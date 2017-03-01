₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by jonhemma11: 1:58pm
As shared by Paul......
'A physiology student of Madonna University Okija shot dead by 8:50pm this night after he refused to surrender his phone to some group of armed boys in between Steve Jane Hostel and Obama Hostel. Haven rushed the young man to FMC Owerri while he was still alive, the consultants on duty refused treating the innocent boy who went out to buy bread and milk for dinner.his name is Ibezunma Kelechi .C. , please if you have possible clue to any of his relations ,kindly alert me. We tried our best to save his life but its quite a pity the two doctors on duty are so heartless even with the approval of the police they refused to treat the young man .R.I.P bro'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/more-graphic-photos-of-boy-that-was.html?m=1
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by jonhemma11: 1:58pm
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by nerilove(m): 2:00pm
RIP. Fare thee well brother. That's all I can say
What's so big deal about this una FTC
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by kvngjesse(m): 2:01pm
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by MrBen10(m): 2:27pm
Where is Lalasticlala sef?
Youth killing youth over cheap items!
Chaiii..
1 Like
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by helinues: 2:27pm
RIP to him.. He shouldn't have argued with those bastard.
How much is the phone compare to his life
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by nnamdiokere45(m): 2:35pm
atimes if hear pple dragging with armed men,i laf. oya dem don kill am and dem still collect d fone
its a win win for dem.wat are u trying to prove by dragging with dem?say u b strong man
3 Likes
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by SalamRushdie: 2:35pm
When I say this country is dangerous and filled with very wicked people I mean it
4 Likes
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by krattoss(m): 3:04pm
Bergas cloister for back gate...
DE nigga fuckup thoor
** you don't fvck with cultists..
Dem dey always dey on Highness before embarking on movement..
So just coordinate.. These Jew men won't hear.
NOW SEE A WAISTED LIFE..
1 Like
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by Opinedecandid(m): 3:36pm
Sad and poor.
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by Tazdroid(m): 3:36pm
Cultists are probably responsible for this and why shoot the guy dead just to take his phone when they outnumber him? They could easily have intimidated him physically without killing him and robbed him. But it would be unfortunate either way.
Condolences to the bereaved family and relatives.
1 Like
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by Fidelismaria(m): 3:37pm
imo again?
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by uddeze(m): 3:38pm
SalamRushdie:absolutely man. Nothing is guaranteed here!
2 Likes
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by campusflavour: 3:38pm
RIP... I pity the day the will catch those thieves, they will regret all their evil action on earth
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by oluwadare26(m): 3:38pm
R.I.P
I wonder why some doctors could be so heartless. Even if they know the man is still gonna give up, they should have at least help.
As for the dead man, this should be a lesson to all that one should never argue or refuse to handover whatsoever is in your possession to the wicked man of the underworld esp when the culprits are armed. with life, one can still acquire ×100 of what they steal.
R.I.P once more
2 Likes
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by Tolulopefinest(m): 3:38pm
nnamdiokere45:
This is just a foolish comment
4 Likes
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by paulstrings(m): 3:38pm
kvngjesse:
You really need Wisdom
13 Likes
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by Donwizbro(m): 3:39pm
kvngjesse:who are you? God's public relation officer?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by ruffhandu: 3:39pm
some doctors sef.
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by burkingx(f): 3:39pm
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by ndubisik(m): 3:39pm
Donwizbro:I tire o
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by cummando(m): 3:39pm
Chai
You use gun rob common phone!
What if you wan rob car?
Omo na cannon o!
These boys are wicked!
But nemesis have a way of catching up with Them.
Sleep well kiddo!
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by sipsip(m): 3:40pm
kvngjesse:
You are either highly stuupid or just plain stuupiid. Here is an innocent unfortunate youth like you being talked about, instead of empathizing with his friends and family, you are looking for likes and shares? I have said it before, so many slow and low self esteem youths are being produced in this country. Even if you're a child, I've seen children of 13 years act with a little bit more sense. Guy, in all things, get sense. And get it more abundantly.
16 Likes
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by Agbakolly(m): 3:40pm
Heartless doctors
On Sunday you will see them in church.
Fvked up country.
2 Likes
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by GeeGuy: 3:40pm
as in eeh, the doctors dull
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by henrydadon(m): 3:40pm
kvngjesse:
look at your pathetic attempt at seeking for cheap likes..
if you are done gathering all the likes use it to go and withdraw money from the bank
6 Likes
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by priceaction: 3:40pm
Those people that shot him were more wicked. What a life.
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by holysainbj(m): 3:40pm
Doctors and nurses have seen death So much that they act like it normal
I remember punching a doctor once in a case like this wen she was acting like its normal...
70% deaths in Nigerian hospitals are caused by their negligence, I don't care attitude
RIP young man
4 Likes
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by Tazdroid(m): 3:41pm
kvngjesse:You're in the wrong section and wrong thread
2 Likes
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by Debzdgoddess(f): 3:41pm
kvngjesse:..
dangote and the rest did not make it in life by clicking likes and commenting or sharing posts ..
5 Likes
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by CorGier: 3:42pm
kvngjesse:
you're a morōn.
6 Likes
|Re: "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" by doctorkush(m): 3:42pm
ikombe i mentioned u on this thread for a reason... Now take your time to read through the comments... And think of what people will say if you drag "ordinary Facebook" with police and you got shot... This country is a joke bro..
