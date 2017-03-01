Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" (11260 Views)

James Faleke Escapes Death, Was Shot At, Car Riddled With Bullets / Maxwell Chinedu Etoromi Died Of Brain Hemorrhage - Doctors At Turkish Hospital / Gov Okorocha Commissions Shoprite In Owerri (pix) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'A physiology student of Madonna University Okija shot dead by 8:50pm this night after he refused to surrender his phone to some group of armed boys in between Steve Jane Hostel and Obama Hostel. Haven rushed the young man to FMC Owerri while he was still alive, the consultants on duty refused treating the innocent boy who went out to buy bread and milk for dinner.his name is Ibezunma Kelechi .C. , please if you have possible clue to any of his relations ,kindly alert me. We tried our best to save his life but its quite a pity the two doctors on duty are so heartless even with the approval of the police they refused to treat the young man .R.I.P bro'







Source: As shared by Paul......'A physiology student of Madonna University Okija shot dead by 8:50pm this night after he refused to surrender his phone to some group of armed boys in between Steve Jane Hostel and Obama Hostel. Haven rushed the young man to FMC Owerri while he was still alive, the consultants on duty refused treating the innocent boy who went out to buy bread and milk for dinner.his name is Ibezunma Kelechi .C. , please if you have possible clue to any of his relations ,kindly alert me. We tried our best to save his life but its quite a pity the two doctors on duty are so heartless even with the approval of the police they refused to treat the young man .R.I.P bro'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/more-graphic-photos-of-boy-that-was.html?m=1

RIP. Fare thee well brother. That's all I can say



What's so big deal about this una FTC

Click LIKE if you want God to provide a car b4 before the end of this year. Click SHARE if you want God to provide millions of naira for you before the end of this year 24 Likes 34 Shares

Where is Lalasticlala sef?

Youth killing youth over cheap items!

Chaiii.. 1 Like

RIP to him.. He shouldn't have argued with those bastard.



How much is the phone compare to his life 14 Likes 1 Share

atimes if hear pple dragging with armed men,i laf. oya dem don kill am and dem still collect d fone

its a win win for dem.wat are u trying to prove by dragging with dem?say u b strong man 3 Likes

When I say this country is dangerous and filled with very wicked people I mean it 4 Likes





DE nigga fuckup thoor



** you don't fvck with cultists..



Dem dey always dey on Highness before embarking on movement..



So just coordinate.. These Jew men won't hear.



NOW SEE A WAISTED LIFE.. Bergas cloister for back gate...DE nigga fuckup thoor** you don't fvck with cultists..Dem dey always dey on Highness before embarking on movement..So just coordinate.. These Jew men won't hear.NOW SEE A WAISTED LIFE.. 1 Like

Sad and poor.

Cultists are probably responsible for this and why shoot the guy dead just to take his phone when they outnumber him? They could easily have intimidated him physically without killing him and robbed him. But it would be unfortunate either way.





Condolences to the bereaved family and relatives.



1 Like

imo again?

SalamRushdie:

When I say this country is dangerous and filled with very wicked people I mean it absolutely man. Nothing is guaranteed here! absolutely man. Nothing is guaranteed here! 2 Likes

RIP... I pity the day the will catch those thieves, they will regret all their evil action on earth

R.I.P



I wonder why some doctors could be so heartless. Even if they know the man is still gonna give up, they should have at least help.





As for the dead man, this should be a lesson to all that one should never argue or refuse to handover whatsoever is in your possession to the wicked man of the underworld esp when the culprits are armed. with life, one can still acquire ×100 of what they steal.





R.I.P once more 2 Likes

nnamdiokere45:

atimes if hear pple dragging with armed men,i laf. oya dem don kill am and dem still collect d fone

its a win win for dem.wat are u trying to prove by dragging with dem?say u b strong man



This is just a foolish comment This is just a foolish comment 4 Likes

kvngjesse:

Click LIKE if you want God to provide a car b4 before the end of this year. Click SHARE if you want God to provide millions of naira for you before the end of this year

You really need Wisdom You really need Wisdom 13 Likes

kvngjesse:

Click LIKE if you want God to provide a car b4 before the end of this year. Click SHARE if you want God to provide millions of naira for you before the end of this year who are you? God's public relation officer? who are you? God's public relation officer? 10 Likes 1 Share

some doctors sef.

Donwizbro:

who are you? God's public relation officer? I tire o I tire o

Chai

You use gun rob common phone!

What if you wan rob car?

Omo na cannon o!

These boys are wicked!

But nemesis have a way of catching up with Them.

Sleep well kiddo!

kvngjesse:

Click LIKE if you want God to provide a car b4 before the end of this year. Click SHARE if you want God to provide millions of naira for you before the end of this year

You are either highly stuupid or just plain stuupiid. Here is an innocent unfortunate youth like you being talked about, instead of empathizing with his friends and family, you are looking for likes and shares? I have said it before, so many slow and low self esteem youths are being produced in this country. Even if you're a child, I've seen children of 13 years act with a little bit more sense. Guy, in all things, get sense. And get it more abundantly. You are either highly stuupid or just plain stuupiid. Here is an innocent unfortunate youth like you being talked about, instead of empathizing with his friends and family, you are looking for likes and shares? I have said it before, so many slow and low self esteem youths are being produced in this country. Even if you're a child, I've seen children of 13 years act with a little bit more sense. Guy, in all things, get sense. And get it more abundantly. 16 Likes

Heartless doctors

On Sunday you will see them in church.

Fvked up country. 2 Likes

as in eeh, the doctors dull

kvngjesse:

Click LIKE if you want God to provide a car b4 before the end of this year. Click SHARE if you want God to provide millions of naira for you before the end of this year

look at your pathetic attempt at seeking for cheap likes..



if you are done gathering all the likes use it to go and withdraw money from the bank look at your pathetic attempt at seeking for cheap likes..if you are done gathering all the likes use it to go and withdraw money from the bank 6 Likes

Those people that shot him were more wicked. What a life.

Doctors and nurses have seen death So much that they act like it normal

I remember punching a doctor once in a case like this wen she was acting like its normal...

70% deaths in Nigerian hospitals are caused by their negligence, I don't care attitude



RIP young man 4 Likes

kvngjesse:

Click LIKE if you want God to provide a car b4 before the end of this year. Click SHARE if you want God to provide millions of naira for you before the end of this year You're in the wrong section and wrong thread You're in the wrong section and wrong thread 2 Likes

kvngjesse:

Click LIKE if you want God to provide a car b4 before the end of this year. Click SHARE if you want God to provide millions of naira for you before the end of this year ..

dangote and the rest did not make it in life by clicking likes and commenting or sharing posts .. ..dangote and the rest did not make it in life by clicking likes and commenting or sharing posts .. 5 Likes

kvngjesse:

Click LIKE if you want God to provide a car b4 before the end of this year. Click SHARE if you want God to provide millions of naira for you before the end of this year

you're a morōn. you're a morōn. 6 Likes