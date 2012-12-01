₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by fleps(m): 1:11pm
Which organisations are the leading brands to work for?
Jobberman has reviewed the list of the best places to work in Nigeria to provide a comprehensive rating of employee satisfaction and commitment to different employers in Nigeria.
The 3rd Annual Jobberman Best 100 Companies To Work For focused on identifying, recognising and celebrating top employers in Nigeria, as rated by employees and professionals. The ranking also provides insight to job seekers on companies they should have their eyes on, for employment and career growth, as well as providing opportunities for business prospecting.
conducted online surveys with experts across all industries utilising its 2 million+ database of entry-level job seekers and seasoned professionals; as well as reaching out through email, social media, and partner channels. The survey captured questions on work experience, salary parameters and working conditions.
The key work parameters highlighted in the survey were as follows:
Level of Experience
Monthly Salary
Current Organisation of Employment
Reasons for Commitment to Current Employer
Job Satisfaction
Career Growth Prospects
Work-Life Balance
Staff Welfare
Equal Opportunity Policy
Company Culture
Methodology
Respondent Categorisation
Only responses from employed respondents were considered, on the premise that employed respondents are better qualified to provide accurate and unbiased views on their current or past organisations.
All respondents were classified according to Age Bracket, Seniority Level, Monthly Salary and duration at the company. Only seniority level had a weighting and impact in the final results with the senior level carrying the most weighting and entry-level carrying the least. The Business Owner level carried no weighting so as not to make the results biased.
Respondents were asked to rate their current employer on the following satisfaction metrics, using a 5-point system ranging from Not Satisfied to Very Satisfied:
Job Security
Monthly Salary
Career Growth Prospects
Company Management
Work/Life Balance
Staff Welfare
Employee Relationship
Gender Equality
Organisational Structure
The responses here were weighted and used to qualify and rank all 172 nominations for the Top Employers to work for.
Nominations by current and former employees had a higher weighting than those who nominated companies based on hearsay or public perception. The final scores per company were then normalised to take account of companies who have thousands of employees. Only companies confirmed to have more than 50 employees were considered in the final result.
The major work parameters responsible for the satisfaction ratings indicated above were centred primarily on Monthly Salary, Work/Life Balance, Career Growth and Advancement, Welfare Benefits and Job Security in order of importance.
Respondent Overview
A total of 2,013 valid responses were considered in the final analysis.
32.7% female and 67.3% male.
71.9% of the respondents were between the ages of 26 and 40.
Seniority parameters were as follows: Entry-Level 32.9%, Middle-Level 46.6%, Senior-Level 17.7% and Business Owners 2.8%.
51% of respondents earn under NGN100,000 (US$200) monthly, 23% of respondents earn between $200 and $300, 15.9% earn between $300 and $600, 6% earn between $600 and $1000 with only 4.1 % of respondents earning over $1000 monthly.
(The exchange rate as at 31st January 2017 of US$1: NGN500 has been used.)
About 56% of respondents have been working for their current organisations for up to 2 years. 28% of them have been with their current employer for between 2 and 5 years while 9% had been with their current employer for over 7 years.
The majority of survey respondents indicated being fairly satisfied with their current employment while 21.9% expressed dissatisfaction overall. Only 6% of the respondents indicated they were very satisfied overall while 21.2% were just satisfied.
According to the survey, only 13.8% of respondents were highly satisfied with their jobs. This did not come as a surprise judging from the fact that only 10.6% of respondents enjoy a very satisfactory work-life balance. Another source of the dissatisfaction expressed by respondents was credited to only 5.4% of them being satisfied with their monthly salary. The frustration experienced by employees can also be attributed to poor career growth prospects, where only 17.8% of respondents were satisfied. To highlight the dissatisfaction even further, only 15.1% considered their employer’s organisational culture to be excellent. One highlight that also raised great concerns was staff welfare where only 8.7% of the respondents considered their company’s staff welfare excellent.
These figures clearly reveal a need for companies to improve on job satisfaction for their employees with a focus on better salaries, improved staff welfare packages, a more robust work-life balance, a stronger organisational culture and enhanced career growth prospects for employees.
Insights
Culture matters
A total of 72 organisations that made the Best 100 cut are run by Nigerian CEOs while 28 of these companies are run by Expatriate CEOs; reflecting the importance of culture and local knowledge in order to thrive in Nigeria.
59.3% of respondents were of the opinion that their work commitments were appreciated by their organisations. Another 63% were open to referring their company to others seeking employment.
Job Mobility on the Rise
When asked if respondents saw themselves working with their current employers for the next two years, 51% did not, while 15% responded that they would, 33.9% of the respondents were unsure.
Multinationals are the cream of the crop
A total of 60 multinational organisations made the cut for best companies to work for in Nigeria. 8 of these organisations rank in the top 10 companies on the list, followed by 2 local brands in the financial and e-commerce sectors, respectively. Of these multinational companies, 19 of them are privately run while 36 are publicly listed companies.
