I've sent hundreds of application via jobberman, most of my former colleagues did same but since the very first day March 2014 till now 2017 we've never gotten a job interview.



Don't crucify me yet, my CV is good...with banking experience. I both applied for lower and higher job in jobberman but I've not even gotten a job interview as a janitor(never me) not to talk of Managing executive.



What do you think about jobberman, is it just there to bear names of company...what's your take?. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Jobberman works like magic. I've gotten two Jobs so far from them and many interview invitations.



I even got an interview invitation from BHS International on Friday, through jobberman.



It works. You need to update your account profile on their portal, upload a good CV and keep applying and hoping. 2 Likes

Jobberman za HeadQuatarz, Sitting Den palace, of hardest of all criminally minded job scammers from za greatest Job Militants Aka GNLD. Keep OFF Rabid Dogs on Patrol. 17 Likes

jobberman kon jobberwoman ni..dey r just using applicants to build traffic for dia blog () o jarey 12 Likes

Very real, i got a job through them 1 Like

Its real,I got my former job through them

dupsyluzy:

Its real,I got my former job through them That's good....then why is mine different. That's good....then why is mine different. 2 Likes

Seems real.got an invite from jobberman though did not scale through the test.just keep on trying.

I haven't tried it. Just maybe because I never planned to work for someone. 2 Likes 1 Share

.what's the difference,jobman or jobberman...deceptive if i may say

This name itself is scaring "Job man" 1 Like

Jobberman in it early days was effective, but now it has been polarized by fake job ad and scammers... In my opinion only about 20% of their Job post are genuine. 9 Likes

Very fake..

Very fake



Only d lucky ones gt job thru Jobberman

brother I share your testimony ooo....eh ... story jare

Just a name

They are real, I have been called for interview though I didnt get the job

I never get job from them

90% non existent jobs. Never got an invite from der despite sending over 100 applications 2 Likes



Holatunde007:

Very fake



So you see Hushpuppy for here abi? So you see Hushpuppy for here abi?

If you apply for an oil company job, you will get invitation from a GNLD company 12 Likes 1 Share

ednut1:

90% non existent jobs. Never got an invite from der despite sending over 100 applications hmmmm then abi hmmmm then abi

Not Name but ORIKI.....

Jobber man sent me an invite. Who's heard of unicaf

jobberman is very very real. I have got several interviews from my applications also my present and former job is by jobberman 1 Like

home of gnld 1 Like

It is real I got my 5mil naira per month job from them