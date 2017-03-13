₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by dre11(m): 2:18pm
By Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/bauchi-school-closed-over-students-marriages/188903.html
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by Chukwudozzie(m): 2:19pm
You just have to give it to the north, the level of controversy from that region is quite appalling.
68 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by Chukwudozzie(m): 2:20pm
okay
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by dikeigbo2(m): 2:40pm
This people self...marrying themselves off as if na degree...end time chuldren
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by yarimo(m): 2:41pm
Where is pictures and videos?
5 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by Livebygrace: 2:42pm
How do the north reason?
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by ObiOkpor(m): 2:43pm
Our education has gone so bad that many of the students only go to school to show off their material things and have unprotected sex. God save us.
3 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by ObiOkpor(m): 2:47pm
dikeigbo2:they are really chuldren bro.
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by Young03: 3:01pm
Fear north
14 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by veekid(m): 3:06pm
Dem Buhari pple
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by Ra88: 3:07pm
Okay
6 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by Enigo: 3:07pm
I need to see the evidence with pics
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by TINALETC3(f): 3:07pm
Only in d North
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by megrimor(m): 3:08pm
Is that a new thing?
The need to overpopulate the north in preparation of 2019 elections
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by bedspread: 3:08pm
WHY PRETEND !! CLOSING THE SCHOOL IS HYPOCRITICAL!!! THEY ONLY PRACTICALIZING WHAT HAS BEEN DONE ALL THESE YEARS!!
NO BE YERIMA MARRY 13yrs old??
No be Sultan marry smallie?
ABEG LIVE MATTER!!
12 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by feran15(m): 3:09pm
Love is such a beautiful thing
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by SoldierofPeace: 3:09pm
Na today e start 4 north ...who know know say hausa re nut.
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by Tazdroid(m): 3:09pm
The North has a long waaaaaaaayyyy to go
8 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by ijustdey: 3:10pm
Enigo:
you can pay a visit to the school......
at least the name of the school wasn't hidden
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by kaylex1994(m): 3:10pm
Ah ah...northern states and hilarious news be like 5&6
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by Vicolan: 3:10pm
Northerners with their ways of living ehn....SMH
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by Tazdroid(m): 3:11pm
feran15:IT'S DON JAZZY AGAIN!
3 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by tuscani: 3:11pm
Fear North !
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by chiefolododo(m): 3:11pm
Okay
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by chimah3(m): 3:13pm
This people haff just tire me!
Just negodu!!!
Ndi ala!
4 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by igwegeorgiano(m): 3:13pm
op pls post d pics of the mock wedding
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by sabi99(m): 3:13pm
Some of ds guys ova der no too like school oo. Cud remember when my broda was servn in adamawa, he askd a guy what 2times8 would result to and d guy answered 69. When the dismissed d guy started throwing stones @ my broda.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by sinistermind(m): 3:14pm
This is just the height...
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by Oma307: 3:14pm
I am not surprised coming from the North, when the so called leaders are engaged in marrying underage girls, how can they advice their children.
Something has to do especially with their mindset
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by steppins: 3:14pm
Chukwudozzie:No be small.
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by cashreport: 3:15pm
sabi99:Lol
|Re: Secondary School Closed Over Students Marriages Among Themselves In Bauchi State by weedtheweeds: 3:15pm
NGO's, feminists, womenists, human right activists and every vocalists are you blind to this picture? Why can't this guy be hunted down and made to face the law. A guy boasted of sleeping with a sec. school student and he was arrested. An activist came out boasting that she has hunted him down with the aid of the commissioner of police. Why is no one moving to save this little girl that has been sold off to a grown man like this? Is this beyond feminism?
3 Likes