Local companies on the rise
The rankings show that 42 of the best companies listed started in Nigeria and cut across the Financial Services, ICT, Media, Power, Oil and Gas, Aviation, Outsourcing and Professional Services sectors. In total, 27 local companies were listed with 20 of these organisations being privately owned while 13 of these organisations are publicly listed companies.
Government-owned organisations totalled 13 of the Best 100 with 80% of them being in the Oil and Gas; Financial Services; Logistics; and Aviation Sectors.
Healthcare is a big focus for Non-Profit Organisations
7 Non-Profit organisations were listed as the best places to work. 3 out of these 7 organisations are United Nations’ (UN) organisations while 4 of them are health-care focused.
24 of the companies dominated the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE)
With ‘Power Law’ at play in 2016, a total of 39 companies out of the 100, represent approximately 80% of the market capitalisation of the entire Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Most FMCG’s on the list are Publicly Quoted
In the FMCG sector, 13 organisations were ranked as best to work for. It was interesting to know that 10 of these organisations are all publicly quoted companies. 11 of these organisations are multinational companies with CHI Limited and Flour Mills ranking top for the local brands. Only 4 FMCGs listed started in Nigeria.
Financial Sector is the least resilient sector with nine banks dropping off the list
Amidst the heavy job cuts across financial services sector in 2016, a total of 19 financial institutions were considered best places to work. 8 of these being multinationals. In 2015, a total of 17 banks made it to the list of best companies to work for. In 2016, the number of banks on the list dropped to 10; with Skye Bank, UBA, FCMB, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Sterling Bank, Diamond Bank, EcoBank, Mainstreet Bank and Keystone Bank not making the list.
Oil & Gas still resilient and the most attractive sector
Despite the decline in oil prices, 13 Oil and Gas companies were listed on the Best 100 Companies to Work For; with 70% being multinational companies and NNPC ranking highest for the local brands.This was an improvement from our last report with only 8 oil and gas organisations making the best 100 cut. The Oil and Gas sector also emerged as the industry with the highest-paid median. It recorded the best compensation and benefits with NGN500,000 as monthly salary for entry-level employees.
Educational institutions take the backseat
No educational institution in Nigeria made it to the list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. As expected, this raises concerns over how much attention they receive in the estimation of respondents.
Funding helps
In the ICT sector, 13 organisations were listed with over 62% of these companies being multinational and 6 of them founded in Nigeria. 5 internet companies: Jumia, Konga, Iroko Partners, Uber and Andela are internationally funded companies that have attracted an excess of US$500 million. Among the 7 Telecommunication brands that made the list of Jobberman Best 100 Companies to Work For, 85.7% of them were multinational organisations including locally founded establishments. Interestingly, only 2 out of the 7 companies were founded in Nigeria. These were Nigerian Communications Commission and Glo.
Three of the Four Industrial Groups are involved in Cement Production
In the industrial sector, 4 organisations were considered the best place to work. All of which are multinationals. 2 of these companies started in Nigeria. 3 out of 4 of the listed companies are pursuing cement manufacturing as a major line of business.
Here are the Jobberman Top 100 Companies to Work for the Year 2016:
1. General Electric
2. Airtel
3. Ericsson
4. Google
5. Shell
6. Guaranty Trust bank
7. First Bank
8. Andela
9. Union Bank of Nigeria
10. Konga
11. Nestle Nigeria PLC
12. Integrated Corporate Services Limited (ICSL)
13. Cool FM Lagos
14. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)
15. Leadway Pensure PFA Limited
16. Chevron
17. KPMG
18. Nigerian Bottling company Limited
19. UAC PLC
20. Courteville Business Solutions PLC
21. Exxon Mobil PLC
22. Nigerian Port Authority (NPA)
23. Nigerian Breweries PLC
24. Institute of Human Virology Nigeria
25. Central Bank of Nigeria
26. AXA Mansard Insurance PLC
27. Access Bank PLC
28. Lafarge Cement WAPCO PLC
29. Public and Private Development Centre Limited (PPDC)
30. Nigeria LNG Limited
31. Dangote Group
32. Aluko & Oyebode
33. Insight Communications Limited
34. Honeywell Flour Mills PLC
35. MediaReach OMD Limited
36. Total PLC
37. IBM
38. SystemSpecs Limited
39. Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC
40. Interswitch
41. CHI Limited – TGI Group
42. Cummins West Africa Limited
43. BUA Group
44. APIN Public Health Initiatives
45. Reckitt Benckiser
46. Guinness PLC
47. UNFPA
48. MTN
49. Huawei
50. Maersk
51. Accion Microfinance Bank
52. Wema Bank PLC
53. Zenith Bank PLC
54. British Tobacco Company
55. United Nations (UN)
56. Procter & Gamble
57. Levant Construction Limited
58. Microsoft
59. Unilever PLC
60. World Bank
61. Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)
62. British Airways
63. Seamfix Nigeria Limited
64. Aggreko Project International
65. Jumia
66. DHL Express
67. World Health Organisation (WHO)
68. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
69. Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)
70. Etisalat
71. Mastercard
72. ECOWAS
73. iROKO Partners
74. Fidelity bank PLC
75. Agip Oil Company Limited
76. Lagos TV (LTV)
77. Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)
78. Sahara Group
79. US Embassy
80. AIICO Insurance PLC
81. IHS Nigeria Limited
82. Deloitte
83. Schlumberger Nigeria
84. Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)
85. Globacom
86. Africa Finance Corporation
87. Nigerdock Nigeria PLC
88. Accenture
89. Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)
90. Standard Chartered Bank
91. FHI 360
92. Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC
93. Federal Civil Service Commission
94. Uber
95. African Development Bank
96. Sanofi Pharmaceutical company
97. Addax Petroleum
98. Nepal Oil and Gas Services Ltd
99. Cadbury PLC
100. APM Terminals
Source: Jobberman https://www./blog/jobberman-best-100-companies-work-nigeria-2016/
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by adenuga360(m): 1:44pm
Nice list. However, some great companies are still missing here.
