Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by Islie: 1:32pm



Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday in Abuja accused the sacked national caretaker committee under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi of collecting N 50m monthly subvention from governors of the party.

It alleged that this was why the members of the committee which had been outlawed by the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, were unwilling to let go.

Deputy Chairman of the party, Senator Cairo Ojougboh, made this allegation at a press briefing in Abuja.

Ojougboh, who spoke at the party’ s national secretariat, said that the caretaker committee was already crumbling.

He also alleged that Makarfi was plotting to pick the presidential ticket of the party in 2019.

He said , “The reason why the caretaker committee members are protesting is that they have seen that the table is now crumbling fast under their feet.

“ All the organs of the party are cueing into the reconciliation and when the reconciliation pulls through , they are out and Senator Makarfi can only come as member of the Board of Trustees and so the N 50m monthly subvention from governors will stop.

“They get subvention from the governors every month and when reconciliation happens , that subvention will stop.

“Secondly, Makarfi wants a situation where he will tailor -make and tailor- made the convention to suit his interest because he has come out to say that he will be contesting the presidency of the country . “


http://punchng.com/breaking-makarfi-committee-collects-n50m-monthly-from-govs-pdp/

1 Like

Re: Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by GavelSlam: 1:39pm
PDP and corruption.

2 Likes

Re: Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by helinues: 2:29pm
Dem no know pass sharing money..

But I doubt the news though

1 Like

Re: Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by bedspread: 3:01pm
MAKE SHERIFF COLLECT FROM THE APCPDP SIDE THAT SUPPORTS HIM
Re: Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by NASTYNASOSO: 3:18pm
PDP and bad news Hmmmm Where is that ZUMA Picture?

3 Likes

Re: Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by omenkaLives: 3:47pm
NASTYNASOSO:
PDP and bad news
Hmmmm
Where is that ZUMA Picture?
Here. N5000 only.

1 Like

Re: Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by shukuokukobambi: 3:52pm
omenkaLives:
Here. N5000 only.

You don't start business abi? cheesy

How much our shiaman on his bike go cost me? cheesy
Re: Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by richidinho(m): 4:00pm
grin
Re: Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by Papykush: 4:00pm
You called yourself a Nigerian but you don't know how Corrupt PDP's politicians are?

Is that one a Nigerian? undecided
Re: Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by darocha1(m): 4:00pm
Scamming the scammers
Re: Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by ruggedised: 4:01pm
shocked
Re: Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by emeijeh(m): 4:01pm
B
Re: Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by Philinho(m): 4:02pm
and so what? Sherrif reminds me of when terrorist hijacked an aeroplane
Re: Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by Alleviating: 4:02pm
shocked
Re: Makarfi Committee Collects N50m Monthly From Govs – PDP by Stevoohlicent(m): 4:03pm
PDP boat will sink with lots of bad people in it.....

