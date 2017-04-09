₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by Elbizzcklinz(m): 12:42pm On Apr 08
I've sent hundreds of application via jobberman, most of my former colleagues did same but since the very first day March 2014 till now 2017 we've never gotten a job interview.
Don't crucify me yet, my CV is good...with banking experience. I both applied for lower and higher job in jobberman but I've not even gotten a job interview as a janitor(never me) not to talk of Managing executive.
What do you think about jobberman, is it just there to bear names of company...what's your take?.
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by SafetyFirst(m): 1:08pm On Apr 08
Jobberman works like magic. I've gotten two Jobs so far from them and many interview invitations.
I even got an interview invitation from BHS International on Friday, through jobberman.
It works. You need to update your account profile on their portal, upload a good CV and keep applying and hoping.
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by AssLeeKar: 1:22pm On Apr 08
Jobberman za HeadQuatarz, Sitting Den palace, of hardest of all criminally minded job scammers from za greatest Job Militants Aka GNLD. Keep OFF Rabid Dogs on Patrol.
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by ddjay: 3:41pm On Apr 08
jobberman kon jobberwoman ni..dey r just using applicants to build traffic for dia blog () o jarey
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by adeco2(m): 6:13pm On Apr 08
Very real, i got a job through them
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by dupsyluzy(f): 6:21pm On Apr 08
Its real,I got my former job through them
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by Elbizzcklinz(m): 7:45pm On Apr 08
dupsyluzy:That's good....then why is mine different.
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by beebi5: 8:22pm On Apr 08
Seems real.got an invite from jobberman though did not scale through the test.just keep on trying.
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by clickbnkgod: 7:45am
I haven't tried it. Just maybe because I never planned to work for someone.
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by talktonase(m): 7:46am
.what's the difference,jobman or jobberman...deceptive if i may say
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by Lucy001(f): 7:47am
This name itself is scaring "Job man"
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by Cybertext(m): 7:47am
Jobberman in it early days was effective, but now it has been polarized by fake job ad and scammers... In my opinion only about 20% of their Job post are genuine.
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by GreatMahmud: 7:47am
Very fake..
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by Holatunde007(m): 7:47am
Very fake
Meanwhile
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by olamilekside2: 7:47am
Only d lucky ones gt job thru Jobberman
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by TheLordIsGr8(m): 7:48am
brother I share your testimony ooo....eh ... story jare
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by 1miccza: 7:48am
Just a name
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by ipreach(m): 7:48am
They are real, I have been called for interview though I didnt get the job
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by afuye(m): 7:48am
I never get job from them
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by ednut1(m): 7:49am
90% non existent jobs. Never got an invite from der despite sending over 100 applications
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by jodababa: 7:51am
Real according to what they said
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by Ne0w1zarD: 7:52am
Holatunde007:
So you see Hushpuppy for here abi?
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by xynerise(m): 7:52am
If you apply for an oil company job, you will get invitation from a GNLD company
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by ksstroud: 7:53am
ednut1:hmmmm then abi
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by herdekunley9ja: 7:54am
Not Name but ORIKI.....
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by Goldenheart(m): 7:54am
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by FearFactor1: 7:55am
Jobber man sent me an invite. Who's heard of unicaf
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by Slurity(m): 7:55am
jobberman is very very real. I have got several interviews from my applications also my present and former job is by jobberman
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by martinz1: 7:57am
home of gnld
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by Jchi9876: 8:00am
It is real I got my 5mil naira per month job from them
|Re: Jobberman: Real Or Just A Name... by ksstroud: 8:00am
Jobberman was really real when they first started but got porous around 2013 because of money and traffic,,, now only 1% of their ads is real,,,, but why using jobberman when you have jobgurus, hotnigerianjobs,myjobmag
