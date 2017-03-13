Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State (13939 Views)

By Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi





The Bauchi State government has ordered the closure of one of its schools after the discovery of secretly arranged marriages among its students.



The order for the closure was contained in a statement issued by Yakubu Adamu, the Special Assistant on Communication to the state Deputy Governor and Commissioner of Education, Engineer Nuhu Gidado.



“I directed the immediate closure of the school on Friday, 10th March 2017 after being notified about the issue,” Gidado said, adding that a committee comprising all directors in the state Ministry of Education, the school authority, teachers as well as the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school had been constituted to investigate the matter.



The discovery of the students’ ‘mock marriages’ was made at the Sa’adu Zungur Model School, a primary and secondary school located in Bauchi metropolis.



Some senior male and female students of the school were said by sources to have been conducting illegal marriages among themselves within the school.



Daily Trust gathered that male students usually pay token sums ranging from N500 as dowry to their female counterparts for their marriages while classmates of the ‘grooms and brides’ contribute money to purchase snacks consumed at the ceremonies.



The sources revealed that male and female students study in separate classes, and the attention of the teachers was drawn to the illegal marriages only last week.



A source said an SS two student organized a wedding ceremony between him and his girlfriend who was also a senior student, and it was during the celebration that the teachers’ attention was drawn when they heard noises which indicated a celebration and rushed to the venue to behold what was happening.



The matter was later reported to the school principal, Malam Ahmed Zailani who consulted the state Ministry of Education.

You just have to give it to the north, the level of controversy from that region is quite appalling. 68 Likes 4 Shares

okay

This people self...marrying themselves off as if na degree...end time chuldren 29 Likes 1 Share

Where is pictures and videos? 5 Likes

How do the north reason? 28 Likes 1 Share

Our education has gone so bad that many of the students only go to school to show off their material things and have unprotected sex. God save us. 3 Likes

dikeigbo2:

This people self...marrying themselves off as if na degree...end time chuldren they are really chuldren bro. they are really chuldren bro. 1 Like

Fear north 14 Likes

Dem Buhari pple 5 Likes 2 Shares

Okay 6 Likes

I need to see the evidence with pics

Only in d North 2 Likes 1 Share

Is that a new thing?



The need to overpopulate the north in preparation of 2019 elections 1 Like

WHY PRETEND !! CLOSING THE SCHOOL IS HYPOCRITICAL!!! THEY ONLY PRACTICALIZING WHAT HAS BEEN DONE ALL THESE YEARS!!



NO BE YERIMA MARRY 13yrs old??

No be Sultan marry smallie?



ABEG LIVE MATTER!! 12 Likes

Love is such a beautiful thing 1 Like 1 Share

Na today e start 4 north ...who know know say hausa re nut. 1 Like

The North has a long waaaaaaaayyyy to go 8 Likes

Enigo:

I need to see the evidence with pics

you can pay a visit to the school......









at least the name of the school wasn't hidden you can pay a visit to the school......at least the name of the school wasn't hidden 1 Like

Ah ah...northern states and hilarious news be like 5&6 3 Likes 1 Share

Northerners with their ways of living ehn....SMH 6 Likes 1 Share

feran15:

Love is such a beautiful thing IT'S DON JAZZY AGAIN! IT'S DON JAZZY AGAIN! 3 Likes

Fear North ! 1 Like

Okay

This people haff just tire me!



Just negodu!!!



Ndi ala! 4 Likes

op pls post d pics of the mock wedding 1 Like

Some of ds guys ova der no too like school oo. Cud remember when my broda was servn in adamawa, he askd a guy what 2times8 would result to and d guy answered 69. When the dismissed d guy started throwing stones @ my broda. 1 Like 1 Share

This is just the height... 1 Like

I am not surprised coming from the North, when the so called leaders are engaged in marrying underage girls, how can they advice their children.



Something has to do especially with their mindset 1 Like

Chukwudozzie:

You just have to give it to the north, the level of controversy from that region is quite appalling. No be small. No be small. 1 Like

sabi99:

Some of ds guys ova der no too like school oo. Cud remember when my broda was servn in adamawa, he askd a guy what 2times8 would result to and d guy answered 69. When the dismissed d guy started throwing stones @ my broda. Lol

Lol