumb dude... Couldn't have d balls 2 pull d trigger on himself...fucking coward 55 Likes 4 Shares

why go overboard for something you can't own? or rather dat doesn't want you 8 Likes

Thot he killed himself?? Is the Bastard still aliveThot he killed himself?? 7 Likes

Mynd44





Sarrki how your family.



Op can u see how Buhari is working.

If it is useless Jonathan or PDP

This man will be left.

Last time a police was sentenced to death for killing in 2005… The police bribed Jonathan the corrupt man. Jonathan freed him.

But under Buhari tenure they sentenced him



Another army that raped and murdered someone the news hit FP. Was also sentenced in this Buhari tenure.



But in Jonathan's period u will only hear news like Army refuses to fight Boko Haram no guns Dasuki his partner in crime stole the money for guns.

.

In Jonathan's tenure when Notorious criminals like Nnamdi Kanu is arrested u will hear how the idiot escaped.



In Jonathan's tenure no military man was sentenced.

Everything was going wrong.

We are very elated that PDP is gone.



Everything about this Buhari tenure is just good news upon good news.

Now no body is above the law.



God bless u Buhari.



Ipob PDP Shiite Muslims should go and jam trailer.



APC must rule

PDP didn't care for anything PDP failed us.

But look at how Baba is punishing people in the armed forces that contravened the law



'Stupidest' ever dude . . . Treated a fellow human like a fucking property. 6 Likes

Look at his remorseless face still filled with self pity.



I can easily feel from his expression that this deluded fellow still feels like he was wronged and deserves pity.



What a world we are and type of people that live in it. 12 Likes

Look at his innocent face

Later he will start blaming the devil for what he did

Killing himself thereafter would have been a better decision. Now he is going to die a painful but slow death with all the psychilogical torture. 7 Likes

Extreme jealousy had finish your carrier.. you went overboard to-do what you can't control.. in advanced RIP 7 Likes

Dead man walking! Jealousy kills. Where women yapa!!!! Them plenty gaan!!!!



Everybody should be like me on women affairs

Girl vex me.....drink Goldberg

She dey cheat..... Drink Goldberg

She be olosho... Drink Goldberg

She get belle outside.....drink Goldberg



They aren't worth the stress!! 51 Likes 1 Share

This is terribly terrible. He would be sentenced to death also. I wonder what he was thinking 2 Likes

You talk like someone who's trying to get attention/approval of someone or like a person who's trying to be allowed to join a group.

The guy na big fool. 6 Likes

Please nobody should start any tribal fight here. This is a very sobering situation. That guy clearly has mental issues. It shouldn't be trivialized by anyone. 7 Likes

big fool big fool 1 Like

When you ponder on how low some people reason.. you give glory to God...



What has GEJ got to so with this?

What has Igbos got to do with the killing and the whole SE must leave SW.



Am beginning to think some Mods like they do on other blogs "make tribal/ethnic remarks on threads just for people to come bashing each other to create traffic"..



No accusation/ No insults.. just plain assumption..

Lets preach peace even if it does not enrich us... 21 Likes

What happened

Too late to be sorry

dealslip:

Please nobody should start any tribal fight here. This is a very sobering situation. That guy clearly has mental issues. It shouldn't be trivialized by anyone.

The emboldened line of yours has just trivialized the issue.



How can you conclude the coward murderer has mental issues?



The emboldened line of yours has just trivialized the issue.

How can you conclude the coward murderer has mental issues?

Don't you know you're making an excuse for him already?

This is what happens when you let anger decide for you instead of reasoning.

I believe if he had reasoned logically, this ugly menace would have been averted.

Now he has lost his friend.

Will likely lose his job

And will serve jail term for murder.

RIP to the young lady

dealslip:

Clearly what? Are you are mental doctor? There is nothing wrong with him. He, too, needs to be sentenced to death.

I'm sure he knew the consequences of shooting her and damned it anyway.

When someone makes a fool out of a man in the name of love, he can go extreme especially if he trusted her with his life and was faithful to her. 4 Likes