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by fleps(m): 2:21pm
Sure. They may be below 100 on the full list.
Get full infographics of the list and the industry breakdown below:
https://www.acegoals.com/best-100-companies-work-nigeria-ge-airtel-ericsson-top-list/
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by cc150615(f): 2:31pm
All hail GE...
But there are flaws sha, how can total and even US Embassy come behind kpmg and all those banks?
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by echelons(m): 2:46pm
Is any one of them recruiting?
This would have been additional info that will be valuable to some of us that need to switch job.
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by veekid(m): 2:46pm
how come nairaland is not der?
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by littlewonders: 2:47pm
Impressive
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by Benjom(m): 2:48pm
That was a good list. My advice to applicants is to carry-out independent research on those listed companies. If need be, contact them directly or submit your catchy CV on their websites (to those who encourage such). You'll be surprised that some of them would actually contact you. This is one of the hidden secrets of getting a good job (not all jobs are advertised out there). You however would not be found submitting CVs and Cover Letters that are haphazardly written. Use the following CV Sample Patterns (Take note of the layouts and the keyword contents):
www.exceptionalcv.com/cv-sample-1/
www.exceptionalcv.com/cv-sample-2/
www.exceptionalcv.com/cv-sample-3/
.
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by eanestca(m): 2:49pm
well this list doesn't make much sense considering majority of Nigerians are still unemployed, that means its only the minority that responded
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by Keneking: 2:49pm
Add Nairaland Plc
No 76 - na only Yoruba dem dey speak throughout
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 2:49pm
who put insurance companies there ?
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:50pm
Hunnnm Jumia.
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by datola: 2:50pm
Cool
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by SalamRushdie: 2:51pm
Two companies are missing there ..RusselSmith Nigeria and MachinePush global
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by obajoey(m): 2:51pm
As you don show dem the list, o ya carry them enter there nah
As you no put GNLD , them no go happy oo
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by walosky: 2:52pm
My company is not on the list
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by sniperr007: 2:52pm
Nice list but.....
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by basty: 2:52pm
My PZ CUSSONS Nigeria not on this list is a ruse.
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by aminho(m): 2:53pm
Where is PTDF DPR PPMC NSA NCS
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by onunwa21(m): 2:53pm
cc150615:
Not by name oooo
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by pokipoki: 2:53pm
First bank NO 7 and Seplat No 39? Common guys this survey is flawed!!! Seplat pay better than First Bank irrespective of the level. Work conditions better is also better than that of First bank. Maybe people do not know that Seplat is an oil corporation and First bank is a bank
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by AndyCole16(m): 2:53pm
I dont believe this jawe.
Citibank is not there and AIICO insurance is there.
La wa oo
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by agrovick(m): 2:55pm
51% earn $200 dollars monthly?
Gaskiya! We have a very long way to go
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by Amhappy(f): 2:55pm
Thought Oando should be there. They were the fastest growing indigenous Oil and Gas company
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by Jaydenphoenix: 2:58pm
Airtel ?
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by Godfullsam(m): 2:58pm
Where is AMCON
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by Tazdroid(m): 3:01pm
What is General Electric doing there when light no dey?
Anyways, op, you forgot to include the following:
The Nigerian Senate PLC
APC LTD
EFCC and last but not the least...
The "Umbrella" Crisis Group
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by PaperLace(f): 3:02pm
pokipoki:Please, calm down.
They never said it's in any order, be it ascending/descending.
As I don't work in any of them, make I continue to dey find work. E go better...
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by feran15(m): 3:03pm
eanestca:if you read it, it was a survey for employed people. Why would they be asking unemployed people how it feels working for a particular person.
It was the employees rating their current employers
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by ednut1(m): 3:03pm
no PWC but KPMG is there, abeg gerahere
|Re: Best 100 Companies To Work For In Nigeria - By Jobberman by InvestinOwerri(m): 3:03pm
My business is the best!
